Cross References

Genesis 22:2

"Take your son," God said, "your only son Isaac, whom you love, and go to the land of Moriah. Offer him there as a burnt offering on one of the mountains, which I will show you."



John 1:18

No one has ever seen God, but the one and only Son, who is Himself God and is at the Father's side, has made Him known.



John 3:16

For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that everyone who believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.



John 3:18

Whoever believes in Him is not condemned, but whoever does not believe has already been condemned, because he has not believed in the name of God's one and only Son.



John 9:3

Jesus answered, "Neither this man nor his parents sinned, but this happened so that the works of God would be displayed in him.



1 John 4:10

And love consists in this: not that we loved God, but that He loved us and sent His Son as an atoning sacrifice for our sins.



1 John 4:16

And we have come to know and believe the love that God has for us. God is love; whoever abides in love abides in God, and God in him.



1 John 5:11

And this is that testimony: God has given us eternal life, and this life is in His Son.



1 John 5:13

I have written these things to you who believe in the name of the Son of God, so that you may know that you have eternal life.



Treasury of Scripture

In this was manifested the love of God toward us, because that God sent his only begotten Son into the world, that we might live through him.

was.

1 John 3:16 Hereby perceive we the love of God, because he laid down his life for us: and we ought to lay down our lives for the brethren.

John 3:16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.

Romans 5:8-10 But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us…

God sent.

1 John 4:10 Herein is love, not that we loved God, but that he loved us, and sent his Son to be the propitiation for our sins.

Luke 4:18 The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he hath anointed me to preach the gospel to the poor; he hath sent me to heal the brokenhearted, to preach deliverance to the captives, and recovering of sight to the blind, to set at liberty them that are bruised,

John 5:23 That all men should honour the Son, even as they honour the Father. He that honoureth not the Son honoureth not the Father which hath sent him.

only.

Psalm 2:7 I will declare the decree: the LORD hath said unto me, Thou art my Son; this day have I begotten thee.

Mark 12:6 Having yet therefore one son, his wellbeloved, he sent him also last unto them, saying, They will reverence my son.

John 1:14-18 And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth…

we.

1 John 5:11 And this is the record, that God hath given to us eternal life, and this life is in his Son.

John 6:51,57 I am the living bread which came down from heaven: if any man eat of this bread, he shall live for ever: and the bread that I will give is my flesh, which I will give for the life of the world…

John 10:10,28-30 The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly…