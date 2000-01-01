2 Thessalonians 3:13

Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
And as for you, brothers and sisters, never tire of doing what is good.
New Living Translation
As for the rest of you, dear brothers and sisters, never get tired of doing good.
English Standard Version
As for you, brothers, do not grow weary in doing good.
Berean Study Bible
But as for you, brothers, do not grow weary in well-doing.
Berean Literal Bible
Now you, brothers, shall not grow weary in well-doing.
New American Standard Bible
But as for you, brethren, do not grow weary of doing good.
New King James Version
But as for you, brethren, do not grow weary in doing good.
King James Bible
But ye, brethren, be not weary in well doing.
Christian Standard Bible
But as for you, brothers and sisters, do not grow weary in doing good.
Contemporary English Version
Dear friends, you must never become tired of doing right.
Good News Translation
But you, friends, must not become tired of doing good.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
Brothers, do not grow weary in doing good.
International Standard Version
Brothers, do not get tired of doing what is right.
NET Bible
But you, brothers and sisters, do not grow weary in doing what is right.
New Heart English Bible
But you, brothers, do not be weary in doing well.
A Faithful Version
But you, brethren, do not lose heart in well doing.
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
But you, my brethren, do not be weary to do what is excellent,
GOD'S WORD® Translation
Brothers and sisters, we can't allow ourselves to get tired of doing what is right.
New American Standard 1977
But as for you, brethren, do not grow weary of doing good.
King James 2000 Bible
But you, brethren, be not weary in well doing.
American King James Version
But you, brothers, be not weary in well doing.
American Standard Version
But ye, brethren, be not weary in well-doing.
Douay-Rheims Bible
But you, brethren, be not weary in well doing.
Darby Bible Translation
But ye, brethren, do not faint in well-doing.
English Revised Version
But ye, brethren, be not weary in well-doing.
Webster's Bible Translation
But ye, brethren, be not weary in well-doing.
Weymouth New Testament
But you, brethren, must not grow weary in the path of duty;
World English Bible
But you, brothers, don't be weary in doing well.
Young's Literal Translation
and ye, brethren, may ye not be weary doing well,
Study BibleWarning against Irresponsibility
…12We command and urge such people by our Lord Jesus Christ to begin working quietly to earn their own living. 13But as for you, brothers, do not grow weary in well-doing. 14Take note of anyone who does not obey the instructions we have given in this letter. Do not associate with him, so that he may be ashamed.…
Cross References
2 Corinthians 4:1
Therefore, since we have this ministry through the mercy of God, we do not lose heart.
Galatians 6:9
Let us not grow weary in well-doing, for in due time we will reap a harvest, if we do not give up.
1 Thessalonians 4:1
Finally, brothers, we ask and encourage you in the Lord Jesus to live in a way that is pleasing to God, as you have received from us. This is how you already live, so you should do so all the more.
2 Thessalonians 3:15
Yet do not regard him as an enemy, but warn him as a brother.
Treasury of Scripture
But you, brothers, be not weary in well doing.
ye.
Isaiah 40:30,31 Even the youths shall faint and be weary, and the young men shall utterly fall: …
Malachi 1:13 Ye said also, Behold, what a weariness is it! and ye have snuffed at it, saith the LORD of hosts; and ye brought that which was torn, and the lame, and the sick; thus ye brought an offering: should I accept this of your hand? saith the LORD.
Romans 2:7 To them who by patient continuance in well doing seek for glory and honour and immortality, eternal life:
be not weary.
Deuteronomy 20:8 And the officers shall speak further unto the people, and they shall say, What man is there that is fearful and fainthearted? let him go and return unto his house, lest his brethren's heart faint as well as his heart.
Psalm 27:13 I had fainted, unless I had believed to see the goodness of the LORD in the land of the living.
Isaiah 40:29 He giveth power to the faint; and to them that have no might he increaseth strength.
LexiconBut [as for]
δέ (de)
Conjunction
Strong's Greek 1161: A primary particle; but, and, etc.
you,
Ὑμεῖς (Hymeis)
Personal / Possessive Pronoun - Nominative 2nd Person Plural
Strong's Greek 4771: You. The person pronoun of the second person singular; thou.
brothers,
ἀδελφοί (adelphoi)
Noun - Vocative Masculine Plural
Strong's Greek 80: A brother, member of the same religious community, especially a fellow-Christian. A brother near or remote.
{do} not
μὴ (mē)
Adverb
Strong's Greek 3361: Not, lest. A primary particle of qualified negation; not, lest; also (whereas ou expects an affirmative one) whether.
grow weary
ἐγκακήσητε (enkakēsēte)
Verb - Aorist Subjunctive Active - 2nd Person Plural
Strong's Greek 1573: To be faint, be weary. From ek and kakos; to be weak, i.e. to fail.
[in] well-doing.
καλοποιοῦντες (kalopoiountes)
Verb - Present Participle Active - Nominative Masculine Plural
Strong's Greek 2569: To do well, act honorably, do what is right. From kalos and poieo; to do well, i.e. Live virtuously.
But ye, brethren.--The last verse was addressed to all those whose consciences would prick them on hearing it read at the Eucharist. Now the writer turns to the orderly brethren, as quite a distinct class. The rhetorical effect of this quick apostrophe would be the same as in the well-known story of Napoleon addressing the rioters, and requesting the gentlemen to separate themselves from the canaille. The distinction is so invidious that every one would hasten to join the ranks of the respectable.
Be not weary in well doing.--This is an exhortation to "the patience of Christ," for which the Apostle had prayed. The phrase takes for granted that they had been hitherto engaged in "well doing"--i.e., in acting honourably, "walking honestly towards them that are without" (1Thessalonians 4:12); and St. Paul is anxious to preserve them from "fainting" (as the word is translated in Galatians 6:9), and so slipping into the like idleness and bringing scandal upon the Church.Verse 13. - But ye, brethren; contrasted with those who walk disorderly, ye who have not neglected your worldly employments. Be not weary in well doing; or, as it is in the margin, faint not in well doing; "lose not heart in well doing" (Ellicott). The phrase has been differently interpreted. Thus Chrysostom explains it that indolent persons, however justly they may be condemned, must not be suffered to perish from want - a meaning opposed to the context. Calvin renders it that, although there are many that are undeserving and abuse our liberality, we must not on this account leave off helping those who need our aid: let not the sloth of those disorderly persons hinder or damp your charity - a most needful admonition, but it does not exhaust all that is meant by the precept. Others restrict it to diligence in our earthly duties: though others be idle, working not at all, let not their example lead you astray; be not ye weary in doing what is right and proper (Lunemann). But the phrase is to be understood in its general sense, denoting holy and upright conduct (see Galatians 6:9, where the same exhortation is given).
