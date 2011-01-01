Psalm 30

A psalm. A song. For the dedication of the temple. Of David.

1I will exalt you, Lord,

for you lifted me out of the depths

and did not let my enemies gloat over me.

2Lord my God, I called to you for help,

and you healed me.

3You, Lord, brought me up from the realm of the dead;

you spared me from going down to the pit.