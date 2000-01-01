2 Thessalonians 3:13

Study Bible

Cross References

2 Corinthians 4:1

Therefore, since we have this ministry through the mercy of God, we do not lose heart.



Galatians 6:9

Let us not grow weary in well-doing, for in due time we will reap a harvest, if we do not give up.



1 Thessalonians 4:1

Finally, brothers, we ask and encourage you in the Lord Jesus to live in a way that is pleasing to God, as you have received from us. This is how you already live, so you should do so all the more.



2 Thessalonians 3:15

Yet do not regard him as an enemy, but warn him as a brother.



Treasury of Scripture

We command and urge such people by our Lord Jesus Christ to begin working quietly to earn their own living.Take note of anyone who does not obey the instructions we have given in this letter. Do not associate with him, so that he may be ashamed.…

But you, brothers, be not weary in well doing.

ye.

Isaiah 40:30,31 Even the youths shall faint and be weary, and the young men shall utterly fall: …

Malachi 1:13 Ye said also, Behold, what a weariness is it! and ye have snuffed at it, saith the LORD of hosts; and ye brought that which was torn, and the lame, and the sick; thus ye brought an offering: should I accept this of your hand? saith the LORD.

Romans 2:7 To them who by patient continuance in well doing seek for glory and honour and immortality, eternal life:

be not weary.

Deuteronomy 20:8 And the officers shall speak further unto the people, and they shall say, What man is there that is fearful and fainthearted? let him go and return unto his house, lest his brethren's heart faint as well as his heart.

Psalm 27:13 I had fainted, unless I had believed to see the goodness of the LORD in the land of the living.

Isaiah 40:29 He giveth power to the faint; and to them that have no might he increaseth strength.