Psalm 30
Joy in the Morning

A psalm; a dedication song for the house. Davidic.

1I will exalt You, LORD,

because You have lifted me upa

and have not allowed my enemies

to triumph over me.b

2LORD my God,

I cried to You for help, and You healed me.c

3LORD, You brought me up from Sheol;d

You spared me from among those

going downe to the Pit.f

4Sing to Yahweh, you His faithful ones,

and praise His holy name.g

5For His anger lasts only a moment,

but His favor, a lifetime.

Weeping may spend the night,

but there is joy in the morning.h

6When I was secure, I said,

I will never be shaken.”i

7LORD, when You showed Your favor,

You made me stand like a strong mountain;j

when You hid Your face, I was terrified.k

8LORD, I called to You;

I sought favor from my Lord:l

9What gain is there in my death,

if I go down to the Pit?

Will the dust praise You?

Will it proclaim Your truth?m

10LORD, listen and be gracious to me;

LORD, be my helper.”n

11You turned my lament into dancing;

You removed my sackcloth

and clothed me with gladness,o

12so that I can sing to You and not be silent.

LORD my God, I will praise You forever.p

