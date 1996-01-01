A psalm of David. A song for the dedication of the Temple.

1I will exalt you, LORD, for you rescued me.

You refused to let my enemies triumph over me.

2O LORD my God, I cried to you for help,

and you restored my health.

3You brought me up from the grave, O LORD.

You kept me from falling into the pit of death.

4Sing to the LORD, all you godly ones!

Praise his holy name.

5For his anger lasts only a moment,

but his favor lasts a lifetime!

Weeping may last through the night,

but joy comes with the morning.

6When I was prosperous, I said,

“Nothing can stop me now!”

7Your favor, O LORD, made me as secure as a mountain.

Then you turned away from me, and I was shattered.

8I cried out to you, O LORD.

I begged the Lord for mercy, saying,

9“What will you gain if I die,

if I sink into the grave?

Can my dust praise you?

Can it tell of your faithfulness?

10Hear me, LORD, and have mercy on me.

Help me, O LORD.”

11You have turned my mourning into joyful dancing.

You have taken away my clothes of mourning and clothed me with joy,

12that I might sing praises to you and not be silent.

O LORD my God, I will give you thanks forever!