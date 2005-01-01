Study Bible

Cross References

Psalm 138:8

The LORD will fulfill His purpose in me. O LORD, Your loving devotion endures forever--do not abandon the works of Your hands.



1 Corinthians 1:8

He will sustain you to the end, so that you will be blameless on the day of our Lord Jesus Christ.



Philippians 1:10

so that you can discern what is best, that you may be pure and blameless for the day of Christ,



Philippians 2:12

Therefore, my beloved, just as you have always obeyed, not only in my presence, but now even more in my absence, continue to work out your salvation with fear and trembling.



Philippians 2:16

as you hold forth the word of life, in order that I may boast on the day of Christ that I did not run or labor in vain.



Treasury of Scripture

because of your partnership in the gospel from the first day until now,It is right for me to feel this way about all of you, since I have you in my heart. For in my chains and in my defense and confirmation of the gospel, you are all partners in grace with me.…

Being confident of this very thing, that he which has begun a good work in you will perform it until the day of Jesus Christ:

confident.

2 Corinthians 1:15 And in this confidence I was minded to come unto you before, that ye might have a second benefit;

2 Corinthians 2:3 And I wrote this same unto you, lest, when I came, I should have sorrow from them of whom I ought to rejoice; having confidence in you all, that my joy is the joy of you all.

2 Corinthians 7:16 I rejoice therefore that I have confidence in you in all things.

begun.

Philippians 1:29 For unto you it is given in the behalf of Christ, not only to believe on him, but also to suffer for his sake;

Philippians 2:13 For it is God which worketh in you both to will and to do of his good pleasure.

John 6:29 Jesus answered and said unto them, This is the work of God, that ye believe on him whom he hath sent.

will.

Psalm 138:8 The LORD will perfect that which concerneth me: thy mercy, O LORD, endureth for ever: forsake not the works of thine own hands.

John 6:29 Jesus answered and said unto them, This is the work of God, that ye believe on him whom he hath sent.

Ephesians 4:12 For the perfecting of the saints, for the work of the ministry, for the edifying of the body of Christ:

perform it.

Hebrews 12:2 Looking unto Jesus the author and finisher of our faith; who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is set down at the right hand of the throne of God.

the day.

Philippians 1:10 That ye may approve things that are excellent; that ye may be sincere and without offence till the day of Christ;

See on

1 Corinthians 1:8 Who shall also confirm you unto the end, that ye may be blameless in the day of our Lord Jesus Christ.

2 Peter 3:10 But the day of the Lord will come as a thief in the night; in the which the heavens shall pass away with a great noise, and the elements shall melt with fervent heat, the earth also and the works that are therein shall be burned up.