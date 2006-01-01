◄ Psalm 30 ► Contemporary English Version (A psalm by David for the dedication of the temple.) A Prayer of Thanks 1I will praise you, Lord! You saved me from the grave and kept my enemies from celebrating my death. 2I prayed to you, Lord God, and you healed me, 3saving me from death and the grave. 4Your faithful people, Lord, will praise you with songs and honor your holy name. 5Your anger lasts a little while, but your kindness lasts for a lifetime. At night we may cry, but when morning comes we will celebrate. 6I felt secure and thought, “I'll never be shaken!” 7You, Lord, were my friend, and you made me strong as a mighty mountain. But when you hid your face, I was crushed. 8I prayed to you, Lord, and in my prayer I said, 9“What good will it do you if I am in the grave? Once I have turned to dust, how can I praise you or tell how loyal you are? 10Have pity, Lord! Help!” 11You have turned my sorrow into joyful dancing. No longer am I sad and wearing sackcloth.+ 12I thank you from my heart, and I will never stop singing your praises, my Lord and my God.





Footnotes:



30.11 sackcloth: A rough, dark-colored cloth made from goat or camel hair and used to make grain sacks. It was worn in times of trouble or sorrow.



