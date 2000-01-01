Study Bible

23

24

25

Cross References

Psalm 130:7

O Israel, put your hope in the LORD, for with the LORD is loving devotion, and with Him is redemption in abundance.



Acts 15:11

On the contrary, we believe it is through the grace of the Lord Jesus that we are saved, just as they are."



Romans 4:4

Now the wages of the worker are not credited as a gift, but as an obligation.



Romans 4:16

Therefore, the promise comes by faith, so that it may rest on grace and may be guaranteed to all Abraham's offspring--not only to those who are of the Law, but also to those who are of the faith of Abraham. He is the father of us all.



1 Corinthians 1:30

It is because of Him that you are in Christ Jesus, who has become for us wisdom from God: our righteousness, holiness, and redemption.



Ephesians 1:7

In Him we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of our trespasses, according to the riches of His grace,



Ephesians 2:8

For it is by grace you have been saved through faith, and this not from yourselves; it is the gift of God,



Colossians 1:14

in whom we have redemption, the forgiveness of sins.



Hebrews 9:15

Therefore Christ is the mediator of a new covenant, so that those who are called may receive the promised eternal inheritance, now that He has died to redeem them from the transgressions committed under the first covenant.



O Israel, put your hope in the LORD, for with the LORD is loving devotion, and with Him is redemption in abundance.On the contrary, we believe it is through the grace of the Lord Jesus that we are saved, just as they are."Now the wages of the worker are not credited as a gift, but as an obligation.Therefore, the promise comes by faith, so that it may rest on grace and may be guaranteed to all Abraham's offspring--not only to those who are of the Law, but also to those who are of the faith of Abraham. He is the father of us all.It is because of Him that you are in Christ Jesus, who has become for us wisdom from God: our righteousness, holiness, and redemption.In Him we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of our trespasses, according to the riches of His grace,For it is by grace you have been saved through faith, and this not from yourselves; it is the gift of God,in whom we have redemption, the forgiveness of sins.Therefore Christ is the mediator of a new covenant, so that those who are called may receive the promised eternal inheritance, now that He has died to redeem them from the transgressions committed under the first covenant.

Treasury of Scripture

for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God,God presented Him as the atoning sacrifice through faith in His blood, in order to demonstrate His righteousness, because in His forbearance He had passed over the sins committed beforehand.…

Being justified freely by his grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus:

justified.

Romans 4:16 Therefore it is of faith, that it might be by grace; to the end the promise might be sure to all the seed; not to that only which is of the law, but to that also which is of the faith of Abraham; who is the father of us all,

Romans 5:16-19 And not as it was by one that sinned, so is the gift: for the judgment was by one to condemnation, but the free gift is of many offences unto justification…

1 Corinthians 6:11 And such were some of you: but ye are washed, but ye are sanctified, but ye are justified in the name of the Lord Jesus, and by the Spirit of our God.

through.

Romans 5:9 Much more then, being now justified by his blood, we shall be saved from wrath through him.

Isaiah 53:11 He shall see of the travail of his soul, and shall be satisfied: by his knowledge shall my righteous servant justify many; for he shall bear their iniquities.

Matthew 20:28 Even as the Son of man came not to be ministered unto, but to minister, and to give his life a ransom for many.