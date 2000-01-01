Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
Bring the whole tithe into the storehouse, that there may be food in my house. Test me in this," says the LORD Almighty, "and see if I will not throw open the floodgates of heaven and pour out so much blessing that there will not be room enough to store it.
New Living Translation
Bring all the tithes into the storehouse so there will be enough food in my Temple. If you do,” says the LORD of Heaven’s Armies, “I will open the windows of heaven for you. I will pour out a blessing so great you won’t have enough room to take it in! Try it! Put me to the test!
English Standard Version
Bring the full tithe into the storehouse, that there may be food in my house. And thereby put me to the test, says the LORD of hosts, if I will not open the windows of heaven for you and pour down for you a blessing until there is no more need.
Berean Study Bible
Bring the full tithe into the storehouse, so that there may be food in My house. Test Me in this,” says the LORD of Hosts. “See if I will not open the windows of heaven and pour out for you blessing without measure.
New American Standard Bible
"Bring the whole tithe into the storehouse, so that there may be food in My house, and test Me now in this," says the LORD of hosts, "if I will not open for you the windows of heaven and pour out for you a blessing until it overflows.
New King James Version
Bring all the tithes into the storehouse, That there may be food in My house, And try Me now in this,” Says the LORD of hosts, “If I will not open for you the windows of heaven And pour out for you such blessing That there will not be room enough to receive it.
King James Bible
Bring ye all the tithes into the storehouse, that there may be meat in mine house, and prove me now herewith, saith the LORD of hosts, if I will not open you the windows of heaven, and pour you out a blessing, that there shall not be room enough to receive it.
Christian Standard Bible
Bring the full tenth into the storehouse so that there may be food in my house. Test me in this way," says the LORD of Armies. "See if I will not open the floodgates of heaven and pour out a blessing for you without measure.
Contemporary English Version
I am the LORD All-Powerful, and I challenge you to put me to the test. Bring the entire ten percent into the storehouse, so there will be food in my house. Then I will open the windows of heaven and flood you with blessing after blessing.
Good News Translation
Bring the full amount of your tithes to the Temple, so that there will be plenty of food there. Put me to the test and you will see that I will open the windows of heaven and pour out on you in abundance all kinds of good things.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
Bring the full tenth into the storehouse so that there may be food in My house. Test Me in this way," says the LORD of Hosts. "See if I will not open the floodgates of heaven and pour out a blessing for you without measure.
International Standard Version
"Bring the entire tithe into the storehouse that there may be food in my house. So put me to the test in this right now," says the LORD of the Heavenly Armies, "and see if I won't throw open the windows of heaven for you and pour out on you blessing without measure.
NET Bible
"Bring the entire tithe into the storehouse so that there may be food in my temple. Test me in this matter," says the LORD who rules over all, "to see if I will not open for you the windows of heaven and pour out for you a blessing until there is no room for it all.
New Heart English Bible
Bring the whole tithe into the storehouse, that there may be food in my house, and test me now in this," says the LORD of hosts, "if I will not open you the windows of heaven, and pour you out a blessing, that there shall not be room enough for.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
"Bring one-tenth of your income into the storehouse so that there may be food in my house. Test me in this way," says the LORD of Armies. "See if I won't open the windows of heaven for you and flood you with blessings.
JPS Tanakh 1917
Bring ye the whole tithe into the store-house, That there may be food in My house, And try Me now herewith, Saith the LORD of hosts, If I will not open you the windows of heaven, And pour you out a blessing, That there shall be more than sufficiency.
New American Standard 1977
“Bring the whole tithe into the storehouse, so that there may be food in My house, and test Me now in this,” says the LORD of hosts, “if I will not open for you the windows of heaven, and pour out for you a blessing until it overflows.
King James 2000 Bible
Bring you all the tithes into the storehouse, that there may be food in my house, and test me now in this, says the LORD of hosts, if I will not open you the windows of heaven, and pour you out a blessing, that there shall not be room enough to receive it.
American King James Version
Bring you all the tithes into the storehouse, that there may be meat in my house, and prove me now herewith, said the LORD of hosts, if I will not open you the windows of heaven, and pour you out a blessing, that there shall not be room enough to receive it.
American Standard Version
Bring ye the whole tithe into the store-house, that there may be food in my house, and prove me now herewith, saith Jehovah of hosts, if I will not open you the windows of heaven, and pour you out a blessing, that there shall not be room enough to receive it .
Brenton Septuagint Translation
The year is completed, and ye have brought all the produce into the storehouses; but there shall be the plunder thereof in its house: return now on this behalf, saith the Lord Almighty, see if I will not open to you the torrents of heaven, and pour out my blessing upon you, until ye are satisfied.
Douay-Rheims Bible
Bring all the tithes into the storehouse, that there may be meat in my house, and try me in this, saith the Lord: if I open not unto you the flood-gates of heaven, and pour you out a blessing even to abundance.
Darby Bible Translation
Bring the whole tithe into the treasure-house, that there may be food in my house, and prove me now herewith, saith Jehovah of hosts, if I open not to you the windows of the heavens, and pour you out a blessing, till there be no place for it.
English Revised Version
Bring ye the whole tithe into the storehouse, that there may be meat in mine house, and prove me now herewith, saith the LORD of hosts, if I will not open you the windows of heaven, and pour you out a blessing, that there shall not be room enough to receive it.
Webster's Bible Translation
Bring ye all the tithes into the store-house, that there may be food in my house, and prove me now with this, saith the LORD of hosts, if I will not open you the windows of heaven, and pour you out a blessing, that there shall not be room enough to receive it.
World English Bible
Bring the whole tithe into the storehouse, that there may be food in my house, and test me now in this," says Yahweh of Armies, "if I will not open you the windows of heaven, and pour you out a blessing, that there shall not be room enough for.
Young's Literal Translation
Bring in all the tithe unto the treasure-house, And there is food in My house; When ye have tried Me, now, with this, Said Jehovah of Hosts, Do not I open to you the windows of heaven? Yea, I have emptied on you a blessing till there is no space.
Study BibleRobbing God
Study Bible: Robbing God

…9You are cursed with a curse, yet you—the whole nation—are still robbing Me. 10Bring the full tithe into the storehouse, so that there may be food in My house. Test Me in this," says the LORD of Hosts. "See if I will not open the floodgates of heaven and pour out for you blessing without measure. 11I will rebuke the devourer for you, so that it will not destroy the fruits of your land, and the vine in your field will not fail to produce fruit," says the LORD of Hosts.…
Cross References
Leviticus 26:3
If you follow My statutes and carefully observe My commandments,
Leviticus 27:30
Thus any tithe from the land, whether from the seed of the land or the fruit of the trees, belongs to the LORD; it is holy to the LORD.
Numbers 18:21
Behold, I have given to the Levites all the tithes in Israel as an inheritance in return for the work they do, the service of the Tent of Meeting.
Deuteronomy 12:6
To that place you are to bring your burnt offerings and sacrifices, your tithes and heave offerings, your vow offerings and freewill offerings, as well as the firstborn of your herds and flocks.
Deuteronomy 14:22
You must be sure to set aside a tenth of all the produce brought forth each year from your fields.
Deuteronomy 14:29
Then the Levite (because he has no portion or inheritance among you), the foreigner, the fatherless, and the widow within your gates may come and eat and be satisfied. And the LORD your God will bless you in all the work of your hands.
2 Kings 7:2
But the officer on whose arm the king leaned answered the man of God, "Look, even if the LORD were to make windows in heaven, could this really happen?" "You will see it with your own eyes," replied Elisha, "but you will not eat any of it."
2 Chronicles 31:10
and Azariah, the chief priest of the household of Zadok, answered him, "Since the people began to bring their contributions into the house of the LORD, we have had enough to eat and there is plenty left over, because the LORD has blessed His people; this great abundance is what is left over."
Nehemiah 13:12
and all Judah brought a tenth of the grain, new wine, and oil into the storerooms.
Psalm 78:23
Yet He commanded the clouds above and opened the doors of the heavens.
Proverbs 3:9
Honor the LORD with your wealth and with the firstfruits of all your harvest;
Ezekiel 34:26
I will make them and the places all around My hill a blessing. I will send down showers in their season--showers of blessing.
Ezekiel 44:30
The best of all the firstfruits and of every contribution from all your offerings will belong to the priests. You are to give your first batch of dough to the priest, so that a blessing may rest upon your homes.
Hosea 2:21
"On that day I will respond--" declares the LORD--"I will respond to the heavens, and they will respond to the earth.
Joel 2:19
And the LORD answered His people: "Behold, I will send you grain, new wine, and oil, and by them you will be satisfied. I will never again make you a reproach among the nations.
Joel 2:24
The threshing floors will be full of grain, and the vats will overflow with new wine and oil.
Haggai 2:19
Is there still seed in the barn? The vine, the fig, the pomegranate, and the olive tree have not yet yielded fruit. But from this day on, I will bless you."
Treasury of Scripture
Bring you all the tithes into the storehouse, that there may be meat in my house, and prove me now herewith, said the LORD of hosts, if I will not open you the windows of heaven, and pour you out a blessing, that there shall not be room enough to receive it.
all.
2 Chronicles 31:4-10 Moreover he commanded the people that dwelt in Jerusalem to give the portion of the priests and the Levites, that they might be encouraged in the law of the LORD…
Nehemiah 10:33-39 For the shewbread, and for the continual meat offering, and for the continual burnt offering, of the sabbaths, of the new moons, for the set feasts, and for the holy things, and for the sin offerings to make an atonement for Israel, and for all the work of the house of our God…
Proverbs 3:9,10 Honour the LORD with thy substance, and with the firstfruits of all thine increase: …
the storehouse.
1 Chronicles 26:20 And of the Levites, Ahijah was over the treasures of the house of God, and over the treasures of the dedicated things.
2 Chronicles 31:11-19 Then Hezekiah commanded to prepare chambers in the house of the LORD; and they prepared them, …
Nehemiah 10:38 And the priest the son of Aaron shall be with the Levites, when the Levites take tithes: and the Levites shall bring up the tithe of the tithes unto the house of our God, to the chambers, into the treasure house.
and prove.
1 Kings 17:13-16 And Elijah said unto her, Fear not; go and do as thou hast said: but make me thereof a little cake first, and bring it unto me, and after make for thee and for thy son…
Psalm 37:3 Trust in the LORD, and do good; so shalt thou dwell in the land, and verily thou shalt be fed.
Haggai 2:19 Is the seed yet in the barn? yea, as yet the vine, and the fig tree, and the pomegranate, and the olive tree, hath not brought forth: from this day will I bless you.
open.
Genesis 7:11 In the six hundredth year of Noah's life, in the second month, the seventeenth day of the month, the same day were all the fountains of the great deep broken up, and the windows of heaven were opened.
Deuteronomy 28:12 The LORD shall open unto thee his good treasure, the heaven to give the rain unto thy land in his season, and to bless all the work of thine hand: and thou shalt lend unto many nations, and thou shalt not borrow.
2 Kings 7:2,19 Then a lord on whose hand the king leaned answered the man of God, and said, Behold, if the LORD would make windows in heaven, might this thing be? And he said, Behold, thou shalt see it with thine eyes, but shalt not eat thereof…
pour you out.
Ecclesiastes 11:3 If the clouds be full of rain, they empty themselves upon the earth: and if the tree fall toward the south, or toward the north, in the place where the tree falleth, there it shall be.
that there.
Leviticus 26:10 And ye shall eat old store, and bring forth the old because of the new.
LexiconBring
הָבִ֨יאוּ (hā·ḇî·’ū)
Verb - Hifil - Imperative - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 935: To come in, come, go in, go
the full
כָּל־ (kāl-)
Noun - masculine singular construct
Strong's Hebrew 3605: The whole, all, any, every
tithe
הַֽמַּעֲשֵׂ֜ר (ham·ma·‘ă·śêr)
Article | Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 4643: Tenth part, tithe
into
אֶל־ (’el-)
Preposition
Strong's Hebrew 413: Near, with, among, to
the storehouse,
בֵּ֣ית (bêṯ)
Noun - masculine singular construct
Strong's Hebrew 1004: A house
so that there may be
וִיהִ֥י (wî·hî)
Conjunctive waw | Verb - Qal - Conjunctive imperfect Jussive - third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 1961: To fall out, come to pass, become, be
food
טֶ֙רֶף֙ (ṭe·rep̄)
Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 2964: Something torn, a fragment, a fresh leaf, prey, food
in My house.
בְּבֵיתִ֔י (bə·ḇê·ṯî)
Preposition-b | Noun - masculine singular construct | first person common singular
Strong's Hebrew 1004: A house
Test Me
וּבְחָנ֤וּנִי (ū·ḇə·ḥā·nū·nî)
Conjunctive waw | Verb - Qal - Imperative - masculine plural | first person common singular
Strong's Hebrew 974: To test, to investigate
in this,”
בָּזֹ֔את (bā·zōṯ)
Preposition-b | Pronoun - feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew 2063: Hereby in it, likewise, the one other, same, she, so much, such deed, that,
says
אָמַ֖ר (’ā·mar)
Verb - Qal - Perfect - third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 559: To utter, say
the LORD
יְהוָ֣ה (Yah·weh)
Noun - proper - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 3068: LORD -- the proper name of the God of Israel
of Hosts.
צְבָא֑וֹת (ṣə·ḇā·’ō·wṯ)
Noun - common plural
Strong's Hebrew 6635: A mass of persons, reg, organized for, war, a campaign
“See if
אִם־ (’im-)
Conjunction
Strong's Hebrew 518: Lo!, whether?, if, although, Oh that!, when, not
I will not
לֹ֧א (lō)
Adverb - Negative particle
Strong's Hebrew 3808: Not, no
open
אֶפְתַּ֣ח (’ep̄·taḥ)
Verb - Qal - Imperfect - first person common singular
Strong's Hebrew 6605: To open wide, to loosen, begin, plough, carve
the floodgates
אֲרֻבּ֣וֹת (’ă·rub·bō·wṯ)
Noun - feminine plural construct
Strong's Hebrew 699: A lattice, a window, dovecot, chimney, sluice
of heaven
הַשָּׁמַ֔יִם (haš·šā·ma·yim)
Article | Noun - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 8064: Heaven, sky
and pour out
וַהֲרִיקֹתִ֥י (wa·hă·rî·qō·ṯî)
Conjunctive waw | Verb - Hifil - Conjunctive perfect - first person common singular
Strong's Hebrew 7324: Arm, cast out, draw out, make empty, pour forth out
for you
לָכֶ֛ם (lā·ḵem)
Preposition | second person masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 0: 0
blessing
בְּרָכָ֖ה (bə·rā·ḵāh)
Noun - feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew 1293: Benediction, prosperity
without
בְּלִי־ (bə·lî-)
Noun - masculine singular construct
Strong's Hebrew 1097: Failure, nothing, destruction, without, not yet, because not, as long as
measure.
דָֽי׃ (ḏāy)
Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 1767: Sufficiency, enough
Storehouse.--From the time of Hezekiah (2Chronicles 31:11) there were at the Sanctuary special storehouses built for this purpose; so, too, in the second Temple (Nehemiah 10:38-39; Nehemiah 12:44; Nehemiah 13:12-13).
Meat--i.e., food for the priests and Levites.
Open you . . .--According to the promise of Deuteronomy 11:13-15, &c. For a practical commentary on this verse, see 2Chronicles 31:10. "And Azariah, the chief priest of the house of Zadok, answered Hezekiah and said, Since the people began to bring the offerings into the house of the Lord, we have had enough to eat, and have left plenty; for the Lord hath blessed his people; and that which is left is this great store."
That.--Better, until.
There shall not be room enough . . .--This rendering gives the correct meaning of the words (Compare an expression of similar import in Zechariah 10:10.) We cannot agree with the rendering of Gesenius, "until my abundance be exhausted," as equivalent to "for ever."Verse 10. - All the tithes; the whole tithe - not merely a portion of it. God is not served with partial service. The storehouse. The tithes were brought to the temple, and laid up in the chambers built to receive them (see Nehemiah 10:38, 39; Nehemiah 13:5, 12, 13; 2 Chronicles 31:11, 12). That there may be meat in mine house. That they who minister about holy things may live of the things of the temple (1 Corinthians 9:13; Numbers 18:21). Prove me now herewith. Do your part, perform your duties, and then see if I will not reward your obedience. Open you the windows of heaven. The expression implies net only the removal of drought by copious showers of rain, but the diffusion of heavenly blessing in large abundance. That there shall not be room enough to receive it; or, unto superabundance; Vulgate, usque ad abundantiam; Septuagint, ἕως τοῦ ἱκανωθῆναι, "until it suffice;" Syriac, "until ye say, It is enough." The Authorized Version retains the negation in the sentence, and perhaps comes nearest to the meaning of the original (comp. Luke 12:17, 18).
