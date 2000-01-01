Study Bible

Cross References

Psalm 37:4

Delight yourself in the LORD, and He will give you the desires of your heart.



Isaiah 57:18

I have seen his ways, but I will heal him; I will guide him and restore comfort to him and his mourners,



Isaiah 66:13

As a mother comforts her son, so I will comfort you, and you will be consoled over Jerusalem.



Treasury of Scripture

If I say, “My foot is slipping,” Your loving devotion, O LORD, supports me.Can a corrupt throne be Your ally—one devising mischief by decree?…

In the multitude of my thoughts within me your comforts delight my soul.

Psalm 43:2-5 For thou art the God of my strength: why dost thou cast me off? why go I mourning because of the oppression of the enemy? …

Psalm 61:2 From the end of the earth will I cry unto thee, when my heart is overwhelmed: lead me to the rock that is higher than I.

Psalm 63:5,6 My soul shall be satisfied as with marrow and fatness; and my mouth shall praise thee with joyful lips: …