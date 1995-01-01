NASB 1977
God’s Abundant Favor to Earth and Man.
For the choir director. A Psalm of David. A Song.
1There will be silence before Thee, and praise in Zion, O God;
2O Thou who dost hear prayer,
3Iniquities prevail against me;
4How blessed is the one whom Thou dost choose, and bring near to Thee,
5By awesome deeds Thou dost answer us in righteousness, O God of our salvation,
6Who dost establish the mountains by His strength,
7Who dost still the roaring of the seas,
8And they who dwell in the ends of the earth stand in awe of Thy signs;
9Thou dost visit the earth, and cause it to overflow;
10Thou dost water its furrows abundantly;
11Thou hast crowned the year with Thy bounty,
12The pastures of the wilderness drip,
13The meadows are clothed with flocks,
New American Standard Bible Copyright © 1960, 1962, 1963, 1968, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1975, 1977, 1995 by The Lockman Foundation, La Habra, Calif. All rights reserved. For Permission to Quote Information visit //www.lockman.org
