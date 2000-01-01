Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
For his anger lasts only a moment, but his favor lasts a lifetime; weeping may stay for the night, but rejoicing comes in the morning.
New Living Translation
For his anger lasts only a moment, but his favor lasts a lifetime! Weeping may last through the night, but joy comes with the morning.
English Standard Version
For his anger is but for a moment, and his favor is for a lifetime. Weeping may tarry for the night, but joy comes with the morning.
Berean Study Bible
For His anger is fleeting, but His favor lasts a lifetime. Weeping may stay the night, but joy comes in the morning.
New American Standard Bible
For His anger is but for a moment, His favor is for a lifetime; Weeping may last for the night, But a shout of joy comes in the morning.
New King James Version
For His anger is but for a moment, His favor is for life; Weeping may endure for a night, But joy comes in the morning.
King James Bible
For his anger endureth but a moment; in his favour is life: weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning.
Christian Standard Bible
For his anger lasts only a moment, but his favor, a lifetime. Weeping may stay overnight, but there is joy in the morning.
Contemporary English Version
Your anger lasts a little while, but your kindness lasts for a lifetime. At night we may cry, but when morning comes we will celebrate.
Good News Translation
His anger lasts only a moment, his goodness for a lifetime. Tears may flow in the night, but joy comes in the morning.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
For His anger lasts only a moment, but His favor, a lifetime. Weeping may spend the night, but there is joy in the morning.
International Standard Version
For his wrath is only momentary; yet his favor is for a lifetime. Weeping may lodge for the night, but shouts of joy will come in the morning.
NET Bible
For his anger lasts only a brief moment, and his good favor restores one's life. One may experience sorrow during the night, but joy arrives in the morning.
New Heart English Bible
For his anger is but for a moment. His favor is for a lifetime. Weeping may stay for the night, but joy comes in the morning.
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
Because rebuke is in his anger, and life is in his pleasure; at evening, weeping will spend the night, and in the morning - joy!
GOD'S WORD® Translation
His anger lasts only a moment. His favor lasts a lifetime. Weeping may last for the night, but there is a song of joy in the morning.
JPS Tanakh 1917
For His anger is but for a moment, His favour is for a life-time; Weeping may tarry for the night, But joy cometh in the morning.
New American Standard 1977
For His anger is but for a moment, His favor is for a lifetime; Weeping may last for the night, But a shout of joy comes in the morning.
King James 2000 Bible
For his anger endures but for a moment; in his favor is life: weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning.
American King James Version
For his anger endures but a moment; in his favor is life: weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning.
American Standard Version
For his anger is but for a moment; His favor is for a life-time: Weeping may tarry for the night, But joy cometh in the morning.
Brenton Septuagint Translation
For anger is in his wrath, but life in his favour: weeping shall tarry for the evening, but joy shall be in the morning.
Douay-Rheims Bible
For wrath is in his indignation; and life in his good will. In the evening weeping shall have place, and in the morning gladness.
Darby Bible Translation
For a moment [is passed] in his anger, a life in his favour; at even weeping cometh for the night, and at morn there is rejoicing.
English Revised Version
For his anger is but for a moment; in his favour is life: weeping may tarry for the night, but joy cometh in the morning.
Webster's Bible Translation
For his anger endureth but a moment; in his favor is life: weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning.
World English Bible
For his anger is but for a moment. His favor is for a lifetime. Weeping may stay for the night, but joy comes in the morning.
Young's Literal Translation
For -- a moment is in His anger, Life is in His good-will, At even remaineth weeping, and at morn singing.
Study BibleYou Turned My Mourning into Dancing
…4Sing to the LORD, O you His saints, and praise His holy name. 5For His anger is fleeting, but His favor lasts a lifetime. Weeping may stay the night, but joy comes in the morning. 6In prosperity I said, “I will never be shaken.”…
Cross References
2 Corinthians 4:17
For our light and momentary affliction is producing for us an eternal glory that is far beyond comparison.
Psalm 103:9
He will not always accuse us, nor harbor His anger forever.
Psalm 118:1
Give thanks to the LORD, for He is good; His loving devotion endures forever.
Psalm 126:5
Those who sow in tears will reap with shouts of joy.
Isaiah 12:1
In that day you will say: "O LORD, I will praise you. Although You were angry with me, Your anger has turned away, and You have comforted me.
Isaiah 26:20
Go, my people, enter your rooms and shut your doors behind you. Hide yourselves a little while until the wrath has passed.
Isaiah 54:7
For a brief moment I forsook you, but with great compassion I will bring you back.
Isaiah 54:8
In a surge of anger I hid My face from you for a moment, but with everlasting kindness I will have compassion on you," says the LORD your Redeemer.
Hosea 6:2
After two days He will revive us; on the third day He will raise us up, that we may live in His presence.
Treasury of Scripture
For his anger endures but a moment; in his favor is life: weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning.
For
Psalm 103:9,17 He will not always chide: neither will he keep his anger for ever…
Isaiah 26:20 Come, my people, enter thou into thy chambers, and shut thy doors about thee: hide thyself as it were for a little moment, until the indignation be overpast.
Isaiah 54:7,8 For a small moment have I forsaken thee; but with great mercies will I gather thee…
his anger [heb.
Psalm 16:11 Thou wilt shew me the path of life: in thy presence is fulness of joy; at thy right hand there are pleasures for evermore.
Psalm 36:7-9 How excellent is thy lovingkindness, O God! therefore the children of men put their trust under the shadow of thy wings…
Psalm 63:3 Because thy lovingkindness is better than life, my lips shall praise thee.
weeping
Psalm 6:6-9 I am weary with my groaning; all the night make I my bed to swim; I water my couch with my tears…
Psalm 56:8-11 Thou tellest my wanderings: put thou my tears into thy bottle: are they not in thy book? …
Psalm 126:5,6 They that sow in tears shall reap in joy…
for a night [heb] in the evening
Psalm 46:5 God is in the midst of her; she shall not be moved: God shall help her, and that right early.
Psalm 59:16 But I will sing of thy power; yea, I will sing aloud of thy mercy in the morning: for thou hast been my defence and refuge in the day of my trouble.
Psalm 143:8 Cause me to hear thy lovingkindness in the morning; for in thee do I trust: cause me to know the way wherein I should walk; for I lift up my soul unto thee.
LexiconFor
כִּ֤י (kî)
Conjunction
Strong's Hebrew 3588: A relative conjunction
His anger
בְּאַפּוֹ֮ (bə·’ap·pōw)
Preposition-b | Noun - masculine singular construct | third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 639: The nose, nostril, the face, a person, ire
is fleeting,
רֶ֨גַע ׀ (re·ḡa‘)
Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 7281: A wink, a very short space of time
but His favor
בִּרְצ֫וֹנ֥וֹ (bir·ṣō·w·nōw)
Preposition-b | Noun - masculine singular construct | third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 7522: Goodwill, favor, acceptance, will
lasts a lifetime.
חַיִּ֪ים (ḥay·yîm)
Noun - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 2416: Alive, raw, fresh, strong, life
Weeping
בֶּ֗כִי (be·ḵî)
Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 1065: A weeping, a dripping
may stay
יָלִ֥ין (yā·lîn)
Verb - Qal - Imperfect - third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 3885: To stop, to stay permanently, to be obstinate
the night,
בָּ֭עֶרֶב (bā·‘e·reḇ)
Preposition-b, Article | Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 6153: Evening
but joy [comes]
רִנָּֽה׃ (rin·nāh)
Noun - feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew 7440: A creaking, shout
in the morning.
וְלַבֹּ֥קֶר (wə·lab·bō·qer)
Conjunctive waw, Preposition-l, Article | Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 1242: Dawn, morning
For his anger.--Literally,
"For a moment (is) in his anger,
Life in his favour;
In the evening comes to lodge weeping,
But at morning a shout of joy."
Some supply comes to lodge with the last clause, but the image is complete and finer without. It is thoroughly Oriental. Sorrow is the wayfarer who comes to the tent for a night's lodging, but the metaphor of his taking his leave in the morning is not carried on, and we have instead the sudden waking with a cry of joy, sudden as the Eastern dawn, without twilight or preparation. Never was faith in the Divine love more beautifully expressed. (Comp. Isaiah 54:7-8.)Verse 5. - For his anger endureth but a moment; in his favour is life; literally, for a moment (is passed) in his anger, a lifetime in his favour. God s anger is short-lived in the case of those who, having sinned, repent, and confess their sin, and pray for mercy (see vers. 8-10). His favour, on the contrary, is enduring; it continues all their life. Weeping may endure for a night; rather, at eventide weeping comes to lodge, or to pass the night; but joy cometh in the morning; or, but at morn joy arriveth (comp. Job 33:26; Isaiah 26:20; Isaiah 54:7).
