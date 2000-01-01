Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
Therefore judge nothing before the appointed time; wait until the Lord comes. He will bring to light what is hidden in darkness and will expose the motives of the heart. At that time each will receive their praise from God.
New Living Translation
So don’t make judgments about anyone ahead of time—before the Lord returns. For he will bring our darkest secrets to light and will reveal our private motives. Then God will give to each one whatever praise is due.
English Standard Version
Therefore do not pronounce judgment before the time, before the Lord comes, who will bring to light the things now hidden in darkness and will disclose the purposes of the heart. Then each one will receive his commendation from God.
Berean Study Bible
Therefore judge nothing before the appointed time; wait until the Lord comes. He will bring to light what is hidden in darkness and will expose the motives of men’s hearts. At that time each will receive his praise from God.
Berean Literal Bible
Therefore do not judge anything before the time, until the Lord shall have come, who both will bring to light the hidden things of darkness, and will make manifest the motives of the hearts; and then the praise will come to each from God.
New American Standard Bible
Therefore do not go on passing judgment before the time, but wait until the Lord comes who will both bring to light the things hidden in the darkness and disclose the motives of men's hearts; and then each man's praise will come to him from God.
New King James Version
Therefore judge nothing before the time, until the Lord comes, who will both bring to light the hidden things of darkness and reveal the counsels of the hearts. Then each one’s praise will come from God.
King James Bible
Therefore judge nothing before the time, until the Lord come, who both will bring to light the hidden things of darkness, and will make manifest the counsels of the hearts: and then shall every man have praise of God.
Christian Standard Bible
So don't judge anything prematurely, before the Lord comes, who will both bring to light what is hidden in darkness and reveal the intentions of the hearts. And then praise will come to each one from God.
Contemporary English Version
So don't judge anyone until the Lord returns. He will show what is hidden in the dark and what is in everyone's heart. Then God will be the one who praises each of us.
Good News Translation
So you should not pass judgment on anyone before the right time comes. Final judgment must wait until the Lord comes; he will bring to light the dark secrets and expose the hidden purposes of people's minds. And then all will receive from God the praise they deserve.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
Therefore don't judge anything prematurely, before the Lord comes, who will both bring to light what is hidden in darkness and reveal the intentions of the hearts. And then praise will come to each one from God.
International Standard Version
Therefore, stop judging prematurely, before the Lord comes, for he will bring to light what is now hidden in darkness and reveal the motives of our hearts. Then each person will receive his praise from God.
NET Bible
So then, do not judge anything before the time. Wait until the Lord comes. He will bring to light the hidden things of darkness and reveal the motives of hearts. Then each will receive recognition from God.
New Heart English Bible
Therefore judge nothing before the time, until the Lord comes, who will both bring to light the hidden things of darkness, and reveal the counsels of the hearts. Then each one will get his praise from God.
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
Therefore you should judge nothing before the time until THE LORD JEHOVAH will come, who shall illuminate the secrets of darkness and reveal the imaginations of the hearts, and then there shall be praise to each one from God.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
Therefore, don't judge anything before the appointed time. Wait until the Lord comes. He will also bring to light what is hidden in the dark and reveal people's motives. Then each person will receive praise from God.
New American Standard 1977
Therefore do not go on passing judgment before the time, but wait until the Lord comes who will both bring to light the things hidden in the darkness and disclose the motives of men’s hearts; and then each man’s praise will come to him from God.
King James 2000 Bible
Therefore judge nothing before the time, until the Lord comes, who both will bring to light the hidden things of darkness, and will make manifest the counsels of the hearts: and then shall every man have praise of God.
American King James Version
Therefore judge nothing before the time, until the Lord come, who both will bring to light the hidden things of darkness, and will make manifest the counsels of the hearts: and then shall every man have praise of God.
American Standard Version
Wherefore judge nothing before the time, until the Lord come, who will both bring to light the hidden things of darkness, and make manifest the counsels of the hearts; and then shall each man have his praise from God.
Douay-Rheims Bible
Therefore judge not before the time; until the Lord come, who both will bring to light the hidden things of darkness, and will make manifest the counsels of the hearts; and then shall every man have praise from God.
Darby Bible Translation
So that do not judge anything before [the] time, until the Lord shall come, who shall also both bring to light the hidden things of darkness, and shall make manifest the counsels of hearts; and then shall each have [his] praise from God.
English Revised Version
Wherefore judge nothing before the time, until the Lord come, who will both bring to light the hidden things of darkness, and make manifest the counsels of the hearts; and then shall each man have his praise from God.
Webster's Bible Translation
Therefore judge nothing before the time, until the Lord shall come, who will both bring to light the hidden things of darkness, and will make manifest the counsels of the hearts: and then shall every man have praise from God.
Weymouth New Testament
Therefore form no premature judgements, but wait until the Lord returns. He will both bring to light the secrets of darkness and will openly disclose the motives that have been in people's hearts; and then the praise which each man deserves will come to him from God.
World English Bible
Therefore judge nothing before the time, until the Lord comes, who will both bring to light the hidden things of darkness, and reveal the counsels of the hearts. Then each man will get his praise from God.
Young's Literal Translation
so, then, nothing before the time judge ye, till the Lord may come, who will both bring to light the hidden things of the darkness, and will manifest the counsels of the hearts, and then the praise shall come to each from God.
Study BibleServants of Christ
…4My conscience is clear, but that does not vindicate me. It is the Lord who judges me. 5Therefore judge nothing before the proper time; wait until the Lord comes. He will bring to light what is hidden in darkness and will expose the motives of men’s hearts. At that time each will receive his praise from God. 6Brothers, I have applied these things to myself and Apollos for your benefit, so that you may learn from us not to go beyond what is written. Then you will not take pride in one man over another.…
Cross References
Job 12:22
He reveals the deep things of darkness and brings deep shadows into light.
Ecclesiastes 12:14
For God will bring every deed into judgment, along with every hidden thing, whether good or evil.
Jeremiah 16:17
For My eyes are on all their ways. They are not hidden from My face, and their guilt is not concealed from My eyes.
Jeremiah 23:25
"I have heard the sayings of the prophets who prophesy lies in My name: 'I had a dream! I had a dream!'
Hosea 8:13
Though they offer sacrifices given to Me and eat the meat, the LORD does not accept them. Now He will remember their iniquity and punish their sins: They will return to Egypt.
Matthew 7:1
Do not judge, or you will be judged.
Matthew 10:26
So do not be afraid of them. For there is nothing concealed that will not be disclosed, and nothing hidden that will not be made known.
John 21:22
Jesus answered, "If I want him to remain until I return, what is that to you? You follow Me!"
John 21:23
Because of this, the rumor spread among the brothers that this disciple would not die. However, Jesus did not say that he would not die, but only, "If I want him to remain until I return, what is that to you?"
Romans 2:1
You therefore have no excuse, you who pass judgment on another. For on whatever grounds you judge the other, you are condemning yourself, because you who pass judgment do the same things.
Romans 2:16
This will come to pass on that day when God will judge men's secrets through Christ Jesus, as proclaimed by my gospel.
Romans 2:29
No, a man is a Jew because he is one inwardly, and circumcision is a matter of the heart, by the Spirit, not by the written code. Such a man's praise does not come from men, but from God.
1 Corinthians 3:8
He who plants and he who waters are one in purpose, and each will be rewarded according to his own labor.
1 Corinthians 3:13
his workmanship will be evident, because the Day will bring it to light. It will be revealed with fire, and the fire will prove the quality of each man's work.
1 Corinthians 3:14
If what he has built survives, he will receive a reward.
1 Corinthians 11:16
If anyone is inclined to dispute this, we have no other practice, nor do the churches of God.
1 Corinthians 11:26
For as often as you eat this bread and drink this cup, you proclaim the Lord's death until He comes.
2 Corinthians 4:2
Instead, we have renounced secret and shameful ways. We do not practice deceit, nor do we distort the word of God. On the contrary, by open proclamation of the truth, we commend ourselves to every man's conscience in the sight of God.
2 Corinthians 10:18
For it is not the one who commends himself who is approved, but the one whom the Lord commends.
James 5:9
Do not complain about one another, brothers, so that you will not be judged. Look, the Judge is standing at the door!
Treasury of Scripture
Therefore judge nothing before the time, until the Lord come, who both will bring to light the hidden things of darkness, and will make manifest the counsels of the hearts: and then shall every man have praise of God.
judge.
Matthew 7:1,2 Judge not, that ye be not judged…
Luke 6:37 Judge not, and ye shall not be judged: condemn not, and ye shall not be condemned: forgive, and ye shall be forgiven:
Romans 2:1,16 Therefore thou art inexcusable, O man, whosoever thou art that judgest: for wherein thou judgest another, thou condemnest thyself; for thou that judgest doest the same things…
until.
1 Corinthians 1:7 So that ye come behind in no gift; waiting for the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ:
1 Corinthians 11:26 For as often as ye eat this bread, and drink this cup, ye do shew the Lord's death till he come.
1 Corinthians 15:23 But every man in his own order: Christ the firstfruits; afterward they that are Christ's at his coming.
who.
1 Corinthians 3:13 Every man's work shall be made manifest: for the day shall declare it, because it shall be revealed by fire; and the fire shall try every man's work of what sort it is.
Ecclesiastes 11:9 Rejoice, O young man, in thy youth; and let thy heart cheer thee in the days of thy youth, and walk in the ways of thine heart, and in the sight of thine eyes: but know thou, that for all these things God will bring thee into judgment.
Ecclesiastes 12:14 For God shall bring every work into judgment, with every secret thing, whether it be good, or whether it be evil.
praise.
Matthew 25:21,23 His lord said unto him, Well done, thou good and faithful servant: thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy lord…
John 5:44 How can ye believe, which receive honour one of another, and seek not the honour that cometh from God only?
Romans 2:7,29 To them who by patient continuance in well doing seek for glory and honour and immortality, eternal life: …
LexiconTherefore
Ὥστε (Hōste)
Conjunction
Strong's Greek 5620: So that, therefore, so then, so as to. From hos and te; so too, i.e. Thus therefore.
judge
κρίνετε (krinete)
Verb - Present Imperative Active - 2nd Person Plural
Strong's Greek 2919: Properly, to distinguish, i.e. Decide; by implication, to try, condemn, punish.
nothing
τι (ti)
Interrogative / Indefinite Pronoun - Accusative Neuter Singular
Strong's Greek 5100: Any one, some one, a certain one or thing. An enclitic indefinite pronoun; some or any person or object.
before
πρὸ (pro)
Preposition
Strong's Greek 4253: A primary preposition; 'fore', i.e. In front of, prior to.
[the] proper time;
καιροῦ (kairou)
Noun - Genitive Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 2540: Fitting season, season, opportunity, occasion, time. Of uncertain affinity; an occasion, i.e. Set or proper time.
[wait] until
ἕως (heōs)
Conjunction
Strong's Greek 2193: A conjunction, preposition and adverb of continuance, until.
the
ὁ (ho)
Article - Nominative Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 3588: The, the definite article. Including the feminine he, and the neuter to in all their inflections; the definite article; the.
Lord
Κύριος (Kyrios)
Noun - Nominative Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 2962: Lord, master, sir; the Lord. From kuros; supreme in authority, i.e. controller; by implication, Master.
comes.
ἔλθῃ (elthē)
Verb - Aorist Subjunctive Active - 3rd Person Singular
Strong's Greek 2064: To come, go.
[He]
ὃς (hos)
Personal / Relative Pronoun - Nominative Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 3739: Who, which, what, that.
will bring to light
φωτίσει (phōtisei)
Verb - Future Indicative Active - 3rd Person Singular
Strong's Greek 5461: From phos; to shed rays, i.e. To shine or to brighten up.
what is
τὰ (ta)
Article - Accusative Neuter Plural
Strong's Greek 3588: The, the definite article. Including the feminine he, and the neuter to in all their inflections; the definite article; the.
hidden
κρυπτὰ (krypta)
Adjective - Accusative Neuter Plural
Strong's Greek 2927: From krupto; concealed, i.e. Private.
in darkness
σκότους (skotous)
Noun - Genitive Neuter Singular
Strong's Greek 4655: Darkness, either physical or moral. From the base of skia; shadiness, i.e. Obscurity.
and
καὶ (kai)
Conjunction
Strong's Greek 2532: And, even, also, namely.
will expose
φανερώσει (phanerōsei)
Verb - Future Indicative Active - 3rd Person Singular
Strong's Greek 5319: To make clear (visible, manifest), make known. From phaneros; to render apparent.
the
τὰς (tas)
Article - Accusative Feminine Plural
Strong's Greek 3588: The, the definite article. Including the feminine he, and the neuter to in all their inflections; the definite article; the.
motives
βουλὰς (boulas)
Noun - Accusative Feminine Plural
Strong's Greek 1012: Counsel, deliberate wisdom, decree. From boulomai; volition, i.e. advice, or purpose.
of [ men’s ]
τῶν (tōn)
Article - Genitive Feminine Plural
Strong's Greek 3588: The, the definite article. Including the feminine he, and the neuter to in all their inflections; the definite article; the.
hearts.
καρδιῶν (kardiōn)
Noun - Genitive Feminine Plural
Strong's Greek 2588: Prolonged from a primary kar; the heart, i.e. the thoughts or feelings; also the middle.
At that time
τότε (tote)
Adverb
Strong's Greek 5119: Then, at that time. From ho and hote; the when, i.e. At the time that.
each
ἑκάστῳ (hekastō)
Adjective - Dative Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 1538: Each (of more than two), every one. As if a superlative of hekas; each or every.
will receive
γενήσεται (genēsetai)
Verb - Future Indicative Middle - 3rd Person Singular
Strong's Greek 1096: A prolongation and middle voice form of a primary verb; to cause to be, i.e. to become, used with great latitude.
[his]
ὁ (ho)
Article - Nominative Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 3588: The, the definite article. Including the feminine he, and the neuter to in all their inflections; the definite article; the.
praise
ἔπαινος (epainos)
Noun - Nominative Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 1868: Commendation, praise, approval. From epi and the base of aineo; laudation; concretely, a commendable thing.
from
ἀπὸ (apo)
Preposition
Strong's Greek 575: From, away from. A primary particle; 'off, ' i.e. Away, in various senses.
God.
Θεοῦ (Theou)
Noun - Genitive Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 2316: A deity, especially the supreme Divinity; figuratively, a magistrate; by Hebraism, very.
Before the time.--This is explained by the following words to be "the day of the Lord." When this arrives the truth will be ascertainable, for God will bring into light all the things at present hidden in the darkness, and will show forth the inner motives of each heart. Then every man (and not only one party leader, as at Corinth) shall have his due and proper praise from God--not from man.Verse 5. - Judge nothing. St. Paul, in the Epistle to the Romans, insists with some indignation on this duty of checking the tendency to vain depreciation, both because we have not the capacity for forming adequate judgments, and because censoriousness is a very common though thoroughly unchristian vice (Romans 14:4, 10, 13). Before the time. The time is when God shall "judge the secrets of men" (Romans 2:16), and when "the day shall try every man's work of what sort it is" (1 Corinthians 3:13). Until the Lord come. The advent is called in the New Testament sometimes the "epiphany," and sometimes the parousia of Christ. The word used for "until" (heos an) points to a time entirely indefinite. Both; rather, also; i.e. among other things. The hidden things of darkness. "All things are naked and opened unto the eyes of him with whom we have to do" (Hebrews 4:13; comp. Ecclesiastes 12:14). God "shall illuminate the crypts of the darkness which naturally fills the self deceiving heart." The counsels of the hearts. These may bear no scrutiny, even when the actions of the life have been made to look plausible enough. And then. God only "seeth in secret" (Matthew 6:4), and therefore the praise and blame of men may in this life be equally unjust. Shall every man have praise of God; rather, each one shall then have his praise (i.e. such praise as he deserves) from God. Some of the Greek Fathers (e.g. Theophylact) here make "praise" a "word of intermediate sense," involving either praise or blame. But St. Paul says "praise" for two reasons - partly because he is thinking of faithful teachers like Cephas, Apollos, and himself, who were depreciated by rival factions; and partly because he, like other apostles, shows an invariable tendency to allude to the bright rather than to the dark side of judgment. The "praise from God" - the "Well done, good and faithful servant" - is so infinitely precious that it reduces to insignificance the comparative value of human praise or blame.
