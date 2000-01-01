Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
I remain confident of this: I will see the goodness of the LORD in the land of the living.
New Living Translation
Yet I am confident I will see the LORD’s goodness while I am here in the land of the living.
English Standard Version
I believe that I shall look upon the goodness of the LORD in the land of the living!
Berean Study Bible
Still I am certain to see the goodness of the LORD in the land of the living.
New American Standard Bible
I would have despaired unless I had believed that I would see the goodness of the LORD In the land of the living.
New King James Version
I would have lost heart, unless I had believed That I would see the goodness of the LORD In the land of the living.
King James Bible
I had fainted, unless I had believed to see the goodness of the LORD in the land of the living.
Christian Standard Bible
I am certain that I will see the LORD's goodness in the land of the living.
Contemporary English Version
but I know I will live to see how kind you are.
Good News Translation
I know that I will live to see the LORD's goodness in this present life.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
I am certain that I will see the LORD's goodness in the land of the living.
International Standard Version
I believe that I will see the LORD's goodness in the land of the living.
NET Bible
Where would I be if I did not believe I would experience the LORD's favor in the land of the living?
New Heart English Bible
I am still confident of this: I will see the goodness of the LORD in the land of the living.
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
But I have believed that I shall see the goodness of Lord Jehovah in the land of the living.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
I believe that I will see the goodness of the LORD in this world of the living.
JPS Tanakh 1917
If I had not believed to look upon the goodness of the LORD In the land of the living!--
New American Standard 1977
I would have despaired unless I had believed that I would see the goodness of the LORD In the land of the living.
King James 2000 Bible
I would have fainted, unless I had believed to see the goodness of the LORD in the land of the living.
American King James Version
I had fainted, unless I had believed to see the goodness of the LORD in the land of the living.
American Standard Version
I had fainted , unless I had believed to see the goodness of Jehovah In the land of the living.
Brenton Septuagint Translation
I believe that I shall see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living.
Douay-Rheims Bible
I believe to see the good things of the Lord in the land of the living.
Darby Bible Translation
Unless I had believed to see the goodness of Jehovah in the land of the living ...!
English Revised Version
I had fainted, unless I had believed to see the goodness of the LORD in the land of the living.
Webster's Bible Translation
I had fainted, unless I had believed to see the goodness of the LORD in the land of the living.
World English Bible
I am still confident of this: I will see the goodness of Yahweh in the land of the living.
Young's Literal Translation
I had not believed to look on the goodness of Jehovah In the land of the living!
Study BibleThe LORD is My Salvation
…12Do not hand me over to the will of my foes, for false witnesses rise up against me, breathing out violence. 13Still I am certain to see the goodness of the LORD in the land of the living. 14Wait patiently for the LORD; be strong and courageous. Wait patiently for the LORD!…
Cross References
Job 28:13
No man can know its value, nor is it found in the land of the living.
Psalm 31:19
How great is Your goodness which You have laid up for those who fear You, and bestowed on those who take refuge in You in the sight of the sons of men.
Psalm 52:5
Surely God will bring you down to everlasting ruin; He will snatch you up and tear you away from your tent; He will uproot you from the land of the living. Selah
Psalm 116:9
I will walk before the LORD in the land of the living.
Psalm 142:5
I cry to You, O LORD: "You are my refuge, my portion in the land of the living."
Isaiah 38:11
I said that I will never see the LORD, even the LORD, in the land of the living; I will no longer look on mankind with those who dwell in this world.
Jeremiah 11:19
For I was like a gentle lamb led to slaughter; I did not know that they had plotted against me: "Let us destroy the tree with its fruit; let us cut him off from the land of the living, that his name will be remembered no more."
Ezekiel 26:20
then I will bring you down with those who descend to the Pit, to the people of antiquity. I will make you dwell in the earth below like the ancient ruins, with those who descend to the Pit, so that you will no longer be inhabited or set in splendor in the land of the living.
Ezekiel 32:24
Elam is there with all her multitudes around her grave. All of them are slain, fallen by the sword--those who went down uncircumcised to the earth below, who once spread their terror in the land of the living. They bear their disgrace with those who descend to the Pit.
Treasury of Scripture
I had fainted, unless I had believed to see the goodness of the LORD in the land of the living.
fainted
Psalm 42:5 Why art thou cast down, O my soul? and why art thou disquieted in me? hope thou in God: for I shall yet praise him for the help of his countenance.
Psalm 56:3 What time I am afraid, I will trust in thee.
Psalm 116:9-11 I will walk before the LORD in the land of the living…
in the
Psalm 52:5 God shall likewise destroy thee for ever, he shall take thee away, and pluck thee out of thy dwelling place, and root thee out of the land of the living. Selah.
Psalm 56:13 For thou hast delivered my soul from death: wilt not thou deliver my feet from falling, that I may walk before God in the light of the living?
Psalm 142:5 I cried unto thee, O LORD: I said, Thou art my refuge and my portion in the land of the living.
LexiconStill
לׅׄוּלֵׅׄ֗אׅׄ (lū·lê)
Conjunction
Strong's Hebrew 3884: If not, unless
I am certain
הֶ֭אֱמַנְתִּי (he·’ĕ·man·tî)
Verb - Hifil - Perfect - first person common singular
Strong's Hebrew 539: To confirm, support
to see
לִרְא֥וֹת (lir·’ō·wṯ)
Preposition-l | Verb - Qal - Infinitive construct
Strong's Hebrew 7200: To see
the goodness
בְּֽטוּב־ (bə·ṭūḇ-)
Preposition-b | Noun - masculine singular construct
Strong's Hebrew 2898: Good, goodness, beauty, gladness, welfare
of the LORD
יְהוָ֗ה (Yah·weh)
Noun - proper - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 3068: LORD -- the proper name of the God of Israel
in the land
בְּאֶ֣רֶץ (bə·’e·reṣ)
Preposition-b | Noun - feminine singular construct
Strong's Hebrew 776: Earth, land
of the living.
חַיִּֽים׃ (ḥay·yîm)
Adjective - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 2416: Alive, raw, fresh, strong, life
Verse 13. - I had fainted, unless I had believed to see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living. In the original, by the figure aposiopesis,, the apodosis is omitted, "had I not believed that I should see the goodness of Jehovah in the land of the living [i.e. in this present world], then... " He shrinks from stating the consequences, He would have fainted, or despaired, or lost all faith in religion (compare, for similar uses of the figure aposiopesis, Genesis 3:22; Genesis 31:41; Genesis 1:15; Exodus 32:32; Daniel 3:15; Zechariah 6:15; Luke 13:9). By an effort of faith, the psalmist saved himself from the despair which threatened to seize upon him, and assured himself that he would yet experience "the goodness of the Lord" in some merciful interposition and deliverance, while he still remained on earth, before he "went whence he should not return - to the land of darkness and the shadow of death, a land of darkness as darkness itself, and of the shadow of death, without any order, and where the light is as darkness" (Job 10:21, 22).
