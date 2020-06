Lexicon

Εἰσέλθατε

(Eiselthate)

Verb - Aorist Imperative Active - 2nd Person Plural



To go in, come in, enter. From eis and erchomai; to enter.

through

διὰ

(dia)

Preposition



A primary preposition denoting the channel of an act; through.

the

τῆς

(tēs)

Article - Genitive Feminine Singular



The, the definite article. Including the feminine he, and the neuter to in all their inflections; the definite article; the.

narrow

στενῆς

(stenēs)

Adjective - Genitive Feminine Singular



Narrow, strait. Probably from the base of histemi; narrow.

gate.

πύλης

(pylēs)

Noun - Genitive Feminine Singular



A gate. Apparently a primary word; a gate, i.e. The leaf or wing of a folding entrance.

For

ὅτι

(hoti)

Conjunction



Neuter of hostis as conjunction; demonstrative, that; causative, because.

wide [is]

πλατεῖα

(plateia)

Adjective - Nominative Feminine Singular



Broad, wide; subst: a street. From plasso; spread out 'flat', i.e. Broad.

the

ἡ

(hē)

Article - Nominative Feminine Singular



The, the definite article. Including the feminine he, and the neuter to in all their inflections; the definite article; the.

gate

πύλη

(pylē)

Noun - Nominative Feminine Singular



A gate. Apparently a primary word; a gate, i.e. The leaf or wing of a folding entrance.

and

καὶ

(kai)

Conjunction



And, even, also, namely.

broad [is]

εὐρύχωρος

(eurychōros)

Adjective - Nominative Feminine Singular



Broad, spacious, wide. From eurus and chora; spacious.

the

ἡ

(hē)

Article - Nominative Feminine Singular



The, the definite article. Including the feminine he, and the neuter to in all their inflections; the definite article; the.

way

ὁδὸς

(hodos)

Noun - Nominative Feminine Singular



A way, road, journey, path. Apparently a primary word; a road; by implication, a progress; figuratively, a mode or means.

that

ἡ

(hē)

Article - Nominative Feminine Singular



The, the definite article. Including the feminine he, and the neuter to in all their inflections; the definite article; the.

leads

ἀπάγουσα

(apagousa)

Verb - Present Participle Active - Nominative Feminine Singular



To lead, carry, take away; met: To be led astray, seduced. From apo and ago; to take off.

to

εἰς

(eis)

Preposition



A primary preposition; to or into, of place, time, or purpose; also in adverbial phrases.

destruction,

ἀπώλειαν

(apōleian)

Noun - Accusative Feminine Singular



Destruction, ruin, loss, perishing; eternal ruin. From a presumed derivative of apollumi; ruin or loss.

and

καὶ

(kai)

Conjunction



And, even, also, namely.

many

πολλοί

(polloi)

Adjective - Nominative Masculine Plural



Much, many; often.

enter

εἰσερχόμενοι

(eiserchomenoi)

Verb - Present Participle Middle or Passive - Nominative Masculine Plural



To go in, come in, enter. From eis and erchomai; to enter.

through

δι’

(di’)

Preposition



A primary preposition denoting the channel of an act; through.

it.

αὐτῆς

(autēs)

Personal / Possessive Pronoun - Genitive Feminine 3rd Person Singular



He, she, it, they, them, same. From the particle au; the reflexive pronoun self, used of the third person, and of the other persons.

Enter ye in at the strait gate.

Tablet

(13)--The figure was possibly suggested by some town actually in sight. Safed, the "city set on a hill," or some other, with the narrow pathway leading to the yet narrower gate, the "needle's eye" of the city, through which the traveller entered. Such, at any rate, was the picture which the words presented. A like image had been used before, with a singular coincidence of language, in the allegory known as theof Cebes, the Disciple of Socrates: "Seest thou not a certain small door, and a pathway before the door, in no way crowded, but few, very few, go in thereat? This is the way that leadeth to true discipline" (c. 16). The meaning of the parable here lies on the surface. The way and the gate are alike the way of obedience and holiness, and the gate is to be reached not without pain and effort; but only through it can we enter into the city of God, the heavenly Jerusalem. A deeper significance is, however, suggested even by our Lord's own teaching. He Himself is the "way" ( John 14:6 ), or with a slight variation of the imagery, He is the "door," or gate, by which His sheep enter into the fold ( John 10:7 ). Only we must remember that His being thus the "way" and the "gate" does not mean that we can find, in union with Him, a substitute for holiness, but indicates simply how we are to attain to it.

That leadeth to destruction.--The question, which has been much discussed lately, whether this word "destruction" means the extinction of conscious life--what is popularly called annihilation--or prolonged existence in endless suffering, is one which can hardly be settled by mere reference to lexicons. So far as they go, the word implies, not annihilation, but waste (Matthew 26:8; Mark 14:4), perdition, i.e., the loss of all that makes existence precious. I question whether a single passage can be adduced in which it means, in relation to material things, more than the breaking up of their outward form and beauty, or in spiritual things, more than what may be described as the wretchedness of a wasted life. The use of the cognate verb confirms this meaning. Men "perish" when they are put to death (Matthew 22:7; Acts 5:37; et al.). Caiaphas gave his counsel that one man should die for the people, that the whole nation perish not (John 11:50). The demons ask whether the Christ has come to destroy them (Mark 1:24). The sheep are lost when they are wandering in the wilderness (Matthew 15:24; Luke 15:6). The immediate context leads to the same conclusion. "Life" is more than mere existence. "Destruction," by parity of reasoning, should be more than mere non-existence. On the other hand, the fact of the waste, the loss, the perdition, does not absolutely exclude the possibility of deliverance. The lost sheep was found; the exiled son, perishing with hunger, was brought back to his father's house.

Verses 13-27.







(4)

Epilogue

Verse 13.







(1)

ἀγωνίζεσθε







(2)

At the strait gate

by the narrow gate

the

in lot.

but not the city."

For wide is the gate, and Broad is the way

is the gate."

ἡ πύλη

vide

א

ἡ πύλη

ἡ πύλῃ

א

Wide... broad

εὐρύχωρος

spatiosa

. That

leadeth to destruction

ei) th

a)pw/leian

And many there be which

and many be they that

καὶ

πολλοί εἰσιν οἱ εἰσερχόμενοι

Go in

enter in

ἡ πύλη

vide supra

ἡ ἀπώλεια

Thereat

thereby

i.e.

(cf. Matthew 5:3 , note). Dare to take up this position, which has been laid down in Matthew 5:21 - 7:12 , involving though it must separation from the majority of men (vers. 13, 14); and this notwithstanding the claim of others to reveal the Lord's mind, whose true nature, however, you shall perceive from their actions (vers. 15-20); they that work iniquity have neither present nor future union with me (vers. 21-23). Finally a solemn warning (vers. 24-27).- For vers. 13, 14, cf. Luke 13:23, 24 , which, however (notwithstanding the similarity of vers. 25-27 to our vers. 21-23), were probably spoken later, and were perhaps suggested to both the disciples and the Master by this earlier saying. On the other hand, our ver. 14 seems so direct an answer to Luke 13:23 that it is not unlikely that this is one of the many passages placed by St. Matthew, or the authors of his sources, out of chronological order. Enter ye in. Show immediate energy and determination. Observe:In Luke, "strive () to enter in"; here, "enter at once."In Luke, "through the narrow door" into, apparently, the final abiding-place; here, "through the narrow gate" into apparently the (perhaps long) road which takes us at last to full salvation. Thus in Luke our Lord speaks of continued striving; here, of immediate decision, in which, however, lies the assurance of ultimate success (cf. ver. 14, end; also 1 John 2:13 ).; Revised Version,entrance resembling the road (ver. 14, note). Chrysostom (), contrasting present trials with future happiness, says, "straitened is the way and narrow is the gate,. So also the Revised Version, but the Revised Version margin has, "some ancient authorities omit(For a full discussion on the difficult question of the genuineness ofhere,Westcott and Hort, 'App.') Westcott and Hort omit it, with, Old Latin, and many Greek and Latin Fathers, and say that, thoughis probably genuine in ver. 14, "till the latter part of the fourth century the firsthas no Greek or Latin patristic evidence in its favour, much against it." They think this is "one of those rare readings in which the true text has been preserved bywithout extant uncial support... . It was natural to scribes to set ver. 13 in precisely antithetic contrast to ver. 14; but the sense gains in force if there is no mention of two gates, and if the contrast in ver. 13 is between the narrow gate and the broad and spacious way." There must be a definite entering upon the right way; no entrance upon the wrong way is necessary, men find themselves upon it only too easily, and it is "made level with stones" (Ecclus. 21:10).. The second epithet () lays stress on there being plenty of space to walk in (Latt.,); that "perishing" in which "the sons of perishing" perish ( John 17:12 ).; Revised Version, more exactly,). Our Lord says that they that are perishing are many (cf. ver. 14, note).; Revised Version,; keeping up the allusion to "enter ye in." Observe, however, that if) is false, the thought here is of entrance into the final issue of the way -; Revised Version,by the way.Alphabetical: and are broad destruction Enter For gate is it leads many narrow road that the there through to way who wide