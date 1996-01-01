A psalm of David. A song for the dedication of the Temple.
1I will exalt you, LORD, for you rescued me.
You refused to let my enemies triumph over me.
2O LORD my God, I cried to you for help,
and you restored my health.
3You brought me up from the grave,a O LORD.
You kept me from falling into the pit of death.
4Sing to the LORD, all you godly ones!
Praise his holy name.
5For his anger lasts only a moment,
but his favor lasts a lifetime!
Weeping may last through the night,
but joy comes with the morning.
6When I was prosperous, I said,
“Nothing can stop me now!”
7Your favor, O LORD, made me as secure as a mountain.
Then you turned away from me, and I was shattered.
8I cried out to you, O LORD.
I begged the Lord for mercy, saying,
9“What will you gain if I die,
if I sink into the grave?
Can my dust praise you?
Can it tell of your faithfulness?
10Hear me, LORD, and have mercy on me.
Help me, O LORD.”
11You have turned my mourning into joyful dancing.
You have taken away my clothes of mourning and clothed me with joy,
12that I might sing praises to you and not be silent.
O LORD my God, I will give you thanks forever!
Footnotes:
a
Holy Bible, New Living Translation, copyright © 1996, 2004, 2015 by Tyndale House Foundation. Used by permission of Tyndale House Publishers, Inc., Carol Stream, Illinois 60188. All rights reserved.
Bible Hub