Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
he will swallow up death forever. The Sovereign LORD will wipe away the tears from all faces; he will remove his people's disgrace from all the earth. The LORD has spoken.
New Living Translation
He will swallow up death forever! The Sovereign LORD will wipe away all tears. He will remove forever all insults and mockery against his land and people. The LORD has spoken!
English Standard Version
He will swallow up death forever; and the Lord GOD will wipe away tears from all faces, and the reproach of his people he will take away from all the earth, for the LORD has spoken.
Berean Study Bible
He will swallow up death forever. The Lord GOD will wipe away the tears from every face and remove the disgrace of His people from the whole earth. For the LORD has spoken.
New American Standard Bible
He will swallow up death for all time, And the Lord GOD will wipe tears away from all faces, And He will remove the reproach of His people from all the earth; For the LORD has spoken.
New King James Version
He will swallow up death forever, And the Lord GOD will wipe away tears from all faces; The rebuke of His people He will take away from all the earth; For the LORD has spoken.
King James Bible
He will swallow up death in victory; and the Lord GOD will wipe away tears from off all faces; and the rebuke of his people shall he take away from off all the earth: for the LORD hath spoken it.
Christian Standard Bible
he will destroy death forever. The Lord GOD will wipe away the tears from every face and remove his people's disgrace from the whole earth, for the LORD has spoken.
Contemporary English Version
The LORD All-Powerful will destroy the power of death and wipe away all tears. No longer will his people be insulted everywhere. The LORD has spoken!
Good News Translation
The Sovereign LORD will destroy death forever! He will wipe away the tears from everyone's eyes and take away the disgrace his people have suffered throughout the world. The LORD himself has spoken.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
He will destroy death forever. The Lord GOD will wipe away the tears from every face and remove His people's disgrace from the whole earth, for the LORD has spoken.
International Standard Version
he has swallowed up death forever! Then the Lord GOD will wipe away the tears from all faces, and he will take away the disgrace of his people from the entire earth." for the LORD has spoken.
NET Bible
he will swallow up death permanently. The sovereign LORD will wipe away the tears from every face, and remove his people's disgrace from all the earth. Indeed, the LORD has announced it!
New Heart English Bible
He has swallowed up death in victory. The Lord GOD will wipe away tears from off all faces. He will take the reproach of his people away from off all the earth, for the LORD has spoken it.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
He will swallow up death forever. The Almighty LORD will wipe away tears from every face, and he will remove the disgrace of his people from the whole earth. The LORD has spoken.
JPS Tanakh 1917
He will swallow up death for ever; And the Lord GOD will wipe away tears from off all faces; And the reproach of His people will He take away from off all the earth; For the LORD hath spoken it.
New American Standard 1977
He will swallow up death for all time, And the Lord GOD will wipe tears away from all faces, And He will remove the reproach of His people from all the earth; For the LORD has spoken.
Jubilee Bible 2000
He will destroy death forever; and the Lord GOD shall wipe away every tear from off all faces; and the rebuke of his people he shall take away from off all the earth: for the LORD has determined it.
King James 2000 Bible
He will swallow up death in victory; and the Lord GOD will wipe away tears from off all faces; and the rebuke of his people shall he take away from off all the earth: for the LORD has spoken it.
American King James Version
He will swallow up death in victory; and the Lord GOD will wipe away tears from off all faces; and the rebuke of his people shall he take away from off all the earth: for the LORD has spoken it.
American Standard Version
He hath swallowed up death for ever; and the Lord Jehovah will wipe away tears from off all faces; and the reproach of his people will he take away from off all the earth: for Jehovah hath spoken it.
Brenton Septuagint Translation
Death has prevailed and swallowed men up; but again the Lord God has taken away every tear from every face. He has taken away the reproach of his people from all the earth: for the mouth of the Lord has spoken it.
Douay-Rheims Bible
He shall cast death down headlong forever: and the Lord God shall wipe away tears from every face, and the reproach of his people he shall take away from off the whole earth: for the Lord hath spoken it.
Darby Bible Translation
He will swallow up death in victory. And the Lord Jehovah will wipe away tears from off all faces; and the reproach of his people will he take away from off all the earth: for Jehovah hath spoken.
English Revised Version
He hath swallowed up death for ever; and the Lord GOD will wipe away tears from off all faces; and the reproach of his people shall he take away from off all the earth: for the LORD hath spoken it.
Webster's Bible Translation
He will swallow up death in victory; and the Lord GOD will wipe away tears from off all faces; and the rebuke of his people will he remove from all the earth: for the LORD hath spoken it.
World English Bible
He has swallowed up death forever! The Lord Yahweh will wipe away tears from off all faces. He will take the reproach of his people away from off all the earth, for Yahweh has spoken it.
Young's Literal Translation
He hath swallowed up death in victory, And wiped hath the Lord Jehovah, The tear from off all faces, And the reproach of His people He turneth aside from off all the earth, For Jehovah hath spoken.
Study BibleA Song of Praise for God's Favor
…7On this mountain He will swallow up the shroud that enfolds all peoples, the sheet that covers all nations; 8He will swallow up death forever. The Lord GOD will wipe away the tears from every face and remove the disgrace of His people from the whole earth. For the LORD has spoken. 9And in that day it will be said, “Surely this is our God; we have waited for Him, and He has saved us. This is the LORD for whom we have waited. Let us rejoice and be glad in His salvation.”…
Cross References
Matthew 5:11
Blessed are you when people insult you, persecute you, and falsely say all kinds of evil against you because of Me.
Luke 1:25
"The Lord has done this for me. In these days He has shown me favor and taken away my disgrace among the people."
1 Corinthians 15:54
When the perishable has been clothed with the imperishable and the mortal with immortality, then the saying that is written will come to pass: "Death has been swallowed up in victory."
1 Peter 4:14
If you are insulted for the name of Christ, you are blessed, because the Spirit of glory and of God rests on you.
Revelation 7:17
For the Lamb in the center of the throne will be their shepherd. He will lead them to springs of living water, and God will wipe away every tear from their eyes.'"
Revelation 21:4
He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and there will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the former things have passed away."
Psalm 69:9
because zeal for Your house has consumed me, and the insults of those who insult You have fallen on me.
Psalm 89:50
Remember, O Lord, the reproach of Your servants, which I bear in my heart from so many people,
Psalm 89:51
how Your enemies have taunted, O LORD, how they have mocked every step of Your anointed one.
Isaiah 26:19
Your dead will live; their bodies will rise. Awake and sing, you who dwell in the dust! For your dew is like the dew of the morning, and the earth will bring forth her dead.
Isaiah 30:19
O people in Zion, who dwell in Jerusalem, you will weep no more. He will surely be gracious at the sound of your cry; when He hears, He will answer you.
Isaiah 35:10
and the ransomed of the LORD will return. They will enter Zion with singing, crowned with everlasting joy. Joy and gladness will overtake them, and sorrow and sighing will flee.
Isaiah 51:7
Listen to Me, you who know what is right, you people with My law in your hearts: Do not fear the scorn of men; do not be broken by their insults.
Isaiah 51:11
So the redeemed of the LORD will return and enter Zion with singing, crowned with unending joy. Joy and gladness will overtake them, and sorrow and sighing will flee.
Isaiah 54:4
Do not be afraid, for you will not be put to shame; do not be humiliated, for you will not be disgraced. For you will forget the shame of your youth, and remember no more the reproach of your widowhood.
Isaiah 65:19
I will rejoice in Jerusalem and take delight in My people. The sounds of weeping and crying will no longer be heard in her.
Jeremiah 31:16
This is what the LORD says: "Keep your voice from weeping and your eyes from tears, for the reward for your work will come, declares the LORD. Then your children will return from the land of the enemy.
Hosea 13:14
I will ransom them from the power of Sheol; I will redeem them from Death. Where, O Death, are your plagues? Where, O Sheol, is your sting? Compassion is hidden from My eyes.
Treasury of Scripture
He will swallow up death in victory; and the Lord GOD will wipe away tears from off all faces; and the rebuke of his people shall he take away from off all the earth: for the LORD has spoken it.
he
Hosea 13:14 I will ransom them from the power of the grave; I will redeem them from death: O death, I will be thy plagues; O grave, I will be thy destruction: repentance shall be hid from mine eyes.
1 Corinthians 15:26,54 The last enemy that shall be destroyed is death…
2 Timothy 1:10 But is now made manifest by the appearing of our Saviour Jesus Christ, who hath abolished death, and hath brought life and immortality to light through the gospel:
God
Isaiah 35:10 And the ransomed of the LORD shall return, and come to Zion with songs and everlasting joy upon their heads: they shall obtain joy and gladness, and sorrow and sighing shall flee away.
Revelation 7:17 For the Lamb which is in the midst of the throne shall feed them, and shall lead them unto living fountains of waters: and God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes.
Revelation 21:4 And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.
rebuke
Isaiah 30:26 Moreover the light of the moon shall be as the light of the sun, and the light of the sun shall be sevenfold, as the light of seven days, in the day that the LORD bindeth up the breach of his people, and healeth the stroke of their wound.
Isaiah 37:3 And they said unto him, Thus saith Hezekiah, This day is a day of trouble, and of rebuke, and of blasphemy: for the children are come to the birth, and there is not strength to bring forth.
Isaiah 54:4 Fear not; for thou shalt not be ashamed: neither be thou confounded; for thou shalt not be put to shame: for thou shalt forget the shame of thy youth, and shalt not remember the reproach of thy widowhood any more.
off
Malachi 3:17,18 And they shall be mine, saith the LORD of hosts, in that day when I make up my jewels; and I will spare them, as a man spareth his own son that serveth him…
LexiconHe will swallow up
בִּלַּ֤ע (bil·la‘)
Verb - Piel - Perfect - third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 1104: To swallow down, swallow up, engulf
death forever.
הַמָּ֙וֶת֙ (ham·mā·weṯ)
Article | Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 4194: Death, the dead, their place, state, pestilence, ruin
The Lord
אֲדֹנָ֧י (’ă·ḏō·nāy)
Noun - proper - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 136: The Lord
GOD
יְהוִ֛ה (Yah·weh)
Noun - proper - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 3069: YHWH
will wipe away
וּמָחָ֨ה (ū·mā·ḥāh)
Conjunctive waw | Verb - Qal - Conjunctive perfect - third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 4229: To stroke, rub, to erase, to smooth, grease, make fat, to touch, reach to
the tears
דִּמְעָ֖ה (dim·‘āh)
Noun - feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew 1832: Tears (of one weeping)
from
מֵעַ֣ל (mê·‘al)
Preposition-m
Strong's Hebrew 5921: Above, over, upon, against
every
כָּל־ (kāl-)
Noun - masculine singular construct
Strong's Hebrew 3605: The whole, all, any, every
face
פָּנִ֑ים (pā·nîm)
Noun - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 6440: The face
and remove
יָסִיר֙ (yā·sîr)
Verb - Hifil - Imperfect - third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 5493: To turn aside
the disgrace
וְחֶרְפַּ֣ת (wə·ḥer·paṯ)
Conjunctive waw | Noun - feminine singular construct
Strong's Hebrew 2781: Contumely, disgrace, the pudenda
of His people
עַמּ֗וֹ (‘am·mōw)
Noun - masculine singular construct | third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 5971: A people, a tribe, troops, attendants, a flock
from
מֵעַ֣ל (mê·‘al)
Preposition-m
Strong's Hebrew 5921: Above, over, upon, against
the whole
כָּל־ (kāl-)
Noun - masculine singular construct
Strong's Hebrew 3605: The whole, all, any, every
earth.
הָאָ֔רֶץ (hā·’ā·reṣ)
Article | Noun - feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew 776: Earth, land
For
כִּ֥י (kî)
Conjunction
Strong's Hebrew 3588: A relative conjunction
the LORD
יְהוָ֖ה (Yah·weh)
Noun - proper - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 3068: LORD -- the proper name of the God of Israel
has spoken.
דִּבֵּֽר׃ (dib·bêr)
Verb - Piel - Perfect - third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 1696: To arrange, to speak, to subdue
He will swallow up . . .--The verb is the same as the "destroy" of Isaiah 25:7. The words are an echo of the earlier promise of Hosea 13:14. They are, in their turn, re-echoed in the triumph-anthem of St. Paul in 1Corinthians 15:54. The clause, "the Lord God shall wipe away tears," is in like manner reproduced in Revelation 7:17; Revelation 21:4.
The rebuke of his people . . .--The taunt to which they were exposed in the time of their affliction, when the heathen took up their proverb of reproach and asked, "Where is now their God?" (Psalm 79:10).Verse 8. - He will swallow up death in victory; rather, he will abolish death forever. Hosea, a contemporary, was inspired to write! "Will ransom Israel from the power of the grave; I will redeem them from death: O death, I will be thy plagues; O grave, I will be thy destruction" (Hosea 13:14); but otherwise this was the first announcement that death was to disappear and to cease to be a possibility. It was an enormous advance on the dim and vague conceptions of a future life hitherto current (Job 19:25, 27; Psalm 17:15) to have such an announcement made as this. Hitherto men had been "through fear of death all their life subject to bondage" (Hebrews 2:15). Now they were taught that, in the resurrection-life, there would be no tear, no possibility of death. The joyous outburst of the apostle, when he quotes the present passage (2 Corinthians 15:54), is the natural thanksgiving song of reassured humanity, on recognizing its final deliverance from the unspeakable terror of death and annihilation. The Lord God will wipe away tears from all faces. A recent commentator asks, "What place is left for tears?" But surely death is not the only cause of human mourning. Our own sins, the sins and sufferings of our dear ones, are the main provocatives of our tears. When it is promised, as here and in Revelation 7:17 and Revelation 21:4, that "there shall be no more pain, neither sorrow nor crying," the revelation is made that there shall be no more sin; for where sin is, sorrow must be. The rebuke of his people shall he take away. It will be among the lesser satisfactions of the final condition of the saved that they are no longer subject to reproach. In this life they have to endure continually reproach, rebuke, contumely (Psalm 74:10; Psalm 89:50, 51, etc.). In the resurrection-life they will be exempt from any such annoyance. The Lord hath spoken it. God's word has gone forth. There can be no retractation. The blessings promised are certain to be obtained.
Jump to PreviousDeath Disgrace Earth Faces Forever Rebuke Remove Reproach Shame Sovereign Swallow Swallowed Tears Victory Weeping Wipe
Jump to NextDeath Disgrace Earth Faces Forever Rebuke Remove Reproach Shame Sovereign Swallow Swallowed Tears Victory Weeping Wipe
LinksIsaiah 25:8 NIV
Isaiah 25:8 NLT
Isaiah 25:8 ESV
Isaiah 25:8 NASB
Isaiah 25:8 KJV
Isaiah 25:8 Bible Apps
Isaiah 25:8 Biblia Paralela
Isaiah 25:8 Chinese Bible
Isaiah 25:8 French Bible
Isaiah 25:8 German Bible
Alphabetical: all And away death disgrace earth faces for forever from GOD has he his LORD of people remove reproach Sovereign spoken swallow tears The time up will wipe
OT Prophets: Isaiah 25:8 He has swallowed up death forever! (Isa Isi Is) Christian Bible Study Resources, Dictionary, Concordance and Search Tools