Galatians 6:9

And.

But.

(9)--Rather,There is something of a stress on "well-doing," which continues the idea of "sowing to the Spirit" in the verse before: "But in well-doing, &c."

Be weary.--Rather, let us not be faint-hearted; lose heart.

Verse 9.

And let us not be weary in well-doing

τὸ δὲ καλὸν ποιοῦντες μὴ ἐγκακῶμεν

ἐκκακῶμεν

but in doing that which is good

let us not flag.

τὸ καλόν

ἐγκακεῖν

ἐκκακεῖν

ἐγκακεῖν

ἐκκακεῖν

ἐγκακεῖν

ἐκκακεῖν

off

ἐκλύεσθαι

commendable

bad

μὴ ἐγκακήσητε καλοποιοῦντες

may

καιροῖς

ἰδίοις

For in due season we shall reap, if we faint

not

καιρῷ γὰρ ἰδίῳ θερίσομεν μὴ ἐκλυόμενοι

. for at its own season we shall reap

if we faint not.

Καιρὸς ἴδιος

ἐν τῷ αὐτοῦ καῖρῳ

Καιροῖς ἰδίοις

ἐκλύεσθαι















Greek

Let us not grow weary

ἐνκακῶμεν

(enkakōmen)

Verb - Present Subjunctive Active - 1st Person Plural



To be faint, be weary. From ek and kakos; to be weak, i.e. to fail.

[in] well-doing,

καλὸν

(kalon)

Adjective - Accusative Neuter Singular



Properly, beautiful, but chiefly good, i.e. Valuable or virtuous.

for

γὰρ

(gar)

Conjunction



For. A primary particle; properly, assigning a reason.

in due

ἰδίῳ

(idiō)

Adjective - Dative Masculine Singular



Pertaining to self, i.e. One's own; by implication, private or separate.

time

καιρῷ

(kairō)

Noun - Dative Masculine Singular



Fitting season, season, opportunity, occasion, time. Of uncertain affinity; an occasion, i.e. Set or proper time.

we will reap a harvest,

θερίσομεν

(therisomen)

Verb - Future Indicative Active - 1st Person Plural



To reap, gather, harvest. From theros; to harvest.

if we do not give up.

ἐκλυόμενοι

(eklyomenoi)

Verb - Present Participle Middle or Passive - Nominative Masculine Plural



To loose, release, unloose (as a bow-string), relax, enfeeble; pass: To be faint, grow weary. From ek and luo; to relax.







Jump to Previous

Jump to Next

Links













[Textus Receptus,]);That is, some sow unto their own flesh, some unto the Spirit; let us be of those who do that which is commendable; and not that only; let us do it with an unflagging spirit. Such seems to be the swaying of thought in the sentence; hence the position of the participial phrase before the verb: the participle is not a mere qualification of the verb, as it is in the rendering, "Let us not be weary in well-doing," and as it is in 2 Thessalonians 3:13 ; but, with an implied exhortation that such should be the case, it supposes that we are of the better class, and founds upon the supposition the exhortation not to flag. "That which is commendable ()" recites, not works of beneficence only, but every species of moral excellence, comprising in brief the enumeration given in Philippians 4:8 , all of which is included in "sowing unto the Spirit," The verboccurs in five other places of the New Testament - Luke 18:1 2 Thessalonians 3:13 . In every one of these six passages some of the manuscripts present the variant reading of, which in all is adopted in the Textus Receptus, but is in all replaced with the general consent of recent editors by. It is, indeed, questioned whetheris ever used by any Greek author. The difference in meaning is material:is to be bad in doing a thing; while, would probably mean to be so bad at a course of action as to leave italtogether. In the first four of the above-cited passages it is tendered in the Authorized Version by "faint;" whilst in 2 Thessalonians 3:13 and here it is rendered "be weary," that is, "flag." In all the notion of flagging appears the most suitable, and in 2 Corinthians 4:1, 16 necessary. In the present passage the course of thought requires us to understand it as not so strong a word as. Critics point attention to the play of phrase in connecting the expression, doing that which isor good, with the verb denoting beingat doing it. So in 2 Thessalonians 3:13 . The epigrammatic combination would seem to have been a favourite one with St. Paul, occurring as it does in two letters written several years apart. Such playfulness is not foreign to his style. The use of the first person pluralbe merely cohortative, as above in Galatians 5:24 . But it may also he a real self-exhortation as well. In the long, long, weary, arduous conflict which St. Paul was waging throughout his Christian career, the flesh must often have felt weak, and have required the application of this goad. And this tone of personal feeling may, perhaps, be further discerned in the use of the phrase, "in due season;" the blessed reaping of joy may seem to us at times long in coming; but God's time for its coming will be the best time; let us, therefore, be resigned to wait for that. This seems to be the tone of the, "in its own times," of 1 Timothy 6:15 is the season assigned to an event in the counsels of God; as in 2 Thessalonians 2:6 , "in his season," of the revelation of the "man of lawlessness."is used in 1 Timothy 6:15 with reference, as here, to the day of judgment; and in 1 Timothy 2:6 and Titus 1:3 , of the manifestation of the gospel. In every case the phrase appears to intimate that the season appointed by God, though not what man might have anticipated or wished, was, however, to be acquiesced in as wisest and best (see last note). The reaping is the same as that referred to in the previous two verses. "If we faint not." The verbin Matthew 15:32 and Mark 8:2 is to faint physically from exhaustion. In Hebrews 12:3, 5 it is used of succumbing, giving in, morally; not merely feeling weak, but in consequence of weakness giving up all further effort. In this latter sense it occurs in the Septuagint of Joshua 18:3 and in 1 Macc. 9:8. And this last is its meaning here. It expresses more than the flagging of spirit before mentioned; for that would not forfeit the reward of past achievement, unless it led to the actual relinquishment of further endeavour; this last would forfeit it (comp. Revelation 3:11 and 2 John 1:8 ). Taking it thus, there is no occasion for understanding this phrase, "not fainting," as several of the Greek commentators do, including apparently Chrysostom, as if it meant thus: "We shall reap without any fear of fainting or becoming weary any more;" which surely, as Alford observes, gives a vapid turn to the sentence.