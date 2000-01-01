Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
He says, "Be still, and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth."
New Living Translation
“Be still, and know that I am God! I will be honored by every nation. I will be honored throughout the world.”
English Standard Version
“Be still, and know that I am God. I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth!”
Berean Study Bible
“Be still and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted over the earth.”
New American Standard Bible
"Cease striving and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth."
New King James Version
Be still, and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth!
King James Bible
Be still, and know that I am God: I will be exalted among the heathen, I will be exalted in the earth.
Christian Standard Bible
"Stop your fighting, and know that I am God, exalted among the nations, exalted on the earth."
Contemporary English Version
Our God says, "Calm down, and learn that I am God! All nations on earth will honor me."
Good News Translation
"Stop fighting," he says, "and know that I am God, supreme among the nations, supreme over the world."
Holman Christian Standard Bible
Stop your fighting--and know that I am God, exalted among the nations, exalted on the earth."
International Standard Version
Be in awe and know that I am God. I will be exalted among the nations. I will be exalted throughout the earth.
NET Bible
He says, "Stop your striving and recognize that I am God! I will be exalted over the nations! I will be exalted over the earth!"
New Heart English Bible
"Be still, and know that I am God. I will be exalted among the nations. I will be exalted in the earth."
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
Return and know that I AM GOD. I am exalted among the nations and I am exalted in the Earth.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
Let go [of your concerns]! Then you will know that I am God. I rule the nations. I rule the earth.
JPS Tanakh 1917
Let be, and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth.'
New American Standard 1977
“Cease striving and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth.”
King James 2000 Bible
Be still, and know that I am God: I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth.
American King James Version
Be still, and know that I am God: I will be exalted among the heathen, I will be exalted in the earth.
American Standard Version
Be still, and know that I am God: I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth.
Brenton Septuagint Translation
Be still, and know that I am God: I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth.
Douay-Rheims Bible
Be still and see that I am God; I will be exalted among the nations, and I will be exalted in the earth.
Darby Bible Translation
Be still, and know that I am God: I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth.
English Revised Version
Be still, and know that I am God: I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth.
Webster's Bible Translation
Be still, and know that I am God: I will be exalted among the heathen, I will be exalted in the earth.
World English Bible
"Be still, and know that I am God. I will be exalted among the nations. I will be exalted in the earth."
Young's Literal Translation
Desist, and know that I am God, I am exalted among nations, I am exalted in the earth.
Study BibleGod is Our Refuge and Strength
…9He makes wars to cease throughout the earth; He breaks the bow and shatters the spear; He burns the shields in the fire. 10“Be still and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted over the earth.” 11The LORD of Hosts is with us; the God of Jacob is our fortress. Selah…
Cross References
Psalm 46:11
The LORD of Hosts is with us; the God of Jacob is our fortress. Selah
Psalm 100:3
Know that the LORD is God. It is He who made us, and we are His; we are His people, and the sheep of His pasture.
Isaiah 2:11
The proud look of man will be humbled, and the loftiness of men brought low; the LORD alone will be exalted in that day.
Isaiah 2:17
So the pride of man will be brought low, and the loftiness of men will be humbled; the LORD alone will be exalted in that day,
Isaiah 37:20
And now, O LORD our God, deliver us from his hand, so that all the kingdoms of the earth may know that You alone, O LORD, are God."
Treasury of Scripture
Be still, and know that I am God: I will be exalted among the heathen, I will be exalted in the earth.
Be still
Habakkuk 2:20 But the LORD is in his holy temple: let all the earth keep silence before him.
Zechariah 2:13 Be silent, O all flesh, before the LORD: for he is raised up out of his holy habitation.
know
Psalm 83:18 That men may know that thou, whose name alone is JEHOVAH, art the most high over all the earth.
Psalm 100:3 Know ye that the LORD he is God: it is he that hath made us, and not we ourselves; we are his people, and the sheep of his pasture.
Exodus 18:11 Now I know that the LORD is greater than all gods: for in the thing wherein they dealt proudly he was above them.
I will be
Psalm 21:13 Be thou exalted, LORD, in thine own strength: so will we sing and praise thy power.
Psalm 57:5 Be thou exalted, O God, above the heavens; let thy glory be above all the earth.
1 Chronicles 29:11 Thine, O LORD, is the greatness, and the power, and the glory, and the victory, and the majesty: for all that is in the heaven and in the earth is thine; thine is the kingdom, O LORD, and thou art exalted as head above all.
Lexicon“Be still
הַרְפּ֣וּ (har·pū)
Verb - Hifil - Imperative - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 7503: Sink, relax
and know
וּ֭דְעוּ (ū·ḏə·‘ū)
Conjunctive waw | Verb - Qal - Imperative - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 3045: To know
that
כִּי־ (kî-)
Conjunction
Strong's Hebrew 3588: A relative conjunction
I
אָנֹכִ֣י (’ā·nō·ḵî)
Pronoun - first person common singular
Strong's Hebrew 595: I
am God;
אֱלֹהִ֑ים (’ĕ·lō·hîm)
Noun - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 430: gods -- the supreme God, magistrates, a superlative
I will be exalted
אָר֥וּם (’ā·rūm)
Verb - Qal - Imperfect - first person common singular
Strong's Hebrew 7311: To be high actively, to rise, raise
among the nations,
בַּ֝גּוֹיִ֗ם (bag·gō·w·yim)
Preposition-b, Article | Noun - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 1471: A foreign nation, a Gentile, a troop of animals, a flight of locusts
I will be exalted
אָר֥וּם (’ā·rūm)
Verb - Qal - Imperfect - first person common singular
Strong's Hebrew 7311: To be high actively, to rise, raise
over the earth.”
בָּאָֽרֶץ׃ (bā·’ā·reṣ)
Preposition-b, Article | Noun - feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew 776: Earth, land
I am God.--The introduction of the Divine Protector Himself speaking just before the refrain is a fine touch of art.Verse 10. - Be still, and know that I am God (comp. Exodus 14:13, 14; 2 Chronicles 20:17; Isaiah 30:15). As a general rule, God requires man to cooperate with him. "We are fellow-workers with God." "Aide-toi, le ecel t'aidera." But there are occasions when man must stand aloof, and all must be left to the almighty Disposer of all things. The invasion of Sennacherib was such an occasion. Human effort could not but be futile; and unless God gave deliver-ante in some strange and extraordinary way, there was no hope of escape: Judaea must cease to exist as an independent country. I will be exalted among the heathen. When a deliverance was plainly miraculous, the God of Israel got him special honour among the neighbouring heathen nations, who could not gainsay the fact that there had been a supernatural interposition (comp. Exodus 14:4, 17, 18). I will be exalted in the earth. Exaltation among the neighbouring heathen had an effect upon a still wider circle (comp. 2 Chronicles 32:23, "And many brought gifts to Hezekiah, King of Judah, and he was magnified in the eyes of all heathen henceforth").
