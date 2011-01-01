◄ Isaiah 2 ► New International Version Par ▾ The Mountain of the Lord 1This is what Isaiah son of Amoz saw concerning Judah and Jerusalem: 2In the last days the mountain of the Lord’s temple will be established as the highest of the mountains; it will be exalted above the hills, and all nations will stream to it. 3Many peoples will come and say, “Come, let us go up to the mountain of the Lord, to the temple of the God of Jacob. He will teach us his ways, so that we may walk in his paths.” The law will go out from Zion, the word of the Lord from Jerusalem. 4He will judge between the nations and will settle disputes for many peoples. They will beat their swords into plowshares and their spears into pruning hooks. Nation will not take up sword against nation, nor will they train for war anymore. 5Come, descendants of Jacob, let us walk in the light of the Lord. The Day of the Lord 6You, Lord, have abandoned your people, the descendants of Jacob. They are full of superstitions from the East; they practice divination like the Philistines and embrace pagan customs. 7Their land is full of silver and gold; there is no end to their treasures. Their land is full of horses; there is no end to their chariots. 8Their land is full of idols; they bow down to the work of their hands, to what their fingers have made. 9So people will be brought low and everyone humbled— do not forgive them. 10Go into the rocks, hide in the ground from the fearful presence of the Lord and the splendor of his majesty! 11The eyes of the arrogant will be humbled and human pride brought low; the Lord alone will be exalted in that day. 12The Lord Almighty has a day in store for all the proud and lofty, for all that is exalted (and they will be humbled), 13for all the cedars of Lebanon, tall and lofty, and all the oaks of Bashan, 14for all the towering mountains and all the high hills, 15for every lofty tower and every fortified wall, 16for every trading ship and every stately vessel. 17The arrogance of man will be brought low and human pride humbled; the Lord alone will be exalted in that day, 18and the idols will totally disappear. 19People will flee to caves in the rocks and to holes in the ground from the fearful presence of the Lord and the splendor of his majesty, when he rises to shake the earth. 20In that day people will throw away to the moles and bats their idols of silver and idols of gold, which they made to worship. 21They will flee to caverns in the rocks and to the overhanging crags from the fearful presence of the Lord and the splendor of his majesty, when he rises to shake the earth. 22Stop trusting in mere humans, who have but a breath in their nostrils. Why hold them in esteem? New International Version (NIV) Holy Bible, New International Version®, NIV® Copyright © 1973, 1978, 1984, 2011 by Biblica, Inc.® Used by permission. All rights reserved worldwide.



