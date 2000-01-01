Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
The whole earth is filled with awe at your wonders; where morning dawns, where evening fades, you call forth songs of joy.
New Living Translation
Those who live at the ends of the earth stand in awe of your wonders. From where the sun rises to where it sets, you inspire shouts of joy.
English Standard Version
so that those who dwell at the ends of the earth are in awe at your signs. You make the going out of the morning and the evening to shout for joy.
Berean Study Bible
Those who live far away fear Your wonders; You make the dawn and sunset shout for joy.
New American Standard Bible
They who dwell in the ends of the earth stand in awe of Your signs; You make the dawn and the sunset shout for joy.
New King James Version
They also who dwell in the farthest parts are afraid of Your signs; You make the outgoings of the morning and evening rejoice.
King James Bible
They also that dwell in the uttermost parts are afraid at thy tokens: thou makest the outgoings of the morning and evening to rejoice.
Christian Standard Bible
Those who live far away are awed by your signs; you make east and west shout for joy.
Contemporary English Version
People far away marvel at your fearsome deeds, and all who live under the sun celebrate and sing because of you.
Good News Translation
The whole world stands in awe of the great things that you have done. Your deeds bring shouts of joy from one end of the earth to the other.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
Those who live far away are awed by Your signs; You make east and west shout for joy.
International Standard Version
Those living at the furthest ends of the earth are seized by fear because of your miraculous deeds. You make the going forth of the morning and the evening shout for joy.
NET Bible
Even those living in the most remote areas are awestruck by your acts; you cause those living in the east and west to praise you.
New Heart English Bible
They also who dwell in faraway places are afraid at your wonders. You call the morning's dawn and the evening with songs of joy.
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
And the inhabitants of the Earth will stand in awe of your signs, and of the goings forth of the dawn and the evening in glory.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
Those who live at the ends of the earth are in awe of your miraculous signs. The lands of the morning sunrise and evening sunset sing joyfully.
JPS Tanakh 1917
So that they that dwell in the uttermost parts stand in awe of Thy signs; Thou makest the outgoings of the morning and evening to rejoice.
New American Standard 1977
And they who dwell in the ends of the earth stand in awe of Thy signs; Thou dost make the dawn and the sunset shout for joy.
King James 2000 Bible
They also that dwell in the uttermost parts are afraid at your signs: you make the outgoings of the morning and evening to rejoice.
American King James Version
They also that dwell in the uttermost parts are afraid at your tokens: you make the outgoings of the morning and evening to rejoice.
American Standard Version
They also that dwell in the uttermost parts are afraid at thy tokens: Thou makest the outgoings of the morning and evening to rejoice.
Brenton Septuagint Translation
The nations shall be troubled, and they that inhabit the ends of the earth shall be afraid of thy signs; thou wilt cause the outgoings of morning and evening to rejoice.
Douay-Rheims Bible
and they that dwell in the uttermost borders shall be afraid at thy signs: thou shalt make the outgoings of the morning and of the evening to be joyful.
Darby Bible Translation
And they that dwell in the uttermost parts are afraid at thy tokens; thou makest the outgoings of the morning and evening to rejoice.
English Revised Version
They also that dwell in the uttermost parts are afraid at thy tokens: thou makest the outgoings of the morning and evening to rejoice.
Webster's Bible Translation
They also that dwell in the uttermost parts are afraid at thy tokens: thou makest the outgoings of the morning and evening to rejoice.
World English Bible
They also who dwell in faraway places are afraid at your wonders. You call the morning's dawn and the evening with songs of joy.
Young's Literal Translation
And the inhabitants of the uttermost parts From Thy signs are afraid, The outgoings of morning and evening Thou causest to sing.
Study BiblePraise Awaits You, O God, in Zion
…7You stilled the roaring of the seas, the pounding of their waves, and the tumult of the nations. 8Those who live far away fear Your wonders; You make the dawn and sunset shout for joy. 9You attend to the earth and water it; with abundance You enrich it. The streams of God are full of water, for You prepare our grain by providing for the earth.…
Cross References
Genesis 1:5
God called the light "day," and the darkness He called "night." And there was evening, and there was morning--the first day.
Psalm 2:8
Ask Me, and I will make the nations Your inheritance, the ends of the earth Your possession.
Psalm 139:9
If I rise on the wings of the dawn, if I settle by the farthest sea,
Isaiah 24:16
From the ends of the earth we hear singing: "Glory to the Righteous One." But I said, "I am wasting away! I am wasting away! Woe is me." The treacherous betray; the treacherous deal in treachery.
Treasury of Scripture
They also that dwell in the uttermost parts are afraid at your tokens: you make the outgoings of the morning and evening to rejoice.
in the
Psalm 2:8 Ask of me, and I shall give thee the heathen for thine inheritance, and the uttermost parts of the earth for thy possession.
afraid
Psalm 48:5,6 They saw it, and so they marvelled; they were troubled, and hasted away…
Psalm 66:3 Say unto God, How terrible art thou in thy works! through the greatness of thy power shall thine enemies submit themselves unto thee.
Psalm 126:2 Then was our mouth filled with laughter, and our tongue with singing: then said they among the heathen, The LORD hath done great things for them.
outgoings
Psalm 19:5 Which is as a bridegroom coming out of his chamber, and rejoiceth as a strong man to run a race.
Psalm 74:16 The day is thine, the night also is thine: thou hast prepared the light and the sun.
Psalm 104:20-23 Thou makest darkness, and it is night: wherein all the beasts of the forest do creep forth…
the morning.
rejoice.
Psalm 65:13 The pastures are clothed with flocks; the valleys also are covered over with corn; they shout for joy, they also sing.
Psalm 148:3 Praise ye him, sun and moon: praise him, all ye stars of light.
LexiconThose who live
יֹשְׁבֵ֣י (yō·šə·ḇê)
Verb - Qal - Participle - masculine plural construct
Strong's Hebrew 3427: To sit down, to dwell, to remain, to settle, to marry
far away
קְ֭צָוֺת (qə·ṣā·wōṯ)
Noun - feminine plural
Strong's Hebrew 7098: A termination
fear
וַיִּ֤ירְא֨וּ ׀ (way·yî·rə·’ū)
Conjunctive waw | Verb - Qal - Consecutive imperfect - third person masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 3372: To fear, to revere, caus, to frighten
Your wonders;
מֵאוֹתֹתֶ֑יךָ (mê·’ō·w·ṯō·ṯe·ḵā)
Preposition-m | Noun - common plural construct | second person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 226: A signal, as a, flag, beacon, monument, omen, prodigy, evidence
You make the dawn
מ֤וֹצָֽאֵי־ (mō·w·ṣā·’ê-)
Noun - masculine plural construct
Strong's Hebrew 4161: A place or act of going forth, issue, export, source, spring
and sunset
וָעֶ֣רֶב (wā·‘e·reḇ)
Conjunctive waw | Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 6153: Evening
shout for joy.
תַּרְנִֽין׃ (tar·nîn)
Verb - Hifil - Imperfect - second person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 7442: To give a ringing cry
They also . . .--Or, So they.
The outgoings . . .--A pregnant expression for the rising of the morning and setting of the evening sun. East and west.
To rejoice.--Better, to sing for joy. The whole earth from one utmost bound to the other is vocal with praise of the Creator and Ruler of the universe. So the morning stars sang together at the creation (Job 38:7).Verse 8. - They also that dwell in the uttermost parts are afraid of thy tokens; g.e. they see thy tokens - indications of thy mighty power - and are filled with awe. Thou makest the outgoings of the morning and evening (or, the portals of morn and eve - the gateways through which the sun comes forth each morning and retires each evening) to rejoice; ¢.e. to gladden mankind, to spread joy and gladness over the earth. The splendour of sunrise and sunset are in the poet's mind.
