Song of Solomon 8:7

New International Version
Many waters cannot quench love; rivers cannot sweep it away. If one were to give all the wealth of one's house for love, it would be utterly scorned.
New Living Translation
Many waters cannot quench love, nor can rivers drown it. If a man tried to buy love with all his wealth, his offer would be utterly scorned. The Young Woman’s Brothers
English Standard Version
Many waters cannot quench love, neither can floods drown it. If a man offered for love all the wealth of his house, he would be utterly despised.
Berean Study Bible
Mighty waters cannot quench love; rivers cannot sweep it away. If a man were to give all the wealth of his house for love, his offer would be utterly scorned.
New American Standard Bible
"Many waters cannot quench love, Nor will rivers overflow it; If a man were to give all the riches of his house for love, It would be utterly despised."
New King James Version
Many waters cannot quench love, Nor can the floods drown it. If a man would give for love All the wealth of his house, It would be utterly despised.
King James Bible
Many waters cannot quench love, neither can the floods drown it: if a man would give all the substance of his house for love, it would utterly be contemned.
Christian Standard Bible
A huge torrent cannot extinguish love; rivers cannot sweep it away. If a man were to give all his wealth for love, it would be utterly scorned.
Contemporary English Version
Love cannot be drowned by oceans or floods. It cannot be bought--any offer would be scorned no matter how great.
Good News Translation
Water cannot put it out; no flood can drown it. But if any tried to buy love with their wealth, contempt is all they would get.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
Mighty waters cannot extinguish love; rivers cannot sweep it away. If a man were to give all his wealth for love, it would be utterly scorned. B
International Standard Version
Mighty bodies of water cannot extinguish love, rivers cannot put it out. If a man were to give all the wealth of his house for love, he would surely be viewed with contempt.
NET Bible
Surging waters cannot quench love; floodwaters cannot overflow it. If someone were to offer all his possessions to buy love, the offer would be utterly despised.
New Heart English Bible
Many waters can't quench love, neither can floods drown it. If a man would give all the wealth of his house for love, he would be utterly scorned.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
Raging water cannot extinguish love, and rivers will never wash it away. If a man exchanged all his family's wealth for love, people would utterly despise him.
JPS Tanakh 1917
Many waters cannot quench love, Neither can the floods drown it; If a man would give all the substance of his house for love, He would utterly be contemned.
New American Standard 1977
“Many waters cannot quench love, Nor will rivers overflow it; If a man were to give all the riches of his house for love, It would be utterly despised.”
King James 2000 Bible
Many waters cannot quench love, neither can the floods drown it: if a man would give all the wealth of his house for love, it would utterly be rejected.
American King James Version
Many waters cannot quench love, neither can the floods drown it: if a man would give all the substance of his house for love, it would utterly be contemned.
American Standard Version
Many waters cannot quench love, Neither can floods drown it: If a man would give all the substance of his house for love, He would utterly be contemned.
Brenton Septuagint Translation
Much water will not be able to quench love, and rivers shall not drown it; if a man would give all his substance for love, men would utterly despise it.
Douay-Rheims Bible
Many waters cannot quench charity, neither can the floods drown it: if a man should give all the substance of his house for love, he shall despise it as nothing.
Darby Bible Translation
Many waters cannot quench love, Neither do the floods drown it: Even if a man gave all the substance of his house for love, It would utterly be contemned.
English Revised Version
Many waters cannot quench love, neither can the floods drown it: if a man would give all the substance of his house for love, he would utterly be contemned.
Webster's Bible Translation
Many waters cannot quench love, neither can the floods drown it: if a man would give all the substance of his house for love, it would utterly be contemned.
World English Bible
Many waters can't quench love, neither can floods drown it. If a man would give all the wealth of his house for love, he would be utterly scorned. Friends
Young's Literal Translation
Many waters are not able to quench the love, And floods do not wash it away. If one give all the wealth of his house for love, Treading down -- they tread upon it.
Study BibleLonging for Her Beloved
…6Set me as a seal over your heart, as a seal upon your arm. For love is as strong as death, its jealousy as unrelenting as Sheol. Its sparks are fiery flames, the fiercest blaze of all. 7Mighty waters cannot quench love; rivers cannot sweep it away. If a man were to give all the riches of his house for love, it would be utterly scorned. 8We have a little sister, and her breasts are not yet grown. What shall we do for our sister on the day she is spoken for?…
Cross References
Psalm 15:4
who despises the vile but honors those who fear the LORD, who does not revise a costly oath,
Proverbs 6:35
He will not be appeased by any ransom, or persuaded by lavish gifts.
Treasury of Scripture
Many waters cannot quench love, neither can the floods drown it: if a man would give all the substance of his house for love, it would utterly be contemned.
waters
Isaiah 43:2 When thou passest through the waters, I will be with thee; and through the rivers, they shall not overflow thee: when thou walkest through the fire, thou shalt not be burned; neither shall the flame kindle upon thee.
Matthew 7:24,25 Therefore whosoever heareth these sayings of mine, and doeth them, I will liken him unto a wise man, which built his house upon a rock: …
Romans 8:28-39 And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose…
if a man
Proverbs 6:31,35 But if he be found, he shall restore sevenfold; he shall give all the substance of his house…
Romans 13:8-10 Owe no man any thing, but to love one another: for he that loveth another hath fulfilled the law…
LexiconMighty
רַבִּ֗ים (rab·bîm)
Adjective - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 7227: Much, many, great
waters
מַ֣יִם (ma·yim)
Noun - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 4325: Water, juice, urine, semen
cannot
לֹ֤א (lō)
Adverb - Negative particle
Strong's Hebrew 3808: Not, no
quench
לְכַבּ֣וֹת (lə·ḵab·bō·wṯ)
Preposition-l | Verb - Piel - Infinitive construct
Strong's Hebrew 3518: To be quenched or extinguished, to go out
love;
הָֽאַהֲבָ֔ה (hā·’a·hă·ḇāh)
Article | Noun - feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew 160: Love (noun)
rivers
וּנְהָר֖וֹת (ū·nə·hā·rō·wṯ)
Conjunctive waw | Noun - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 5104: A stream, prosperity
cannot
לֹ֣א (lō)
Adverb - Negative particle
Strong's Hebrew 3808: Not, no
sweep it away.
יִשְׁטְפ֑וּהָ (yiš·ṭə·p̄ū·hā)
Verb - Qal - Imperfect - third person masculine plural | third person feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew 7857: To gush, to inundate, cleanse, to gallop, conquer
If
אִם־ (’im-)
Conjunction
Strong's Hebrew 518: Lo!, whether?, if, although, Oh that!, when, not
a man
אִ֜ישׁ (’îš)
Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 376: A man as an individual, a male person
were to give
יִתֵּ֨ן (yit·tên)
Verb - Qal - Imperfect - third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 5414: To give, put, set
all
כָּל־ (kāl-)
Noun - masculine singular construct
Strong's Hebrew 3605: The whole, all, any, every
the riches
ה֤וֹן (hō·wn)
Noun - masculine singular construct
Strong's Hebrew 1952: Wealth, sufficiency
of his house
בֵּיתוֹ֙ (bê·ṯōw)
Noun - masculine singular construct | third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 1004: A house
for love,
בָּאַהֲבָ֔ה (bā·’a·hă·ḇāh)
Preposition-b, Article | Noun - feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew 160: Love (noun)
it would be utterly scorned.
בּ֖וֹז (bō·wz)
Verb - Qal - Infinitive absolute
Strong's Hebrew 936: To disrespect
It would utterly be contemned.--Better, he would be, &c, and literally, to despise, they would despise him; infinitive absolute before finite verb expressing intensity. (Comp. 1Samuel 20:6; Amos 9:8, &c)
This fine passage, with its reference to the invincible might and untempted constancy of true love, hardly leaves a doubt that the poem, while an ideal picture of the passion, is also a reminiscence of an actual history of two hearts that had been tried and proved true both against difficulties and seductions.
