New International Version
being confident of this, that he who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus.
New Living Translation
And I am certain that God, who began the good work within you, will continue his work until it is finally finished on the day when Christ Jesus returns.
English Standard Version
And I am sure of this, that he who began a good work in you will bring it to completion at the day of Jesus Christ.
Berean Study Bible
being confident of this, that He who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus.
Berean Literal Bible
being persuaded of this very thing, that the One having begun a good work in you will complete it until the day of Christ Jesus.
New American Standard Bible
For I am confident of this very thing, that He who began a good work in you will perfect it until the day of Christ Jesus.
New King James Version
being confident of this very thing, that He who has begun a good work in you will complete it until the day of Jesus Christ;
King James Bible
Being confident of this very thing, that he which hath begun a good work in you will perform it until the day of Jesus Christ:
Christian Standard Bible
I am sure of this, that he who started a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus.
Contemporary English Version
God is the one who began this good work in you, and I am certain that he won't stop before it is complete on the day that Christ Jesus returns.
Good News Translation
And so I am sure that God, who began this good work in you, will carry it on until it is finished on the Day of Christ Jesus.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
I am sure of this, that He who started a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus.
International Standard Version
I am convinced of this, that the one who began a good action among you will bring it to completion by the Day of the Messiah Jesus.
NET Bible
For I am sure of this very thing, that the one who began a good work in you will perfect it until the day of Christ Jesus.
New Heart English Bible
being confident of this very thing, that he who began a good work in you will complete it until the day of Christ Jesus.
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
Because I trust concerning this, that he who has begun good work in you will accomplish that until the day of our Lord Yeshua The Messiah.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
I'm convinced that God, who began this good work in you, will carry it through to completion on the day of Christ Jesus.
New American Standard 1977
For I am confident of this very thing, that He who began a good work in you will perfect it until the day of Christ Jesus.
King James 2000 Bible
Being confident of this very thing, that he who has begun a good work in you will perform it until the day of Jesus Christ:
American King James Version
Being confident of this very thing, that he which has begun a good work in you will perform it until the day of Jesus Christ:
American Standard Version
being confident of this very thing, that he who began a good work in you will perfect it until the day of Jesus Christ:
Douay-Rheims Bible
Being confident of this very thing, that he, who hath begun a good work in you, will perfect it unto the day of Christ Jesus.
Darby Bible Translation
having confidence of this very thing, that he who has begun in you a good work will complete it unto Jesus Christ's day:
English Revised Version
being confident of this very thing, that he which began a good work in you will perfect it until the day of Jesus Christ:
Webster's Bible Translation
Being confident of this very thing, that he who hath begun a good work in you, will perform it until the day of Jesus Christ:
Weymouth New Testament
For of this I am confident, that He who has begun a good work within you will go on to perfect it in preparation for the day of Jesus Christ.
World English Bible
being confident of this very thing, that he who began a good work in you will complete it until the day of Jesus Christ.
Young's Literal Translation
having been confident of this very thing, that He who did begin in you a good work, will perform it till a day of Jesus Christ,
…5because of your partnership in the gospel from the first day until now, 6being confident of this, that He who began a good work in you will continue to perfect it until the day of Christ Jesus. 7It is right for me to feel this way about all of you, since I have you in my heart. For in my chains and in my defense and confirmation of the gospel, you are all partners in grace with me.…
Cross References
Psalm 138:8
The LORD will fulfill His purpose in me. O LORD, Your loving devotion endures forever--do not abandon the works of Your hands.
1 Corinthians 1:8
He will sustain you to the end, so that you will be blameless on the day of our Lord Jesus Christ.
Philippians 1:10
so that you can discern what is best, that you may be pure and blameless for the day of Christ,
Philippians 2:12
Therefore, my beloved, just as you have always obeyed, not only in my presence, but now even more in my absence, continue to work out your salvation with fear and trembling.
Philippians 2:16
as you hold forth the word of life, in order that I may boast on the day of Christ that I did not run or labor in vain.
Treasury of Scripture
Being confident of this very thing, that he which has begun a good work in you will perform it until the day of Jesus Christ:
confident.
2 Corinthians 1:15 And in this confidence I was minded to come unto you before, that ye might have a second benefit;
2 Corinthians 2:3 And I wrote this same unto you, lest, when I came, I should have sorrow from them of whom I ought to rejoice; having confidence in you all, that my joy is the joy of you all.
2 Corinthians 7:16 I rejoice therefore that I have confidence in you in all things.
begun.
Philippians 1:29 For unto you it is given in the behalf of Christ, not only to believe on him, but also to suffer for his sake;
Philippians 2:13 For it is God which worketh in you both to will and to do of his good pleasure.
John 6:29 Jesus answered and said unto them, This is the work of God, that ye believe on him whom he hath sent.
will.
Psalm 138:8 The LORD will perfect that which concerneth me: thy mercy, O LORD, endureth for ever: forsake not the works of thine own hands.
John 6:29 Jesus answered and said unto them, This is the work of God, that ye believe on him whom he hath sent.
Ephesians 4:12 For the perfecting of the saints, for the work of the ministry, for the edifying of the body of Christ:
perform it.
Hebrews 12:2 Looking unto Jesus the author and finisher of our faith; who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is set down at the right hand of the throne of God.
the day.
Philippians 1:10 That ye may approve things that are excellent; that ye may be sincere and without offence till the day of Christ;
See on
1 Corinthians 1:8 Who shall also confirm you unto the end, that ye may be blameless in the day of our Lord Jesus Christ.
2 Peter 3:10 But the day of the Lord will come as a thief in the night; in the which the heavens shall pass away with a great noise, and the elements shall melt with fervent heat, the earth also and the works that are therein shall be burned up.
Lexiconbeing confident
πεποιθὼς (pepoithōs)
Verb - Perfect Participle Active - Nominative Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 3982: A primary verb; to convince; by analogy, to pacify or conciliate; reflexively or passively, to assent, to rely.
of this,
τοῦτο (touto)
Demonstrative Pronoun - Accusative Neuter Singular
Strong's Greek 3778: This; he, she, it.
that
ὅτι (hoti)
Conjunction
Strong's Greek 3754: Neuter of hostis as conjunction; demonstrative, that; causative, because.
He
ὁ (ho)
Article - Nominative Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 3588: The, the definite article. Including the feminine he, and the neuter to in all their inflections; the definite article; the.
who began
ἐναρξάμενος (enarxamenos)
Verb - Aorist Participle Middle - Nominative Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 1728: To begin (in), make a beginning, commence. From en and archomai; to commence on.
a good
ἀγαθὸν (agathon)
Adjective - Accusative Neuter Singular
Strong's Greek 18: A primary word; 'good'.
work
ἔργον (ergon)
Noun - Accusative Neuter Singular
Strong's Greek 2041: From a primary ergo; toil; by implication, an act.
in
ἐν (en)
Preposition
Strong's Greek 1722: In, on, among. A primary preposition denoting position, and instrumentality, i.e. A relation of rest; 'in, ' at, on, by, etc.
you
ὑμῖν (hymin)
Personal / Possessive Pronoun - Dative 2nd Person Plural
Strong's Greek 4771: You. The person pronoun of the second person singular; thou.
will continue to perfect it
ἐπιτελέσει (epitelesei)
Verb - Future Indicative Active - 3rd Person Singular
Strong's Greek 2005: To complete, accomplish, perfect. From epi and teleo; to fulfill further, i.e. Execute; by implication, to terminate, undergo.
until
ἄχρι (achri)
Preposition
Strong's Greek 891: As far as, up to, until, during. Or achris akh'-rece; akin to akron; until or up to.
[the] day
ἡμέρας (hēmeras)
Noun - Genitive Feminine Singular
Strong's Greek 2250: A day, the period from sunrise to sunset.
of Christ
Χριστοῦ (Christou)
Noun - Genitive Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 5547: Anointed One; the Messiah, the Christ. From chrio; Anointed One, i.e. The Messiah, an epithet of Jesus.
Jesus.
Ἰησοῦ (Iēsou)
Noun - Genitive Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 2424: Of Hebrew origin; Jesus, the name of our Lord and two other Israelites.
That he who hath begun (or rather, who began) a good work in you will also (see margin) finish it.--The ground of St. Paul's confidence in their perseverance is the belief that it was God's grace which began the good work in them, and that, not being resisted (as was obvious by their enthusiasm for good), He would complete what He had begun. In his view, God's grace is the beginning and the end; man's co-operation lies in the intermediate process linking both together. This is made still plainer in Philippians 2:12-13.
The day of Jesus Christ.--So also in Philippians 1:10; Philippians 2:16, "the day of Christ;" and in 1Corinthians 1:8, "the day of our Lord Jesus Christ;" in all other Epistles "the day of our Lord" (as in 1Corinthians 5:5; 2Corinthians 1:14; 1Thessalonians 5:2; 2Thessalonians 2:2); or, still more commonly, both in Gospels and Epistles, "that day." As is usual in the Epistles, the day of the Lord is spoken of as if it were near at hand. St. Paul, in the Second Epistle to the Thessalonians (Philippians 2:2, et seq.), declines to pronounce that it is near; yet does not say that it is far away, and only teaches that there is much to be done, even in the development of Anti-Christian power, before it does come. It is of course clear that, in respect of the confidence here expressed, it makes no difference whether it be near or far away. The reality of the judgment as final and complete is the one point important; "the times and seasons" matter not to us.Verse 6. - Being confident of this very thing. St. Paul's thanksgiving refers, not only to the past, but also to the future. He has a confident trustfulness in God's power and love. The words αὐτὸ τοῦτο might mean "on this account," i.e. on account of the perseverance described in Ver. 5, but the order seems to support the ordinary rendering. That he which hath begun a good work in you will perform it; rather, as R.V., which began. Both ἐναρξάμενος and ἐπιτελέσει have (Bishop Lightfoot) a sacrificial reference. The good work is self-consecration, the sacrifice of themselves, their souls and bodies, issuing in the co-operation of labor and almsgiving. This sacrificial metaphor recurs in Philippians 2:17. The good work is God's; he began it and he will perfect it. The beginning (Bengel) is the pledge of the consummation. Yet it is also their work - their co-operation towards the gospel (comp. Philippians 2:12, 13). Until the day of Jesus Christ. The perfecting will go on until the great day. To the individual Christian that clay is practically the day of his death; though, indeed, the process of perfecting may be going on in the holy dead till they obtain their perfect consummation and bliss both in body and soul. These words do not imply that St. Paul expected the second advent during the life of his Philippian converts. The words "in you" must be understood as meaning "in your hearts," not merely "among you."
