Lexicon

[and are] justified

δικαιούμενοι

(dikaioumenoi)

Verb - Present Participle Middle or Passive - Nominative Masculine Plural



From dikaios; to render just or innocent.

freely

δωρεὰν

(dōrean)

Adverb



As a free gift, without payment, freely. Accusative case of dorea as adverb; gratuitously.

by

τῇ

(tē)

Article - Dative Feminine Singular



The, the definite article. Including the feminine he, and the neuter to in all their inflections; the definite article; the.

His

αὐτοῦ

(autou)

Personal / Possessive Pronoun - Genitive Masculine 3rd Person Singular



He, she, it, they, them, same. From the particle au; the reflexive pronoun self, used of the third person, and of the other persons.

grace

χάριτι

(chariti)

Noun - Dative Feminine Singular



From chairo; graciousness, of manner or act.

through

διὰ

(dia)

Preposition



A primary preposition denoting the channel of an act; through.

the

τῆς

(tēs)

Article - Genitive Feminine Singular



The, the definite article. Including the feminine he, and the neuter to in all their inflections; the definite article; the.

redemption

ἀπολυτρώσεως

(apolytrōseōs)

Noun - Genitive Feminine Singular



From a compound of apo and lutron; ransom in full, i.e. riddance, or Christian salvation.

that

τῆς

(tēs)

Article - Genitive Feminine Singular



The, the definite article. Including the feminine he, and the neuter to in all their inflections; the definite article; the.

[is] in

ἐν

(en)

Preposition



In, on, among. A primary preposition denoting position, and instrumentality, i.e. A relation of rest; 'in, ' at, on, by, etc.

Christ

Χριστῷ

(Christō)

Noun - Dative Masculine Singular



Anointed One; the Messiah, the Christ. From chrio; Anointed One, i.e. The Messiah, an epithet of Jesus.

Jesus.

Ἰησοῦ

(Iēsou)

Noun - Dative Masculine Singular



Of Hebrew origin; Jesus, the name of our Lord and two other Israelites.

Being justified.

are

in that very state of destitution

(24)--We should more naturally say, "but nowjustified." The construction in the Greek is peculiar, and may be accounted for in one of two ways. Either the phrase "being justified" may be taken as corresponding to "all them that believe" in Romans 3:22 , the change of case being an irregularity suggested by the form of the sentence immediately preceding; or the construction may be considered to be regular, and the participle "being justified" would then be dependent upon the last finite verb: "they come short of the glory of God, andare justified."

Freely.--Gratuitously, without exertion or merit on their part. (Comp. Matthew 10:8; Revelation 21:6; Revelation 22:17.)

By his grace.--By His own grace. The means by which justification is wrought out is the death and atonement of Christ; its ulterior cause is the grace of God, or free readmission into His favour, which He accords to man.

Redemption.--Literally, ransoming. The notion of ransom contains in itself the triple idea of a bondage, a deliverance, and the payment of an equivalent as the means of that deliverance. The bondage is the state of sin and of guilt, with the expectation of punishment; the deliverance is the removal of this state, and the opening out, in its stead, of a prospect of eternal happiness and glory; the equivalent paid by Christ is the shedding of His own blood. This last is the pivot upon which the whole idea of redemption turned. It is therefore clear that the redemption of the sinner is an act wrought objectively, and, in the first instance, independently of any change of condition in him, though such a change is involved in the appropriation of the efficacy of that act to himself. It cannot be explained as a purely subjective process wrought in the sinner through the influence of Christ's death. The idea of dying and reviving with Christ, though a distinct aspect of the atonement, cannot be made to cover the whole of it. There is implied, not only a change in the recipient of the atonement, but also a change wrought without his co-operation in the relations between God and man. There is, if it may be so said, in the death of Christ something which determines the will of God, as well as something which acts upon the will of man. And the particular influence which is brought to bear upon the counsels of God is represented under the figure of a ransom or payment of an equivalent. This element is too essentially a part of the metaphor, and is too clearly established by other parallel metaphors, to be explained away; though what the terms "propitiation" and "equivalent" can mean, as applied to God, we do not know, and it perhaps does not become us too curiously to inquire.

The doctrine of the atonement thus stated is not peculiar to St. Paul, and did not originate with him. It is found also in the Synoptic Gospels, Matthew 20:28 ( = Mark 10:45), "The Son of Man came to give His life a ransom for many," and in Hebrews 9:15, "And for this cause He is the Mediator of the New Testament, that by means of death, for the redemption (ransoming) of the transgressions that were under the first testament, they which are called might receive the promise of eternal inheritance." (Comp. 1John 2:2; 1Peter 1:18-19; 1Peter 2:24, et al.)

Verses 24-26.

Being justified freely by his grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus: whom God set forth to be a propitiation through faith in his blood.

Δικαιούμενοι

πάντες

Δωρεὰν

τῆ αὐτοῦ

χάριτι

law

all

all

potentially

all

potential

διὰ τῆς πίστεως

objectively

atonement

effecting

ἀπολύτρωσις

deliverance

atonement

ransom

λύτρον

ἀντίλυτρον

himself

his life

Τὴν ψυχὴν αὐτοῦ λύτρον ἀντὶ

πολλῶν

Προέθετο ιν ´ερ.

exhibiting to view

i.e.

ἱλαστήριον

i.e.

ἐπίθεμα

τὸ

ἱλαστήριον

ἱλαστήριον

at the

bloodless, being

propitiatory offering

θῦμα

ἐν τῷ αὐτοῦ

αἵματι

blood-shedding

ἐν τῷ

αὐτοῦ αἵματι

διὰ τῆς πίστεως

ἱλαστήριον

αὐτοῦ

διὰ τοῦ ἀδίου

αἵματος

ἐν αἵματι ἀλλοτρίῳ

ἱλαστήριον

For showing of his righteousness because of the passing over of the sins done aforetime in the forbearance of God, in order to the showing of his righteousness in the time that now is, so that he may be righteous, and justifying

δικαιοῦντα

δικαιωσύνην

δίκαιων

him that is of faith in Jesus

διὰ τὴν πάρεσιν

setting forth

purposing

ἱλαστήριον αρε

ἔνδειξιν

εἰς

πρὸς

Αἰς

πρὸς

aim

direction

εἰς

passed over

set forth

προέθετο

purposed

in his forbearance

Τοὺς μὲν οῦν

χρόνους τῆς ἀγνοίας ὑπεριδὼν ὁ Θεὸς

πρὸς τὴν ἔνδειξιν

agrees within ver. 23. "Repente sic panditur scena amaenior" (Bengel).andare opposed to the impossible theory of justification by. And, assinned, soare so justified, the redemption being for; cf. especially Romans 5:18 . Butjustification only is implied; for the condition for appropriation is further intimated byfollowing. The means whereby it becomespossible is "the redemption that is in Christ Jesus." Here, as throughout St. Paul's Epistles, and in the New Testament generally, the doctrine ofbeing required for man's justification is undoubtedly taught, Christ being viewed as not only manifesting God's righteousness in his life, and reconciling believers through his influence on themselves, but assuch reconciliation by an atoning sacrifice. The word itself () here used may indeed sometimes denoteonly (cf. Romans 8:23 Hebrews 11:35 ); but certainly, when used of the redemption of man by Christ, it impliesby the payment of aor); cf. Ephesians 1:7 Matthew 20:28 ; the ransom paid being said to be, or (as in Matthew 20:28 . It does not follow that all conceptions of schools of theology as to how the atonement was efficacious for its purpose are correct or adequate. It must, from the very nature of the subject, remain to us a mystery. It may be enough for us to believe that whatever need the human conscience has ever felt of atonement for sin, whatever human want was expressed by world-wide rites of sacrifice, whatever especially was signified by the blood required for atonement in the Mosaic ritual, - all this is met and fulfilled for us in Christ's offering of himself, and that in him and through him we may now "come boldly to the throne of grace," having need of no other25 ("set forth," Authorized Version), may bear here its most usual classical sense of("ante omniam oculos possuit," Bengel);in the historical manifestation of the Redeemer. It may, however, mean "decreed," or "purposed" (cf. ch. 1:13; Ephesians 1:9 ). The wordseems best taken as a neuter adjective used substantively, there being no instance of its application in the masculine to a person. Its ordinary use in the LXX (as also Hebrews 9:5 ) is to designate the lid of the ark (the mercy-seat), the noun(which is added Exodus 25:17 Exodus 37:6 ) being supposed to be always understood, though the usual designation is simply. Hence most commentators, including the Greek Fathers generally, understoodin this sense here, Christ being regarded as the antitype of the mercy-seat, as being the medium of atonement and approach to God. The main objection to this view is that it involves an awkward confusion of metaphors, it being difficult to regard him who was at once the Victim whose blood was offered, and the High Priest who offered his own blood,mercy-seat, as being also the Mercy-seat itself. (Thus, however, Theodoret explains: "The mercy-seat of old was itselfwithout life, but it received the sprinkling of the blood of the sacrifice. But the Lord Christ and God is at once Mercy-seat, High Priest, and Lamb.") The difficulty is avoided if we take the word here in the sense of, which in itself it will bear, a noun, such as, being supposed to be (cf. 4 Maccabees 17:22; Josephus, 'Ant.,' 16. c. 7; Dio Chrys., 'Orat.,' 11:1). Whatever its exact meaning, it evidently denotes a true fulfilment in Christ of the atonement for sin undoubtedly signified by the type; as does further, which follows. For a distinct enunciation of the significance of bleed under the ancient ritual, as reserved for and expressing atonement, see especially Leviticus 17:11 . The meaning of the whole sacrificial ritual is there expressed as being that the life of man being forfeit to Divine justice, blood, representing life, must be offered instead of his life for atonement. Hence, in pursuance of this idea, the frequent references in the New Testament to Hebrews physicalof Christ (cf. Hebrews 9:22 , "Without shedding of blood there is no remission"). It is not, however, implied that the material blood of Christ, shed on the cross, in itself cleanses the soul from sin, but only that it signifies to us the fulfilment in him of the type of an atoning sacrifice. As to the construction of ver. 25, it is a question whetheris to be taken in connection with, meaning "through faith in his blood" (an unusual expression, though grammatically correct, cf. Ephesians 1:15 ), or with. The emphatic position of, such as apparently to signify "in his own blood," favours the latter connection (cf. Hebrews 9:12-25 , where the offering of Christ is distinguished from those of the Law in being, not). Thus the meaning will be that he was set forth (or purposed) as an, available for us through faith, and consisting in the offering of himself - in, the shedding of his own blood.(the word is, corresponding withandpreceding). This translation differs materially from that of the Authorized Version, which is evidently erroneous, especially in the rendering ofby "for the remission." Our translators, in a way very unusual with them, seem to have missed the drift of the passage, and so been led to give the above untenable rendering in order to suit their view of it. It is to be observed that two purposes of the(or) of Christ Jesus ashere declared, both denoted by the word, which is repeated, being governed in the first clause of the sentence by, and in the second by. Some say that the preposition is changed with no intended difference of meaning. But it is not St. Paul's way to use his prepositions carelessly.in the first clause may be taken to denote the immediate purpose of the propitiation, andin the second to have its proper significance ofor, denoting a further intention and result, consequent on the first. The first purpose, denoted by, was the vindication of God's righteousness with regard to the ages past, in that he had so long, or left unvisited, the sins of mankind. The propitiation of Christ. at length(or, as may be expressed by, all along), showed that he had not been indifferent to these sins, thoughhe had passed them over. Cf. Acts 17:30 ; also Hebrews 9:15 , where the death of Christ, as the Mediator of the new covenant, is said to have been "for the redemption of the transgressions that were under the first covenant," the meaning and efficacy of the "death" being thus regarded, in the first place, as retrospective (cf. also Hebrews 9:26 ). But then there was a further grand purpose, expressed by theof the second clause that of providing a way of present justification for believers now, without derogation of the Divine righteousness. Such appears to be the meaning of this passage.Alphabetical: a and are as being by came Christ freely gift grace his in is Jesus justified redemption that the through which