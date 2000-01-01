Study Bible

Cross References

Job 28:13

No man can know its value, nor is it found in the land of the living.



Psalm 31:19

How great is Your goodness which You have laid up for those who fear You, and bestowed on those who take refuge in You in the sight of the sons of men.



Psalm 52:5

Surely God will bring you down to everlasting ruin; He will snatch you up and tear you away from your tent; He will uproot you from the land of the living. Selah



Psalm 116:9

I will walk before the LORD in the land of the living.



Psalm 142:5

I cry to You, O LORD: "You are my refuge, my portion in the land of the living."



Isaiah 38:11

I said that I will never see the LORD, even the LORD, in the land of the living; I will no longer look on mankind with those who dwell in this world.



Jeremiah 11:19

For I was like a gentle lamb led to slaughter; I did not know that they had plotted against me: "Let us destroy the tree with its fruit; let us cut him off from the land of the living, that his name will be remembered no more."



Ezekiel 26:20

then I will bring you down with those who descend to the Pit, to the people of antiquity. I will make you dwell in the earth below like the ancient ruins, with those who descend to the Pit, so that you will no longer be inhabited or set in splendor in the land of the living.



Ezekiel 32:24

Elam is there with all her multitudes around her grave. All of them are slain, fallen by the sword--those who went down uncircumcised to the earth below, who once spread their terror in the land of the living. They bear their disgrace with those who descend to the Pit.



Treasury of Scripture

Wait patiently for the LORD; be strong and courageous. Wait patiently for the LORD!…

I had fainted, unless I had believed to see the goodness of the LORD in the land of the living.

fainted

Psalm 42:5 Why art thou cast down, O my soul? and why art thou disquieted in me? hope thou in God: for I shall yet praise him for the help of his countenance.

Psalm 56:3 What time I am afraid, I will trust in thee.

Psalm 116:9-11 I will walk before the LORD in the land of the living…

in the

Psalm 52:5 God shall likewise destroy thee for ever, he shall take thee away, and pluck thee out of thy dwelling place, and root thee out of the land of the living. Selah.

Psalm 56:13 For thou hast delivered my soul from death: wilt not thou deliver my feet from falling, that I may walk before God in the light of the living?

Psalm 142:5 I cried unto thee, O LORD: I said, Thou art my refuge and my portion in the land of the living.