New International Version
This is how God showed his love among us: He sent his one and only Son into the world that we might live through him.
New Living Translation
God showed how much he loved us by sending his one and only Son into the world so that we might have eternal life through him.
English Standard Version
In this the love of God was made manifest among us, that God sent his only Son into the world, so that we might live through him.
Berean Study Bible
This is how God’s love was revealed among us: God sent His one and only Son into the world, so that we might live through Him.
Berean Literal Bible
In this the love of God has been revealed among us, that God has sent His only begotten Son into the world, so that we might live through Him.
New American Standard Bible
By this the love of God was manifested in us, that God has sent His only begotten Son into the world so that we might live through Him.
New King James Version
In this the love of God was manifested toward us, that God has sent His only begotten Son into the world, that we might live through Him.
King James Bible
In this was manifested the love of God toward us, because that God sent his only begotten Son into the world, that we might live through him.
Christian Standard Bible
God's love was revealed among us in this way: God sent his one and only Son into the world so that we might live through him.
Contemporary English Version
God showed his love for us when he sent his only Son into the world to give us life.
Good News Translation
And God showed his love for us by sending his only Son into the world, so that we might have life through him.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
God's love was revealed among us in this way: God sent His One and Only Son into the world so that we might live through Him.
International Standard Version
This is how God's love was revealed among us: God sent his unique Son into the world so that we might live through him.
NET Bible
By this the love of God is revealed in us: that God has sent his one and only Son into the world so that we may live through him.
New Heart English Bible
By this God's love was revealed in us, that God has sent his one and only Son into the world that we might live through him.
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
In this the love of God is known to us: for God sent his only Son to the world so that it shall live by him.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
God has shown us his love by sending his only Son into the world so that we could have life through him.
New American Standard 1977
By this the love of God was manifested in us, that God has sent His only begotten Son into the world so that we might live through Him.
King James 2000 Bible
In this was manifested the love of God toward us, because God sent his only begotten Son into the world, that we might live through him.
American King James Version
In this was manifested the love of God toward us, because that God sent his only begotten Son into the world, that we might live through him.
American Standard Version
Herein was the love of God manifested in us, that God hath sent his only begotten Son into the world that we might live through him.
Douay-Rheims Bible
By this hath the charity of God appeared towards us, because God hath sent his only begotten Son into the world, that we may live by him.
Darby Bible Translation
Herein as to us has been manifested the love of God, that God has sent his only begotten Son into the world, that we might live through him.
English Revised Version
Herein was the love of God manifested in us, that God hath sent his only begotten Son into the world, that we might live through him.
Webster's Bible Translation
In this was manifested the love of God towards us, because that God sent his only begotten Son into the world, that we might live through him.
Weymouth New Testament
God's love for us has been manifested in that He has sent His only Son into the world so that we may have Life through Him.
World English Bible
By this God's love was revealed in us, that God has sent his one and only Son into the world that we might live through him.
Young's Literal Translation
In this was manifested the love of God in us, because His Son -- the only begotten -- hath God sent to the world, that we may live through him;
Study BibleLove Comes from God
…8Whoever does not love does not know God, because God is love. 9This is how God’s love was revealed among us: God sent His one and only Son into the world, so that we might live through Him. 10And love consists in this: not that we loved God, but that He loved us and sent His Son as the atoning sacrifice for our sins.…
Cross References
Genesis 22:2
"Take your son," God said, "your only son Isaac, whom you love, and go to the land of Moriah. Offer him there as a burnt offering on one of the mountains, which I will show you."
John 1:18
No one has ever seen God, but the one and only Son, who is Himself God and is at the Father's side, has made Him known.
John 3:16
For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that everyone who believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.
John 3:18
Whoever believes in Him is not condemned, but whoever does not believe has already been condemned, because he has not believed in the name of God's one and only Son.
John 9:3
Jesus answered, "Neither this man nor his parents sinned, but this happened so that the works of God would be displayed in him.
1 John 4:10
And love consists in this: not that we loved God, but that He loved us and sent His Son as an atoning sacrifice for our sins.
1 John 4:16
And we have come to know and believe the love that God has for us. God is love; whoever abides in love abides in God, and God in him.
1 John 5:11
And this is that testimony: God has given us eternal life, and this life is in His Son.
1 John 5:13
I have written these things to you who believe in the name of the Son of God, so that you may know that you have eternal life.
Treasury of Scripture
In this was manifested the love of God toward us, because that God sent his only begotten Son into the world, that we might live through him.
was.
1 John 3:16 Hereby perceive we the love of God, because he laid down his life for us: and we ought to lay down our lives for the brethren.
John 3:16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.
Romans 5:8-10 But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us…
God sent.
1 John 4:10 Herein is love, not that we loved God, but that he loved us, and sent his Son to be the propitiation for our sins.
Luke 4:18 The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he hath anointed me to preach the gospel to the poor; he hath sent me to heal the brokenhearted, to preach deliverance to the captives, and recovering of sight to the blind, to set at liberty them that are bruised,
John 5:23 That all men should honour the Son, even as they honour the Father. He that honoureth not the Son honoureth not the Father which hath sent him.
only.
Psalm 2:7 I will declare the decree: the LORD hath said unto me, Thou art my Son; this day have I begotten thee.
Mark 12:6 Having yet therefore one son, his wellbeloved, he sent him also last unto them, saying, They will reverence my son.
John 1:14-18 And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth…
we.
1 John 5:11 And this is the record, that God hath given to us eternal life, and this life is in his Son.
John 6:51,57 I am the living bread which came down from heaven: if any man eat of this bread, he shall live for ever: and the bread that I will give is my flesh, which I will give for the life of the world…
John 10:10,28-30 The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly…
LexiconThis is how
Ἐν (En)
Preposition
Strong's Greek 1722: In, on, among. A primary preposition denoting position, and instrumentality, i.e. A relation of rest; 'in, ' at, on, by, etc.
God’s
Θεοῦ (Theou)
Noun - Genitive Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 2316: A deity, especially the supreme Divinity; figuratively, a magistrate; by Hebraism, very.
love
ἀγάπη (agapē)
Noun - Nominative Feminine Singular
Strong's Greek 26: From agapao; love, i.e. Affection or benevolence; specially a love-feast.
was revealed
ἐφανερώθη (ephanerōthē)
Verb - Aorist Indicative Passive - 3rd Person Singular
Strong's Greek 5319: To make clear (visible, manifest), make known. From phaneros; to render apparent.
among
ἐν (en)
Preposition
Strong's Greek 1722: In, on, among. A primary preposition denoting position, and instrumentality, i.e. A relation of rest; 'in, ' at, on, by, etc.
us:
ἡμῖν (hēmin)
Personal / Possessive Pronoun - Dative 1st Person Plural
Strong's Greek 1473: I, the first-person pronoun. A primary pronoun of the first person I.
God
Θεὸς (Theos)
Noun - Nominative Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 2316: A deity, especially the supreme Divinity; figuratively, a magistrate; by Hebraism, very.
sent
ἀπέσταλκεν (apestalken)
Verb - Perfect Indicative Active - 3rd Person Singular
Strong's Greek 649: From apo and stello; set apart, i.e. to send out literally or figuratively.
His
αὐτοῦ (autou)
Personal / Possessive Pronoun - Genitive Masculine 3rd Person Singular
Strong's Greek 846: He, she, it, they, them, same. From the particle au; the reflexive pronoun self, used of the third person, and of the other persons.
one and only
μονογενῆ (monogenē)
Adjective - Accusative Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 3439: Only, only-begotten; unique. From monos and ginomai; only-born, i.e. Sole.
Son
Υἱὸν (Huion)
Noun - Accusative Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 5207: A son, descendent. Apparently a primary word; a 'son', used very widely of immediate, remote or figuratively, kinship.
into
εἰς (eis)
Preposition
Strong's Greek 1519: A primary preposition; to or into, of place, time, or purpose; also in adverbial phrases.
the
τὸν (ton)
Article - Accusative Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 3588: The, the definite article. Including the feminine he, and the neuter to in all their inflections; the definite article; the.
world,
κόσμον (kosmon)
Noun - Accusative Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 2889: Probably from the base of komizo; orderly arrangement, i.e. Decoration; by implication, the world (morally).
so that
ἵνα (hina)
Conjunction
Strong's Greek 2443: In order that, so that. Probably from the same as the former part of heautou; in order that.
we might live
ζήσωμεν (zēsōmen)
Verb - Aorist Subjunctive Active - 1st Person Plural
Strong's Greek 2198: To live, be alive. A primary verb; to live.
through
δι’ (di’)
Preposition
Strong's Greek 1223: A primary preposition denoting the channel of an act; through.
Him.
αὐτοῦ (autou)
Personal / Possessive Pronoun - Genitive Masculine 3rd Person Singular
Strong's Greek 846: He, she, it, they, them, same. From the particle au; the reflexive pronoun self, used of the third person, and of the other persons.
Verse 9. - The verse is very similar to chapter 1 John 3:16, "in this" referring to what follows, and introducing a concrete and crucial example of love. Beware of the inadequate and misleading rendering "towards us" for ἐν ἡμῖν. It means in us, and belongs to "manifested," as John 9:3 plainly shows. We must not connect together "the love of God in us," still less "the love of God toward us," as one idea. "In us" means "in our case," and the whole may be paraphrased: "A transcendent manifestation of the love of God has been made in regard to us, in that he hath sent," etc. The verse might serve as a summary of St. John's Gospel. The word μονογενής as applied to Christ is peculiar to St. John; it and ζήσωμεν are the key-words of the passage. "This is love indeed; it is his only Son whom he has sent, and he has sent him to give us life." Note the double article - "his Son, yes, his Only Begotten."
