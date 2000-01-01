Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
When anxiety was great within me, your consolation brought me joy.
New Living Translation
When doubts filled my mind, your comfort gave me renewed hope and cheer.
English Standard Version
When the cares of my heart are many, your consolations cheer my soul.
Berean Study Bible
When anxiety overwhelms me, Your consolation delights my soul.
New American Standard Bible
When my anxious thoughts multiply within me, Your consolations delight my soul.
New King James Version
In the multitude of my anxieties within me, Your comforts delight my soul.
King James Bible
In the multitude of my thoughts within me thy comforts delight my soul.
Christian Standard Bible
When I am filled with cares, your comfort brings me joy.
Contemporary English Version
And when I was burdened with worries, you comforted me and made me feel secure.
Good News Translation
Whenever I am anxious and worried, you comfort me and make me glad.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
When I am filled with cares, Your comfort brings me joy.
International Standard Version
When my anxious inner thoughts become overwhelming, your comfort encourages me.
NET Bible
When worries threaten to overwhelm me, your soothing touch makes me happy.
New Heart English Bible
In the multitude of my thoughts within me, your comforts delight my soul.
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
In the multitude of my heart' s afflictions, your comforts have redeemed my soul!
GOD'S WORD® Translation
When I worried about many things, your assuring words soothed my soul.
JPS Tanakh 1917
When my cares are many within me, Thy comforts delight my soul.
New American Standard 1977
When my anxious thoughts multiply within me, Thy consolations delight my soul.
King James 2000 Bible
In the multitude of my thoughts within me your comforts delight my soul.
American King James Version
In the multitude of my thoughts within me your comforts delight my soul.
American Standard Version
In the multitude of my thoughts within me Thy comforts delight my soul.
Brenton Septuagint Translation
thy mercy, O Lord, helped me. O Lord, according to the multitude of my griefs within my heart, thy consolation have soothed my soul.
Douay-Rheims Bible
According to the multitude of my sorrows in my heart, thy comforts have given joy to my soul.
Darby Bible Translation
In the multitude of my anxious thoughts within me thy comforts have delighted my soul.
English Revised Version
In the multitude of my thoughts within me thy comforts delight my soul.
Webster's Bible Translation
In the multitude of my thoughts within me, thy comforts delight my soul.
World English Bible
In the multitude of my thoughts within me, your comforts delight my soul.
Young's Literal Translation
In the abundance of my thoughts within me, Thy comforts delight my soul.
Study BibleThe LORD Will Not Forget His People
…18If I say, “My foot is slipping,” Your loving devotion, O LORD, supports me. 19When anxiety abounds within me, Your comforts delight my soul. 20Can a corrupt throne be Your ally—one devising mischief by decree?…
Cross References
Psalm 37:4
Delight yourself in the LORD, and He will give you the desires of your heart.
Isaiah 57:18
I have seen his ways, but I will heal him; I will guide him and restore comfort to him and his mourners,
Isaiah 66:13
As a mother comforts her son, so I will comfort you, and you will be consoled over Jerusalem.
Treasury of Scripture
In the multitude of my thoughts within me your comforts delight my soul.
Psalm 43:2-5 For thou art the God of my strength: why dost thou cast me off? why go I mourning because of the oppression of the enemy? …
Psalm 61:2 From the end of the earth will I cry unto thee, when my heart is overwhelmed: lead me to the rock that is higher than I.
Psalm 63:5,6 My soul shall be satisfied as with marrow and fatness; and my mouth shall praise thee with joyful lips: …
LexiconWhen anxiety
שַׂרְעַפַּ֣י (śar·‘ap·pay)
Noun - masculine plural construct | first person common singular
Strong's Hebrew 8312: Disquieting thoughts
abounds
בְּרֹ֣ב (bə·rōḇ)
Preposition-b | Noun - masculine singular construct
Strong's Hebrew 7230: Multitude, abundance, greatness
within me,
בְּקִרְבִּ֑י (bə·qir·bî)
Preposition-b | Noun - masculine singular construct | first person common singular
Strong's Hebrew 7130: The nearest part, the center
Your comforts
תַּ֝נְחוּמֶ֗יךָ (tan·ḥū·me·ḵā)
Noun - masculine plural construct | second person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 8575: Compassion, solace
delight
יְֽשַׁעַשְׁע֥וּ (yə·ša·‘aš·‘ū)
Verb - Piel - Imperfect - third person masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 8173: To look upon, fondle, please, amuse, to look about, stare
my soul.
נַפְשִֽׁי׃ (nap̄·šî)
Noun - feminine singular construct | first person common singular
Strong's Hebrew 5315: A soul, living being, life, self, person, desire, passion, appetite, emotion
Thoughts.--Properly, dividing--i.e., "perplexing" or "anxious" thoughts. (See Job 4:13; Job 20:2.) LXX. and Vulg., "griefs."
We may compare the Virgilian "animum nunc huc celerem, nunc dividit illuc," imitated by Tennyson:
This way and that dividing his swift mind,
In act to throw."
Delight.--Literally, stroke, and so soothe. The Hebrew word is used in Isaiah 66:11 of a mother quieting her child with the breast, and in Jeremiah 16:7 of the cup of consolation given to mourners at funerals.Verse 19. - In the multitude of my thoughts within me; rather, my various thoughts, "my busy thoughts." Sarappim (as Dr. Kay observes) "are anxious, perplexing, branchings of thoughts," such as continually vex faithful yet doubting souls. Thy comforts delight my soul. Internal comfort is given by God himself to the perplexed and troubled in spirit, whereby they are "delighted," or, rather, "soothed and solaced."
