(14)--Literally,, or hemmed in between walls or rocks, like the pathway in a mountain gorge.

Which leadeth unto life.--Noteworthy as the first passage in our Lord's recorded teaching in which the word "life" appears as summing up all the blessedness of the kingdom. The idea is developed as we advance; the life becomes "eternal," and finally we are taught that the eternal life consists in the true and perfect knowledge of God and Christ (John 17:2-3).

Few there be that find it.--The sad contrast between the many and the few runs through all our Lord's teaching. He comes to "save the world," and yet those whom He chooses out of the world are but as a "little flock." They are to preach the gospel, and yet the result will be but discord and division. The picture is a dark one, and yet it represents but too faithfully the impression made, I do not say on Calvinist or even Christian, but on any ethical teacher, by the actual state of mankind around us. They are, for the most part, unconscious of the greatness of their lives, and of the interests at stake in them. If there is any wider hope, it is found in hints and suggestions of the possibilities of the future (1Peter 3:19; 1Peter 4:6); in the fact that the words used are emphatically present; in the belief that the short span of this life is not necessarily the whole of the discipline of a soul made for eternity; and that the new life, nascent, and feeble, and stunted here, may be quickened by some new process of education into higher energies.

Lexicon

But

ὅτι

(hoti)

Conjunction



Neuter of hostis as conjunction; demonstrative, that; causative, because.

small [is]

στενὴ

(stenē)

Adjective - Nominative Feminine Singular



Narrow, strait. Probably from the base of histemi; narrow.

the

ἡ

(hē)

Article - Nominative Feminine Singular



The, the definite article. Including the feminine he, and the neuter to in all their inflections; the definite article; the.

gate

πύλη

(pylē)

Noun - Nominative Feminine Singular



A gate. Apparently a primary word; a gate, i.e. The leaf or wing of a folding entrance.

and

καὶ

(kai)

Conjunction



And, even, also, namely.

narrow

τεθλιμμένη

(tethlimmenē)

Verb - Perfect Participle Middle or Passive - Nominative Feminine Singular



(a) I make narrow (strictly: by pressure); I press upon, (b) I persecute, press hard. Akin to the base of tribos; to crowd.

the

ἡ

(hē)

Article - Nominative Feminine Singular



The, the definite article. Including the feminine he, and the neuter to in all their inflections; the definite article; the.

way

ὁδὸς

(hodos)

Noun - Nominative Feminine Singular



A way, road, journey, path. Apparently a primary word; a road; by implication, a progress; figuratively, a mode or means.

that

ἡ

(hē)

Article - Nominative Feminine Singular



The, the definite article. Including the feminine he, and the neuter to in all their inflections; the definite article; the.

leads

ἀπάγουσα

(apagousa)

Verb - Present Participle Active - Nominative Feminine Singular



To lead, carry, take away; met: To be led astray, seduced. From apo and ago; to take off.

to

εἰς

(eis)

Preposition



A primary preposition; to or into, of place, time, or purpose; also in adverbial phrases.

life,

ζωήν

(zōēn)

Noun - Accusative Feminine Singular



Life, both of physical (present) and of spiritual (particularly future) existence. From zao; life.

and

καὶ

(kai)

Conjunction



And, even, also, namely.

only a few

ὀλίγοι

(oligoi)

Adjective - Nominative Masculine Plural



Puny; especially neuter somewhat.

find

εὑρίσκοντες

(heuriskontes)

Verb - Present Participle Active - Nominative Masculine Plural



A prolonged form of a primary heuro, which heureo is used for it in all the tenses except the present and imperfect to find.

it.

αὐτήν

(autēn)

Personal / Possessive Pronoun - Accusative Feminine 3rd Person Singular



He, she, it, they, them, same. From the particle au; the reflexive pronoun self, used of the third person, and of the other persons.







