New International Version
Yet the LORD longs to be gracious to you; therefore he will rise up to show you compassion. For the LORD is a God of justice. Blessed are all who wait for him!
New Living Translation
So the LORD must wait for you to come to him so he can show you his love and compassion. For the LORD is a faithful God. Blessed are those who wait for his help.
English Standard Version
Therefore the LORD waits to be gracious to you, and therefore he exalts himself to show mercy to you. For the LORD is a God of justice; blessed are all those who wait for him.
Berean Study Bible
Therefore the LORD longs to be gracious to you; therefore He rises to show you compassion, for the LORD is a just God. Blessed are all who wait for Him.
New American Standard Bible
Therefore the LORD longs to be gracious to you, And therefore He waits on high to have compassion on you. For the LORD is a God of justice; How blessed are all those who long for Him.
New King James Version
Therefore the LORD will wait, that He may be gracious to you; And therefore He will be exalted, that He may have mercy on you. For the LORD is a God of justice; Blessed are all those who wait for Him.
King James Bible
And therefore will the LORD wait, that he may be gracious unto you, and therefore will he be exalted, that he may have mercy upon you: for the LORD is a God of judgment: blessed are all they that wait for him.
Christian Standard Bible
Therefore the LORD is waiting to show you mercy, and is rising up to show you compassion, for the LORD is a just God. All who wait patiently for him are happy.
Contemporary English Version
The LORD God is waiting to show how kind he is and to have pity on you. The LORD always does right; he blesses those who trust him.
Good News Translation
And yet the LORD is waiting to be merciful to you. He is ready to take pity on you because he always does what is right. Happy are those who put their trust in the LORD.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
Therefore the LORD is waiting to show you mercy, and is rising up to show you compassion, for the LORD is a just God. All who wait patiently for Him are happy.
International Standard Version
"Nevertheless, the LORD will wait so he can be gracious to you; and thus he will rise up to show you mercy. For the LORD is a God of justice. How blessed are all those who wait for him."
NET Bible
For this reason the LORD is ready to show you mercy; he sits on his throne, ready to have compassion on you. Indeed, the LORD is a just God; all who wait for him in faith will be blessed.
New Heart English Bible
Therefore the LORD will wait, that he may be gracious to you; and therefore he will be exalted, that he may have mercy on you, for the LORD is a God of justice. Blessed are all those who wait for him.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
The LORD is waiting to be kind to you. He rises to have compassion on you. The LORD is a God of justice. Blessed are all those who wait for him.
JPS Tanakh 1917
And therefore will the LORD wait, that He may be gracious unto you, And therefore will He be exalted, that He may have compassion upon you; For the LORD is a God of justice, Happy are all they that wait for Him.
New American Standard 1977
Therefore the LORD longs to be gracious to you, And therefore He waits on high to have compassion on you. For the LORD is a God of justice; How blessed are all those who long for Him.
King James 2000 Bible
And therefore will the LORD wait, that he may be gracious unto you, and therefore will he be exalted, that he may have mercy upon you: for the LORD is a God of justice: blessed are all they that wait for him.
American King James Version
And therefore will the LORD wait, that he may be gracious to you, and therefore will he be exalted, that he may have mercy on you: for the LORD is a God of judgment: blessed are all they that wait for him.
American Standard Version
And therefore will Jehovah wait, that he may be gracious unto you; and therefore will he be exalted, that he may have mercy upon you: for Jehovah is a God of justice; blessed are all they that wait for him.
Brenton Septuagint Translation
And the Lord will again wait, that he may pity you, and will therefore be exalted that he may have mercy upon you: because the Lord your God is a judge: blessed are they that stay themselves upon him.
Douay-Rheims Bible
Therefore the Lord waiteth that he may have mercy on you: and therefore shall he be exalted sparing you: because the Lord is the God of judgment: blessed are all they that wait for him.
Darby Bible Translation
And therefore will Jehovah wait, that he may be gracious unto you, and therefore will he lift himself up, that he may have mercy upon you; for Jehovah is a God of judgment: blessed are all they that wait for him.
English Revised Version
And therefore will the LORD wait, that he may be gracious unto you, and therefore will he be exalted, that he may have mercy upon you: for the LORD is a God of judgment; blessed are all they that wait for him.
Webster's Bible Translation
And therefore will the LORD wait, that he may be gracious to you, and therefore will he be exalted, that he may have mercy upon you: for the LORD is a God of judgment: blessed are all they that wait for him.
World English Bible
Therefore Yahweh will wait, that he may be gracious to you; and therefore he will be exalted, that he may have mercy on you, for Yahweh is a God of justice. Blessed are all those who wait for him.
Young's Literal Translation
And therefore doth wait Jehovah to favour you, And therefore He is exalted to pity you, For a God of judgment is Jehovah, O the blessedness of all waiting for Him.
Study BibleGod's Mercies
18Therefore the LORD longs to be gracious to you; therefore He rises to show you compassion, for the LORD is a just God. Blessed are all who wait for Him. 19O people in Zion who dwell in Jerusalem, you will weep no more. He will surely be gracious when you cry for help; when He hears, He will answer you.…
Cross References
2 Peter 3:9
The Lord is not slow to fulfill His promise as some understand slowness, but is patient with you, not wanting anyone to perish but everyone to come to repentance.
2 Peter 3:15
Consider also that our Lord's patience brings salvation, just as our beloved brother Paul also wrote you with the wisdom God gave him.
Isaiah 2:11
The proud look of man will be humbled, and the loftiness of men brought low; the LORD alone will be exalted in that day.
Isaiah 2:17
So the pride of man will be brought low, and the loftiness of men will be humbled; the LORD alone will be exalted in that day,
Isaiah 5:16
But the LORD of Hosts will be exalted by His justice, and the holy God will show Himself holy in righteousness.
Isaiah 8:17
I will wait for the LORD, who is hiding His face from the house of Jacob. I will put my trust in Him.
Isaiah 25:9
And in that day it will be said, "Surely this is our God; we have waited for Him, and He has saved us. This is the LORD for whom we have waited. Let us rejoice and be glad in His salvation."
Isaiah 26:8
Yes, we wait for You, O LORD; we walk in the path of Your judgments. Your name and renown are the desire of our souls.
Isaiah 28:17
I will make justice the measuring line and righteousness the level." Hail will sweep away your refuge of lies, and water will flood your hiding place.
Isaiah 33:2
O LORD, be gracious to us! We wait for You. Be our strength every morning and our salvation in time of trouble.
Isaiah 33:5
The LORD is exalted, for He dwells on high; He has filled Zion with justice and righteousness.
Isaiah 42:14
I have kept silent from ages past; I have kept quiet and restrained. But now I will groan like a woman in labor; I will at once gasp and pant.
Isaiah 42:16
I will lead the blind by a way they did not know; I will guide them on unfamiliar paths. I will turn darkness into light before them and rough places into level ground. These things I will do for them, and I will not forsake them.
Isaiah 48:9
For the sake of My name I will delay My wrath; for the sake of My praise I will restrain it, so that you will not be cut off.
Isaiah 61:8
For I, the LORD, love justice; I hate robbery and iniquity; in My faithfulness I will give them their recompense and make an everlasting covenant with them.
Isaiah 64:4
From ancient times no one has heard, no ear has perceived, no eye has seen any God but You, who acts on behalf of those who wait for Him.
Jeremiah 42:7
After ten days, the word of the LORD came to Jeremiah,
Daniel 12:12
Blessed is he who waits and reaches the end of the 1,335 days.
Hosea 1:7
Yet I will have compassion on the house of Judah, and I will deliver them--not by bow or sword or war, not by horses and cavalry, but by the LORD their God."
Jonah 3:10
When God saw their actions--that they had turned from their evil ways--He relented from the disaster He had threatened to bring upon them.
Treasury of Scripture
And therefore will the LORD wait, that he may be gracious to you, and therefore will he be exalted, that he may have mercy on you: for the LORD is a God of judgment: blessed are all they that wait for him.
therefore
Isaiah 55:8 For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, saith the LORD.
Exodus 34:6 And the LORD passed by before him, and proclaimed, The LORD, The LORD God, merciful and gracious, longsuffering, and abundant in goodness and truth,
Hosea 2:14 Therefore, behold, I will allure her, and bring her into the wilderness, and speak comfortably unto her.
wait
Isaiah 18:4 For so the LORD said unto me, I will take my rest, and I will consider in my dwelling place like a clear heat upon herbs, and like a cloud of dew in the heat of harvest.
Isaiah 57:17,18 For the iniquity of his covetousness was I wroth, and smote him: I hid me, and was wroth, and he went on frowardly in the way of his heart…
Jeremiah 31:18-20 I have surely heard Ephraim bemoaning himself thus; Thou hast chastised me, and I was chastised, as a bullock unaccustomed to the yoke: turn thou me, and I shall be turned; for thou art the LORD my God…
will he be
Isaiah 33:10-12 Now will I rise, saith the LORD; now will I be exalted; now will I lift up myself…
Psalm 46:10,11 Be still, and know that I am God: I will be exalted among the heathen, I will be exalted in the earth…
Psalm 76:5-10 The stouthearted are spoiled, they have slept their sleep: and none of the men of might have found their hands…
for the Lord
Isaiah 33:5 The LORD is exalted; for he dwelleth on high: he hath filled Zion with judgment and righteousness.
Isaiah 42:1-4 Behold my servant, whom I uphold; mine elect, in whom my soul delighteth; I have put my spirit upon him: he shall bring forth judgment to the Gentiles…
Deuteronomy 32:4 He is the Rock, his work is perfect: for all his ways are judgment: a God of truth and without iniquity, just and right is he.
blessed
Isaiah 8:17 And I will wait upon the LORD, that hideth his face from the house of Jacob, and I will look for him.
Isaiah 25:9 And it shall be said in that day, Lo, this is our God; we have waited for him, and he will save us: this is the LORD; we have waited for him, we will be glad and rejoice in his salvation.
Isaiah 26:7,8 The way of the just is uprightness: thou, most upright, dost weigh the path of the just…
LexiconTherefore
וְלָכֵ֞ן (wə·lā·ḵên)
Conjunctive waw | Adverb
Strong's Hebrew 3651: So -- thus
the LORD
יְהוָה֙ (Yah·weh)
Noun - proper - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 3068: LORD -- the proper name of the God of Israel
longs
יְחַכֶּ֤ה (yə·ḥak·keh)
Verb - Piel - Imperfect - third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 2442: To adhere to, to await
to be gracious to you;
לַֽחֲנַנְכֶ֔ם (la·ḥă·nan·ḵem)
Preposition-l | Verb - Qal - Infinitive construct | second person masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 2603: To bend, stoop in kindness to an inferior, to favor, bestow, to implore
therefore
וְלָכֵ֥ן (wə·lā·ḵên)
Conjunctive waw | Adverb
Strong's Hebrew 3651: So -- thus
He rises
יָר֖וּם (yā·rūm)
Verb - Qal - Imperfect - third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 7311: To be high actively, to rise, raise
to show you compassion,
לְרַֽחֶמְכֶ֑ם (lə·ra·ḥem·ḵem)
Preposition-l | Verb - Piel - Infinitive construct | second person masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 7355: To fondle, to love, to compassionate
for
כִּֽי־ (kî-)
Conjunction
Strong's Hebrew 3588: A relative conjunction
the LORD
יְהוָ֔ה (Yah·weh)
Noun - proper - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 3068: LORD -- the proper name of the God of Israel
is a just
מִשְׁפָּט֙ (miš·pāṭ)
Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 4941: A verdict, a sentence, formal decree, divine law, penalty, justice, privilege, style
God.
אֱלֹהֵ֤י (’ĕ·lō·hê)
Noun - masculine plural construct
Strong's Hebrew 430: gods -- the supreme God, magistrates, a superlative
Blessed are
אַשְׁרֵ֖י (’aš·rê)
Interjection
Strong's Hebrew 835: Happiness, interjection, how happy!
all
כָּל־ (kāl-)
Noun - masculine singular construct
Strong's Hebrew 3605: The whole, all, any, every
who wait
ח֥וֹכֵי (ḥō·w·ḵê)
Verb - Qal - Participle - masculine plural construct
Strong's Hebrew 2442: To adhere to, to await
for Him.
לֽוֹ׃ (lōw)
Preposition | third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew
And therefore . . .--The words seem to embody the thought that "man's extremity is God's opportunity." Precisely because of this isolated misery Jehovah was "waiting," i.e., longing, with an eager expectation, to come to the rescue.
And therefore will he be exalted.--A very slight alteration gives a meaning more in harmony with the context, will wait in stillness (Cheyne). If we adhere to the existing text, we must take the meaning will withdraw himself on high, will seem to wait, that He may at last interpose effectually.
A God of judgment.--Better, of righteousness.
All they that wait for him.--This waiting is, as in the first clause, that of wistful longing.Verses 18-26. - A RENEWAL OF PROMISE. The denunciations of the preceding passage (vers. 9-17) had been so terrible that, without some counterpoise of promise, they must have produced a general despair. This was not the Divine purpose. Judah's probation still continued. Therefore it was necessary to let it be seen that the Divine long-suffering was not yet exhausted - there were still conditions under which God would be gracious to his people. The conditions were "crying to the Lord" (ver. 19), and entire abolition of idolatry (ver. 22). Verse 18. - And therefore. "Because your sins require this chastisement" (Kay); "Because of the extremity of your need" (Cheyne). It is, perhaps, best to own that the motives of the Divine action are very commonly obscure; and, if seen clearly by the prophets, are certainly not clearly set forth, being (it may be) inscrutable. While the motive, however, is obscure, the promise is plain and unmistakable, The Lord will wait, that he may be gracious unto you. God is not about at present to "make a full end;" he is bent on "waiting" - his intent is "to be gracious." He will be exalted, that he may have mercy. He will find some means of vindicating his honor and exalting himself, short of your destruction, in order that it may be open to him to give you a further chance of repentance, whereby you would obtain mercy. For the Lord is a God of judgment. God is essentially just; sin must receive punishment; but the punishment may be short of destruction. Justice does not exclude mercy. If men bear their punishment with patience, and wait for God, a brighter day will dawn on them in course of time.
