Cross References

Psalm 40:5

Many, O LORD my God, are the wonders You have done, and the plans You have for us--none can compare to You--if I would proclaim and declare of them, they are more than could be numbered.



Isaiah 40:9

Go up on a high mountain, O Zion, herald of good news. Raise your voice loudly, O Jerusalem, herald of good news. Lift it up, do not be afraid! Say to the cities of Judah, "Here is your God!"



Isaiah 55:12

You will indeed go out with joy and be led forth in peace; the mountains and hills will burst into song before you, and all the trees of the field will clap their hands.



Jeremiah 23:5

Behold, the days are coming, declares the LORD, when I will raise up for David a Righteous Branch, and He will reign wisely as king and administer justice and righteousness in the land.



Jeremiah 23:6

In His days Judah will be saved, and Israel will dwell securely. And this is His name by which He will be called: The LORD Our Righteousness.



Jeremiah 30:9

Instead, they will serve the LORD their God and David their king, whom I will raise up for them.



Jeremiah 30:10

As for you, My servant Jacob, do not be afraid, declares the LORD, and do not be dismayed, O Israel; for I will surely deliver you out of a distant place, your descendants from the land of their captivity! Jacob will return to quiet and ease, with no one to frighten him.



Jeremiah 30:18

This is what the LORD says: "I will restore the fortunes of Jacob's tents and have compassion on his dwellings. And the city will be rebuilt on her own ruins, and the palace will stand in its rightful place.



Jeremiah 31:17

So there is hope for your future, declares the LORD, and your children will return to their own land.



Ezekiel 11:16

Therefore declare that this is what the Lord GOD says: 'Although I sent them far away among the nations and scattered them among the countries, yet for a little while I have been a sanctuary for them in the countries to which they have gone.'



Hosea 2:15

There I will give back her vineyards and make the Valley of Achor into a gateway of hope. There she will respond as she did in the days of her youth, as in the day she came up out of Egypt.



Zechariah 8:15

"so now I have resolved to do good again to Jerusalem and Judah. Do not be afraid.



Zechariah 13:9

This third I will bring through the fire; I will refine them like silver and test them like gold. They will call on My name, and I will answer them. I will say, 'They are My people,' and they will say, 'The LORD is our God.'"



Treasury of Scripture

For this is what the LORD says: “When Babylon’s seventy years are complete, I will attend to you and confirm My promise to restore you to this place.Then you will call upon Me and come and pray to Me, and I will listen to you.…

For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, said the LORD, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end.

I know.

Job 23:13 But he is in one mind, and who can turn him? and what his soul desireth, even that he doeth.

Psalm 33:11 The counsel of the LORD standeth for ever, the thoughts of his heart to all generations.

Psalm 40:5 Many, O LORD my God, are thy wonderful works which thou hast done, and thy thoughts which are to us-ward: they cannot be reckoned up in order unto thee: if I would declare and speak of them, they are more than can be numbered.

thoughts.

Jeremiah 3:12-19 Go and proclaim these words toward the north, and say, Return, thou backsliding Israel, saith the LORD; and I will not cause mine anger to fall upon you: for I am merciful, saith the LORD, and I will not keep anger for ever…

Jeremiah 30:18-22 Thus saith the LORD; Behold, I will bring again the captivity of Jacob's tents, and have mercy on his dwellingplaces; and the city shall be builded upon her own heap, and the palace shall remain after the manner thereof…

Jeremiah 31:1 At the same time, saith the LORD, will I be the God of all the families of Israel, and they shall be my people.

expected end.

Lamentations 3:26 It is good that a man should both hope and quietly wait for the salvation of the LORD.