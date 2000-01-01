Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God's grace in its various forms.
New Living Translation
God has given each of you a gift from his great variety of spiritual gifts. Use them well to serve one another.
English Standard Version
As each has received a gift, use it to serve one another, as good stewards of God’s varied grace:
Berean Study Bible
As good stewards of the manifold grace of God, each of you should use whatever gift he has received to serve one another.
Berean Literal Bible
as each has received a gift, to them serving each other as good stewards of the manifold grace of God:
New American Standard Bible
As each one has received a special gift, employ it in serving one another as good stewards of the manifold grace of God.
New King James Version
As each one has received a gift, minister it to one another, as good stewards of the manifold grace of God.
King James Bible
As every man hath received the gift, even so minister the same one to another, as good stewards of the manifold grace of God.
Christian Standard Bible
Just as each one has received a gift, use it to serve others, as good stewards of the varied grace of God.
Contemporary English Version
Each of you has been blessed with one of God's many wonderful gifts to be used in the service of others. So use your gift well.
Good News Translation
Each one, as a good manager of God's different gifts, must use for the good of others the special gift he has received from God.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
Based on the gift each one has received, use it to serve others, as good managers of the varied grace of God.
International Standard Version
As good servant managers of God's grace in its various forms, serve one another with the gift each of you has received.
NET Bible
Just as each one has received a gift, use it to serve one another as good stewards of the varied grace of God.
New Heart English Bible
As each has received a gift, employ it in serving one another, as good managers of the grace of God in its various forms.
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
And let each one of you serve his neighbor with the gift he has received from God, as good stewards of the unique grace of God.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
Each of you as a good manager must use the gift that God has given you to serve others.
New American Standard 1977
As each one has received a special gift, employ it in serving one another, as good stewards of the manifold grace of God.
King James 2000 Bible
As every man has received a gift, even so minister the same one to another, as good stewards of the manifold grace of God.
American King James Version
As every man has received the gift, even so minister the same one to another, as good stewards of the manifold grace of God.
American Standard Version
according as each hath received a gift, ministering it among yourselves, as good stewards of the manifold grace of God;
Douay-Rheims Bible
As every man hath received grace, ministering the same one to another: as good stewards of the manifold grace of God.
Darby Bible Translation
each according as he has received a gift, ministering it to one another, as good stewards of [the] various grace of God.
English Revised Version
according as each hath received a gift, ministering it among yourselves, as good stewards of the manifold grace of God;
Webster's Bible Translation
As every man hath received the gift, even so minister the same one to another, as good stewards of the manifold grace of God.
Weymouth New Testament
Whatever be the gifts which each has received, you must use them for one another's benefit, as good stewards of God's many-sided kindness.
World English Bible
As each has received a gift, employ it in serving one another, as good managers of the grace of God in its various forms.
Young's Literal Translation
each, according as he received a gift, to one another ministering it, as good stewards of the manifold grace of God;
Study BibleLiving for God's Glory
…9Show hospitality to one another without complaining. 10As good stewards of the manifold grace of God, each of you should use whatever gift he has received to serve one another. 11If anyone speaks, he should speak as one conveying the words of God. If anyone serves, he should serve with the strength God provides, so that in all things God may be glorified through Jesus Christ, to whom be the glory and the power forever and ever. Amen.…
Cross References
Romans 12:6
We have different gifts according to the grace given us. If one's gift is prophecy, let him use it in proportion to his faith;
1 Corinthians 4:1
So then, men ought to regard us as servants of Christ and stewards of the mysteries of God.
1 Corinthians 4:7
For who makes you so superior? What do you have that you did not receive? And if you did receive it, why do you boast as though you did not?
1 Peter 5:10
And after you have suffered for a little while, the God of all grace, who has called you to His eternal glory in Christ, will Himself restore you, secure you, strengthen you, and establish you.
1 Peter 5:12
Through Silvanus, whom I regard as a faithful brother, I have written to you briefly, encouraging you and testifying that this is the true grace of God. Stand firm in it.
Treasury of Scripture
As every man has received the gift, even so minister the same one to another, as good stewards of the manifold grace of God.
every.
Matthew 25:14,15 For the kingdom of heaven is as a man travelling into a far country, who called his own servants, and delivered unto them his goods…
Luke 19:13 And he called his ten servants, and delivered them ten pounds, and said unto them, Occupy till I come.
Romans 12:6-8 Having then gifts differing according to the grace that is given to us, whether prophecy, let us prophesy according to the proportion of faith; …
ministry.
Matthew 20:28 Even as the Son of man came not to be ministered unto, but to minister, and to give his life a ransom for many.
Matthew 25:44 Then shall they also answer him, saying, Lord, when saw we thee an hungred, or athirst, or a stranger, or naked, or sick, or in prison, and did not minister unto thee?
Mark 10:45 For even the Son of man came not to be ministered unto, but to minister, and to give his life a ransom for many.
good.
Matthew 24:45 Who then is a faithful and wise servant, whom his lord hath made ruler over his household, to give them meat in due season?
Matthew 24:14,21 And this gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in all the world for a witness unto all nations; and then shall the end come…
Luke 12:42 And the Lord said, Who then is that faithful and wise steward, whom his lord shall make ruler over his household, to give them their portion of meat in due season?
the manifold.
1 Corinthians 3:10 According to the grace of God which is given unto me, as a wise masterbuilder, I have laid the foundation, and another buildeth thereon. But let every man take heed how he buildeth thereupon.
1 Corinthians 12:4 Now there are diversities of gifts, but the same Spirit.
1 Corinthians 15:10 But by the grace of God I am what I am: and his grace which was bestowed upon me was not in vain; but I laboured more abundantly than they all: yet not I, but the grace of God which was with me.
LexiconAs
ὡς (hōs)
Adverb
Strong's Greek 5613: Probably adverb of comparative from hos; which how, i.e. In that manner.
good
καλοὶ (kaloi)
Adjective - Nominative Masculine Plural
Strong's Greek 2570: Properly, beautiful, but chiefly good, i.e. Valuable or virtuous.
stewards
οἰκονόμοι (oikonomoi)
Noun - Nominative Masculine Plural
Strong's Greek 3623: A household manager, a steward, guardian.
of [the] manifold
ποικίλης (poikilēs)
Adjective - Genitive Feminine Singular
Strong's Greek 4164: Various, of different colors, diverse, various. Of uncertain derivation; motley, i.e. Various in character.
grace
χάριτος (charitos)
Noun - Genitive Feminine Singular
Strong's Greek 5485: From chairo; graciousness, of manner or act.
of God,
Θεοῦ (Theou)
Noun - Genitive Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 2316: A deity, especially the supreme Divinity; figuratively, a magistrate; by Hebraism, very.
each [of you]
ἕκαστος (hekastos)
Adjective - Nominative Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 1538: Each (of more than two), every one. As if a superlative of hekas; each or every.
[should use]
εἰς (eis)
Preposition
Strong's Greek 1519: A primary preposition; to or into, of place, time, or purpose; also in adverbial phrases.
whatever
αὐτὸ (auto)
Personal / Possessive Pronoun - Accusative Neuter 3rd Person Singular
Strong's Greek 846: He, she, it, they, them, same. From the particle au; the reflexive pronoun self, used of the third person, and of the other persons.
gift
χάρισμα (charisma)
Noun - Accusative Neuter Singular
Strong's Greek 5486: From charizomai; a gratuity, i.e. Deliverance;, a endowment, i.e. religious qualification, or miraculous faculty.
he has received
ἔλαβεν (elaben)
Verb - Aorist Indicative Active - 3rd Person Singular
Strong's Greek 2983: (a) I receive, get, (b) I take, lay hold of.
to serve
διακονοῦντες (diakonountes)
Verb - Present Participle Active - Nominative Masculine Plural
Strong's Greek 1247: From diakonos; to be an attendant, i.e. Wait upon (figuratively) teacher; technically, to act as a Christian deacon.
one another.
ἑαυτοὺς (heautous)
Reflexive Pronoun - Accusative Masculine 3rd Person Plural
Strong's Greek 1438: Himself, herself, itself.
As every man hath received the gift.--There is no definite article in the-Greek, which might be rendered, According as every man was gifted. They are reminded, as in 1Corinthians 4:7, that the gift was received, and for the same purpose. At what period these gifts were received it is hard to say, as in some instances the gift was of a spiritual nature, in others of a temporal nature. Each, however, has a gift of some kind for the benefit of the community.
Even so minister.--In the original, ministering. It is still an exhibition of the "intense charity" of 1Peter 4:8. The verb is the same as in 1Peter 1:12, where see Note.
As good stewards.--No one receives these gifts, spiritual or temporal, as his own; he is but a "steward," and when he offers them to the Church it is not as a benefactor, but as a servant, "ministering."
Of the manifold grace of God.--"Grace" is here used, not in its theological sense, but, as in 1Peter 3:7, in the sense of bountiful giving; and the beautiful word rendered "manifold" brings out the subtle and picturesque variety with which God arranges and distributes His bounty. But the emphatic word of the sentence is "of God."Verse 10. - As every man hath received the gift; rather, according as each received a gift. The aorist ἔλαβεν, "received," seems to point to a definite time, as baptism, or the laying on of hands (comp. Acts 8:17; Acts 19:6; 1 Timothy 4:14). For the gift (χάρισμα), comp. Romans 12:6; 1 Corinthians 12:4, "There are diversities of gifts." Even so minister the same one to another; literally, ministering it towards one another. The gifts of grace, whatever they may be, are talents entrusted to individual Christians for the good of the whole Church; those who have them must use them to minister to the wants of others (comp. 1 Peter 1:12, where the same word, διακονεῖν, to minister, is used of the gift of prophecy). As good stewards of the manifold grace of God. We seem to see here a reference to the parable of the talents (comp. also 1 Corinthians 4:1; Titus 1:7). Christians must be "good stewards (καλοὶ οἰκονόμοι)." There should be not only exactness, but also grace and beauty in their stewardship - the beauty which belongs to holy love, and flows from the imitation of him who is "the good Shepherd (ὁ ποιμὴν ὁ καλός).";;The gifts (χαρίσματα) are the manifestations of the grace (χάρις) of God; that grace from which all gifts issue is called manifold (ποικίλη), because of the diversities of its gifts, the variety of its manifestations.
