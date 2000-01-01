Study Bible

Cross References

2 Corinthians 4:17

For our light and momentary affliction is producing for us an eternal glory that is far beyond comparison.



Psalm 103:9

He will not always accuse us, nor harbor His anger forever.



Psalm 118:1

Give thanks to the LORD, for He is good; His loving devotion endures forever.



Psalm 126:5

Those who sow in tears will reap with shouts of joy.



Isaiah 12:1

In that day you will say: "O LORD, I will praise you. Although You were angry with me, Your anger has turned away, and You have comforted me.



Isaiah 26:20

Go, my people, enter your rooms and shut your doors behind you. Hide yourselves a little while until the wrath has passed.



Isaiah 54:7

For a brief moment I forsook you, but with great compassion I will bring you back.



Isaiah 54:8

In a surge of anger I hid My face from you for a moment, but with everlasting kindness I will have compassion on you," says the LORD your Redeemer.



Hosea 6:2

After two days He will revive us; on the third day He will raise us up, that we may live in His presence.



Treasury of Scripture

Sing to the LORD, O you His saints, and praise His holy name.In prosperity I said, “I will never be shaken.”…

For his anger endures but a moment; in his favor is life: weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning.

For

Psalm 103:9,17 He will not always chide: neither will he keep his anger for ever…

Isaiah 26:20 Come, my people, enter thou into thy chambers, and shut thy doors about thee: hide thyself as it were for a little moment, until the indignation be overpast.

Isaiah 54:7,8 For a small moment have I forsaken thee; but with great mercies will I gather thee…

his anger [heb.

Psalm 16:11 Thou wilt shew me the path of life: in thy presence is fulness of joy; at thy right hand there are pleasures for evermore.

Psalm 36:7-9 How excellent is thy lovingkindness, O God! therefore the children of men put their trust under the shadow of thy wings…

Psalm 63:3 Because thy lovingkindness is better than life, my lips shall praise thee.

weeping

Psalm 6:6-9 I am weary with my groaning; all the night make I my bed to swim; I water my couch with my tears…

Psalm 56:8-11 Thou tellest my wanderings: put thou my tears into thy bottle: are they not in thy book? …

Psalm 126:5,6 They that sow in tears shall reap in joy…

for a night [heb] in the evening

Psalm 46:5 God is in the midst of her; she shall not be moved: God shall help her, and that right early.

Psalm 59:16 But I will sing of thy power; yea, I will sing aloud of thy mercy in the morning: for thou hast been my defence and refuge in the day of my trouble.

Psalm 143:8 Cause me to hear thy lovingkindness in the morning; for in thee do I trust: cause me to know the way wherein I should walk; for I lift up my soul unto thee.