For the choir director: A song. A psalm of David.

1What mighty praise, O God,

belongs to you in Zion.

We will fulfill our vows to you,

2for you answer our prayers.

All of us must come to you.

3Though we are overwhelmed by our sins,

you forgive them all.

4What joy for those you choose to bring near,

those who live in your holy courts.

What festivities await us

inside your holy Temple.

5You faithfully answer our prayers with awesome deeds,

O God our savior.

You are the hope of everyone on earth,

even those who sail on distant seas.

6You formed the mountains by your power

and armed yourself with mighty strength.

7You quieted the raging oceans

with their pounding waves

and silenced the shouting of the nations.

8Those who live at the ends of the earth

stand in awe of your wonders.

From where the sun rises to where it sets,

you inspire shouts of joy.

9You take care of the earth and water it,

making it rich and fertile.

The river of God has plenty of water;

it provides a bountiful harvest of grain,

for you have ordered it so.

10You drench the plowed ground with rain,

melting the clods and leveling the ridges.

You soften the earth with showers

and bless its abundant crops.

11You crown the year with a bountiful harvest;

even the hard pathways overflow with abundance.

12The grasslands of the wilderness become a lush pasture,

and the hillsides blossom with joy.

13The meadows are clothed with flocks of sheep,

and the valleys are carpeted with grain.

They all shout and sing for joy!