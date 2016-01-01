Berean Literal Bible

The Coming Judgment

(Genesis 3:1-7; Genesis 7:1-5; Romans 5:12-21)

1Beloved, this is now the second letter I am writing to you, in both of which I am stirring up your pure mind in putting you in remembrance 2to be mindful of the words having been spoken beforehand by the holy prophets, and of the commandment of the Lord and Savior through your apostles, 3first knowing this, that in the last days scoffers will come with scoffing, following according to their own evil desires, 4and saying, “Where is the promise of His coming? For from the time that the fathers fell asleep, all things continue as they were from the beginning of creation.”

5For this is concealed from them willingly, that heavens existed long ago and the earth, having been composed out of water and through water, by the word of God, 6through which the world at that time perished, having been deluged with water. 7But by the same word now the heavens and the earth exist, having been stored up for fire, being kept unto the day of judgment and destruction of ungodly men.

The Day of the Lord

(Zephaniah 1:7-18; 1 Thessalonians 5:1-11)

8But beloved, do not let this one thing be hidden from you, that with the Lord one day is like a thousand years, and a thousand years like one day. 9The Lord does not delay the promise, as some esteem slowness, but is patient toward you, not willing for any to perish, but all to come to repentance.

10But the day of the Lord will come like a thief, in which the heavens will pass away with a roar, and elements will be dissolved, burning with heat, and the earth and the works in it will not be found.

11All these things being dissolved in this way, what kind ought you to be? In holy conduct and godliness, 12expecting and hastening the coming of the day of God, by reason of which the heavens will be dissolved, being set on fire, and the elements are melting, burning with heat. 13But according to His promise, we are awaiting new heavens and a new earth, in which righteousness dwells.

Final Exhortations

14Therefore, beloved, expecting these things, be diligent to be found by Him in peace, without spot and without blemish.

15And esteem the patience of our Lord as salvation, just as our beloved brother Paul also wrote to you according to the wisdom having been given to him, 16as also in all the letters, speaking in them concerning these things, among which some things are difficult to be understood, which the ignorant and unestablished distort to their own destruction, as also the other Scriptures.

17Therefore beloved, knowing this beforehand, you beware, lest you should fall from the own steadfastness, having been led away by the error of the lawless. 18But grow in grace and in knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. To Him be the glory both now and to the day of eternity.

Amen.

