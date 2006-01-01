Contemporary English Version
(A psalm by David for the dedication of the temple.)
A Prayer of Thanks
1I will praise you, Lord!
You saved me from the grave
and kept my enemies
from celebrating my death.
2I prayed to you, Lord God,
and you healed me,
3saving me from death
and the grave.
4Your faithful people, Lord,
will praise you with songs
and honor your holy name.
5Your anger lasts a little while,
but your kindness lasts
for a lifetime.
At night we may cry,
but when morning comes
we will celebrate.
6I felt secure and thought,
“I'll never be shaken!”
7You, Lord, were my friend,
and you made me strong
as a mighty mountain.
But when you hid your face,
I was crushed.
8I prayed to you, Lord,
and in my prayer I said,
9“What good will it do you
if I am in the grave?
Once I have turned to dust,
how can I praise you
or tell how loyal you are?
10Have pity, Lord! Help!”
11You have turned my sorrow
into joyful dancing.
No longer am I sad
and wearing sackcloth.+
12I thank you from my heart,
and I will never stop
singing your praises,
my Lord and my God.
Footnotes:
