Cross References

Exodus 15:20

Then Miriam the prophetess, Aaron's sister, took a tambourine in her hand, and all the women followed her with tambourines and dancing.



Esther 9:22

as the days on which the Jews had rid themselves of their enemies and the month in which their sorrow had turned to joy and their mourning into a holiday. He wrote that these were to be days of feasting and joy, of sending gifts to one another and to the poor.



Psalm 4:7

You have filled my heart with more joy than when grain and new wine abound.



Psalm 87:7

Singers and pipers will say: "All my springs of joy are in You."



Psalm 109:19

May it be like a robe wrapped about him, like a belt tied forever around him.



Ecclesiastes 3:4

a time to weep and a time to laugh, a time to mourn and a time to dance,



Isaiah 20:2

the LORD had already spoken through Isaiah son of Amoz, saying, "Go, remove the sackcloth from your waist and the sandals from your feet." And Isaiah did so, walking around naked and barefoot.



Jeremiah 31:4

Again I will build you, and you will be rebuilt, O Virgin Israel. Again you will take up your tambourines and go out in joyful dancing.



Jeremiah 31:13

Then the maidens will rejoice with dancing, young men and old as well. I will turn their mourning into joy, and give them comfort and joy for their sorrow.



Zechariah 8:19

"This is what the LORD of Hosts says: The fasts of the fourth, the fifth, the seventh, and the tenth months will become times of joy and gladness, cheerful feasts for the house of Judah. Therefore love truth and peace."



Hear me, O LORD, and have mercy; O LORD, be my helper.”that my heart may sing Your praises and not be silent. O LORD my God, I will give thanks forever.…

You have turned for me my mourning into dancing: you have put off my sackcloth, and girded me with gladness;

turned

Psalm 30:5 For his anger endureth but a moment; in his favour is life: weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning.

Psalm 126:1,2 A Song of degrees. When the LORD turned again the captivity of Zion, we were like them that dream…

Genesis 37:35 And all his sons and all his daughters rose up to comfort him; but he refused to be comforted; and he said, For I will go down into the grave unto my son mourning. Thus his father wept for him.

dancing

Psalm 149:3 Let them praise his name in the dance: let them sing praises unto him with the timbrel and harp.

Psalm 150:4 Praise him with the timbrel and dance: praise him with stringed instruments and organs.

2 Samuel 6:14 And David danced before the LORD with all his might; and David was girded with a linen ephod.

girded

Nehemiah 8:10 Then he said unto them, Go your way, eat the fat, and drink the sweet, and send portions unto them for whom nothing is prepared: for this day is holy unto our Lord: neither be ye sorry; for the joy of the LORD is your strength.

Isaiah 61:3,10 To appoint unto them that mourn in Zion, to give unto them beauty for ashes, the oil of joy for mourning, the garment of praise for the spirit of heaviness; that they might be called trees of righteousness, the planting of the LORD, that he might be glorified…

Luke 15:22 But the father said to his servants, Bring forth the best robe, and put it on him; and put a ring on his hand, and shoes on his feet: