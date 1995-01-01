Galatians 6:9

Verse (Chapter ▾ Par ▾ Str ▾)
New International Version
Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.
New Living Translation
So let’s not get tired of doing what is good. At just the right time we will reap a harvest of blessing if we don’t give up.
English Standard Version
And let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due season we will reap, if we do not give up.
Berean Standard Bible
Let us not grow weary in well-doing, for in due time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.
Berean Literal Bible
And we should not grow fainthearted in doing good, for in due time we will reap, not giving up.
King James Bible
And let us not be weary in well doing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not.
New King James Version
And let us not grow weary while doing good, for in due season we shall reap if we do not lose heart.
New American Standard Bible
Let’s not become discouraged in doing good, for in due time we will reap, if we do not become weary.
NASB 1995
Let us not lose heart in doing good, for in due time we will reap if we do not grow weary.
NASB 1977
And let us not lose heart in doing good, for in due time we shall reap if we do not grow weary.
Legacy Standard Bible
And let us not lose heart in doing good, for in due time we will reap if we do not grow weary.
Amplified Bible
Let us not grow weary or become discouraged in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap, if we do not give in.
Berean Annotated Bible
Let us not grow weary in well-doing, for in due time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.
Christian Standard Bible
Let us not get tired of doing good, for we will reap at the proper time if we don’t give up.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
So we must not get tired of doing good, for we will reap at the proper time if we don’t give up.
American Standard Version
And let us not be weary in well-doing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not.
Contemporary English Version
Don't get tired of helping others. You will be rewarded when the time is right, if you don't give up.
English Revised Version
And let us not be weary in well-doing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
We can't allow ourselves to get tired of living the right way. Certainly, each of us will receive [everlasting life] at the proper time, if we don't give up.
Good News Translation
So let us not become tired of doing good; for if we do not give up, the time will come when we will reap the harvest.
International Standard Version
Let's not get tired of doing what is good, for at the right time we will reap a harvest—if we do not give up.
NET Bible
So we must not grow weary in doing good, for in due time we will reap, if we do not give up.
New Heart English Bible
Let us not be weary in doing good, for we will reap in due season, if we do not give up.
Webster's Bible Translation
And let us not be weary in well-doing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not.
Weymouth New Testament
Let us not abate our courage in doing what is right; for in due time we shall reap a reward, if we do not faint.
Majority Text TranslationsMajority Standard Bible
Let us not grow weary in well-doing, for in due time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.
World English Bible
Let’s not be weary in doing good, for we will reap in due season if we don’t give up.
Literal TranslationsLiteral Standard Version
and in doing good we should not be weary, for at the proper time we will reap—not desponding;
Berean Literal Bible
And we should not grow fainthearted in doing good, for in due time we will reap, not giving up.
Young's Literal Translation
and in the doing good we may not be faint-hearted, for at the proper time we shall reap -- not desponding;
Smith's Literal Translation
And doing good let us not despond: for in proper time we shall reap, not being enervated.
Catholic TranslationsDouay-Rheims Bible
And in doing good, let us not fail. For in due time we shall reap, not failing.
Catholic Public Domain Version
And so, let us not be deficient in doing good. For in due time, we shall reap without fail.
New American Bible
Let us not grow tired of doing good, for in due time we shall reap our harvest, if we do not give up.
New Revised Standard Version
So let us not grow weary in doing what is right, for we will reap at harvest time, if we do not give up.
Translations from AramaicLamsa Bible
Let us not be weary in welldoing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not.
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
And when we do what is good, let it not be tedious to us, for there shall be a time when we reap, and that will not be tedious to us.
NT TranslationsAnderson New Testament
Let us not become weary in well doing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not.
Godbey New Testament
But let us not get weary doing that which is good: for in due time we will reap, fainting not.
Haweis New Testament
Let us not then be weary of well-doing; for in due time we shall reap, if we faint not.
Mace New Testament
let us then not be weary in doing good, for in due season we shall reap, if we be not tired.
Weymouth New Testament
Let us not abate our courage in doing what is right; for in due time we shall reap a reward, if we do not faint.
Worrell New Testament
And, in doing what is noble, let us not grow weary; for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not.
Worsley New Testament
And let us not be weary in doing good: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not.
Additional Translations ...
Audio Bible (Voice ▾ Musical ▾)
ContextCarry One Another's Burdens
…8The one who sows to please his flesh, from the flesh will reap destruction; but the one who sows to please the Spirit, from the Spirit will reap eternal life. 9 Let us not grow weary in well-doing, for in due time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up. 10Therefore, as we have opportunity, let us do good to everyone, and especially to the family of faith.…
Cross References
Let us not grow weary in well-doing,
2 Thessalonians 3:13
But as for you, brothers, do not grow weary in well-doing.
Hebrews 12:3
Consider Him who endured such hostility from sinners, so that you will not grow weary and lose heart.
1 Corinthians 15:58
Therefore, my beloved brothers, be steadfast and immovable. Always excel in the work of the Lord, because you know that your labor in the Lord is not in vain.
for in due time
1 Peter 5:6
Humble yourselves, therefore, under God’s mighty hand, so that in due time He may exalt you.
Habakkuk 2:3
For the vision awaits an appointed time; it testifies of the end and does not lie. Though it lingers, wait for it, since it will surely come and will not delay.
James 5:7-8
Be patient, then, brothers, until the Lord’s coming. See how the farmer awaits the precious fruit of the soil—how patient he is for the fall and spring rains. / You, too, be patient and strengthen your hearts, because the Lord’s coming is near.
we will reap a harvest
James 3:18
Peacemakers who sow in peace reap the fruit of righteousness.
2 Corinthians 9:6
Remember this: Whoever sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and whoever sows generously will also reap generously.
Psalm 126:5-6
Those who sow in tears will reap with shouts of joy. / He who goes out weeping, bearing a trail of seed, will surely return with shouts of joy, carrying sheaves of grain.
if we do not give up.
2 Corinthians 4:16
Therefore we do not lose heart. Though our outer self is wasting away, yet our inner self is being renewed day by day.
Luke 18:1
Then Jesus told them a parable about their need to pray at all times and not lose heart:
Hebrews 10:36
You need to persevere, so that after you have done the will of God, you will receive what He has promised.
Matthew 24:13
But the one who perseveres to the end will be saved.
Romans 2:7
To those who by perseverance in doing good seek glory, honor, and immortality, He will give eternal life.
Philippians 2:16
as you hold forth the word of life, in order that I may boast on the day of Christ that I did not run or labor in vain.
Colossians 3:23-24
Whatever you do, work at it with your whole being, as for the Lord and not for men, / because you know that you will receive an inheritance from the Lord as your reward. It is the Lord Christ you are serving.
Treasury of Scripture
And let us not be weary in well doing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not.
us.
Malachi 1:13 Ye said also, Behold, what a weariness is it! and ye have snuffed at it, saith the LORD of hosts; and ye brought that which was torn, and the lame, and the sick; thus ye brought an offering: should I accept this of your hand? saith the LORD.
1 Corinthians 15:58 Therefore, my beloved brethren, be ye stedfast, unmoveable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, forasmuch as ye know that your labour is not in vain in the Lord.
2 Thessalonians 3:13 But ye, brethren, be not weary in well doing.
well.
Romans 2:7 To them who by patient continuance in well doing seek for glory and honour and immortality, eternal life:
1 Peter 2:15 For so is the will of God, that with well doing ye may put to silence the ignorance of foolish men:
1 Peter 3:17 For it is better, if the will of God be so, that ye suffer for well doing, than for evil doing.
for.
Leviticus 26:4 Then I will give you rain in due season, and the land shall yield her increase, and the trees of the field shall yield their fruit.
Deuteronomy 11:14 That I will give you the rain of your land in his due season, the first rain and the latter rain, that thou mayest gather in thy corn, and thy wine, and thine oil.
Psalm 104:27 These wait all upon thee; that thou mayest give them their meat in due season.
if.
Isaiah 40:30,31 Even the youths shall faint and be weary, and the young men shall utterly fall: …
Zephaniah 3:16 In that day it shall be said to Jerusalem, Fear thou not: and to Zion, Let not thine hands be slack.
Matthew 24:13 But he that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved.
Jump to PreviousAbate Courage Due Faint Faint-Hearted Good Grain Grow Harvest Heart Lose Proper Reap Reward Right Season Time Tired Way Weary Well-Doing
Jump to NextAbate Courage Due Faint Faint-Hearted Good Grain Grow Harvest Heart Lose Proper Reap Reward Right Season Time Tired Way Weary Well-Doing
Galatians 61. He moves them to deal mildly with a brother who has slipped,
2. and to bear one another's burden;
6. to be generous to their teachers,
9. and not weary of well-doing.
12. He shows what they intend that preach circumcision.
14. He glories in nothing, save in the cross of Christ.
Paul calls believers to continue serving others with the love produced by the Spirit. Galatian Christians faced pressure from false teachers, social hostility, and the temptation to measure faithfulness by outward religious observances. Genuine faith, however, expresses itself through love and practical goodness. Jesus likewise commanded His disciples to let their light shine before others so that God would be glorified (Matthew 5:14–16).
2Th 3:13 But as for you, brothers, do not grow weary in well-doing.
for in due time
God appoints the season for every purpose and does not overlook faithful obedience. Results may remain hidden for a time, as seed lies unseen beneath the soil, but the Lord works according to His wisdom and promises. Christ Himself carried out His earthly ministry according to the Father’s appointed hour.
1Pe 5:6 Humble yourselves, therefore, under God’s mighty hand,…
we will reap a harvest
The harvest includes the fruit God brings through works of love, generosity, and faithful witness. Paul had just described the unchanging principle that a person reaps what he sows (Galatians 6:7–8). Believers who sow to the Spirit will receive eternal life, and their labor also contributes to the gathering of others into God’s kingdom.
Jas 3:18 Peacemakers who sow in peace reap the fruit…
if we do not give up.
Endurance is necessary because obedience often involves suffering, disappointment, and opposition. The strength to persevere does not arise from human resolve alone, but from Christ, who sustains His people. Those who remain faithful under trial look forward to the final reward promised to all who love the Lord (James 1:12).
2Co 4:16 Therefore we do not lose heart. Though our outer self is…
Persons / Places / Events1. Paul the Apostle
The author of the letter to the Galatians, Paul was a key figure in the early Christian church, known for his missionary journeys and theological teachings.
2. The Galatian Churches
The recipients of this letter, the churches in Galatia were dealing with issues of legalism and the influence of Judaizers who were teaching that Gentile Christians must follow Jewish law.
3. The Judaizers
A group within the early church advocating for the necessity of following Jewish law, including circumcision, for salvation.
4. The Early Christian Community
The broader context of the early church, which was navigating the integration of Gentile believers and the implications of the gospel of grace.
5. Harvest Imagery
A common biblical metaphor used to describe the results of spiritual labor and the blessings that come from perseverance in faith.
Teaching PointsPerseverance in Doing Good
The Greek word for "grow weary" implies losing heart or becoming discouraged. Believers are called to maintain their commitment to doing good, even when results are not immediately visible.
The Promise of a Harvest
The assurance of reaping a harvest "in due time" encourages believers to trust in God's timing. The Greek term for "due time" refers to the appointed or proper time, emphasizing divine timing over human impatience.
The Importance of Not Giving Up
The phrase "if we do not give up" highlights the necessity of endurance. The Christian life is likened to a marathon rather than a sprint, requiring sustained effort and faithfulness.
Faith in God's Faithfulness
Trusting in God's promises is crucial. The harvest is guaranteed by God's faithfulness, not by our efforts alone. This encourages believers to rely on God's strength rather than their own.
Community Encouragement
The use of "let us" indicates a communal effort. Believers are encouraged to support one another in the journey of faith, fostering a community that uplifts and encourages perseverance.
Bible Study Questions and Answers1. What is the meaning of Galatians 6:9?
2. How can we avoid becoming weary in doing good, according to Galatians 6:9?
3. What does "at the proper time" mean in the context of Galatians 6:9?
4. How does Galatians 6:9 connect with the principle of sowing and reaping in Scripture?
5. What practical steps can we take to persevere in doing good works?
6. How does Galatians 6:9 encourage us to trust in God's timing and promises?
7. What does Galatians 6:9 teach about perseverance in the Christian faith?
8. How does Galatians 6:9 relate to the concept of divine timing?
9. Why is "not growing weary" emphasized in Galatians 6:9?
10. What are the top 10 Lessons from Galatians 6?
What Does Galatians 6:9 MeanLet us not grow weary
Paul knows how easy it is to feel fatigued when we serve Christ day after day. Life piles on pressures, results can seem slow, and opposition is real. Yet Scripture repeatedly urges us to keep going:
• 2 Thessalonians 3:13: “But as for you, brothers, do not grow weary in well-doing.”
• Hebrews 12:3 reminds us to “consider Him who endured such hostility from sinners, so that you will not grow weary and lose heart.”
• Isaiah 40:31 promises that “those who wait upon the LORD will renew their strength.”
Staying refreshed means fixing our eyes on Jesus, leaning on the Spirit, and receiving encouragement from fellow believers (Hebrews 10:24-25).
in well-doing
“Well-doing” covers every act that lines up with God’s will—large or small.
• Ephesians 2:10 says we were “created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do.”
• Titus 3:8 calls us to “be intent on engaging in good works.”
• 1 Timothy 6:18 urges believers “to do good, to be rich in good deeds.”
Everyday examples include:
– showing kindness at home and at work
– sharing the gospel (Romans 1:16)
– giving generously (2 Corinthians 9:7)
– standing for truth (Ephesians 4:25)
Nothing done in love for Christ is ever wasted (1 Corinthians 15:58).
for in due time
God has a precise season for every harvest. His timetable may stretch our patience, yet it is always perfect.
• 1 Peter 5:6: “Humble yourselves... that He may exalt you in due time.”
• Ecclesiastes 3:1: “To everything there is a season, and a time for every purpose under heaven.”
Waiting on His schedule deepens trust and protects us from forcing premature results. Delayed answers are not denied answers.
we will reap a harvest
Reaping is the certain outcome of sowing to the Spirit (Galatians 6:7-8). The Lord guarantees fruit:
• 2 Corinthians 9:6: “Whoever sows generously will also reap generously.”
• John 4:36: “Even now the reaper draws his wages and gathers fruit for eternal life.”
Harvest can look like:
– transformed character (Galatians 5:22-23)
– people coming to faith
– answered prayers and opened doors
– eternal rewards kept in heaven (Matthew 6:20)
God’s economy never fails; what we plant by faith yields more than we imagine.
if we do not give up
Perseverance is the bridge between sowing and reaping. Quitting short-circuits the blessing.
• Hebrews 10:36: “You need to persevere, so that after you have done the will of God, you will receive what He has promised.”
• Revelation 2:10: “Be faithful unto death, and I will give you the crown of life.”
• James 1:12 assures, “Blessed is the man who perseveres under trial.”
Practical helps:
– abide in Christ daily through Word and prayer (John 15:4)
– lean on the Spirit’s power, not mere willpower (Galatians 5:16)
– seek mutual encouragement; “iron sharpens iron” (Proverbs 27:17)
summary
Galatians 6:9 calls believers to steady, Spirit-empowered endurance. Don’t let fatigue silence your service. Keep investing in every good work God places before you. His timetable is trustworthy, His harvest is guaranteed, and perseverance secures the reward. Stay faithful—you will see the fruit.And.—Rather, But. There is something of a stress on “well-doing,” which continues the idea of “sowing to the Spirit” in the verse before: “But in well-doing, &c.”
Be weary.—Rather, let us not be faint-hearted; lose heart.Verse 9. - And let us not be weary in well-doing (τὸ δὲ καλὸν ποιοῦντες μὴ ἐγκακῶμεν [Textus Receptus, ἐκκακῶμεν]); but in doing that which is good, let us not flag. That is, some sow unto their own flesh, some unto the Spirit; let us be of those who do that which is commendable; and not that only; let us do it with an unflagging spirit. Such seems to be the swaying of thought in the sentence; hence the position of the participial phrase before the verb: the participle is not a mere qualification of the verb, as it is in the rendering, "Let us not be weary in well-doing," and as it is in 2 Thessalonians 3:13; but, with an implied exhortation that such should be the case, it supposes that we are of the better class, and founds upon the supposition the exhortation not to flag. "That which is commendable (τὸ καλόν)" recites, not works of beneficence only, but every species of moral excellence, comprising in brief the enumeration given in Philippians 4:8, all of which is included in "sowing unto the Spirit," The verb ἐγκακεῖν occurs in five other places of the New Testament - Luke 18:1; 2 Corinthians 4:1, 16; Ephesians 3:13; 2 Thessalonians 3:13. In every one of these six passages some of the manuscripts present the variant reading of ἐκκακεῖν, which in all is adopted in the Textus Receptus, but is in all replaced with the general consent of recent editors by ἐγκακεῖν. It is, indeed, questioned whether ἐκκακεῖν is ever used by any Greek author. The difference in meaning is material: ἐγκακεῖν is to be bad in doing a thing; while ἐκκακεῖν, would probably mean to be so bad at a course of action as to leave it off altogether. In the first four of the above-cited passages it is tendered in the Authorized Version by "faint;" whilst in 2 Thessalonians 3:13 and here it is rendered "be weary," that is, "flag." In all the notion of flagging appears the most suitable, and in 2 Corinthians 4:1, 16 necessary. In the present passage the course of thought requires us to understand it as not so strong a word as ἐκλύεσθαι. Critics point attention to the play of phrase in connecting the expression, doing that which is commendable or good, with the verb denoting being bad at doing it. So in 2 Thessalonians 3:13, μὴ ἐγκακήσητε καλοποιοῦντες. The epigrammatic combination would seem to have been a favourite one with St. Paul, occurring as it does in two letters written several years apart. Such playfulness is not foreign to his style. The use of the first person plural may be merely cohortative, as above in Galatians 5:24. But it may also he a real self-exhortation as well. In the long, long, weary, arduous conflict which St. Paul was waging throughout his Christian career, the flesh must often have felt weak, and have required the application of this goad. And this tone of personal feeling may, perhaps, be further discerned in the use of the phrase, "in due season;" the blessed reaping of joy may seem to us at times long in coming; but God's time for its coming will be the best time; let us, therefore, be resigned to wait for that. This seems to be the tone of the καιροῖς ἰδίοις, "in its own times," of 1 Timothy 6:15. For in due season we shall reap, if we faint not (καιρῷ γὰρ ἰδίῳ θερίσομεν μὴ ἐκλυόμενοι). for at its own season we shall reap, if we faint not. Καιρὸς ἴδιος is the season assigned to an event in the counsels of God; as in 2 Thessalonians 2:6, ἐν τῷ αὐτοῦ καῖρῳ, "in his season," of the revelation of the "man of lawlessness." Καιροῖς ἰδίοις is used in 1 Timothy 6:15 with reference, as here, to the day of judgment; and in 1 Timothy 2:6 and Titus 1:3, of the manifestation of the gospel. In every case the phrase appears to intimate that the season appointed by God, though not what man might have anticipated or wished, was, however, to be acquiesced in as wisest and best (see last note). The reaping is the same as that referred to in the previous two verses. "If we faint not." The verb ἐκλύεσθαι in Matthew 15:32 and Mark 8:2 is to faint physically from exhaustion. In Hebrews 12:3, 5 it is used of succumbing, giving in, morally; not merely feeling weak, but in consequence of weakness giving up all further effort. In this latter sense it occurs in the Septuagint of Joshua 18:3 and in 1 Macc. 9:8. And this last is its meaning here. It expresses more than the flagging of spirit before mentioned; for that would not forfeit the reward of past achievement, unless it led to the actual relinquishment of further endeavour; this last would forfeit it (comp. Revelation 3:11 and 2 John 1:8). Taking it thus, there is no occasion for understanding this phrase, "not fainting," as several of the Greek commentators do, including apparently Chrysostom, as if it meant thus: "We shall reap without any fear of fainting or becoming weary any more;" which surely, as Alford observes, gives a vapid turn to the sentence.
Parallel Commentaries ...
GreekLet us not grow weary
ἐνκακῶμεν (enkakōmen)
Verb - Present Subjunctive Active - 1st Person Plural
Strong's 1573: To be faint, be weary. From ek and kakos; to be weak, i.e. to fail.
[in] well-doing,
καλὸν (kalon)
Adjective - Accusative Neuter Singular
Strong's 2570: Properly, beautiful, but chiefly good, i.e. Valuable or virtuous.
for
γὰρ (gar)
Conjunction
Strong's 1063: For. A primary particle; properly, assigning a reason.
in due
ἰδίῳ (idiō)
Adjective - Dative Masculine Singular
Strong's 2398: Pertaining to self, i.e. One's own; by implication, private or separate.
time
καιρῷ (kairō)
Noun - Dative Masculine Singular
Strong's 2540: Fitting season, season, opportunity, occasion, time. Of uncertain affinity; an occasion, i.e. Set or proper time.
we will reap a harvest,
θερίσομεν (therisomen)
Verb - Future Indicative Active - 1st Person Plural
Strong's 2325: To reap, gather, harvest. From theros; to harvest.
if we do not give up.
ἐκλυόμενοι (eklyomenoi)
Verb - Present Participle Middle or Passive - Nominative Masculine Plural
Strong's 1590: To loose, release, unloose (as a bow-string), relax, enfeeble; pass: To be faint, grow weary. From ek and luo; to relax.
Additonal ResourcesGalatians 6:9 Blue Letter Bible
Galatians 6:9 Bible Gateway
Galatians 6:9 Bible.com
Galatians 6:9 NIV