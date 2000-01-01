Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls.
New Living Translation
Take my yoke upon you. Let me teach you, because I am humble and gentle at heart, and you will find rest for your souls.
English Standard Version
Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls.
Berean Study Bible
Take My yoke upon you and learn from Me; for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls.
Berean Literal Bible
Take My yoke upon you and learn from Me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls.
New American Standard Bible
"Take My yoke upon you and learn from Me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and YOU WILL FIND REST FOR YOUR SOULS.
New King James Version
Take My yoke upon you and learn from Me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls.
King James Bible
Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls.
Christian Standard Bible
Take up my yoke and learn from me, because I am lowly and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls.
Contemporary English Version
Take the yoke I give you. Put it on your shoulders and learn from me. I am gentle and humble, and you will find rest.
Good News Translation
Take my yoke and put it on you, and learn from me, because I am gentle and humble in spirit; and you will find rest.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
All of you, take up My yoke and learn from Me, because I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for yourselves.
International Standard Version
Place my yoke on you and learn from me, because I am gentle and humble, and you will find rest for your souls,
NET Bible
Take my yoke on you and learn from me, because I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls.
New Heart English Bible
Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart; and you will find rest for your souls.
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am peaceful and meek in my heart and you will find rest for your souls.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
Place my yoke over your shoulders, and learn from me, because I am gentle and humble. Then you will find rest for yourselves
New American Standard 1977
“Take My yoke upon you, and learn from Me, for I am gentle and humble in heart; and YOU SHALL FIND REST FOR YOUR SOULS.
King James 2000 Bible
Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and you shall find rest unto your souls.
American King James Version
Take my yoke on you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and you shall find rest to your souls.
American Standard Version
Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls.
Douay-Rheims Bible
Take up my yoke upon you, and learn of me, because I am meek, and humble of heart: and you shall find rest to your souls.
Darby Bible Translation
Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me; for I am meek and lowly in heart; and ye shall find rest to your souls;
English Revised Version
Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls.
Webster's Bible Translation
Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me: for I am meek and lowly in heart; and ye shall find rest to your souls.
Weymouth New Testament
Take my yoke upon you and learn from me; for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls.
World English Bible
Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart; and you will find rest for your souls.
Young's Literal Translation
take up my yoke upon you, and learn from me, because I am meek and humble in heart, and ye shall find rest to your souls,
Study BibleRest for the Weary
…28Come to Me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. 29Take My yoke upon you and learn from Me; for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. 30For My yoke is easy and My burden is light.”…
Cross References
Numbers 12:3
Now Moses was a very humble man, more so than any man on the face of the earth.
Psalm 116:7
Return to your rest, O my soul, for the LORD has been good to you.
Proverbs 3:17
Her ways are pleasant, and all her paths are peaceful.
Isaiah 28:12
to whom He has said: "This is the place of rest, let the weary rest; this is the place of repose." But they would not listen.
Isaiah 29:19
The humble will increase their joy in the LORD, and the poor among men will rejoice in the Holy One of Israel.
Jeremiah 6:16
This is what the LORD says: "Stand at the crossroads and look. Ask for the ancient paths: Where is the good way? Then walk in it and find rest for your souls. But they said, 'We will not walk in it!'
John 13:15
I have set you an example so that you should do as I have done for you.
2 Corinthians 10:1
Now by the mildness and gentleness of Christ, I appeal to you--I, Paul, who am humble when face to face with you, but bold when away.
Ephesians 4:20
But this is not the way you came to know Christ.
Philippians 2:5
Let this mind be in you which was also in Christ Jesus:
1 Peter 2:21
For to this you were called, because Christ also suffered for you, leaving you an example, that you should follow in His footsteps:
1 John 2:6
Whoever claims to abide in Him must walk as Jesus walked.
Treasury of Scripture
Take my yoke on you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and you shall find rest to your souls.
my.
Matthew 7:24 Therefore whosoever heareth these sayings of mine, and doeth them, I will liken him unto a wise man, which built his house upon a rock:
Matthew 17:5 While he yet spake, behold, a bright cloud overshadowed them: and behold a voice out of the cloud, which said, This is my beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased; hear ye him.
John 13:17 If ye know these things, happy are ye if ye do them.
and learn.
Matthew 11:27 All things are delivered unto me of my Father: and no man knoweth the Son, but the Father; neither knoweth any man the Father, save the Son, and he to whomsoever the Son will reveal him.
Matthew 28:20 Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you alway, even unto the end of the world. Amen.
Luke 6:46-48 And why call ye me, Lord, Lord, and do not the things which I say? …
for.
Matthew 12:19,20 He shall not strive, nor cry; neither shall any man hear his voice in the streets…
Matthew 21:5 Tell ye the daughter of Sion, Behold, thy King cometh unto thee, meek, and sitting upon an ass, and a colt the foal of an ass.
Numbers 12:3 (Now the man Moses was very meek, above all the men which were upon the face of the earth.)
and ye.
Matthew 11:28 Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.
Jeremiah 6:16 Thus saith the LORD, Stand ye in the ways, and see, and ask for the old paths, where is the good way, and walk therein, and ye shall find rest for your souls. But they said, We will not walk therein.
Hebrews 4:3-11 For we which have believed do enter into rest, as he said, As I have sworn in my wrath, if they shall enter into my rest: although the works were finished from the foundation of the world…
LexiconTake
ἄρατε (arate)
Verb - Aorist Imperative Active - 2nd Person Plural
Strong's Greek 142: To raise, lift up, take away, remove.
My
μου (mou)
Personal / Possessive Pronoun - Genitive 1st Person Singular
Strong's Greek 1473: I, the first-person pronoun. A primary pronoun of the first person I.
yoke
ζυγόν (zygon)
Noun - Accusative Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 2218: From the root of zeugnumi; a coupling, i.e. servitude; also the beam of the balance.
upon
ἐφ’ (eph’)
Preposition
Strong's Greek 1909: On, to, against, on the basis of, at.
you
ὑμᾶς (hymas)
Personal / Possessive Pronoun - Accusative 2nd Person Plural
Strong's Greek 4771: You. The person pronoun of the second person singular; thou.
and
καὶ (kai)
Conjunction
Strong's Greek 2532: And, even, also, namely.
learn
μάθετε (mathete)
Verb - Aorist Imperative Active - 2nd Person Plural
Strong's Greek 3129: Prolongation from a primary verb, another form of which, matheo, is used as an alternate in certain tenses; to learn.
from
ἀπ’ (ap’)
Preposition
Strong's Greek 575: From, away from. A primary particle; 'off, ' i.e. Away, in various senses.
Me;
ἐμοῦ (emou)
Personal / Possessive Pronoun - Genitive 1st Person Singular
Strong's Greek 1473: I, the first-person pronoun. A primary pronoun of the first person I.
for
ὅτι (hoti)
Conjunction
Strong's Greek 3754: Neuter of hostis as conjunction; demonstrative, that; causative, because.
I am
εἰμι (eimi)
Verb - Present Indicative Active - 1st Person Singular
Strong's Greek 1510: I am, exist. The first person singular present indicative; a prolonged form of a primary and defective verb; I exist.
gentle
πραΰς (praus)
Adjective - Nominative Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 4239: Mild, gentle. Apparently a primary word; mild, i.e. humble.
and
καὶ (kai)
Conjunction
Strong's Greek 2532: And, even, also, namely.
humble
ταπεινὸς (tapeinos)
Adjective - Nominative Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 5011: Humble, lowly, in position or spirit (in a good sense). Of uncertain derivation; depressed, i.e. humiliated.
[in]
τῇ (tē)
Article - Dative Feminine Singular
Strong's Greek 3588: The, the definite article. Including the feminine he, and the neuter to in all their inflections; the definite article; the.
heart,
καρδίᾳ (kardia)
Noun - Dative Feminine Singular
Strong's Greek 2588: Prolonged from a primary kar; the heart, i.e. the thoughts or feelings; also the middle.
and
καὶ (kai)
Conjunction
Strong's Greek 2532: And, even, also, namely.
you will find
εὑρήσετε (heurēsete)
Verb - Future Indicative Active - 2nd Person Plural
Strong's Greek 2147: A prolonged form of a primary heuro, which heureo is used for it in all the tenses except the present and imperfect to find.
rest
ἀνάπαυσιν (anapausin)
Noun - Accusative Feminine Singular
Strong's Greek 372: Rest, cessation from labor, refreshment. From anapano; intermission; by implication, recreation.
[for]
ταῖς (tais)
Article - Dative Feminine Plural
Strong's Greek 3588: The, the definite article. Including the feminine he, and the neuter to in all their inflections; the definite article; the.
your
ὑμῶν (hymōn)
Personal / Possessive Pronoun - Genitive 2nd Person Plural
Strong's Greek 4771: You. The person pronoun of the second person singular; thou.
souls.
ψυχαῖς (psychais)
Noun - Dative Feminine Plural
Strong's Greek 5590: From psucho; breath, i.e. spirit, abstractly or concretely.
Take my yoke upon you.--As the teaching of the Pharisees was a yoke too grievous to be borne, so the yoke of Christ is His teaching, His rule of life, and so is explained by the "learn of Me" that follows. (Comp. Ecclesiasticus 51:26.)
I am meek and lowly in heart.--The stress lies upon the last words. Others might be lowly with the lowliness which is ambition's ladder, but pride and self-assertion were reigning in their hearts. The Christ, in His infinite sympathy with men of all classes and conditions, could boldly incur the risk of seeming to boast of His humility, in order that He might win men to come and prove by experience that He was able and willing to give them rest, to hear the tale of their sorrows, and to turn from none with scorn.
Ye shall find rest unto your souls.--Here, as often elsewhere in our Lord's teaching, we have a direct quotation from Jeremiah (Jeremiah 6:16).Verse 29. - Vers. 29, 30 have so much in common with both the language and the thought of Ecclus. 51:26, 27, that probably this passage was in our Lord's mind. It is noteworthy that most of the other signs of acquaintance with Ecclesiasticus are found in the Epistle of St. James (cf. Edersheim, in the 'Speaker's Commentary' on Ecclesiasticus, p. 22). Take my yoke upon you. For there is work to be done, therefore enter on it. The yoke is the service that Christ gives us to do, and therefore implies more than his teaching. This, however, is so important a part of his service, both in itself and as being the means of knowing what he wishes done, that Christ speaks of it as though almost identical with his yoke. (On the figure of the yoke, compare a note by Professor Ryle and Mr. James, in 'Psalms of Solomon,' 7:8, suggesting that our Lord was contrasting his yoke with the yoke of minute legal observance laid upon the people by the scribes and Pharisees. For a detailed description of the yoke and plough used now in Palestine, see an article by Dr. Post in the Quarterly Statement of the Palestine Exploration for 1891, p. 112.) And learn of me. The figure of the oxen passes into that of the scholars. The "of" is slightly ambiguous, and may refer to Christ as the Example from which they may draw the lesson for themselves (Matthew 24:32), or as the Teacher who will himself instruct them (Colossians 1:7). The second meaning is more suitable here. (For the thought, comp. John 8:31.) For. The reason why they should learn from him and no other teacher. He alone was what he claimed to teach, therefore he alone could teach it properly, and therefore from him alone could they learn that type of character which they ought to develop. I am. Observe the claim. It is almost greater than that of ver. 27. Meek. Primarily, as regards God (Matthew 5:5, note). Receiving in my degree whatever yoke my Father puts on me. And lowly in heart. As regards men. Observe that meek and lowly correspond, though the order is reversed, to "He humbled himself and became obedient" (Philippians 2:8, where ἐταπείνωσεν ἑαυτόν does not refer to the Incarnation (ἐκένωσεν ἑαυτόν), but to his relation to others in this world). In heart (Matthew 5:8, note). "Lowly in heart" very nearly corresponds to "he that is of a lowly spirit." Such a person as Christ's experience shows (Philippians 2:9) "shall obtain honour" (Proverbs 29:23). And ye shall find rest unto your souls. In this learning and service. The words are taken from Jeremiah 6:16 (not the LXX.; cf. also Ecclus. 6:28), where they form the promise given to those that ask for the old paths and walk in the good way of the Divine commandments. But these roads were now more clearly made known in Christ. Observe the full force of the two expressions, I will give you rest (ver. 28), and Ye shall find rest. The tired comers are at once refreshed by Christ; these accept his service and teaching, and in performing it find further rest. The first rest may be termed the peace of justification; the second, that of sanctification. Both are obtained through Christ alone, yet they are not to be confused, much less identified, with one another.
