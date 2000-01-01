Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
The Lord is not slow in keeping his promise, as some understand slowness. Instead he is patient with you, not wanting anyone to perish, but everyone to come to repentance.
New Living Translation
The Lord isn’t really being slow about his promise, as some people think. No, he is being patient for your sake. He does not want anyone to be destroyed, but wants everyone to repent.
English Standard Version
The Lord is not slow to fulfill his promise as some count slowness, but is patient toward you, not wishing that any should perish, but that all should reach repentance.
Berean Study Bible
The Lord is not slow in keeping His promise as some understand slowness, but is patient with you, not wanting anyone to perish but everyone to come to repentance.
Berean Literal Bible
The Lord does not delay the promise, as some esteem slowness, but is patient toward you, not willing for any to perish, but all to come to repentance.
New American Standard Bible
The Lord is not slow about His promise, as some count slowness, but is patient toward you, not wishing for any to perish but for all to come to repentance.
New King James Version
The Lord is not slack concerning His promise, as some count slackness, but is longsuffering toward us, not willing that any should perish but that all should come to repentance.
King James Bible
The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.
Christian Standard Bible
The Lord does not delay his promise, as some understand delay, but is patient with you, not wanting any to perish but all to come to repentance.
Contemporary English Version
The Lord isn't slow about keeping his promises, as some people think he is. In fact, God is patient, because he wants everyone to turn from sin and no one to be lost.
Good News Translation
The Lord is not slow to do what he has promised, as some think. Instead, he is patient with you, because he does not want anyone to be destroyed, but wants all to turn away from their sins.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
The Lord does not delay His promise, as some understand delay, but is patient with you, not wanting any to perish but all to come to repentance.
International Standard Version
The Lord is not slow about his promise, as some people understand slowness, but is being patient with you. He does not want anyone to perish, but wants everyone to repent.
NET Bible
The Lord is not slow concerning his promise, as some regard slowness, but is being patient toward you, because he does not wish for any to perish but for all to come to repentance.
New Heart English Bible
The Lord is not slow concerning his promise, as some count slowness; but is patient toward you, not wishing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.
A Faithful Version
The Lord is not delaying the promise of His coming, as some in their own minds reckon delay; rather, He is longsuffering toward us, not desiring that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
THE LORD JEHOVAH does not delay his promises as people consider delay, but he is patient for your sakes, and because he is not willing that any person would perish, but that every person would come to conversion.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
The Lord isn't slow to do what he promised, as some people think. Rather, he is patient for your sake. He doesn't want to destroy anyone but wants all people to have an opportunity to turn to him and change the way they think and act.
New American Standard 1977
The Lord is not slow about His promise, as some count slowness, but is patient toward you, not wishing for any to perish but for all to come to repentance.
King James 2000 Bible
The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering toward us, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.
American King James Version
The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is long-suffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.
American Standard Version
The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some count slackness; but is longsuffering to you-ward, not wishing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.
Douay-Rheims Bible
The Lord delayeth not his promise, as some imagine, but dealeth patiently for your sake, not willing that any should perish, but that all should return to penance.
Darby Bible Translation
[The] Lord does not delay his promise, as some account of delay, but is longsuffering towards you, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.
English Revised Version
The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some count slackness; but is longsuffering to you-ward, not wishing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.
Webster's Bible Translation
The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is long-suffering toward us, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.
Weymouth New Testament
The Lord is not slow in fulfilling His promise, in the sense in which some men speak of slowness. But He bears patiently with you, His desire being that no one should perish but that all should come to repentance.
World English Bible
The Lord is not slow concerning his promise, as some count slowness; but is patient with us, not wishing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.
Young's Literal Translation
the Lord is not slow in regard to the promise, as certain count slowness, but is long-suffering to us, not counselling any to be lost but all to pass on to reformation,
Study BibleThe Day of the Lord
…8Beloved, do not let this one thing escape your notice: With the Lord a day is like a thousand years, and a thousand years are like a day. 9The Lord is not slow in keeping His promise as some understand slowness, but is patient with you, not wanting anyone to perish but everyone to come to repentance. 10But the Day of the Lord will come like a thief. The heavens will disappear with a roar, the elements will be destroyed by fire, and the earth and its works will be laid bare.…
Cross References
Psalm 77:8
Is His loving devotion gone forever? Has His promise failed for all time?
Ecclesiastes 8:11
When the sentence for a crime is not speedily executed, the hearts of men become fully set on doing evil.
Isaiah 30:18
Therefore the LORD longs to be gracious to you; therefore He rises to show you compassion, for the LORD is a just God. Blessed are all who wait for Him.
Ezekiel 33:11
Say to them: 'As surely as I live, declares the Lord GOD, I take no pleasure in the death of the wicked, but rather that the wicked should turn from their ways and live. Turn! Turn from your evil ways! For why should you die, O house of Israel?'
Daniel 4:29
Twelve months later, as he was walking on the roof of the royal palace of Babylon,
Habakkuk 2:3
For the vision awaits an appointed time; it testifies of the end, and will not lie. Though it lingers, wait for it, since it will surely come and not delay.
Luke 18:7
Will not God bring about justice for His elect who cry out to Him day and night? Will He continue to defer their help?
Romans 2:4
Or do you disregard the riches of His kindness, tolerance, and patience, not realizing that God's kindness leads you to repentance?
Romans 13:11
And do this, understanding the occasion. The hour has come for you to wake up from your slumber, for our salvation is nearer now than when we first believed.
Romans 13:12
The night is nearly over; the day has drawn near. So let us lay aside the deeds of darkness and put on the armor of light.
1 Timothy 2:4
who desires all men to be saved and to come to the knowledge of the truth.
Hebrews 10:37
For, "In just a little while, He who is coming will come and will not delay.
2 Peter 1:4
Through these He has given us His precious and magnificent promises, so that through them you may become partakers of the divine nature, now that you have escaped the corruption in the world caused by evil desires.
2 Peter 3:15
Consider also that our Lord's patience brings salvation, just as our beloved brother Paul also wrote you with the wisdom God gave him.
Revelation 2:21
Even though I have given her time to repent of her immorality, she is unwilling.
Treasury of Scripture
The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is long-suffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.
is not.
Isaiah 46:13 I bring near my righteousness; it shall not be far off, and my salvation shall not tarry: and I will place salvation in Zion for Israel my glory.
Habakkuk 2:3 For the vision is yet for an appointed time, but at the end it shall speak, and not lie: though it tarry, wait for it; because it will surely come, it will not tarry.
Luke 18:7,8 And shall not God avenge his own elect, which cry day and night unto him, though he bear long with them? …
but is.
2 Peter 3:15 And account that the longsuffering of our Lord is salvation; even as our beloved brother Paul also according to the wisdom given unto him hath written unto you;
Exodus 34:6 And the LORD passed by before him, and proclaimed, The LORD, The LORD God, merciful and gracious, longsuffering, and abundant in goodness and truth,
Psalm 86:15 But thou, O Lord, art a God full of compassion, and gracious, longsuffering, and plenteous in mercy and truth.
not willing.
Exodus 18:23 If thou shalt do this thing, and God command thee so, then thou shalt be able to endure, and all this people shall also go to their place in peace.
Exodus 32:32 Yet now, if thou wilt forgive their sin�; and if not, blot me, I pray thee, out of thy book which thou hast written.
Exodus 33:11 And the LORD spake unto Moses face to face, as a man speaketh unto his friend. And he turned again into the camp: but his servant Joshua, the son of Nun, a young man, departed not out of the tabernacle.
but that.
Romans 2:4 Or despisest thou the riches of his goodness and forbearance and longsuffering; not knowing that the goodness of God leadeth thee to repentance?
1 Timothy 2:4 Who will have all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth.
Revelation 2:21 And I gave her space to repent of her fornication; and she repented not.
LexiconThe Lord
Κύριος (Kyrios)
Noun - Nominative Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 2962: Lord, master, sir; the Lord. From kuros; supreme in authority, i.e. controller; by implication, Master.
is not slow [to fulfill ]
βραδύνει (bradynei)
Verb - Present Indicative Active - 3rd Person Singular
Strong's Greek 1019: To be slow, I delay, tarry. From bradus; to delay.
[His]
τῆς (tēs)
Article - Genitive Feminine Singular
Strong's Greek 3588: The, the definite article. Including the feminine he, and the neuter to in all their inflections; the definite article; the.
promise
ἐπαγγελίας (epangelias)
Noun - Genitive Feminine Singular
Strong's Greek 1860: A promise. From epaggello; an announcement.
as
ὥς (hōs)
Adverb
Strong's Greek 5613: Probably adverb of comparative from hos; which how, i.e. In that manner.
some
τινες (tines)
Interrogative / Indefinite Pronoun - Nominative Masculine Plural
Strong's Greek 5100: Any one, some one, a certain one or thing. An enclitic indefinite pronoun; some or any person or object.
understand
ἡγοῦνται (hēgountai)
Verb - Present Indicative Middle or Passive - 3rd Person Plural
Strong's Greek 2233: (a) To lead, (b) To think, be of opinion, suppose, consider.
slowness,
βραδύτητα (bradytēta)
Noun - Accusative Feminine Singular
Strong's Greek 1022: Tardiness, slowness, delay. From bradus; tardiness.
but
ἀλλὰ (alla)
Conjunction
Strong's Greek 235: But, except, however. Neuter plural of allos; properly, other things, i.e. contrariwise.
is patient
μακροθυμεῖ (makrothymei)
Verb - Present Indicative Active - 3rd Person Singular
Strong's Greek 3114: From the same as makrothumos; to be long-spirited, i.e. forbearing or patient.
with
εἰς (eis)
Preposition
Strong's Greek 1519: A primary preposition; to or into, of place, time, or purpose; also in adverbial phrases.
you,
ὑμᾶς (hymas)
Personal / Possessive Pronoun - Accusative 2nd Person Plural
Strong's Greek 4771: You. The person pronoun of the second person singular; thou.
not
μὴ (mē)
Adverb
Strong's Greek 3361: Not, lest. A primary particle of qualified negation; not, lest; also (whereas ou expects an affirmative one) whether.
wanting
βουλόμενός (boulomenos)
Verb - Present Participle Middle or Passive - Nominative Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 1014: To will, intend, desire, wish. Middle voice of a primary verb; to 'will, ' i.e. be willing.
anyone
τινας (tinas)
Interrogative / Indefinite Pronoun - Accusative Masculine Plural
Strong's Greek 5100: Any one, some one, a certain one or thing. An enclitic indefinite pronoun; some or any person or object.
to perish
ἀπολέσθαι (apolesthai)
Verb - Aorist Infinitive Middle
Strong's Greek 622: From apo and the base of olethros; to destroy fully, literally or figuratively.
but
ἀλλὰ (alla)
Conjunction
Strong's Greek 235: But, except, however. Neuter plural of allos; properly, other things, i.e. contrariwise.
everyone
πάντας (pantas)
Adjective - Accusative Masculine Plural
Strong's Greek 3956: All, the whole, every kind of. Including all the forms of declension; apparently a primary word; all, any, every, the whole.
to come
χωρῆσαι (chōrēsai)
Verb - Aorist Infinitive Active
Strong's Greek 5562: From chora; to be in space, i.e. to pass, enter, or to hold, admit.
to
εἰς (eis)
Preposition
Strong's Greek 1519: A primary preposition; to or into, of place, time, or purpose; also in adverbial phrases.
repentance.
μετάνοιαν (metanoian)
Noun - Accusative Feminine Singular
Strong's Greek 3341: From metanoeo; compunction; by implication, reversal (another's) decision).
Third Answer--a practical one: Make good use of what to you seems to be delay.
The Lord is not slack.--We are in doubt whether "the Lord" means Christ or God the Father. In 2Peter 3:8 "the Lord" certainly means God; and this is in favour of the same meaning here. On the other hand, "concerning His promise" naturally refers to Christ's promise that He will return. The same doubt recurs with regard to 2Peter 3:15 (see Note there). By "is not slack is meant "does not delay beyond the time appointed." There is no dilatoriness; He waits, but is never slow, is never late.
Concerning his promise.--The Greek construction is peculiar, formed on the analogy of a comparative adjective--"is not slower than his promise." (Comp. Romans 3:23.)
But is longsuffering.--(Comp. 2Peter 3:15 and 1Peter 3:20. As St. Augustine puts it, God is patiens quia aeternus--longsuffering because He is eternal. He who is from everlasting to everlasting can afford to wait. (Comp. the Shepherd, Sim. VIII. xi. 1.)
To us-ward.--The true reading, beyond all doubt, is towards you. It is specially natural here that St. Peter should not include himself among those whom he addresses; for he is writing mainly to Gentile Christians (2Peter 1:1), and this longsuffering of God had been conspicuous in His dealings with the Gentiles (Romans 11:11-36.) (See second Note on 1Peter 1:12.)Verse 9. - The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness. The Lord here, as frequently in these Epistles, is God the Father; it is he only who knoweth that day and that hour (Mark 13:32). Some take the genitive τῆς ἐπαγγελίας with "the Lord," and translate, "The Lord of the promise is not slack." This is a possible connection, but, not so satisfactory as the ordinary rendering. (For the genitive with the verb βραδύνει, see Winer, 3:30, 6, b.) The latter clause may be understood, "as some think it, i.e., the delay of the judgment, to be slackness;" or better, perhaps, "as some understand the meaning of slackness." Men are slow in fulfilling their promises from various, often selfish, motives; the Lord's delay comes from love and long-suffering. But is long-suffering to us-ward; rather, to you-ward, which seems to be the best-supported reading; two ancient manuscripts give "for your sake." St. Peter has the same thought in the First Epistle (1 Peter 4:20); there he reminds us how the long-suffering of God waited while the ark was a-preparing; here he tells us that the delay of the judgment, at which unbelievers scoff, is due to the same cause. We note here an item of evidence for the common authorship of the two Epistles (comp. Habakkuk 2:3, quoted in Hebrews 10:37, and Ecclus. 32:22, in the Septuagint; also Augustine's well-known words, "Pattens quid aeternus"). Not willing that any should perish; rather, not wishing or desiring (μὴ βουλόμενος). The participle gives the reason of the Lord's delay; he hath no pleasure that the wicked should die (Ezekiel 18:23, 32, and Ezekiel 33:11). But that all should come to repentance. The G reek word for "come" (χωρῆσαι), occurs in the same sense in Matthew 15:17 (see also the remarkable parallel from Plutarch, 'De Flum.,' page 19 (quoted by Alford), εἰς μετάνοιαν... χωρήσας). Calvin takes it transitively, "willing to receive all to repentance." But the common translation is plainly right (comp. 1 Timothy 2:4 combined with 2 Timothy 2:25).
