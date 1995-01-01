2 Thessalonians 3:13

New International Version
And as for you, brothers and sisters, never tire of doing what is good.
New Living Translation
As for the rest of you, dear brothers and sisters, never get tired of doing good.
English Standard Version
As for you, brothers, do not grow weary in doing good.
Berean Standard Bible
But as for you, brothers, do not grow weary in well-doing.
Berean Literal Bible
Now you⁺, brothers, should not grow weary in well-doing.
King James Bible
But ye, brethren, be not weary in well doing.
New King James Version
But as for you, brethren, do not grow weary in doing good.
New American Standard Bible
But as for you, brothers and sisters, do not grow weary of doing good.
NASB 1995
But as for you, brethren, do not grow weary of doing good.
NASB 1977
But as for you, brethren, do not grow weary of doing good.
Legacy Standard Bible
But as for you, brothers, do not lose heart in doing good.
Amplified Bible
And as for [the rest of] you, believers, do not grow tired or lose heart in doing good [but continue doing what is right without weakening].
Berean Annotated Bible
But as for you⁺, brothers (and sisters), do not grow weary in well-doing.
Christian Standard Bible
But as for you, brothers and sisters, do not grow weary in doing good.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
Brothers, do not grow weary in doing good.
American Standard Version
But ye, brethren, be not weary in well-doing.
Contemporary English Version
Dear friends, you must never become tired of doing right.
English Revised Version
But ye, brethren, be not weary in well-doing.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
Brothers and sisters, we can't allow ourselves to get tired of doing what is right.
Good News Translation
But you, friends, must not become tired of doing good.
International Standard Version
Brothers, do not get tired of doing what is right.
NET Bible
But you, brothers and sisters, do not grow weary in doing what is right.
New Heart English Bible
But you, brothers, do not be weary in doing well.
Webster's Bible Translation
But ye, brethren, be not weary in well-doing.
Weymouth New Testament
But you, brethren, must not grow weary in the path of duty;
Majority Text TranslationsMajority Standard Bible
But as for you, brothers, do not grow weary in well-doing.
World English Bible
But you, brothers, don’t be weary in doing what is right.
Literal TranslationsLiteral Standard Version
and you, brothers, may you not be weary doing well,
Berean Literal Bible
Now you⁺, brothers, should not grow weary in well-doing.
Young's Literal Translation
and ye, brethren, may ye not be weary doing well,
Rotherham's Emphasized Bible
But, ye, brethren, be not weary in well-doing; —
Smith's Literal Translation
And ye, brethren, lose not courage doing good.
Catholic TranslationsDouay-Rheims Bible
But you, brethren, be not weary in well doing.
Catholic Public Domain Version
And you, brothers, do not grow weak in doing good.
New American Bible
But you, brothers, do not be remiss in doing good.
New Revised Standard Version
Brothers and sisters, do not be weary in doing what is right.
Translations from AramaicLamsa Bible
But you, brethren, be not weary in well doing.
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
But you, my brethren, do not be weary to do what is excellent,
NT TranslationsAnderson New Testament
And you, brethren, should not be weary in well-doing.
Godbey New Testament
But you, brethren, be not weary doing well.
Haweis New Testament
But ye, brethren, be not weary of well doing.
Mace New Testament
As for you, my brethren, be not weary of your commendable industry:
Weymouth New Testament
But you, brethren, must not grow weary in the path of duty;
Worrell New Testament
But ye, brethren, be not weary in well-doing.
Worsley New Testament
But be not you, my brethren, discouraged from well-doing. And if any obey not our order,
Additional Translations ...
Audio Bible (Voice ▾ Musical ▾)
ContextWarning against Irresponsibility
…12We command and urge such people by our Lord Jesus Christ to begin working quietly to earn their own living. 13But as for you, brothers, do not grow weary in well-doing. 14Take note of anyone who does not obey the instructions we have given in this letter. Do not associate with him, so that he may be ashamed.…
Cross References
But as for you, brothers,
1 Thessalonians 4:1
Finally, brothers, we ask and encourage you in the Lord Jesus to live in a way that is pleasing to God, just as you have received from us. This is how you already live, so you should do so all the more.
Philippians 3:1
Finally, my brothers, rejoice in the Lord. It is no trouble for me to write the same things to you again, and it is a safeguard for you.
James 1:16
Do not be deceived, my beloved brothers.
do not grow weary
Hebrews 12:3
Consider Him who endured such hostility from sinners, so that you will not grow weary and lose heart.
Galatians 6:9
Let us not grow weary in well-doing, for in due time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.
Isaiah 40:31
But those who wait upon the LORD will renew their strength; they will mount up with wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not faint.
in well-doing.
Galatians 6:10
Therefore, as we have opportunity, let us do good to everyone, and especially to the family of faith.
Titus 3:8
This saying is trustworthy. And I want you to emphasize these things, so that those who have believed God will take care to devote themselves to good deeds. These things are excellent and profitable for the people.
Ephesians 2:10
For we are God’s workmanship, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance as our way of life.
1 Corinthians 15:58
Therefore, my beloved brothers, be steadfast and immovable. Always excel in the work of the Lord, because you know that your labor in the Lord is not in vain.
Romans 2:7
To those who by perseverance in doing good seek glory, honor, and immortality, He will give eternal life.
James 5:7-8
Be patient, then, brothers, until the Lord’s coming. See how the farmer awaits the precious fruit of the soil—how patient he is for the fall and spring rains. / You, too, be patient and strengthen your hearts, because the Lord’s coming is near.
1 Peter 2:15
For it is God’s will that by doing good you should silence the ignorance of foolish men.
1 Thessalonians 5:14
And we urge you, brothers, to admonish the unruly, encourage the fainthearted, help the weak, and be patient with everyone.
Philippians 2:14-15
Do everything without complaining or arguing, / so that you may be blameless and pure, children of God without fault in a crooked and perverse generation, in which you shine as lights in the world
Ephesians 6:10
Finally, be strong in the Lord and in His mighty power.
Treasury of Scripture
But you, brothers, be not weary in well doing.
ye.
Isaiah 40:30,31 Even the youths shall faint and be weary, and the young men shall utterly fall: …
Malachi 1:13 Ye said also, Behold, what a weariness is it! and ye have snuffed at it, saith the LORD of hosts; and ye brought that which was torn, and the lame, and the sick; thus ye brought an offering: should I accept this of your hand? saith the LORD.
Romans 2:7 To them who by patient continuance in well doing seek for glory and honour and immortality, eternal life:
be not weary.
Deuteronomy 20:8 And the officers shall speak further unto the people, and they shall say, What man is there that is fearful and fainthearted? let him go and return unto his house, lest his brethren's heart faint as well as his heart.
Psalm 27:13 I had fainted, unless I had believed to see the goodness of the LORD in the land of the living.
Isaiah 40:29 He giveth power to the faint; and to them that have no might he increaseth strength.
Jump to PreviousDuty Faint Good Grow Path Right Tire Tired Weary Well-Doing
Jump to NextDuty Faint Good Grow Path Right Tire Tired Weary Well-Doing
2 Thessalonians 31. Paul craves their prayers for himself;
3. testifies what confidence he has in them;
5. makes request to God in their behalf;
6. gives them various precepts, especially to shun idleness, and ill company;
16. and then concludes with prayer and salutation.
Paul addresses the faithful members of the Thessalonian church as spiritual family in Christ. In contrast to those who refused to work and became burdensome to others, obedient believers were to remain united in love, service, and mutual care amid persecution and pressure from their pagan surroundings.
1Th 4:1 Finally, brothers, we ask and encourage you…
do not grow weary
Persistent obedience could become discouraging when generosity was abused or when suffering seemed prolonged. Paul calls them to endurance, refusing to let the failures of others cool their devotion to Christ. Galatians 6:9 gives the same encouragement: those who do not give up in doing good will reap in God’s appointed season.
Heb 12:3 Consider Him who endured such hostility from sinners,…
in well-doing.
Good works included honest labor, generosity toward genuine need, hospitality, obedience to apostolic teaching, and conduct that honored the gospel before unbelievers. Christian kindness was not to be abandoned because some acted irresponsibly; love remained governed by truth, wisdom, and steadfast faithfulness to the Lord.
Gal 6:10 Therefore, as we have opportunity, let us do good…
Persons / Places / Events1. Paul the Apostle
The author of the letter, providing guidance and encouragement to the Thessalonian church.
2. Thessalonian Church
The recipients of the letter, a community of believers in Thessalonica facing challenges and needing encouragement to persist in good works.
3. Brothers (Adelphoi)
Refers to the members of the Christian community, emphasizing the familial bond among believers.
4. Well-doing (Kalopoieo)
The act of doing good, which encompasses acts of kindness, charity, and living according to God's commandments.
5. Weariness (Ekkakeo)
The state of becoming discouraged or losing heart, particularly in the context of continuing to do good.
Teaching PointsPerseverance in Good Works
Believers are called to persist in doing good, even when it becomes challenging or when immediate results are not visible. This perseverance is a testament to faith and trust in God's timing.
Encouragement in Community
The use of "brothers" highlights the importance of community support. Encouraging one another in the faith can help prevent weariness and foster a spirit of mutual edification.
Relying on God's Strength
When feeling weary, believers should rely on God's strength rather than their own. Prayer and scripture can provide the necessary encouragement and renewal.
Eternal Perspective
Keeping an eternal perspective helps believers focus on the ultimate reward and purpose of their good works, which is to glorify God and advance His kingdom.
Practical Acts of Kindness
Well-doing can be expressed through practical acts of kindness and service in everyday life. Identifying opportunities to serve others can help maintain a focus on good works.
Bible Study Questions and Answers1. What is the meaning of 2 Thessalonians 3:13?
2. How can we "never tire of doing what is right" in daily life?
3. What challenges might we face when striving to "do what is right"?
4. How does 2 Thessalonians 3:13 connect with Galatians 6:9 about perseverance?
5. In what ways can the church support each other to "do what is right"?
6. How can prayer strengthen our resolve to "never tire of doing what is right"?
7. What does 2 Thessalonians 3:13 mean by "do not grow weary in doing good"?
8. How does 2 Thessalonians 3:13 challenge our perseverance in faith?
9. Why is perseverance emphasized in 2 Thessalonians 3:13?
10. What are the top 10 Lessons from 2 Thessalonians 3?
What Does 2 Thessalonians 3:13 MeanBut as for you
Paul shifts the focus directly to the faithful believers in Thessalonica. Instead of dwelling on those who were idle and disruptive (2 Thessalonians 3:6-12), he lovingly turns to the obedient ones, setting them apart from the troublemakers. His words echo Christ’s personal address to His followers in John 21:22, “If I want him to remain until I return, what is that to you? You follow Me!”. The personal tone reminds each reader that obedience is an individual call, independent of what others choose.
brothers
The term “brothers” reaffirms family bonds within the church, reinforcing unity and shared responsibility. Paul uses the same familial language in Romans 12:10—“Be devoted to one another in brotherly love”. By calling them brothers, he elevates the command from mere duty to a family expectation, grounded in mutual affection.
• Family language highlights accountability.
• It also offers comfort: these instructions come from a loving sibling, not a distant authority.
do not grow weary
Weariness is a real danger when good deeds seem unnoticed or unappreciated. Paul knew believers could become discouraged, so he issues a preventative, not merely corrective, exhortation. Galatians 6:9 uses identical language: “Let us not grow weary in well-doing, for in due time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up”. Hebrews 12:3 adds, “Consider Him who endured such hostility from sinners, so that you will not grow weary and lose heart”.
Practical helps:
• Keep your eyes on Christ’s endurance.
• Remember the promised harvest.
• Celebrate small evidences of God’s work to renew strength.
in well-doing
“Well-doing” encompasses every act that honors God and blesses others—working diligently, sharing resources, showing kindness, and living responsibly. Titus 3:14 urges, “Our people must learn to devote themselves to good works, to meet pressing needs”.
Key dimensions of well-doing:
• Daily labor (Ephesians 4:28).
• Generosity (1 Timothy 6:18).
• Persistent prayer and encouragement (Colossians 4:12).
Paul stresses consistency: faithful goodness is not seasonal but continual, reflecting God’s unchanging character (James 1:17).
summary
Paul’s brief command in 2 Thessalonians 3:13 is a lovingly targeted reminder: even when others falter, God’s children are called to persevere in doing good. Addressed as family, encouraged against fatigue, and pointed toward fruitful, ongoing service, believers can press on with confidence, knowing their steadfast well-doing pleases the Lord and will never be in vain (1 Corinthians 15:58).But ye, brethren.—The last verse was addressed to all those whose consciences would prick them on hearing it read at the Eucharist. Now the writer turns to the orderly brethren, as quite a distinct class. The rhetorical effect of this quick apostrophe would be the same as in the well-known story of Napoleon addressing the rioters, and requesting the gentlemen to separate themselves from the canaille. The distinction is so invidious that every one would hasten to join the ranks of the respectable.
Be not weary in well doing.—This is an exhortation to “the patience of Christ,” for which the Apostle had prayed. The phrase takes for granted that they had been hitherto engaged in “well doing”—i.e., in acting honourably, “walking honestly towards them that are without” (1Thessalonians 4:12); and St. Paul is anxious to preserve them from “fainting” (as the word is translated in Galatians 6:9), and so slipping into the like idleness and bringing scandal upon the Church.Verse 13. - But ye, brethren; contrasted with those who walk disorderly, ye who have not neglected your worldly employments. Be not weary in well doing; or, as it is in the margin, faint not in well doing; "lose not heart in well doing" (Ellicott). The phrase has been differently interpreted. Thus Chrysostom explains it that indolent persons, however justly they may be condemned, must not be suffered to perish from want - a meaning opposed to the context. Calvin renders it that, although there are many that are undeserving and abuse our liberality, we must not on this account leave off helping those who need our aid: let not the sloth of those disorderly persons hinder or damp your charity - a most needful admonition, but it does not exhaust all that is meant by the precept. Others restrict it to diligence in our earthly duties: though others be idle, working not at all, let not their example lead you astray; be not ye weary in doing what is right and proper (Lunemann). But the phrase is to be understood in its general sense, denoting holy and upright conduct (see Galatians 6:9, where the same exhortation is given).
Parallel Commentaries ...
GreekBut [as for]
δέ (de)
Conjunction
Strong's 1161: A primary particle; but, and, etc.
you,
Ὑμεῖς (Hymeis)
Personal / Possessive Pronoun - Nominative 2nd Person Plural
Strong's 4771: You. The person pronoun of the second person singular; thou.
brothers,
ἀδελφοί (adelphoi)
Noun - Vocative Masculine Plural
Strong's 80: A brother, member of the same religious community, especially a fellow-Christian. A brother near or remote.
{do} not
μὴ (mē)
Adverb
Strong's 3361: Not, lest. A primary particle of qualified negation; not, lest; also (whereas ou expects an affirmative one) whether.
grow weary
ἐγκακήσητε (enkakēsēte)
Verb - Aorist Subjunctive Active - 2nd Person Plural
Strong's 1573: To be faint, be weary. From ek and kakos; to be weak, i.e. to fail.
[in] well-doing.
καλοποιοῦντες (kalopoiountes)
Verb - Present Participle Active - Nominative Masculine Plural
Strong's 2569: To do well, act honorably, do what is right. From kalos and poieo; to do well, i.e. Live virtuously.
Additonal Resources2 Thessalonians 3:13 Blue Letter Bible
2 Thessalonians 3:13 Bible Gateway
2 Thessalonians 3:13 Bible.com
2 Thessalonians 3:13 NIV