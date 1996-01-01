A psalm of David.

1The LORD is my light and my salvation—

so why should I be afraid?

The LORD is my fortress, protecting me from danger,

so why should I tremble?

2When evil people come to devour me,

when my enemies and foes attack me,

they will stumble and fall.

3Though a mighty army surrounds me,

my heart will not be afraid.

Even if I am attacked,

I will remain confident.

4The one thing I ask of the LORD—

the thing I seek most—

is to live in the house of the LORD all the days of my life,

delighting in the LORD’s perfections

and meditating in his Temple.

5For he will conceal me there when troubles come;

he will hide me in his sanctuary.

He will place me out of reach on a high rock.

6Then I will hold my head high

above my enemies who surround me.

At his sanctuary I will offer sacrifices with shouts of joy,

singing and praising the LORD with music.

7Hear me as I pray, O LORD.

Be merciful and answer me!

8My heart has heard you say, “Come and talk with me.”

And my heart responds, “LORD, I am coming.”

9Do not turn your back on me.

Do not reject your servant in anger.

You have always been my helper.

Don’t leave me now; don’t abandon me,

O God of my salvation!

10Even if my father and mother abandon me,

the LORD will hold me close.

11Teach me how to live, O LORD.

Lead me along the right path,

for my enemies are waiting for me.

12Do not let me fall into their hands.

For they accuse me of things I’ve never done;

with every breath they threaten me with violence.

13Yet I am confident I will see the LORD’s goodness

while I am here in the land of the living.

14Wait patiently for the LORD.

Be brave and courageous.

Yes, wait patiently for the LORD.