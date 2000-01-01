Study Bible

Cross References

Romans 12:6

We have different gifts according to the grace given us. If one's gift is prophecy, let him use it in proportion to his faith;



1 Corinthians 4:1

So then, men ought to regard us as servants of Christ and stewards of the mysteries of God.



1 Corinthians 4:7

For who makes you so superior? What do you have that you did not receive? And if you did receive it, why do you boast as though you did not?



1 Peter 5:10

And after you have suffered for a little while, the God of all grace, who has called you to His eternal glory in Christ, will Himself restore you, secure you, strengthen you, and establish you.



1 Peter 5:12

Through Silvanus, whom I regard as a faithful brother, I have written to you briefly, encouraging you and testifying that this is the true grace of God. Stand firm in it.



Treasury of Scripture

Show hospitality to one another without complaining.If anyone speaks, he should speak as one conveying the words of God. If anyone serves, he should serve with the strength God provides, so that in all things God may be glorified through Jesus Christ, to whom be the glory and the power forever and ever. Amen.…

As every man has received the gift, even so minister the same one to another, as good stewards of the manifold grace of God.

every.

Matthew 25:14,15 For the kingdom of heaven is as a man travelling into a far country, who called his own servants, and delivered unto them his goods…

Luke 19:13 And he called his ten servants, and delivered them ten pounds, and said unto them, Occupy till I come.

Romans 12:6-8 Having then gifts differing according to the grace that is given to us, whether prophecy, let us prophesy according to the proportion of faith; …

ministry.

Matthew 20:28 Even as the Son of man came not to be ministered unto, but to minister, and to give his life a ransom for many.

Matthew 25:44 Then shall they also answer him, saying, Lord, when saw we thee an hungred, or athirst, or a stranger, or naked, or sick, or in prison, and did not minister unto thee?

Mark 10:45 For even the Son of man came not to be ministered unto, but to minister, and to give his life a ransom for many.

good.

Matthew 24:45 Who then is a faithful and wise servant, whom his lord hath made ruler over his household, to give them meat in due season?

Matthew 24:14,21 And this gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in all the world for a witness unto all nations; and then shall the end come…

Luke 12:42 And the Lord said, Who then is that faithful and wise steward, whom his lord shall make ruler over his household, to give them their portion of meat in due season?

the manifold.

1 Corinthians 3:10 According to the grace of God which is given unto me, as a wise masterbuilder, I have laid the foundation, and another buildeth thereon. But let every man take heed how he buildeth thereupon.

1 Corinthians 12:4 Now there are diversities of gifts, but the same Spirit.

1 Corinthians 15:10 But by the grace of God I am what I am: and his grace which was bestowed upon me was not in vain; but I laboured more abundantly than they all: yet not I, but the grace of God which was with me.