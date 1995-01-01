Paul addresses the faithful members of the Thessalonian church as spiritual family in Christ. In contrast to those who refused to work and became burdensome to others, obedient believers were to remain united in love, service, and mutual care amid persecution and pressure from their pagan surroundings.

1Th 4:1 Finally, brothers, we ask and encourage you…

Php 3:1 Finally, my brothers, rejoice in the Lord.…

Jas 1:16 Do not be deceived, my beloved brothers.



do not grow weary

Persistent obedience could become discouraging when generosity was abused or when suffering seemed prolonged. Paul calls them to endurance, refusing to let the failures of others cool their devotion to Christ. Galatians 6:9 gives the same encouragement: those who do not give up in doing good will reap in God’s appointed season.

Heb 12:3 Consider Him who endured such hostility from sinners,…

Gal 6:9 Let us not grow weary in well-doing, for in due time……

Isa 40:31 But those who wait upon the LORD will renew their strength…



in well-doing.

Good works included honest labor, generosity toward genuine need, hospitality, obedience to apostolic teaching, and conduct that honored the gospel before unbelievers. Christian kindness was not to be abandoned because some acted irresponsibly; love remained governed by truth, wisdom, and steadfast faithfulness to the Lord.

Gal 6:10 Therefore, as we have opportunity, let us do good…

Tit 3:8 This saying is trustworthy. And I want you to emphasize…

Eph 2:10 For we are God’s workmanship, created in Christ Jesus…



Persons / Places / Events

Teaching Points

Bible Study Questions and Answers

1.







2.







3.







4.







5.







6.







7.







8.







9.







10.









What Does 2 Thessalonians 3:13 Mean

1.The author of the letter, providing guidance and encouragement to the Thessalonian church.2.The recipients of the letter, a community of believers in Thessalonica facing challenges and needing encouragement to persist in good works.3.Refers to the members of the Christian community, emphasizing the familial bond among believers.4.The act of doing good, which encompasses acts of kindness, charity, and living according to God's commandments.5.The state of becoming discouraged or losing heart, particularly in the context of continuing to do good.Believers are called to persist in doing good, even when it becomes challenging or when immediate results are not visible. This perseverance is a testament to faith and trust in God's timing.The use of "brothers" highlights the importance of community support. Encouraging one another in the faith can help prevent weariness and foster a spirit of mutual edification.When feeling weary, believers should rely on God's strength rather than their own. Prayer and scripture can provide the necessary encouragement and renewal.Keeping an eternal perspective helps believers focus on the ultimate reward and purpose of their good works, which is to glorify God and advance His kingdom.Well-doing can be expressed through practical acts of kindness and service in everyday life. Identifying opportunities to serve others can help maintain a focus on good works.

Paul shifts the focus directly to the faithful believers in Thessalonica. Instead of dwelling on those who were idle and disruptive (2 Thessalonians 3:6-12), he lovingly turns to the obedient ones, setting them apart from the troublemakers. His words echo Christ’s personal address to His followers in John 21:22, “If I want him to remain until I return, what is that to you? You follow Me!”. The personal tone reminds each reader that obedience is an individual call, independent of what others choose.

The term “brothers” reaffirms family bonds within the church, reinforcing unity and shared responsibility. Paul uses the same familial language in Romans 12:10—“Be devoted to one another in brotherly love”. By calling them brothers, he elevates the command from mere duty to a family expectation, grounded in mutual affection.

• Family language highlights accountability.

• It also offers comfort: these instructions come from a loving sibling, not a distant authority.

Weariness is a real danger when good deeds seem unnoticed or unappreciated. Paul knew believers could become discouraged, so he issues a preventative, not merely corrective, exhortation. Galatians 6:9 uses identical language: “Let us not grow weary in well-doing, for in due time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up”. Hebrews 12:3 adds, “Consider Him who endured such hostility from sinners, so that you will not grow weary and lose heart”.

Practical helps:

• Keep your eyes on Christ’s endurance.

• Remember the promised harvest.

• Celebrate small evidences of God’s work to renew strength.

“Well-doing” encompasses every act that honors God and blesses others—working diligently, sharing resources, showing kindness, and living responsibly. Titus 3:14 urges, “Our people must learn to devote themselves to good works, to meet pressing needs”.

Key dimensions of well-doing:

• Daily labor (Ephesians 4:28).

• Generosity (1 Timothy 6:18).

• Persistent prayer and encouragement (Colossians 4:12).

Paul stresses consistency: faithful goodness is not seasonal but continual, reflecting God’s unchanging character (James 1:17).

Paul’s brief command in 2 Thessalonians 3:13 is a lovingly targeted reminder: even when others falter, God’s children are called to persevere in doing good. Addressed as family, encouraged against fatigue, and pointed toward fruitful, ongoing service, believers can press on with confidence, knowing their steadfast well-doing pleases the Lord and will never be in vain (1 Corinthians 15:58).

But ye, brethren.

canaille.

(13)—The last verse was addressed to all those whose consciences would prick them on hearing it read at the Eucharist. Now the writer turns to the orderly brethren, as quite a distinct class. The rhetorical effect of this quick apostrophe would be the same as in the well-known story of Napoleon addressing the rioters, and requesting the gentlemen to separate themselves from theThe distinction is so invidious that every one would hasten to join the ranks of the respectable.

Be not weary in well doing.—This is an exhortation to “the patience of Christ,” for which the Apostle had prayed. The phrase takes for granted that they had been hitherto engaged in “well doing”—i.e., in acting honourably, “walking honestly towards them that are without” (1Thessalonians 4:12); and St. Paul is anxious to preserve them from “fainting” (as the word is translated in Galatians 6:9), and so slipping into the like idleness and bringing scandal upon the Church.

Verse 13.

But ye, brethren;

Be not weary in well doing;

faint not in well doing















Greek

But [as for]

δέ

(de)

Conjunction



A primary particle; but, and, etc.

you,

Ὑμεῖς

(Hymeis)

Personal / Possessive Pronoun - Nominative 2nd Person Plural



You. The person pronoun of the second person singular; thou.

brothers,

ἀδελφοί

(adelphoi)

Noun - Vocative Masculine Plural



A brother, member of the same religious community, especially a fellow-Christian. A brother near or remote.

{do} not

μὴ

(mē)

Adverb



Not, lest. A primary particle of qualified negation; not, lest; also (whereas ou expects an affirmative one) whether.

grow weary

ἐγκακήσητε

(enkakēsēte)

Verb - Aorist Subjunctive Active - 2nd Person Plural



To be faint, be weary. From ek and kakos; to be weak, i.e. to fail.

[in] well-doing.

καλοποιοῦντες

(kalopoiountes)

Verb - Present Participle Active - Nominative Masculine Plural



To do well, act honorably, do what is right. From kalos and poieo; to do well, i.e. Live virtuously.







Additonal Resources

contrasted with those who walk disorderly, ye who have not neglected your worldly employments.or, as it is in the margin,; "lose not heart in well doing" (Ellicott). The phrase has been differently interpreted. Thus Chrysostom explains it that indolent persons, however justly they may be condemned, must not be suffered to perish from want - a meaning opposed to the context. Calvin renders it that, although there are many that are undeserving and abuse our liberality, we must not on this account leave off helping those who need our aid: let not the sloth of those disorderly persons hinder or damp your charity - a most needful admonition, but it does not exhaust all that is meant by the precept. Others restrict it to diligence in our earthly duties: though others be idle, working not at all, let not their example lead you astray; be not ye weary in doing what is right and proper (Lunemann). But the phrase is to be understood in its general sense, denoting holy and upright conduct (see Galatians 6:9 , where the same exhortation is given).

2 Thessalonians 3:13 NIV

2 Thessalonians 3:13 NLT

2 Thessalonians 3:13 ESV

2 Thessalonians 3:13 NASB

2 Thessalonians 3:13 KJV



2 Thessalonians 3:13 Study Bible

2 Thessalonians 3:13 Biblia Paralela

2 Thessalonians 3:13 Chinese Bible

2 Thessalonians 3:13 French Bible

2 Thessalonians 3:13 Catholic Bible



NT Letters: 2 Thessalonians 3:13 But you brothers don't be weary (2 Thess. 2 Thes. 2Th iiTh ii th)