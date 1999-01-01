Joy in the Morning
A psalm; a dedication song for the house. Davidic.
because You have lifted me upa
and have not allowed my enemies
I cried to You for help, and You healed me.c
3LORD, You brought me up from •Sheol;d
You spared me from among those
4Sing to •Yahweh, you His faithful ones,
5For His anger lasts only a moment,
but there is joy in the morning.h
7LORD, when You showed Your favor,
You made me stand like a strong mountain;j
when You hid Your face, I was terrified.k
9“What gain is there in my death,
10LORD, listen and be gracious to me;
11You turned my lament into dancing;
and clothed me with gladness,o
12so that I can sing to You and not be silent.
LORD my God, I will praise You forever.p
