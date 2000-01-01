Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
This is what the LORD says: "Stand at the crossroads and look; ask for the ancient paths, ask where the good way is, and walk in it, and you will find rest for your souls. But you said, 'We will not walk in it.'
New Living Translation
This is what the LORD says: “Stop at the crossroads and look around. Ask for the old, godly way, and walk in it. Travel its path, and you will find rest for your souls. But you reply, ‘No, that’s not the road we want!’
English Standard Version
Thus says the LORD: “Stand by the roads, and look, and ask for the ancient paths, where the good way is; and walk in it, and find rest for your souls. But they said, ‘We will not walk in it.’
Berean Study Bible
This is what the LORD says: “Stand at the crossroads and look. Ask for the ancient paths: ‘Where is the good way?’ Then walk in it, and you will find rest for your souls. But they said, ‘We will not walk in it!’
New American Standard Bible
Thus says the LORD, "Stand by the ways and see and ask for the ancient paths, Where the good way is, and walk in it; And you will find rest for your souls. But they said, 'We will not walk in it.'
New King James Version
Thus says the LORD: “Stand in the ways and see, And ask for the old paths, where the good way is, And walk in it; Then you will find rest for your souls. But they said, ‘We will not walk in it.’
King James Bible
Thus saith the LORD, Stand ye in the ways, and see, and ask for the old paths, where is the good way, and walk therein, and ye shall find rest for your souls. But they said, We will not walk therein.
Christian Standard Bible
This is what the LORD says: Stand by the roadways and look. Ask about the ancient paths, "Which is the way to what is good?" Then take it and find rest for yourselves. But they protested, "We won't!"
Contemporary English Version
The LORD said: My people, when you stood at the crossroads, I told you, "Follow the road your ancestors took, and you will find peace." But you refused.
Good News Translation
The LORD said to his people, "Stand at the crossroads and look. Ask for the ancient paths and where the best road is. Walk in it, and you will live in peace." But they said, "No, we will not!"
Holman Christian Standard Bible
This is what the LORD says: Stand by the roadways and look. Ask about the ancient paths: Which is the way to what is good? Then take it and find rest for yourselves. But they protested, "We won't!"
International Standard Version
This is what the LORD says: "Stand beside the roads and watch. Ask for the ancient paths, where the good way is. Walk in it and find rest for yourselves. But they said, 'We won't walk in it!'
NET Bible
The LORD said to his people: "You are standing at the crossroads. So consider your path. Ask where the old, reliable paths are. Ask where the path is that leads to blessing and follow it. If you do, you will find rest for your souls." But they said, "We will not follow it!"
New Heart English Bible
Thus says the LORD, "Stand in the ways and see, and ask for the old paths, 'Where is the good way?' and walk in it, and you will find rest for your souls." But they said, "We will not walk in it."
A Faithful Version
Thus says the LORD, "Stand in the ways and see, and ask for the old paths where the good way is and walk in it, and you shall find rest for your souls. But they said, 'We will not walk in it. '
GOD'S WORD® Translation
This is what the LORD says: Stand at the crossroads and look. Ask which paths are the old, reliable paths. Ask which way leads to blessings. Live that way, and find a resting place for yourselves. But you said that you wouldn't live that way.
JPS Tanakh 1917
Thus saith the LORD: Stand ye in the ways and see, And ask for the old paths, Where is the good way, and walk therein, And ye shall find rest for your souls. But they said: 'We will not walk therein.'
New American Standard 1977
Thus says the LORD, “Stand by the ways and see and ask for the ancient paths, Where the good way is, and walk in it; And you shall find rest for your souls. But they said, ‘We will not walk in it.’
King James 2000 Bible
Thus says the LORD, Stand you in the ways, and see, and ask for the old paths, where the good way is, and walk in it, and you shall find rest for your souls. But they said, We will not walk in it.
American King James Version
Thus said the LORD, Stand you in the ways, and see, and ask for the old paths, where is the good way, and walk therein, and you shall find rest for your souls. But they said, We will not walk therein.
American Standard Version
Thus saith Jehovah, Stand ye in the ways and see, and ask for the old paths, where is the good way; and walk therein, and ye shall find rest for your souls: but they said, We will not walk therein .
Brenton Septuagint Translation
Thus saith the Lord, Stand ye in the ways, and see, and ask for the old paths of the Lord; and see what is the good way, and walk in it, and ye shall find purification for your souls. But they said, We will not walk in them.
Douay-Rheims Bible
Thus saith the Lord: Stand ye on the ways, and see and ask for the old paths which is the good way, and walk ye in it: and you shall find refreshment for your souls. And they said: we will not walk.
Darby Bible Translation
Thus saith Jehovah: Stand in the ways and see, and ask for the ancient paths, which is the good way, and walk therein, and ye shall find rest for your souls. But they said, We will not walk [therein].
English Revised Version
Thus saith the LORD, Stand ye in the ways and see, and ask for the old paths, where is the good way, and walk therein, and ye shall find rest for your souls: but they said, We will not walk therein.
Webster's Bible Translation
Thus saith the LORD, Stand ye in the ways, and see, and ask for the old paths, where is the good way, and walk in it, and ye shall find rest for your souls. But they said, We will not walk in it.
World English Bible
Thus says Yahweh, "Stand in the ways and see, and ask for the old paths, 'Where is the good way?' and walk in it, and you will find rest for your souls. But they said, 'We will not walk in it.'
Young's Literal Translation
Thus said Jehovah: Stand ye by the ways and see, and ask for paths of old, Where is this -- the good way? and go ye in it, And find rest for yourselves. And they say, 'We do not go.'
Study BibleJerusalem's Final Warning
…15Are they ashamed of the abomination they have committed? No, they have no shame at all; they do not even know how to blush. So they will fall among the fallen; when I punish them, they will collapse,” says the LORD. 16This is what the LORD says: “Stand at the crossroads and look. Ask for the ancient paths: ‘Where is the good way?’ Then walk in it, and you will find rest for your souls. But they said, ‘We will not walk in it!’17I appointed watchmen over you and said, ‘Listen for the sound of the ram’s horn.’ But they answered, ‘We will not listen!’…
Cross References
Matthew 11:29
Take My yoke upon you and learn from Me; for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls.
Luke 16:29
But Abraham replied, 'They have Moses and the prophets; let your brothers listen to them.'
1 Kings 8:36
may You hear from heaven and forgive the sin of Your servants, Your people Israel, so that You may teach them the good way in which they should walk. May You send rain on the land that You gave Your people as an inheritance.
Psalm 116:7
Return to your rest, O my soul, for the LORD has been good to you.
Isaiah 8:20
To the law and to the testimony! If they do not speak according to this word, they have no light of dawn.
Isaiah 28:12
to whom He has said: "This is the place of rest, let the weary rest; this is the place of repose." But they would not listen.
Jeremiah 12:16
And if they will diligently learn the ways of My people--to swear by My name, 'As surely as the LORD lives,' just as they taught My people to swear by Baal--then they will be established among My people.
Jeremiah 18:15
Yet My people have forgotten Me. They burn incense to worthless idols that make them stumble in their ways on the ancient roads and walk on bypaths instead of the highway.
Jeremiah 31:21
"Set up the roadmarks, establish the signposts. Keep the highway in mind, the road you have traveled. Return, O Virgin Israel, return to these cities of yours.
Jeremiah 42:3
Pray that the LORD your God may tell us the way we should walk and the thing we should do."
Jeremiah 50:5
They will ask the way to Zion and turn their faces toward it. They will come and join themselves to the LORD in an everlasting covenant that will never be forgotten.
Malachi 4:4
"Remember the Law of Moses My servant, the statutes and ordinances I commanded him for all Israel at Horeb.
Treasury of Scripture
Thus said the LORD, Stand you in the ways, and see, and ask for the old paths, where is the good way, and walk therein, and you shall find rest for your souls. But they said, We will not walk therein.
Stand.
Jeremiah 18:15 Because my people hath forgotten me, they have burned incense to vanity, and they have caused them to stumble in their ways from the ancient paths, to walk in paths, in a way not cast up;
Deuteronomy 32:7 Remember the days of old, consider the years of many generations: ask thy father, and he will shew thee; thy elders, and they will tell thee.
Song of Solomon 1:7,8 Tell me, O thou whom my soul loveth, where thou feedest, where thou makest thy flock to rest at noon: for why should I be as one that turneth aside by the flocks of thy companions? …
and walk.
Jeremiah 7:23 But this thing commanded I them, saying, Obey my voice, and I will be your God, and ye shall be my people: and walk ye in all the ways that I have commanded you, that it may be well unto you.
Isaiah 2:5 O house of Jacob, come ye, and let us walk in the light of the LORD.
Isaiah 30:21 And thine ears shall hear a word behind thee, saying, This is the way, walk ye in it, when ye turn to the right hand, and when ye turn to the left.
ye shall.
Isaiah 28:12 To whom he said, This is the rest wherewith ye may cause the weary to rest; and this is the refreshing: yet they would not hear.
Matthew 11:28,29 Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest…
We will.
Jeremiah 2:25 Withhold thy foot from being unshod, and thy throat from thirst: but thou saidst, There is no hope: no; for I have loved strangers, and after them will I go.
Jeremiah 18:12 And they said, There is no hope: but we will walk after our own devices, and we will every one do the imagination of his evil heart.
Jeremiah 22:21 I spake unto thee in thy prosperity; but thou saidst, I will not hear. This hath been thy manner from thy youth, that thou obeyedst not my voice.
LexiconThis is what
כֹּ֣ה (kōh)
Adverb
Strong's Hebrew 3541: Like this, thus, here, now
the LORD
יְהוָ֡ה (Yah·weh)
Noun - proper - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 3068: LORD -- the proper name of the God of Israel
says:
אָמַ֣ר (’ā·mar)
Verb - Qal - Perfect - third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 559: To utter, say
“Stand
עִמְדוּ֩ (‘im·ḏū)
Verb - Qal - Imperative - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 5975: To stand, in various relations
at
עַל־ (‘al-)
Preposition
Strong's Hebrew 5921: Above, over, upon, against
the crossroads
דְּרָכִ֨ים (də·rā·ḵîm)
Noun - common plural
Strong's Hebrew 1870: A road, a course of life, mode of action
and look.
וּרְא֜וּ (ū·rə·’ū)
Conjunctive waw | Verb - Qal - Imperative - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 7200: To see
Ask
וְשַׁאֲל֣וּ ׀ (wə·ša·’ă·lū)
Conjunctive waw | Verb - Qal - Imperative - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 7592: To inquire, to request, to demand
for the ancient
עוֹלָ֗ם (‘ō·w·lām)
Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 5769: Concealed, eternity, frequentatively, always
paths:
לִנְתִב֣וֹת (lin·ṯi·ḇō·wṯ)
Preposition-l | Noun - feminine plural construct
Strong's Hebrew 5410: Path, pathway
Where
אֵי־ (’ê-)
Interrogative
Strong's Hebrew 335: Where?, how?
[is] the good
הַטּוֹב֙ (haṭ·ṭō·wḇ)
Article | Adjective - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 2896: Pleasant, agreeable, good
way?
דֶ֤רֶךְ (ḏe·reḵ)
Noun - common singular construct
Strong's Hebrew 1870: A road, a course of life, mode of action
Then walk
וּלְכוּ־ (ū·lə·ḵū-)
Conjunctive waw | Verb - Qal - Imperative - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 1980: To go, come, walk
in it
בָ֔הּ (ḇāh)
Preposition | third person feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew
and find
וּמִצְא֥וּ (ū·miṣ·’ū)
Conjunctive waw | Verb - Qal - Imperative - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 4672: To come forth to, appear, exist, to attain, find, acquire, to occur, meet, be present
rest
מַרְגּ֖וֹעַ (mar·gō·w·a‘)
Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 4771: A resting place
for your souls.
לְנַפְשְׁכֶ֑ם (lə·nap̄·šə·ḵem)
Preposition-l | Noun - feminine singular construct | second person masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 5315: A soul, living being, life, self, person, desire, passion, appetite, emotion
But they said,
וַיֹּאמְר֖וּ (way·yō·mə·rū)
Conjunctive waw | Verb - Qal - Consecutive imperfect - third person masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 559: To utter, say
‘We will not
לֹ֥א (lō)
Adverb - Negative particle
Strong's Hebrew 3808: Not, no
walk in it!?
נֵלֵֽךְ׃ (nê·lêḵ)
Verb - Qal - Imperfect - first person common plural
Strong's Hebrew 1980: To go, come, walk
Stand ye in the ways.--In the prophet's mind the people were as a traveller who has taken a self-chosen path, and finds that it leads him to a place of peril. Is it not well that they should stop and ask where the old paths (literally, the eternal paths; the words going, as in Jeremiah 18:15, beyond the mere antiquity of the nation's life) were, on which their fathers had travelled safely. Of these old paths they were to choose that which was most distinctly "the good way," the way of righteousness, and therefore of peace and health also. The call, however, was in vain. The people chose to travel still in the broad way that led them to destruction.Verses 16-21. - Without hearty repentance, there is no hope of escape. But hitherto Judah has rejected all admonitions. What availeth mere ceremonial punctuality? Verse 16. - Stand ye in the ways; literally, station yourselves on (or, by) roads, i.e. at the meeting-point of different roads. There (as the following words state) the Jews are to make inquiry as to the old paths. Antiquity gives a presumption of rightness; the ancients were nearer to the days when God spoke with man; they had the guidance of God's two mighty "shepherds" (Isaiah 63:11); they knew, far better than we, who "are but of yesterday, and know nothing" (Job 8:9), the way of happiness. For though there are many pretended "ways," there is but "one way" (Jeremiah 32:39) which has Jehovah's blessing (Psalm 25:8, 9).
