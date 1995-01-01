Galatians 6:9



































































































































































Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.So let’s not get tired of doing what is good. At just the right time we will reap a harvest of blessing if we don’t give up.And let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due season we will reap, if we do not give up.Let us not grow weary in well-doing, for in due time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.And we should not grow wearywell-doing. For in due time we will reap a harvest, not giving up.And let us not be weary in well doing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not.And let us not grow weary while doing good, for in due season we shall reap if we do not lose heart.Let’s not become discouraged in doing good, for in due time we will reap, if we do not become weary.Let us not lose heart in doing good, for in due time we will reap if we do not grow weary.And let us not lose heart in doing good, for in due time we shall reap if we do not grow weary.Let us not grow wearybecome discouraged in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap, if we do not give in.Let us not get tired of doing good, for we will reap at the proper time if we don’t give up.So we must not get tired of doing good, for we will reap at the proper time if we don’t give up.And let us not be weary in well-doing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not.And when we do what is good, let it not be tedious to us, for there shall be a time when we reap, and that will not be tedious to us.Don't get tired of helping others. You will be rewarded when the time is right, if you don't give up.And in doing good, let us not fail. For in due time we shall reap, not failing.And let us not be weary in well-doing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not.So let us not become tired of doing good; for if we do not give up, the time will come when we will reap the harvest.We can't allow ourselves to get tired of living the right way. Certainly, each of us will receive [everlasting life] at the proper time, if we don't give up.Let's not get tired of doing what is good, for at the right time we will reap a harvest—if we do not give up.and in doing good we should not be weary, for at the proper time we will reap—not desponding;So we must not grow weary in doing good, for in due time we will reap, if we do not give up.Let us not be weary in doing good, for we will reap in due season, if we do not give up.Let us not abate our courage in doing what is right; for in due time we shall reap a reward, if we do not faint.Let us not be weary in doing good, for we will reap in due season, if we don't give up.and in the doing good we may not be faint-hearted, for at the proper time we shall reap -- not desponding;