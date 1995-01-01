Galatians 6:9

Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.
New Living Translation
So let’s not get tired of doing what is good. At just the right time we will reap a harvest of blessing if we don’t give up.
English Standard Version
And let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due season we will reap, if we do not give up.
Berean Study Bible
Let us not grow weary in well-doing, for in due time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.
Berean Literal Bible
And we should not grow weary in well-doing. For in due time we will reap a harvest, not giving up.
King James Bible
And let us not be weary in well doing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not.
New King James Version
And let us not grow weary while doing good, for in due season we shall reap if we do not lose heart.
New American Standard Bible
Let’s not become discouraged in doing good, for in due time we will reap, if we do not become weary.
NASB 1995
Let us not lose heart in doing good, for in due time we will reap if we do not grow weary.
NASB 1977
And let us not lose heart in doing good, for in due time we shall reap if we do not grow weary.
Amplified Bible
Let us not grow weary or become discouraged in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap, if we do not give in.
Christian Standard Bible
Let us not get tired of doing good, for we will reap at the proper time if we don’t give up.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
So we must not get tired of doing good, for we will reap at the proper time if we don’t give up.
American Standard Version
And let us not be weary in well-doing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not.
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
And when we do what is good, let it not be tedious to us, for there shall be a time when we reap, and that will not be tedious to us.
Contemporary English Version
Don't get tired of helping others. You will be rewarded when the time is right, if you don't give up.
Douay-Rheims Bible
And in doing good, let us not fail. For in due time we shall reap, not failing.
English Revised Version
And let us not be weary in well-doing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not.
Good News Translation
So let us not become tired of doing good; for if we do not give up, the time will come when we will reap the harvest.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
We can't allow ourselves to get tired of living the right way. Certainly, each of us will receive [everlasting life] at the proper time, if we don't give up.
International Standard Version
Let's not get tired of doing what is good, for at the right time we will reap a harvest—if we do not give up.
Literal Standard Version
and in doing good we should not be weary, for at the proper time we will reap—not desponding;
NET Bible
So we must not grow weary in doing good, for in due time we will reap, if we do not give up.
New Heart English Bible
Let us not be weary in doing good, for we will reap in due season, if we do not give up.
Weymouth New Testament
Let us not abate our courage in doing what is right; for in due time we shall reap a reward, if we do not faint.
World English Bible
Let us not be weary in doing good, for we will reap in due season, if we don't give up.
Young's Literal Translation
and in the doing good we may not be faint-hearted, for at the proper time we shall reap -- not desponding;
ContextCarry One Another's Burdens
…8The one who sows to please his flesh, from the flesh will reap destruction; but the one who sows to please the Spirit, from the Spirit will reap eternal life. 9 Let us not grow weary in well-doing, for in due time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up. 10Therefore, as we have opportunity, let us do good to everyone, and especially to the family of faith.…
Cross References
Psalm 126:5
Those who sow in tears will reap with shouts of joy.
Proverbs 11:18
The wicked man earns an empty wage, but he who sows righteousness reaps a true reward.
Ecclesiastes 11:1
Cast your bread upon the waters, for after many days you will find it again.
Isaiah 40:31
But those who wait upon the LORD will renew their strength; they will mount up with wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not faint.
Jeremiah 45:3
You have said, 'Woe is me because the LORD has added sorrow to my pain! I am worn out with groaning and have found no rest.'"
Matthew 10:22
You will be hated by everyone because of My name, but the one who perseveres to the end will be saved.
1 Corinthians 15:58
Therefore, my beloved brothers, be steadfast and immovable. Always excel in the work of the Lord, because you know that your labor in the Lord is not in vain.
Treasury of Scripture
And let us not be weary in well doing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not.
us.
Malachi 1:13 Ye said also, Behold, what a weariness is it! and ye have snuffed at it, saith the LORD of hosts; and ye brought that which was torn, and the lame, and the sick; thus ye brought an offering: should I accept this of your hand? saith the LORD.
1 Corinthians 15:58 Therefore, my beloved brethren, be ye stedfast, unmoveable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, forasmuch as ye know that your labour is not in vain in the Lord.
2 Thessalonians 3:13 But ye, brethren, be not weary in well doing.
well.
Romans 2:7 To them who by patient continuance in well doing seek for glory and honour and immortality, eternal life:
1 Peter 2:15 For so is the will of God, that with well doing ye may put to silence the ignorance of foolish men:
1 Peter 3:17 For it is better, if the will of God be so, that ye suffer for well doing, than for evil doing.
for.
Leviticus 26:4 Then I will give you rain in due season, and the land shall yield her increase, and the trees of the field shall yield their fruit.
Deuteronomy 11:14 That I will give you the rain of your land in his due season, the first rain and the latter rain, that thou mayest gather in thy corn, and thy wine, and thine oil.
Psalm 104:27 These wait all upon thee; that thou mayest give them their meat in due season.
if.
Isaiah 40:30,31 Even the youths shall faint and be weary, and the young men shall utterly fall: …
Zephaniah 3:16 In that day it shall be said to Jerusalem, Fear thou not: and to Zion, Let not thine hands be slack.
Matthew 24:13 But he that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved.
And.--Rather, But. There is something of a stress on "well-doing," which continues the idea of "sowing to the Spirit" in the verse before: "But in well-doing, &c."
Be weary.--Rather, let us not be faint-hearted; lose heart.Verse 9. - And let us not be weary in well-doing (τὸ δὲ καλὸν ποιοῦντες μὴ ἐγκακῶμεν [Textus Receptus, ἐκκακῶμεν]); but in doing that which is good, let us not flag. That is, some sow unto their own flesh, some unto the Spirit; let us be of those who do that which is commendable; and not that only; let us do it with an unflagging spirit. Such seems to be the swaying of thought in the sentence; hence the position of the participial phrase before the verb: the participle is not a mere qualification of the verb, as it is in the rendering, "Let us not be weary in well-doing," and as it is in 2 Thessalonians 3:13; but, with an implied exhortation that such should be the case, it supposes that we are of the better class, and founds upon the supposition the exhortation not to flag. "That which is commendable (τὸ καλόν)" recites, not works of beneficence only, but every species of moral excellence, comprising in brief the enumeration given in Philippians 4:8, all of which is included in "sowing unto the Spirit," The verb ἐγκακεῖν occurs in five other places of the New Testament - Luke 18:1; 2 Corinthians 4:1, 16; Ephesians 3:13; 2 Thessalonians 3:13. In every one of these six passages some of the manuscripts present the variant reading of ἐκκακεῖν, which in all is adopted in the Textus Receptus, but is in all replaced with the general consent of recent editors by ἐγκακεῖν. It is, indeed, questioned whether ἐκκακεῖν is ever used by any Greek author. The difference in meaning is material: ἐγκακεῖν is to be bad in doing a thing; while ἐκκακεῖν, would probably mean to be so bad at a course of action as to leave it off altogether. In the first four of the above-cited passages it is tendered in the Authorized Version by "faint;" whilst in 2 Thessalonians 3:13 and here it is rendered "be weary," that is, "flag." In all the notion of flagging appears the most suitable, and in 2 Corinthians 4:1, 16 necessary. In the present passage the course of thought requires us to understand it as not so strong a word as ἐκλύεσθαι. Critics point attention to the play of phrase in connecting the expression, doing that which is commendable or good, with the verb denoting being bad at doing it. So in 2 Thessalonians 3:13, μὴ ἐγκακήσητε καλοποιοῦντες. The epigrammatic combination would seem to have been a favourite one with St. Paul, occurring as it does in two letters written several years apart. Such playfulness is not foreign to his style. The use of the first person plural may be merely cohortative, as above in Galatians 5:24. But it may also he a real self-exhortation as well. In the long, long, weary, arduous conflict which St. Paul was waging throughout his Christian career, the flesh must often have felt weak, and have required the application of this goad. And this tone of personal feeling may, perhaps, be further discerned in the use of the phrase, "in due season;" the blessed reaping of joy may seem to us at times long in coming; but God's time for its coming will be the best time; let us, therefore, be resigned to wait for that. This seems to be the tone of the καιροῖς ἰδίοις, "in its own times," of 1 Timothy 6:15. For in due season we shall reap, if we faint not (καιρῷ γὰρ ἰδίῳ θερίσομεν μὴ ἐκλυόμενοι). for at its own season we shall reap, if we faint not. Καιρὸς ἴδιος is the season assigned to an event in the counsels of God; as in 2 Thessalonians 2:6, ἐν τῷ αὐτοῦ καῖρῳ, "in his season," of the revelation of the "man of lawlessness." Καιροῖς ἰδίοις is used in 1 Timothy 6:15 with reference, as here, to the day of judgment; and in 1 Timothy 2:6 and Titus 1:3, of the manifestation of the gospel. In every case the phrase appears to intimate that the season appointed by God, though not what man might have anticipated or wished, was, however, to be acquiesced in as wisest and best (see last note). The reaping is the same as that referred to in the previous two verses. "If we faint not." The verb ἐκλύεσθαι in Matthew 15:32 and Mark 8:2 is to faint physically from exhaustion. In Hebrews 12:3, 5 it is used of succumbing, giving in, morally; not merely feeling weak, but in consequence of weakness giving up all further effort. In this latter sense it occurs in the Septuagint of Joshua 18:3 and in 1 Macc. 9:8. And this last is its meaning here. It expresses more than the flagging of spirit before mentioned; for that would not forfeit the reward of past achievement, unless it led to the actual relinquishment of further endeavour; this last would forfeit it (comp. Revelation 3:11 and 2 John 1:8). Taking it thus, there is no occasion for understanding this phrase, "not fainting," as several of the Greek commentators do, including apparently Chrysostom, as if it meant thus: "We shall reap without any fear of fainting or becoming weary any more;" which surely, as Alford observes, gives a vapid turn to the sentence.
Parallel Commentaries ...
GreekLet us not grow weary
ἐνκακῶμεν (enkakōmen)
Verb - Present Subjunctive Active - 1st Person Plural
Strong's 1573: To be faint, be weary. From ek and kakos; to be weak, i.e. to fail.
[in] well-doing,
καλὸν (kalon)
Adjective - Accusative Neuter Singular
Strong's 2570: Properly, beautiful, but chiefly good, i.e. Valuable or virtuous.
for
γὰρ (gar)
Conjunction
Strong's 1063: For. A primary particle; properly, assigning a reason.
in due
ἰδίῳ (idiō)
Adjective - Dative Masculine Singular
Strong's 2398: Pertaining to self, i.e. One's own; by implication, private or separate.
time
καιρῷ (kairō)
Noun - Dative Masculine Singular
Strong's 2540: Fitting season, season, opportunity, occasion, time. Of uncertain affinity; an occasion, i.e. Set or proper time.
we will reap a harvest,
θερίσομεν (therisomen)
Verb - Future Indicative Active - 1st Person Plural
Strong's 2325: To reap, gather, harvest. From theros; to harvest.
if we do not give up.
ἐκλυόμενοι (eklyomenoi)
Verb - Present Participle Middle or Passive - Nominative Masculine Plural
Strong's 1590: To loose, release, unloose (as a bow-string), relax, enfeeble; pass: To be faint, grow weary. From ek and luo; to relax.
