NASB 1977

For the choir director. A Psalm of David. A Song.

1There will be silence before Thee, and praise in Zion, O God;

And to Thee the vow will be performed.

2O Thou who dost hear prayer,

To Thee all men come.

3Iniquities prevail against me;

As for our transgressions, Thou dost forgive them.

4How blessed is the one whom Thou dost choose, and bring near to Thee,

To dwell in Thy courts.

We will be satisfied with the goodness of Thy house,

Thy holy temple.

5By awesome deeds Thou dost answer us in righteousness, O God of our salvation,

Thou who art the trust of all the ends of the earth and of the farthest sea;

6Who dost establish the mountains by His strength,

Being girded with might;

7Who dost still the roaring of the seas,

The roaring of their waves,

And the tumult of the peoples.

8And they who dwell in the ends of the earth stand in awe of Thy signs;

Thou dost make the dawn and the sunset shout for joy.

9Thou dost visit the earth, and cause it to overflow;

Thou dost greatly enrich it;

The stream of God is full of water;

Thou dost prepare their grain, for thus Thou dost prepare the earth.

10Thou dost water its furrows abundantly;

Thou dost settle its ridges;

Thou dost soften it with showers;

Thou dost bless its growth.

11Thou hast crowned the year with Thy bounty,

And Thy paths drip with fatness.

12The pastures of the wilderness drip,

And the hills gird themselves with rejoicing.

13The meadows are clothed with flocks,

And the valleys are covered with grain;

They shout for joy, yes, they sing.