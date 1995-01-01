



























































































































































But small is the gate and narrow the road that leads to life, and only a few find it.But the gateway to life is very narrow and the road is difficult, and only a few ever find it.For the gate is narrow and the way is hard that leads to life, and those who find it are few.But small is the gate and narrow the way that leads to life, and only a few find it.For smallthe gate and narrow the way leading to life, and few are those finding it.Because straitthe gate, and narrowthe way, which leadeth unto life, and few there be that find it.Because narrowthe gate and difficultthe way which leads to life, and there are few who find it.For the gate is narrow and the way is constricted that leads to life, and there are few who find it."For the gate is small and the way is narrow that leads to life, and there are few who find it.“For the gate is small, and the way is narrow that leads to life, and few are those who find it.But small is the gate and narrowdifficult to travel is the path that leads the way to [everlasting] life, and there are few who find it.How narrow is the gate and difficult the road that leads to life, and few find it.How narrow is the gate and difficult the road that leads to life, and few find it.For narrow is the gate, and straitened the way, that leadeth unto life, and few are they that find it.But the gate to life is very narrow. The road that leads there is so hard to follow that only a few people find it.How narrow is the gate, and strait is the way that leadeth to life: and few there are that find it!For narrow is the gate, and straitened the way, that leadeth unto life, and few be they that find it.But the gate to life is narrow and the way that leads to it is hard, and there are few people who find it.But the narrow gate and the road that lead to life are full of trouble. Only a few people find the narrow gate.How narrow is the gate and how constricted is the road that leads to life, and there aren't many people who find it!"how narrow [is] the gate and compressed the way that is leading to life, and few are those finding it!But the gate is narrow and the way is difficult that leads to life, and there are few who find it.How narrow is the gate, and difficult is the way that leads to life. Few are those who find it.because narrow is the gate and contracted the road which leads to Life, and few are those who find it.How narrow is the gate, and restricted is the way that leads to life! Few are those who find it.how strait is the gate, and compressed the way that is leading to the life, and few are those finding it!