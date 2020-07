Lexicon

Take

ἄρατε

(arate)

Verb - Aorist Imperative Active - 2nd Person Plural



To raise, lift up, take away, remove.

My

μου

(mou)

Personal / Possessive Pronoun - Genitive 1st Person Singular



I, the first-person pronoun. A primary pronoun of the first person I.

yoke

ζυγόν

(zygon)

Noun - Accusative Masculine Singular



From the root of zeugnumi; a coupling, i.e. servitude; also the beam of the balance.

upon

ἐφ’

(eph’)

Preposition



On, to, against, on the basis of, at.

you

ὑμᾶς

(hymas)

Personal / Possessive Pronoun - Accusative 2nd Person Plural



You. The person pronoun of the second person singular; thou.

and

καὶ

(kai)

Conjunction



And, even, also, namely.

learn

μάθετε

(mathete)

Verb - Aorist Imperative Active - 2nd Person Plural



Prolongation from a primary verb, another form of which, matheo, is used as an alternate in certain tenses; to learn.

from

ἀπ’

(ap’)

Preposition



From, away from. A primary particle; 'off, ' i.e. Away, in various senses.

Me;

ἐμοῦ

(emou)

Personal / Possessive Pronoun - Genitive 1st Person Singular



I, the first-person pronoun. A primary pronoun of the first person I.

for

ὅτι

(hoti)

Conjunction



Neuter of hostis as conjunction; demonstrative, that; causative, because.

I am

εἰμι

(eimi)

Verb - Present Indicative Active - 1st Person Singular



I am, exist. The first person singular present indicative; a prolonged form of a primary and defective verb; I exist.

gentle

πραΰς

(praus)

Adjective - Nominative Masculine Singular



Mild, gentle. Apparently a primary word; mild, i.e. humble.

and

καὶ

(kai)

Conjunction



And, even, also, namely.

humble

ταπεινὸς

(tapeinos)

Adjective - Nominative Masculine Singular



Humble, lowly, in position or spirit (in a good sense). Of uncertain derivation; depressed, i.e. humiliated.

[in]

τῇ

(tē)

Article - Dative Feminine Singular



The, the definite article. Including the feminine he, and the neuter to in all their inflections; the definite article; the.

heart,

καρδίᾳ

(kardia)

Noun - Dative Feminine Singular



Prolonged from a primary kar; the heart, i.e. the thoughts or feelings; also the middle.

and

καὶ

(kai)

Conjunction



And, even, also, namely.

you will find

εὑρήσετε

(heurēsete)

Verb - Future Indicative Active - 2nd Person Plural



A prolonged form of a primary heuro, which heureo is used for it in all the tenses except the present and imperfect to find.

rest

ἀνάπαυσιν

(anapausin)

Noun - Accusative Feminine Singular



Rest, cessation from labor, refreshment. From anapano; intermission; by implication, recreation.

[for]

ταῖς

(tais)

Article - Dative Feminine Plural



The, the definite article. Including the feminine he, and the neuter to in all their inflections; the definite article; the.

your

ὑμῶν

(hymōn)

Personal / Possessive Pronoun - Genitive 2nd Person Plural



You. The person pronoun of the second person singular; thou.

souls.

ψυχαῖς

(psychais)

Noun - Dative Feminine Plural



From psucho; breath, i.e. spirit, abstractly or concretely.

Take my yoke upon you.

(29)--As the teaching of the Pharisees was a yoke too grievous to be borne, so the yoke of Christ is His teaching, His rule of life, and so is explained by the "learn of Me" that follows. (Comp. Ecclesiasticus 51:26 .)

I am meek and lowly in heart.--The stress lies upon the last words. Others might be lowly with the lowliness which is ambition's ladder, but pride and self-assertion were reigning in their hearts. The Christ, in His infinite sympathy with men of all classes and conditions, could boldly incur the risk of seeming to boast of His humility, in order that He might win men to come and prove by experience that He was able and willing to give them rest, to hear the tale of their sorrows, and to turn from none with scorn.

Ye shall find rest unto your souls.--Here, as often elsewhere in our Lord's teaching, we have a direct quotation from Jeremiah (Jeremiah 6:16).

Verse 29.

Take my

yoke upon you

And learn of me

For

I am

Meek

And lowly in heart

meek

lowly

ἐταπείνωσεν ἑαυτόν

ἐκένωσεν ἑαυτόν

In heart

And ye shall find rest unto your souls

I will give you rest

Ye shall find rest.

that

- Vers. 29, 30 have so much in common with both the language and the thought of Ecclus. 51:26, 27, that probably this passage was in our Lord's mind. It is noteworthy that most of the other signs of acquaintance with Ecclesiasticus are found in the Epistle of St. James (cf. Edersheim, in the 'Speaker's Commentary' on Ecclesiasticus, p. 22).. For there is work to be done, therefore enter on it. The yoke is the service that Christ gives us to do, and therefore implies more than his teaching. This, however, is so important a part of his service, both in itself and as being the means of knowing what he wishes done, that Christ speaks of it as though almost identical with his yoke. (On the figure of the yoke, compare a note by Professor Ryle and Mr. James, in 'Psalms of Solomon,' 7:8, suggesting that our Lord was contrasting his yoke with the yoke of minute legal observance laid upon the people by the scribes and Pharisees. For a detailed description of the yoke and plough used now in Palestine, see an article by Dr. Post in the Quarterly Statement of the Palestine Exploration for 1891, p. 112.). The figure of the oxen passes into that of the scholars. The "of" is slightly ambiguous, and may refer to Christ as the Example from which they may draw the lesson for themselves ( Matthew 24:32 ), or as the Teacher who will himself instruct them ( Colossians 1:7 ). The second meaning is more suitable here. (For the thought, comp. John 8:31 .). The reason why they should learn from him and no other teacher. He alone was what he claimed to teach, therefore he alone could teach it properly, and therefore from him alone could they learn that type of character which they ought to develop.. Observe the claim. It is almost greater than that of ver. 27.. Primarily, as regards God ( Matthew 5:5 , note). Receiving in my degree whatever yoke my Father puts on me.. As regards men. Observe thatandcorrespond, though the order is reversed, to "He humbled himself and became obedient" ( Philippians 2:8 , wheredoes not refer to the Incarnation (), but to his relation to others in this world). Matthew 5:8 , note). "Lowly in heart" very nearly corresponds to "he that is of a lowly spirit." Such a person as Christ's experience shows ( Philippians 2:9 ) "shall obtain honour" ( Proverbs 29:23 ).. In this learning and service. The words are taken from Jeremiah 6:16 (not the LXX.; cf. also Ecclus. 6:28), where they form the promise given to those that ask for the old paths and walk in the good way of the Divine commandments. But these roads were now more clearly made known in Christ. Observe the full force of the two expressions,(ver. 28), andThe tired comers are at once refreshed by Christ; these accept his service and teaching, and in performing it find further rest. The first rest may be termed the peace of justification; the second,of sanctification. Both are obtained through Christ alone, yet they are not to be confused, much less identified, with one another.Alphabetical: am and find for from gentle heart humble I in learn me my rest souls Take upon will yoke you your