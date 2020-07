Lexicon

I have been crucified with

συνεσταύρωμαι

(synestaurōmai)

Verb - Perfect Indicative Middle or Passive - 1st Person Singular



To crucify together with. From sun and stauroo; to impale in company with.

Christ,

Χριστῷ

(Christō)

Noun - Dative Masculine Singular



Anointed One; the Messiah, the Christ. From chrio; Anointed One, i.e. The Messiah, an epithet of Jesus.

and

δὲ

(de)

Conjunction



A primary particle; but, and, etc.

I

ἐγώ

(egō)

Personal / Possessive Pronoun - Nominative 1st Person Singular



I, the first-person pronoun. A primary pronoun of the first person I.

no longer

οὐκέτι

(ouketi)

Adverb



No longer, no more. Also ouk eti from ou and eti; not yet, no longer.

live,

ζῶ

(zō)

Verb - Present Indicative Active - 1st Person Singular



To live, be alive. A primary verb; to live.

but

δὲ

(de)

Conjunction



A primary particle; but, and, etc.

Christ

Χριστός

(Christos)

Noun - Nominative Masculine Singular



Anointed One; the Messiah, the Christ. From chrio; Anointed One, i.e. The Messiah, an epithet of Jesus.

lives

ζῇ

(zē)

Verb - Present Indicative Active - 3rd Person Singular



To live, be alive. A primary verb; to live.

in

ἐν

(en)

Preposition



In, on, among. A primary preposition denoting position, and instrumentality, i.e. A relation of rest; 'in, ' at, on, by, etc.

me.

ἐμοὶ

(emoi)

Personal / Possessive Pronoun - Dative 1st Person Singular



I, the first-person pronoun. A primary pronoun of the first person I.

The [life]

ὃ

(ho)

Personal / Relative Pronoun - Accusative Neuter Singular



Who, which, what, that.

I live

ζῶ

(zō)

Verb - Present Indicative Active - 1st Person Singular



To live, be alive. A primary verb; to live.

in

ἐν

(en)

Preposition



In, on, among. A primary preposition denoting position, and instrumentality, i.e. A relation of rest; 'in, ' at, on, by, etc.

[the] body,

σαρκί

(sarki)

Noun - Dative Feminine Singular



Flesh, body, human nature, materiality; kindred.

I live

ζῶ

(zō)

Verb - Present Indicative Active - 1st Person Singular



To live, be alive. A primary verb; to live.

by

ἐν

(en)

Preposition



In, on, among. A primary preposition denoting position, and instrumentality, i.e. A relation of rest; 'in, ' at, on, by, etc.

faith

πίστει

(pistei)

Noun - Dative Feminine Singular



Faith, belief, trust, confidence; fidelity, faithfulness.

in the

τοῦ

(tou)

Article - Genitive Masculine Singular



The, the definite article. Including the feminine he, and the neuter to in all their inflections; the definite article; the.

Son

Υἱοῦ

(Huiou)

Noun - Genitive Masculine Singular



A son, descendent. Apparently a primary word; a 'son', used very widely of immediate, remote or figuratively, kinship.

of God,

Θεοῦ

(Theou)

Noun - Genitive Masculine Singular



A deity, especially the supreme Divinity; figuratively, a magistrate; by Hebraism, very.

who

τοῦ

(tou)

Article - Genitive Masculine Singular



The, the definite article. Including the feminine he, and the neuter to in all their inflections; the definite article; the.

loved

ἀγαπήσαντός

(agapēsantos)

Verb - Aorist Participle Active - Genitive Masculine Singular



To love, wish well to, take pleasure in, long for; denotes the love of reason, esteem. Perhaps from agan; to love.

me

με

(me)

Personal / Possessive Pronoun - Accusative 1st Person Singular



I, the first-person pronoun. A primary pronoun of the first person I.

and

καὶ

(kai)

Conjunction



And, even, also, namely.

gave Himself up

παραδόντος

(paradontos)

Verb - Aorist Participle Active - Genitive Masculine Singular



From para and didomi; to surrender, i.e yield up, intrust, transmit.

for

ὑπὲρ

(hyper)

Preposition



Gen: in behalf of; acc: above.

me.

ἐμοῦ

(emou)

Personal / Possessive Pronoun - Genitive 1st Person Singular



I, the first-person pronoun. A primary pronoun of the first person I.

(20) In the last verse the Apostle had spoken of himself as "dead to the Law, and living unto God." The prominent idea in the first half of this clause had been the release from that burdensome ceremonial which the Judaising party wished to bind upon Christian consciences. By a natural transition, the Apostle's thought had passed from what the Law could not do to what Christianity could do.

The Law could not make men righteous before God. In Christ they were made righteous. How? Here, too, there was death. The Christian died with Christ to something else besides the Law. With his eye fixed upon the cross, he died a spiritual death and rose to a new spiritual life. The "old man" in him, the self-seeking and sinful element in his nature, is slain, and for it is substituted a life of such close and intimate communion with Christ that it seems as if Christ Himself were dwelling in the soul. Living upon the earth in a body of human flesh, as he is, he is animated by an intense faith in the Saviour who has given him such proofs of self-sacrificing love.

Here we come upon the same vein of mysticism that is developed in Romans 6. One main way of conceiving of the specially Christian life is through the idea of union with Christ. This idea, when ultimately pressed to precise logical definition, must necessarily contain a certain element of metaphor. Consciousness, rigorously examined, tells us that even in the most exalted souls there is no such thing as an actual union of the human and divine. At the same time, there is possible to man an influence from above so penetrating and so powerful that it would seem as if the figure of union could alone adequately express it. Nor ought this to be questioned or denied because the more common order of minds do not find themselves capable of it. (See the Notes on Romans 6, and Excursus G to that Epistle.)

I am crucified . . .--The idea is something more than that of merely "dying with Christ"--i.e., imitating the death of Christ after a spiritual manner: it involves, besides, a special reference to the cross. It is through the power of the cross, through contemplating the cross and all that is associated with it, that the Christian is enabled to mortify the promptings of sin within him, and reduce them to a state of passiveness like that of death.

Nevertheless I live.--This death unto sin, death upon one side of my nature, does not hinder me from having life upon another side. The fact is that I live in a truer sense than ever before.

Yet not I.--It is, however, no longer the old natural man in me that lives: it is not that part of the human personality which has its root in matter, and is "of the earth, earthy," but that part which is re-formed by the Spirit of Christ.

Now.--In my present condition as a Christian opposed to the old condition prior to the conversion.

In the flesh.--In this bodily human frame; man though I be. The Christian is outwardly the same as other men; it is his inner life which is "hid with Christ in God."

By the faith.--The article is better omitted: by faith. The Apostle does not quite go so far as to say that faith is the cause of his physical life, though we may see, by other passages, that he is at least prepared to look upon faith as the great pledge, and even cause, of the physical resurrection. Here he is speaking of faith rather as the element or atmosphere in which the Christian lives. He is, as it were, steeped in faith.

Of the Son of God--i.e., faith of which the Son of God is the object; faith in the Son of God.

There is a curious variation of reading here. Some ancient authorities (including the Codex Vaticanus) instead of "faith in the Son of God," have "faith in God and Christ." This might appear to have some internal probability, as the less obvious expression of the two; but it may be perhaps explained satisfactorily in another way. On the whole, it seems best to abide by the Received text, which is that of the majority of MSS.

Who loved me.--Christ died for the whole world, but each individual Christian has a right to appropriate His death to himself. The death of Christ was prompted by love, not for the abstraction humanity, but for men as individuals.

Verse 20.

I am crucified with Christ

Ξριστῷ συνεσταύρωμαι

I have been crucified with Christ.

συνεσταύρωμαι

- This verse brings out into fuller detail the several points bound up in the succinct statement of ver. 19.);I am on the cross, fastened thereto with Christ; the object, therefore, with him of the Law's abhorrence and anathema. If we ask, how and when he became thus blended with Christ in his crucifixion, we have the answer suggested by himself in Romans 6:3, 6 , "Are ye ignorant, that all we who were baptized into Christ Jesus were baptized into his death?" - "that our old man was crucified with him?" It was by believing in Christ and being baptized into him; comp. Galatians 3:27 , "All ye who were baptized into Christ did put on Christ " - words which have to be taken in connection with the reference to "faith in Christ" in ver. 26. The perfect tense of the verbpoints to a continued state of being, following upon that decisive crisis of his life; the apostle images himself as still hanging on the cross with Christ, while also sharing in his resurrection-life; his "old man" is on the cross, while his spirit partakes in and is renewed by Christ's life in God ( Romans 6:6, 8, 11 ). Theof the passage, however, that is, its relevancy to the subject discussed by him with St. Peter, consists in the twofold statement:that the Law as a ceremonial institute has now nothing to do with him nor he with it, except as mutually proclaiming their entire disseverment the one from the other; andthat nevertheless, while thus wholly apart from the Law, he has life in God, as he further proceeds to declare.). Notwithstanding all the Law's anathema, I am alive unto God (comp. Romans 6:11 ), the object of his love, and an heir of his eternal life. With this exalted blessedness of mine the Law cannot in the slightest degree meddle, by any determination which it will fain propound of cleanness or uncleanness. No ceremonial pollution of its constituting can touch this my life. My own life and my fellow-believer's life in God is infinitely removed from the possibility of receiving taint of pollution through eating (say) of blood, or suet, or pork, or through touching a leper or the remains of a deceased man. Nothing of this kind can mar or stain my righteousness or my fellow-believer's righteousness. Both he and I, sharing in the like "life" and righteousness, rejoice and exult together; let the Law denounce us for unclean as loudly and as bitterly as it will. Nay, if I were to allow myself to be disquieted by any such denouncement of pollution, I should, in fact, be allowing myself to harbour misgivings and unbelief touching the very essence of the grace of Jesus Christ.);It was essential to the apostle's argument that he should assertto be, in spite of the Law's anathema, "alive," in the full possession of life in God; but he hastens to qualify this assertion by explaining how entirely he owes this life of his to Christ; and, in his eagerness to do this, he compresses the assertion and the qualification in one clause so closely together as, in a way not at all unusual with him, well-nigh to wreck the grammatical construction. A method, indeed, has been proposed by critics of disposing this clause with respect to the preceding in such a manner as to make the sentence run quite smoothly; thus:: that is, as given in the margin of the Revised English Version, "I have been crucified with Christ; and it is no longer I that live, but Christ liveth in me." But not only does this method of construing altogether efface the apostle's assertion of his being alive notwithstanding the Law's malediction - an assertion which agrees so thoroughly with the defiant tone of the argument, but the abruptness of the construction as presented in the ordinary reading of the passage is its very recommendation; for such uncouthness of style is wont to show itself in St. Paul's more eager, impassioned passages. "No longer I;" as in those old days when I prided myself on being an especial favourite of Heaven, eminently righteous through meritorious doings of my own, through my punctilious observance in particular of all that the Law prescribes for gaining and maintaining ceremonial sanctity (comp. Philippians 3:4, 6 ). "Indays it was I that was alive; it is not so now." The, "I was alive," of Romans 7:9 , serves again as a perfect illustration of theof the present passage; only we have still to bear in mind that the apostle is at present contemplating the ceremonial aspect of his old life, rather than, as in the Romans, the moral; the two being no doubt, however, in his former Pharisee scheme of religion, essentially conjoined. The in-being of Christ is to be understood as blending in one the two notions, of Christ as the ground of our acceptableness before God and of our being alive unto God, and of Christ as the motive spring of true practical well-doing ( Romans 8:10 ). The two things, though notionally distinct, cannot exist apart, but the former is the more prominent idea here). "Life" still denotes his spiritual state of being, and not his moral activity, though by inference in-relying this latter; as if it were "the life which I now possess." The construction ofis paralleled by the, "the death that he died, he died," and the, "the life that he liveth, he liveth," of Romans 6:10 . "Now," as well as "no longer," stands in contrast with his old life in Judaism. But, on the other hand, "in the flesh," viewed in conjunction with () "in faith," or "by faith," must be taken as in Philippians 1:22 , that is, as contrasted with the future life; while we are in the flesh "we walk by faith, not by sight" ( 2 Corinthians 5:7 ).);, the faithBy faith, not by works of the Levitical Law. It was by faith in Christ that I first became partaker of this life; it is by faith in Christ that I continue to partake of it; letting go my faith in Christ, I partake of the life no longer. The especial relevancy of this statement of the apostle's, whether with respect to the matters agitated at Antioch, or with respect to any such revival of Levitical notions of acceptableness with God as was now perplexing the Churchmen of Galatia, is the warning which it implicitly conveys that, to revert to Levitical notions of uncleanness or of righteousness, was to sin against faith in Christ, and therewith against the very essence of a Christian's spiritual life. It was the strong sense which the apostle had of the absolutely fatal tendency of such relapses towards Judaism that inspired the deep pathos which here tinges his language. Hence the magnificent title by which he recites Christ's personality, "the Son of God;" possessing as such an absolutely commanding claim to his people's adherence, which theynot decline. Hence, too, the words which follow.);Fain would the reader realize to his mind the fervid, thrilling tones and accent of voice in which the apostle, while uttering these words, would give vent to the sentiment which so powerfully swayed his whole life, and which he so vividly describes in writing to the Corinthians: "The love of Christ constraineth us; because we thus judge, that one died for all, therefore all died [namely, to all but him]. and he died fur all, that they which live should no longer live unto themselves, but unto him who for their sakes died and rose again" ( 2 Corinthians 5:14, 15 ). The same appropriation of Christ's love to his own individual self which the apostle here gives utterance to, "who loved, and gave himself up for," may every human creature also express in whom only is the faith which takes hold of his love. In fact, the apostle speaks thus for the very purpose of prompting every individual believer who hears him to feel and say the same. This, he indicates, should befeeling just as much as his; a sentiment just as irresistibly regulative of their life. Why not?not also owe to him all their hope on behalf of their souls? For the expression, "gave himself up," comp. Galatians 1:4 and note. The Greek verbis distinguished from the simple, "gave himself," by its bringing more distinctly into view the notion of Christ's giving himself over into the hands of those who sought his life.Alphabetical: and been body but by Christ crucified faith flesh for gave God have himself I in is it life live lives longer loved me no now of Son The up which who with