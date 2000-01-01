

































































































































































The whole earth is filled with awe at your wonders; where morning dawns, where evening fades, you call forth songs of joy.Those who live at the ends of the earth stand in awe of your wonders. From where the sun rises to where it sets, you inspire shouts of joy.so that those who dwell at the ends of the earth are in awe at your signs. You make the going out of the morning and the evening to shout for joy.Those who live far away fear Your wonders; You make the dawn and sunset shout for joy.They who dwell in the ends of the earth stand in awe of Your signs; You make the dawn and the sunset shout for joy.They also who dwell in the farthest parts are afraid of Your signs; You make the outgoings of the morning and evening rejoice.They also that dwell in the uttermost parts are afraid at thy tokens: thou makest the outgoings of the morning and evening to rejoice.Those who live far away are awed by your signs; you make east and west shout for joy.People far away marvel at your fearsome deeds, and all who live under the sun celebrate and sing because of you.The whole world stands in awe of the great things that you have done. Your deeds bring shouts of joy from one end of the earth to the other.Those who live far away are awed by Your signs; You make east and west shout for joy.Those living at the furthest ends of the earth are seized by fear because of your miraculous deeds. You make the going forth of the morning and the evening shout for joy.Even those living in the most remote areas are awestruck by your acts; you cause those living in the east and west to praise you.They also who dwell in faraway places are afraid at your wonders. You call the morning's dawn and the evening with songs of joy.And the inhabitants of the Earth will stand in awe of your signs, and of the goings forth of the dawn and the evening in glory.Those who live at the ends of the earth are in awe of your miraculous signs. The lands of the morning sunrise and evening sunset sing joyfully.So that they that dwell in the uttermost parts stand in awe of Thy signs; Thou makest the outgoings of the morning and evening to rejoice.And they who dwell in the endsstand in awe of Thy signs; Thou dost make the dawn and the sunset shout for joy.They also that dwell in the uttermost parts are afraid at your signs: you make the outgoings of the morning and evening to rejoice.They also that dwell in the uttermost parts are afraid at your tokens: you make the outgoings of the morning and evening to rejoice.They also that dwell in the uttermost parts are afraid at thy tokens: Thou makest the outgoings of the morning and evening to rejoice.The nations shall be troubled, and they that inhabit the endsshall be afraid of thy signs; thou wilt cause the outgoings of morning and evening to rejoice.and they that dwell in the uttermost borders shall be afraid at thy signs: thou shalt make the outgoings of the morning and of the evening to be joyful.And they that dwell in the uttermost parts are afraid at thy tokens; thou makest the outgoings of the morning and evening to rejoice.They also that dwell in the uttermost parts are afraid at thy tokens: thou makest the outgoings of the morning and evening to rejoice.They also that dwell in the uttermost parts are afraid at thy tokens: thou makest the outgoings of the morning and evening to rejoice.They also who dwell in faraway places are afraid at your wonders. You call the morning's dawn and the evening with songs of joy.And the inhabitants of the uttermost parts From Thy signs are afraid, The outgoings of morning and evening Thou causest to sing.