Cross References

Numbers 12:3

Now Moses was a very humble man, more so than any man on the face of the earth.



Psalm 116:7

Return to your rest, O my soul, for the LORD has been good to you.



Proverbs 3:17

Her ways are pleasant, and all her paths are peaceful.



Isaiah 28:12

to whom He has said: "This is the place of rest, let the weary rest; this is the place of repose." But they would not listen.



Isaiah 29:19

The humble will increase their joy in the LORD, and the poor among men will rejoice in the Holy One of Israel.



Jeremiah 6:16

This is what the LORD says: "Stand at the crossroads and look. Ask for the ancient paths: Where is the good way? Then walk in it and find rest for your souls. But they said, 'We will not walk in it!'



John 13:15

I have set you an example so that you should do as I have done for you.



2 Corinthians 10:1

Now by the mildness and gentleness of Christ, I appeal to you--I, Paul, who am humble when face to face with you, but bold when away.



Ephesians 4:20

But this is not the way you came to know Christ.



Philippians 2:5

Let this mind be in you which was also in Christ Jesus:



1 Peter 2:21

For to this you were called, because Christ also suffered for you, leaving you an example, that you should follow in His footsteps:



1 John 2:6

Whoever claims to abide in Him must walk as Jesus walked.



Treasury of Scripture

Come to Me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.For My yoke is easy and My burden is light.”…

Take my yoke on you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and you shall find rest to your souls.

my.

Matthew 7:24 Therefore whosoever heareth these sayings of mine, and doeth them, I will liken him unto a wise man, which built his house upon a rock:

Matthew 17:5 While he yet spake, behold, a bright cloud overshadowed them: and behold a voice out of the cloud, which said, This is my beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased; hear ye him.

John 13:17 If ye know these things, happy are ye if ye do them.

and learn.

Matthew 11:27 All things are delivered unto me of my Father: and no man knoweth the Son, but the Father; neither knoweth any man the Father, save the Son, and he to whomsoever the Son will reveal him.

Matthew 28:20 Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you alway, even unto the end of the world. Amen.

Luke 6:46-48 And why call ye me, Lord, Lord, and do not the things which I say? …

for.

Matthew 12:19,20 He shall not strive, nor cry; neither shall any man hear his voice in the streets…

Matthew 21:5 Tell ye the daughter of Sion, Behold, thy King cometh unto thee, meek, and sitting upon an ass, and a colt the foal of an ass.

Numbers 12:3 (Now the man Moses was very meek, above all the men which were upon the face of the earth.)

and ye.

Matthew 11:28 Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.

Jeremiah 6:16 Thus saith the LORD, Stand ye in the ways, and see, and ask for the old paths, where is the good way, and walk therein, and ye shall find rest for your souls. But they said, We will not walk therein.

Hebrews 4:3-11 For we which have believed do enter into rest, as he said, As I have sworn in my wrath, if they shall enter into my rest: although the works were finished from the foundation of the world…