New International Version
You turned my wailing into dancing; you removed my sackcloth and clothed me with joy,
New Living Translation
You have turned my mourning into joyful dancing. You have taken away my clothes of mourning and clothed me with joy,
English Standard Version
You have turned for me my mourning into dancing; you have loosed my sackcloth and clothed me with gladness,
Berean Study Bible
You turned my mourning into dancing; You peeled off my sackcloth and clothed me with joy,
New American Standard Bible
You have turned for me my mourning into dancing; You have loosed my sackcloth and girded me with gladness,
New King James Version
You have turned for me my mourning into dancing; You have put off my sackcloth and clothed me with gladness,
King James Bible
Thou hast turned for me my mourning into dancing: thou hast put off my sackcloth, and girded me with gladness;
Christian Standard Bible
You turned my lament into dancing; you removed my sackcloth and clothed me with gladness,
Contemporary English Version
You have turned my sorrow into joyful dancing. No longer am I sad and wearing sackcloth.
Good News Translation
You have changed my sadness into a joyful dance; you have taken away my sorrow and surrounded me with joy.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
You turned my lament into dancing; You removed my sackcloth and clothed me with gladness,
International Standard Version
You have turned my mourning into dancing; you took off my sackcloth and clothed me with a garment of joy,
NET Bible
Then you turned my lament into dancing; you removed my sackcloth and covered me with joy.
New Heart English Bible
You have turned my mourning into dancing for me. You have removed my sackcloth, and clothed me with gladness,
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
For you turned my griefs into joy; you took off my sackcloth and you clothed me with joy!
GOD'S WORD® Translation
You have changed my sobbing into dancing. You have removed my sackcloth and clothed me with joy
JPS Tanakh 1917
Thou didst turn for me my mourning into dancing; Thou didst loose my sackcloth, and gird me with gladness;
New American Standard 1977
Thou hast turned for me my mourning into dancing; Thou hast loosed my sackcloth and girded me with gladness;
King James 2000 Bible
You have turned for me my mourning into dancing: you have put off my sackcloth, and girded me with gladness;
American King James Version
You have turned for me my mourning into dancing: you have put off my sackcloth, and girded me with gladness;
American Standard Version
Thou hast turned for me my mourning into dancing; Thou hast loosed my sackcloth, and girded me with gladness;
Brenton Septuagint Translation
Thou hast turned my mourning into joy for me: thou hast rent off my sackcloth, and girded me with gladness;
Douay-Rheims Bible
Thou hast turned for me my mourning into joy: thou hast cut my sackcloth, and hast compassed me with gladness:
Darby Bible Translation
Thou hast turned for me my mourning into dancing; thou hast loosed my sackcloth, and girded me with gladness;
English Revised Version
Thou hast turned for me my mourning into dancing; thou hast loosed my sackcloth, and girded me with gladness:
Webster's Bible Translation
Thou hast turned for me my mourning into dancing: thou hast put off my sackcloth, and girded me with gladness;
World English Bible
You have turned my mourning into dancing for me. You have removed my sackcloth, and clothed me with gladness,
Young's Literal Translation
Thou hast turned my mourning to dancing for me, Thou hast loosed my sackcloth, And girdest me with joy.
Study BibleYou Turned My Mourning into Dancing
…10Hear me, O LORD, and have mercy; O LORD, be my helper.” 11You turned my mourning into dancing; You peeled off my sackcloth and clothed me with joy, 12that my heart may sing Your praises and not be silent. O LORD my God, I will give thanks forever.…
Cross References
Exodus 15:20
Then Miriam the prophetess, Aaron's sister, took a tambourine in her hand, and all the women followed her with tambourines and dancing.
Esther 9:22
as the days on which the Jews had rid themselves of their enemies and the month in which their sorrow had turned to joy and their mourning into a holiday. He wrote that these were to be days of feasting and joy, of sending gifts to one another and to the poor.
Psalm 4:7
You have filled my heart with more joy than when grain and new wine abound.
Psalm 87:7
Singers and pipers will say: "All my springs of joy are in You."
Psalm 109:19
May it be like a robe wrapped about him, like a belt tied forever around him.
Ecclesiastes 3:4
a time to weep and a time to laugh, a time to mourn and a time to dance,
Isaiah 20:2
the LORD had already spoken through Isaiah son of Amoz, saying, "Go, remove the sackcloth from your waist and the sandals from your feet." And Isaiah did so, walking around naked and barefoot.
Jeremiah 31:4
Again I will build you, and you will be rebuilt, O Virgin Israel. Again you will take up your tambourines and go out in joyful dancing.
Jeremiah 31:13
Then the maidens will rejoice with dancing, young men and old as well. I will turn their mourning into joy, and give them comfort and joy for their sorrow.
Zechariah 8:19
"This is what the LORD of Hosts says: The fasts of the fourth, the fifth, the seventh, and the tenth months will become times of joy and gladness, cheerful feasts for the house of Judah. Therefore love truth and peace."
Treasury of Scripture
You have turned for me my mourning into dancing: you have put off my sackcloth, and girded me with gladness;
turned
Psalm 30:5 For his anger endureth but a moment; in his favour is life: weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning.
Psalm 126:1,2 A Song of degrees. When the LORD turned again the captivity of Zion, we were like them that dream…
Genesis 37:35 And all his sons and all his daughters rose up to comfort him; but he refused to be comforted; and he said, For I will go down into the grave unto my son mourning. Thus his father wept for him.
dancing
Psalm 149:3 Let them praise his name in the dance: let them sing praises unto him with the timbrel and harp.
Psalm 150:4 Praise him with the timbrel and dance: praise him with stringed instruments and organs.
2 Samuel 6:14 And David danced before the LORD with all his might; and David was girded with a linen ephod.
girded
Nehemiah 8:10 Then he said unto them, Go your way, eat the fat, and drink the sweet, and send portions unto them for whom nothing is prepared: for this day is holy unto our Lord: neither be ye sorry; for the joy of the LORD is your strength.
Isaiah 61:3,10 To appoint unto them that mourn in Zion, to give unto them beauty for ashes, the oil of joy for mourning, the garment of praise for the spirit of heaviness; that they might be called trees of righteousness, the planting of the LORD, that he might be glorified…
Luke 15:22 But the father said to his servants, Bring forth the best robe, and put it on him; and put a ring on his hand, and shoes on his feet:
LexiconYou turned
הָפַ֣כְתָּ (hā·p̄aḵ·tā)
Verb - Qal - Perfect - second person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 2015: To turn about, over, to change, overturn, return, pervert
my mourning
מִסְפְּדִי֮ (mis·pə·ḏî)
Noun - masculine singular construct | first person common singular
Strong's Hebrew 4553: A lamentation
into dancing;
לְמָח֪וֹל (lə·mā·ḥō·wl)
Preposition-l | Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 4234: A, dance
You peeled off
פִּתַּ֥חְתָּ (pit·taḥ·tā)
Verb - Piel - Perfect - second person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 6605: To open wide, to loosen, begin, plough, carve
my sackcloth
שַׂקִּ֑י (śaq·qî)
Noun - masculine singular construct | first person common singular
Strong's Hebrew 8242: A mesh, coarse loose cloth, sacking, a bag
and clothed me
וַֽתְּאַזְּרֵ֥נִי (wat·tə·’az·zə·rê·nî)
Conjunctive waw | Verb - Piel - Consecutive imperfect - second person masculine singular | first person common singular
Strong's Hebrew 247: To gird, encompass, equip
with joy,
שִׂמְחָֽה׃ (śim·ḥāh)
Noun - feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew 8057: Blithesomeness, glee
Thou hast turned for me.--This verse gives the answer to the prayer. Mourning is literally beating the breast, and therefore dancing forms a proper parallelism; or else, according to one derivation of the word, machol would suggest piping. (See margin, Psalm 149:3; Psalm 150:4; see Smith's Bible Dictionary, under "Dance;" and Bible Educator, vol. ii., p. 70; and comp. Note to Song of Solomon 6:13.)Verse 11. - Thou hast turned (rather, thou turnedst) for me my mourning into dancing. Suddenly, in a moment, all was changed. The angel ceased to slay. God bade him hold his hand. The Prophet Gad was sent with the joyful news to David, and commanded him at once to build an altar at Jehovah. Then the mourning ceased, and a joyful ceremonial was instituted, of which dancing, as so often, formed a part (see Exodus 15:20; 1 Samuel 18:6; 2 Samuel 6:14-16; Psalm 149:3; Jeremiah 31:4). Thou hast put off (rather, didst put off) my sackcloth. That the king had clothed himself in sackcloth on the occasion, is mentioned by the author of Chronicles (1 Chronicles 21:16). And girded (girdedst) me with gladness (comp. 1 Chronicles 21:26).
