Song of Solomon 8:7

New International Version
Many waters cannot quench love; rivers cannot sweep it away. If one were to give all the wealth of one’s house for love, it would be utterly scorned.
New Living Translation
Many waters cannot quench love, nor can rivers drown it. If a man tried to buy love with all his wealth, his offer would be utterly scorned. The Young Woman’s Brothers
English Standard Version
Many waters cannot quench love, neither can floods drown it. If a man offered for love all the wealth of his house, he would be utterly despised.
Berean Standard Bible
Mighty waters cannot quench love; rivers cannot sweep it away. If a man were to give all the wealth of his house for love, his offer would be utterly scorned.
Berean Literal Bible
Many waters are not able to quench love, and the rivers cannot wash it away. If a man would give all the wealth of his house for love, they would despise it with great despising.
King James Bible
Many waters cannot quench love, neither can the floods drown it: if a man would give all the substance of his house for love, it would utterly be contemned.
New King James Version
Many waters cannot quench love, Nor can the floods drown it. If a man would give for love All the wealth of his house, It would be utterly despised.
New American Standard Bible
“Many waters cannot quench love, Nor will rivers flood over it; If a man were to give all the riches of his house for love, It would be utterly despised.”
NASB 1995
“Many waters cannot quench love, Nor will rivers overflow it; If a man were to give all the riches of his house for love, It would be utterly despised.”
NASB 1977
“Many waters cannot quench love, Nor will rivers overflow it; If a man were to give all the riches of his house for love, It would be utterly despised.”
Legacy Standard Bible
Many waters cannot quench love, Nor will rivers overflow it; If a man were to give all the riches of his house for love, It would be utterly despised.”
Amplified Bible
“Many waters cannot quench love, Nor can rivers drown it. If a man would offer all the riches of his house for love, It would be utterly scorned and despised.”
Berean Annotated Bible
Mighty waters cannot quench love; rivers cannot sweep it away. If a man were to give all the wealth of his house for love, his offer would be utterly scorned.
Christian Standard Bible
A huge torrent cannot extinguish love; rivers cannot sweep it away. If a man were to give all his wealth for love, it would be utterly scorned. Brothers
Holman Christian Standard Bible
Mighty waters cannot extinguish love; rivers cannot sweep it away. If a man were to give all his wealth for love, it would be utterly scorned. B
American Standard Version
Many waters cannot quench love, Neither can floods drown it: If a man would give all the substance of his house for love, He would utterly be contemned.
Contemporary English Version
Love cannot be drowned by oceans or floods. It cannot be bought--any offer would be scorned no matter how great.
English Revised Version
Many waters cannot quench love, neither can the floods drown it: if a man would give all the substance of his house for love, he would utterly be contemned.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
Raging water cannot extinguish love, and rivers will never wash it away. If a man exchanged all his family's wealth for love, people would utterly despise him.
Good News Translation
Water cannot put it out; no flood can drown it. But if any tried to buy love with their wealth, contempt is all they would get.
International Standard Version
Mighty bodies of water cannot extinguish love, rivers cannot put it out. If a man were to give all the wealth of his house for love, he would surely be viewed with contempt.
NET Bible
Surging waters cannot quench love; floodwaters cannot overflow it. If someone were to offer all his possessions to buy love, the offer would be utterly despised.
New Heart English Bible
Many waters can't quench love, neither can floods drown it. If a man would give all the wealth of his house for love, he would be utterly scorned.
Webster's Bible Translation
Many waters cannot quench love, neither can the floods drown it: if a man would give all the substance of his house for love, it would utterly be contemned.
Majority Text TranslationsMajority Standard Bible
Mighty waters cannot quench love; rivers cannot sweep it away. If a man were to give all the wealth of his house for love, his offer would be utterly scorned.
World English Bible
Many waters can’t quench love, neither can floods drown it. If a man would give all the wealth of his house for love, he would be utterly scorned.
Literal TranslationsLiteral Standard Version
Many waters are not able to quench the love, "" And floods do not wash it away. If one gives all the wealth of his house for love, "" Treading down—they tread on it.
Berean Literal Bible
Many waters are not able to quench love, and the rivers cannot wash it away. If a man would give all the wealth of his house for love, they would despise it with great despising.
Young's Literal Translation
Many waters are not able to quench the love, And floods do not wash it away. If one give all the wealth of his house for love, Treading down -- they tread upon it.
Rotherham's Emphasized Bible
Many waters, cannot quench love, nor shall, floods, overwhelm it,—If a man would give all the substance of his house, for love, they would, utterly despise, him. [****]
Smith's Literal Translation
Many waters shall not be able to quench love, and rivers shall not overwhelm it: if a man shall give all the riches of his house for love, despising, they shall be despised for him.
Catholic TranslationsDouay-Rheims Bible
Many waters cannot quench charity, neither can the floods drown it: if a man should give all the substance of his house for love, he shall despise it as nothing.
Catholic Public Domain Version
A multitude of waters cannot extinguish love, nor can a river overwhelm it. If a man were to give all the substance of his house in exchange for love, he would despise it as nothing.
New American Bible
Deep waters cannot quench love, nor rivers sweep it away. Were one to offer all the wealth of his house for love, he would be utterly despised.
New Revised Standard Version
Many waters cannot quench love, neither can floods drown it. If one offered for love all the wealth of one’s house, it would be utterly scorned.
Translations from AramaicLamsa Bible
Many waters cannot quench love, neither can the rivers carry it away; and yet, if a man would give all the substance of his house for love, people would mock him.
Peshitta Holy Bible Translated
Many waters are not able to quench love, and rivers do not overwhelm it! If a man will give all the riches of his house for love, mocking they will make a mockery of him
OT TranslationsJPS Tanakh 1917
Many waters cannot quench love, Neither can the floods drown it; If a man would give all the substance of his house for love, He would utterly be contemned.
Brenton Septuagint Translation
Much water will not be able to quench love, and rivers shall not drown it; if a man would give all his substance for love, men would utterly despise it.
Additional Translations ...
Audio Bible (Voice ▾ Musical ▾)
ContextLonging for Her Beloved
…6Set me as a seal over your heart, as a seal upon your arm. For love is as strong as death, its jealousy as unrelenting as Sheol. Its sparks are fiery flames, the fiercest blaze of all. 7Mighty waters cannot quench love; rivers cannot sweep it away. If a man were to give all the wealth of his house for love, his offer would be utterly scorned. 8We have a little sister, and her breasts are not yet grown. What shall we do for our sister on the day she is spoken for?…
Cross References
Mighty waters cannot quench love;
1 Corinthians 13:8
Love never fails. But where there are prophecies, they will cease; where there are tongues, they will be restrained; where there is knowledge, it will be dismissed.
Romans 8:38-39
For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor principalities, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, / neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.
Jeremiah 31:3
The LORD appeared to us in the past, saying: “I have loved you with an everlasting love; therefore I have drawn you with loving devotion.
rivers cannot sweep it away.
Psalm 124:4-5
then the floods would have engulfed us, then the torrent would have overwhelmed us, / then the raging waters would have swept us away.
Isaiah 43:2
When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and when you go through the rivers, they will not overwhelm you. When you walk through the fire, you will not be scorched; the flames will not set you ablaze.
Psalm 18:16-17
He reached down from on high and took hold of me; He drew me out of deep waters. / He rescued me from my powerful enemy, from foes too mighty for me.
If a man were to give all the wealth of his house for love,
1 Corinthians 13:3
If I give all I possess to the poor and exult in the surrender of my body, but have not love, I gain nothing.
Matthew 16:26
What will it profit a man if he gains the whole world, yet forfeits his soul? Or what can a man give in exchange for his soul?
Psalm 49:6-8
They trust in their wealth and boast in their great riches. / No man can possibly redeem his brother or pay his ransom to God. / For the redemption of his soul is costly, and never can payment suffice,
his offer would be utterly scorned.
Proverbs 6:34-35
For jealousy enrages a husband, and he will show no mercy in the day of vengeance. / He will not be appeased by any ransom, or persuaded by lavish gifts.
Acts 8:20-23
But Peter replied, “May your silver perish with you, because you thought you could buy the gift of God with money! / You have no part or share in our ministry, because your heart is not right before God. / Repent, therefore, of your wickedness, and pray to the Lord. Perhaps He will forgive you for the intent of your heart. …
1 Peter 1:18-19
For you know that it was not with perishable things such as silver or gold that you were redeemed from the empty way of life you inherited from your forefathers, / but with the precious blood of Christ, a lamb without blemish or spot.
1 Corinthians 13:4-8
Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. / It is not rude, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no account of wrongs. / Love takes no pleasure in evil, but rejoices in the truth. …
Romans 8:35-39
Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall trouble or distress or persecution or famine or nakedness or danger or sword? / As it is written: “For Your sake we face death all day long; we are considered as sheep to be slaughtered.” / No, in all these things we are more than conquerors through Him who loved us. …
Ephesians 3:17-19
so that Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith. Then you, being rooted and grounded in love, / will have power, together with all the saints, to comprehend the length and width and height and depth / of the love of Christ, and to know this love that surpasses knowledge, that you may be filled with all the fullness of God.
John 15:13
Greater love has no one than this, that he lay down his life for his friends.
Treasury of Scripture
Many waters cannot quench love, neither can the floods drown it: if a man would give all the substance of his house for love, it would utterly be contemned.
waters
Isaiah 43:2 When thou passest through the waters, I will be with thee; and through the rivers, they shall not overflow thee: when thou walkest through the fire, thou shalt not be burned; neither shall the flame kindle upon thee.
Matthew 7:24,25 Therefore whosoever heareth these sayings of mine, and doeth them, I will liken him unto a wise man, which built his house upon a rock: …
Romans 8:28-39 And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose…
if a man
Proverbs 6:31,35 But if he be found, he shall restore sevenfold; he shall give all the substance of his house…
Romans 13:8-10 Owe no man any thing, but to love one another: for he that loveth another hath fulfilled the law…
Jump to PreviousAble Contemned Deep Despised Drown Enough Floods Friends Great House Judged Love Offered Overcome Overflow Price Quench Riches Rivers Scorned Substance Utterly Wash Water Waters Wealth
Jump to NextAble Contemned Deep Despised Drown Enough Floods Friends Great House Judged Love Offered Overcome Overflow Price Quench Riches Rivers Scorned Substance Utterly Wash Water Waters Wealth
Song of Solomon 81. The love of the church to Christ
6. The vehemence of love
8. The calling of the Gentiles
14. the church prays for Christ's coming
Floods and seas were feared as forces of chaos and destruction, yet genuine covenant love endures through overwhelming trial. The love celebrated in the Song is not fragile sentiment but a faithful, exclusive devotion that hardship cannot extinguish. Such steadfastness reflects the character of God, whose love for His people remains secure amid judgment, suffering, and death (Isaiah 43:2; Romans 8:38–39).
1Co 13:8 Love never fails. But where there are prophecies…
rivers cannot sweep it away.
Raging rivers could destroy fields, homes, and lives, but they cannot carry away love rooted in faithfulness. The beloved’s commitment is portrayed as stronger than circumstances, distance, danger, or opposition. Marriage love is therefore shown as a gift to be guarded through adversity, reflecting the permanence God intends in the covenant union of husband and wife.
Psa 124:4-5 then the floods would have engulfed us, then the torrent…
If a man were to give all the wealth of his house for love,
Love cannot be acquired by land, livestock, silver, or any other household treasure. The ancient world recognized wealth as a source of power and security, but no accumulation of possessions could create the devotion freely given between the lovers. Love belongs to the realm of personal covenant, not commercial exchange.
1Co 13:3 If I give all I possess to the poor and exult…
his offer would be utterly scorned.
Attempting to purchase love dishonors its nature and exposes the emptiness of wealth apart from faithful relationship. True love gives itself rather than seeking to buy another person’s affection. Its worth surpasses material riches, much as wisdom is more precious than rubies (Proverbs 8:11), and its permanence points beyond earthly treasure to the steadfast love God gives freely to His people.
Pro 6:34-35 For jealousy enrages a husband, and he will show no mercy…
Persons / Places / Events1. Solomon
Traditionally attributed as the author of the Song of Solomon, Solomon was the son of King David and known for his wisdom and wealth. The Song of Solomon is a poetic dialogue celebrating love and marriage.
2. The Shulammite Woman
The beloved in the Song of Solomon, often seen as a representation of the bride in the poetic dialogue. Her love account with Solomon is central to the account.
3. Jerusalem
While not directly mentioned in this verse, Jerusalem is the setting for much of the Song of Solomon, symbolizing a place of beauty and spiritual significance.
4. Love
The central theme of this verse, representing a powerful, unquenchable force that cannot be bought or diminished by external circumstances.
5. Rivers and Waters
Symbolic elements representing challenges or overwhelming circumstances that cannot extinguish true love.
Teaching PointsThe Power of Love
True love is a powerful force that cannot be extinguished by external challenges or circumstances. It is enduring and steadfast.
Love's Inestimable Value
Love cannot be bought or sold; it is priceless. Attempting to purchase love diminishes its true value and essence.
God's Love for Us
The love described in this verse can be seen as a reflection of God's love for humanity, which is unwavering and cannot be diminished by any force.
Marital Love as a Reflection of Divine Love
The love between a husband and wife should mirror the steadfast and sacrificial love that God has for His people.
Challenges in Relationships
Just as waters and rivers cannot quench love, challenges in relationships should not extinguish the love that is rooted in commitment and faithfulness.
Bible Study Questions and Answers1. What is the meaning of Song of Solomon 8:7?
2. How does Song of Solomon 8:7 illustrate the strength of true love?
3. What does "many waters cannot quench love" teach about love's resilience?
4. How can we apply the concept of unquenchable love in our marriages today?
5. Compare Song of Solomon 8:7 with 1 Corinthians 13:7. What similarities exist?
6. How does this verse challenge our understanding of love's value over material wealth?
7. How does Song of Solomon 8:7 illustrate the power of love in a Christian marriage?
8. What does Song of Solomon 8:7 reveal about the nature of divine love?
9. How can Song of Solomon 8:7 be applied to modern Christian relationships?
10. What are the top 10 Lessons from Song of Solomon 8?
What Does Song of Solomon 8:7 MeanMighty waters cannot quench love
The verse opens with an image of huge, surging forces—and then calmly states that even they cannot extinguish genuine love. Love, as God designed it, is resilient:
• 1 Corinthians 13:8 reminds us, “Love never fails,” echoing the same permanence.
• Romans 8:38-39 lists every conceivable power and concludes that nothing “will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
• Isaiah 43:2 assures God’s people, “When you pass through the waters, I will be with you,” underscoring that love’s Source remains present in every flood.
Just as the global flood in Genesis 7 could not drown God’s covenant, no wave of circumstance can drown covenant love between husband and wife—or between Christ and His church.
rivers cannot sweep it away
If “mighty waters” picture overwhelming depth, “rivers” suggest relentless motion. Torrents keep coming, yet love stands firm.
• Psalm 124:4-5 gives a similar illustration: “the torrent would have swept over us,” but the Lord preserved His people.
• Matthew 7:25 describes a house that withstood “rivers” because it was founded on rock—reminding us that love fixed on God’s truth remains unshaken.
Every marriage faces currents: illness, loss, misunderstandings. When love is rooted in God, those currents refine rather than ruin.
If a man were to give all the wealth of his house for love
The verse now contrasts priceless love with earthly riches. Picture someone offering every possession for authentic love—an impossible bargain.
• 1 Peter 1:18-19 states we were redeemed “not with perishable things such as silver or gold… but with the precious blood of Christ,” showing that true love is purchased only by self-giving sacrifice.
• Acts 8:18-20 tells of Simon the sorcerer offering money for the Holy Spirit and being rebuked: God’s gifts are not for sale.
• Proverbs 11:4 observes, “Riches do not profit in the day of wrath,” underlining love’s superior value.
Genuine love is never a commodity; it is a gift freely given and freely received.
his offer would be utterly scorned
Any attempt to buy love insults its nature; the offer is “utterly scorned.”
• Songs 3:4 depicts the bride finding her beloved and refusing to let him go—an intimate connection money cannot imitate.
• Proverbs 6:34-35 warns that no compensation can appease a jealous husband; love’s exclusive devotion cannot be substituted with cash.
• Ephesians 2:8-9 teaches that salvation is “the gift of God, not by works,” so that no one can boast—again declaring that the most important relationships are grace-based, not wage-based.
True love turns away every price tag; it thrives on loyalty, sacrifice, and covenant, not on transaction.
summary
Song of Solomon 8:7 celebrates the indestructible, incomparable worth of real love. Floods cannot extinguish it, currents cannot sweep it away, fortunes cannot purchase it, and any attempt to buy it is rejected outright. Such love, whether in marriage or in the Savior’s devotion to His people, is steadfast, priceless, and eternally secure.It would utterly be contemned.—Better, he would be, &c, and literally, to despise, they would despise him; infinitive absolute before finite verb expressing intensity. (Comp. 1Samuel 20:6; Amos 9:8, &c)
This fine passage, with its reference to the invincible might and untempted constancy of true love, hardly leaves a doubt that the poem, while an ideal picture of the passion, is also a reminiscence of an actual history of two hearts that had been tried and proved true both against difficulties and seductions.
HebrewMighty
רַבִּ֗ים (rab·bîm)
Adjective - masculine plural
Strong's 7227: Much, many, great
waters
מַ֣יִם (ma·yim)
Noun - masculine plural
Strong's 4325: Water, juice, urine, semen
cannot
לֹ֤א (lō)
Adverb - Negative particle
Strong's 3808: Not, no
quench
לְכַבּ֣וֹת (lə·ḵab·bō·wṯ)
Preposition-l | Verb - Piel - Infinitive construct
Strong's 3518: To be quenched or extinguished, to go out
love;
הָֽאַהֲבָ֔ה (hā·’a·hă·ḇāh)
Article | Noun - feminine singular
Strong's 160: Love (noun)
rivers
וּנְהָר֖וֹת (ū·nə·hā·rō·wṯ)
Conjunctive waw | Noun - masculine plural
Strong's 5104: A stream, prosperity
cannot
לֹ֣א (lō)
Adverb - Negative particle
Strong's 3808: Not, no
sweep it away.
יִשְׁטְפ֑וּהָ (yiš·ṭə·p̄ū·hā)
Verb - Qal - Imperfect - third person masculine plural | third person feminine singular
Strong's 7857: To gush, to inundate, cleanse, to gallop, conquer
If
אִם־ (’im-)
Conjunction
Strong's 518: Lo!, whether?, if, although, Oh that!, when, not
a man
אִ֜ישׁ (’îš)
Noun - masculine singular
Strong's 376: A man as an individual, a male person
were to give
יִתֵּ֨ן (yit·tên)
Verb - Qal - Imperfect - third person masculine singular
Strong's 5414: To give, put, set
all
כָּל־ (kāl-)
Noun - masculine singular construct
Strong's 3605: The whole, all, any, every
the riches
ה֤וֹן (hō·wn)
Noun - masculine singular construct
Strong's 1952: Wealth, sufficiency
of his house
בֵּיתוֹ֙ (bê·ṯōw)
Noun - masculine singular construct | third person masculine singular
Strong's 1004: A house
for love,
בָּאַהֲבָ֔ה (bā·’a·hă·ḇāh)
Preposition-b, Article | Noun - feminine singular
Strong's 160: Love (noun)
it would be utterly scorned.
בּ֖וֹז (bō·wz)
Verb - Qal - Infinitive absolute
Strong's 936: To disrespect
Additonal ResourcesSong of Solomon 8:7 Blue Letter Bible
Song of Solomon 8:7 Bible Gateway
Song of Solomon 8:7 Bible.com
Song of Solomon 8:7 NIV