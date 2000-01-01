Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
For I know the plans I have for you," declares the LORD, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.
New Living Translation
For I know the plans I have for you,” says the LORD. “They are plans for good and not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope.
English Standard Version
For I know the plans I have for you, declares the LORD, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.
Berean Study Bible
For I know the plans I have for you, declares the LORD, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, to give you a future and a hope.
New American Standard Bible
'For I know the plans that I have for you,' declares the LORD, 'plans for welfare and not for calamity to give you a future and a hope.
New King James Version
For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, says the LORD, thoughts of peace and not of evil, to give you a future and a hope.
King James Bible
For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the LORD, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end.
Christian Standard Bible
For I know the plans I have for you"--this is the LORD's declaration--"plans for your well-being, not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope.
Contemporary English Version
I will bless you with a future filled with hope--a future of success, not of suffering.
Good News Translation
I alone know the plans I have for you, plans to bring you prosperity and not disaster, plans to bring about the future you hope for.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
For I know the plans I have for you"--this is the LORD's declaration--"plans for your welfare, not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope.
International Standard Version
For I know the plans that I have for you,' declares the LORD, 'plans for well-being, and not for calamity, in order to give you a future and a hope.
NET Bible
For I know what I have planned for you,' says the LORD. 'I have plans to prosper you, not to harm you. I have plans to give you a future filled with hope.
New Heart English Bible
For I know the plans that I have for you,' says the LORD, 'plans for your welfare, and not for calamity, to give you hope and a future.
A Faithful Version
For I know the purposes which I am purposing for you,' says the LORD; 'purposes of peace and not of evil, to give you a future and a hope.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
I know the plans that I have for you, declares the LORD. They are plans for peace and not disaster, plans to give you a future filled with hope.
JPS Tanakh 1917
For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the LORD, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you a future and a hope.
New American Standard 1977
‘For I know the plans that I have for you,’ declares the LORD, ‘plans for welfare and not for calamity to give you a future and a hope.
King James 2000 Bible
For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, says the LORD, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end.
American King James Version
For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, said the LORD, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end.
American Standard Version
For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith Jehovah, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you hope in your latter end.
Brenton Septuagint Translation
And I will devise for you a device of peace, and not evil, to bestow upon you these good things.
Douay-Rheims Bible
For I know the thoughts that I think towards you, saith the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of affliction, to give you an end and patience.
Darby Bible Translation
For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith Jehovah, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you in your latter end a hope.
English Revised Version
For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the LORD, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you hope in your latter end.
Webster's Bible Translation
For I know the thoughts that I think towards you, saith the LORD, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end.
World English Bible
For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, says Yahweh, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you hope and a future.
Young's Literal Translation
For I have known the thoughts that I am thinking towards you -- an affirmation of Jehovah; thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give to you posterity and hope.
Study BibleJeremiah's Letter to the Exiles
…10For this is what the LORD says: “When Babylon’s seventy years are complete, I will attend to you and confirm My promise to restore you to this place. 11For I know the plans I have for you, declares the LORD, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, to give you a future and a hope.12Then you will call upon Me and come and pray to Me, and I will listen to you.…
Cross References
Psalm 40:5
Many, O LORD my God, are the wonders You have done, and the plans You have for us--none can compare to You--if I would proclaim and declare of them, they are more than could be numbered.
Isaiah 40:9
Go up on a high mountain, O Zion, herald of good news. Raise your voice loudly, O Jerusalem, herald of good news. Lift it up, do not be afraid! Say to the cities of Judah, "Here is your God!"
Isaiah 55:12
You will indeed go out with joy and be led forth in peace; the mountains and hills will burst into song before you, and all the trees of the field will clap their hands.
Jeremiah 23:5
Behold, the days are coming, declares the LORD, when I will raise up for David a Righteous Branch, and He will reign wisely as king and administer justice and righteousness in the land.
Jeremiah 23:6
In His days Judah will be saved, and Israel will dwell securely. And this is His name by which He will be called: The LORD Our Righteousness.
Jeremiah 30:9
Instead, they will serve the LORD their God and David their king, whom I will raise up for them.
Jeremiah 30:10
As for you, My servant Jacob, do not be afraid, declares the LORD, and do not be dismayed, O Israel; for I will surely deliver you out of a distant place, your descendants from the land of their captivity! Jacob will return to quiet and ease, with no one to frighten him.
Jeremiah 30:18
This is what the LORD says: "I will restore the fortunes of Jacob's tents and have compassion on his dwellings. And the city will be rebuilt on her own ruins, and the palace will stand in its rightful place.
Jeremiah 31:17
So there is hope for your future, declares the LORD, and your children will return to their own land.
Ezekiel 11:16
Therefore declare that this is what the Lord GOD says: 'Although I sent them far away among the nations and scattered them among the countries, yet for a little while I have been a sanctuary for them in the countries to which they have gone.'
Hosea 2:15
There I will give back her vineyards and make the Valley of Achor into a gateway of hope. There she will respond as she did in the days of her youth, as in the day she came up out of Egypt.
Zechariah 8:15
"so now I have resolved to do good again to Jerusalem and Judah. Do not be afraid.
Zechariah 13:9
This third I will bring through the fire; I will refine them like silver and test them like gold. They will call on My name, and I will answer them. I will say, 'They are My people,' and they will say, 'The LORD is our God.'"
Treasury of Scripture
For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, said the LORD, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end.
I know.
Job 23:13 But he is in one mind, and who can turn him? and what his soul desireth, even that he doeth.
Psalm 33:11 The counsel of the LORD standeth for ever, the thoughts of his heart to all generations.
Psalm 40:5 Many, O LORD my God, are thy wonderful works which thou hast done, and thy thoughts which are to us-ward: they cannot be reckoned up in order unto thee: if I would declare and speak of them, they are more than can be numbered.
thoughts.
Jeremiah 3:12-19 Go and proclaim these words toward the north, and say, Return, thou backsliding Israel, saith the LORD; and I will not cause mine anger to fall upon you: for I am merciful, saith the LORD, and I will not keep anger for ever…
Jeremiah 30:18-22 Thus saith the LORD; Behold, I will bring again the captivity of Jacob's tents, and have mercy on his dwellingplaces; and the city shall be builded upon her own heap, and the palace shall remain after the manner thereof…
Jeremiah 31:1 At the same time, saith the LORD, will I be the God of all the families of Israel, and they shall be my people.
expected end.
Lamentations 3:26 It is good that a man should both hope and quietly wait for the salvation of the LORD.
LexiconFor
כִּי֩ (kî)
Conjunction
Strong's Hebrew 3588: A relative conjunction
I
אָנֹכִ֨י (’ā·nō·ḵî)
Pronoun - first person common singular
Strong's Hebrew 595: I
know
יָדַ֜עְתִּי (yā·ḏa‘·tî)
Verb - Qal - Perfect - first person common singular
Strong's Hebrew 3045: To know
the plans
הַמַּחֲשָׁבֹ֗ת (ham·ma·ḥă·šā·ḇōṯ)
Article | Noun - feminine plural
Strong's Hebrew 4284: A contrivance, a texture, machine, intention, plan
I
אָנֹכִ֛י (’ā·nō·ḵî)
Pronoun - first person common singular
Strong's Hebrew 595: I
have
חֹשֵׁ֥ב (ḥō·šêḇ)
Verb - Qal - Participle - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 2803: To think, account
for you,
עֲלֵיכֶ֖ם (‘ă·lê·ḵem)
Preposition | second person masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 5921: Above, over, upon, against
declares
נְאֻם־ (nə·’um-)
Noun - masculine singular construct
Strong's Hebrew 5002: An oracle
the LORD,
יְהוָ֑ה (Yah·weh)
Noun - proper - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 3068: LORD -- the proper name of the God of Israel
plans
מַחְשְׁב֤וֹת (maḥ·šə·ḇō·wṯ)
Noun - feminine plural construct
Strong's Hebrew 4284: A contrivance, a texture, machine, intention, plan
to prosper you
שָׁלוֹם֙ (šā·lō·wm)
Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 7965: Safe, well, happy, friendly, welfare, health, prosperity, peace
and not
וְלֹ֣א (wə·lō)
Conjunctive waw | Adverb - Negative particle
Strong's Hebrew 3808: Not, no
to harm you,
לְרָעָ֔ה (lə·rā·‘āh)
Preposition-l | Adjective - feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew 7451: Bad, evil
to give
לָתֵ֥ת (lā·ṯêṯ)
Preposition-l | Verb - Qal - Infinitive construct
Strong's Hebrew 5414: To give, put, set
you
לָכֶ֖ם (lā·ḵem)
Preposition | second person masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew
a future
אַחֲרִ֥ית (’a·ḥă·rîṯ)
Noun - feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew 319: The last, end, the future, posterity
and a hope.
וְתִקְוָֽה׃ (wə·ṯiq·wāh)
Conjunctive waw | Noun - feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew 8615: A cord, expectancy
For I know the thoughts . . .--The word used for "saith the Lord" implies that the gracious promise came to the prophet's soul as an oracle from heaven. In the "thoughts" of God there is, perhaps, a reference to what had been said before of the Babylonian exiles in Jeremiah 24:6.
To give you an expected end.--Better, to give you a future (that which is to be hereafter) and a hope. This is the literal rendering of the words, and it is far more expressive than that of the English version. An "expected end" may be one from which we shrink in fear or dislike. Each word, in the amended translation, has its full meaning. The "future" tells them that their history as a people is not yet over; the "hope" that there is a better time in store for them. To wait for that future, instead of trusting in delusive assurances of immediate release, was the true wisdom of the exiles.Verse 11. - For I knew the thoughts, etc.; i.e. though seventy years must pass over you in exile, yet do not apprehend that I have forgotten you, for I know full well what my purpose is towards you - a purpose of restoring to you "peace" and prosperity. An expected end; rather, a future and a hope; i.e. a hopeful future (comp. Jeremiah 31:17, "There is a hope for thy future"). That unexpectant apathy which is the terrible accompaniment of so much worldly sorrow was not to be an ingredient in the lot of the Jews.
