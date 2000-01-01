Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
I will search for the lost and bring back the strays. I will bind up the injured and strengthen the weak, but the sleek and the strong I will destroy. I will shepherd the flock with justice.
New Living Translation
I will search for my lost ones who strayed away, and I will bring them safely home again. I will bandage the injured and strengthen the weak. But I will destroy those who are fat and powerful. I will feed them, yes—feed them justice!
English Standard Version
I will seek the lost, and I will bring back the strayed, and I will bind up the injured, and I will strengthen the weak, and the fat and the strong I will destroy. I will feed them in justice.
Berean Study Bible
I will seek the lost, bring back the strays, bind up the broken, and strengthen the weak; but the sleek and strong I will destroy. I will shepherd them with justice.’
New American Standard Bible
"I will seek the lost, bring back the scattered, bind up the broken and strengthen the sick; but the fat and the strong I will destroy. I will feed them with judgment.
New King James Version
“I will seek what was lost and bring back what was driven away, bind up the broken and strengthen what was sick; but I will destroy the fat and the strong, and feed them in judgment.”
King James Bible
I will seek that which was lost, and bring again that which was driven away, and will bind up that which was broken, and will strengthen that which was sick: but I will destroy the fat and the strong; I will feed them with judgment.
Christian Standard Bible
I will seek the lost, bring back the strays, bandage the injured, and strengthen the weak, but I will destroy the fat and the strong. I will shepherd them with justice.
Contemporary English Version
to look for those that are lost and bring back the ones that wander off, to bandage those that are hurt and protect the ones that are weak. I will also slaughter those that are fat and strong, because I always do right.
Good News Translation
"I will look for those that are lost, bring back those that wander off, bandage those that are hurt, and heal those that are sick; but those that are fat and strong I will destroy, because I am a shepherd who does what is right.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
I will seek the lost, bring back the strays, bandage the injured, and strengthen the weak, but I will destroy the fat and the strong. I will shepherd them with justice."
International Standard Version
I'm going to seek both the lost as well as the scattered, and bring them both back so their broken bones can be set and the sick can be healed. But in righteousness I'll exterminate the fat and the stiff-necked.'"
NET Bible
I will seek the lost and bring back the strays; I will bandage the injured and strengthen the sick, but the fat and the strong I will destroy. I will feed them--with judgment!
New Heart English Bible
"I will seek that which was lost, and will bring back that which was driven away, and will bind up that which was broken, and will strengthen that which was sick: but the fat and the strong I will destroy; I will feed them in justice."
GOD'S WORD® Translation
I will look for those that are lost, bring back those that have strayed away, bandage those that are injured, and strengthen those that are sick. I will destroy those that are fat and strong. I will take care of my sheep fairly.
JPS Tanakh 1917
I will seek that which was lost, and will bring back that which was driven away, and will bind up that which was broken, and will strengthen that which was sick; and the fat and the strong I will destroy, I will feed them in justice.
New American Standard 1977
“I will seek the lost, bring back the scattered, bind up the broken, and strengthen the sick; but the fat and the strong I will destroy. I will feed them with judgment.
Jubilee Bible 2000
I will seek that which was lost and bring again that which was driven away and will bind up that which was broken and will strengthen that which was sick but I will destroy the fat and the strong; I will feed them in judgment.
King James 2000 Bible
I will seek those who were lost, and bring again those who were driven away, and will bind up those who were broken, and will strengthen those who were sick: but I will destroy the fat and the strong; I will feed them with judgment.
American King James Version
I will seek that which was lost, and bring again that which was driven away, and will bind up that which was broken, and will strengthen that which was sick: but I will destroy the fat and the strong; I will feed them with judgment.
American Standard Version
I will seek that which was lost, and will bring back that which was driven away, and will bind up that which was broken, and will strengthen that which was sick: but the fat and the strong I will destroy; I will feed them in justice.
Brenton Septuagint Translation
I will seek that which is lost, and I will recover the stray one, and will bind up that which was broken, and will strengthen the fainting, and will guard the strong, and will feed them with judgment.
Douay-Rheims Bible
I will seek that which was lost: and that which was driven away, I will bring again: and I will bind up that which was broken, and I will strengthen that which was weak, and that which was fat and strong I will preserve: and I will feed them in judgment.
Darby Bible Translation
I will seek the lost, and bring again that which was driven away, and will bind up the broken, and will strengthen that which was sick; but I will destroy the fat and the strong: I will feed them with judgment.
English Revised Version
I will seek that which was lost, and will bring again that which was driven away, and will bind up that which was broken, and will strengthen that which was sick: and the fat and the strong I will destroy; I will feed them in judgment.
Webster's Bible Translation
I will seek that which was lost, and bring again that which was driven away, and will bind up that which was broken, and will strengthen that which was sick: but I will destroy the fat and the strong; I will feed them with judgment.
World English Bible
I will seek that which was lost, and will bring back that which was driven away, and will bind up that which was broken, and will strengthen that which was sick: but the fat and the strong I will destroy; I will feed them in justice.
Young's Literal Translation
The lost I seek, and the driven away bring back, And the broken I bind up, and the sick I strengthen, And the fat and the strong I destroy, I feed it with judgment.
Study BibleThe Good Shepherd
…15I will tend My flock and make them lie down, declares the Lord GOD. 16I will seek the lost, bring back the strays, bind up the broken, and strengthen the weak; but the sleek and strong I will destroy. I will shepherd them with justice.’ 17This is what the Lord GOD says to you, My flock: ‘I will judge between one sheep and another, between the rams and the goats.…
Cross References
Psalm 147:3
He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds.
Isaiah 1:5
Why do you want more beatings? Why do you keep rebelling? Your head has a massive wound, and your whole heart is afflicted.
Isaiah 10:16
Therefore the Lord GOD of Hosts will send a wasting disease among Assyria's stout warriors, and under his pomp will be kindled a fire like a burning flame.
Isaiah 49:26
I will make your oppressors eat their own flesh, and they will be drunk on their own blood, as with sweet wine. Then all mankind will know that I, the LORD, am your Savior and your Redeemer, the Mighty One of Jacob."
Jeremiah 31:8
Behold, I will bring them from the land of the north and gather them from the farthest parts of the earth, including the blind and the lame, expectant mothers and women in labor. They will return as a great assembly!
Jeremiah 50:6
My people are lost sheep; their shepherds have led them astray, causing them to roam the mountains. They have wandered from mountain to hill; they have forgotten their resting place.
Ezekiel 20:34
With a strong hand, an outstretched arm, and outpoured wrath I will bring you from the peoples and gather you from the lands to which you were scattered.
Micah 4:6
"On that day," declares the LORD, "I will gather the lame; I will assemble the outcast, even those whom I have afflicted.
Zephaniah 3:19
Behold, at that time, I will deal with all who afflict you. I will save the lame and gather the scattered; and I will appoint praise and fame for the disgraced throughout the earth.
Treasury of Scripture
I will seek that which was lost, and bring again that which was driven away, and will bind up that which was broken, and will strengthen that which was sick: but I will destroy the fat and the strong; I will feed them with judgment.
seek that
Ezekiel 34:4,11 The diseased have ye not strengthened, neither have ye healed that which was sick, neither have ye bound up that which was broken, neither have ye brought again that which was driven away, neither have ye sought that which was lost; but with force and with cruelty have ye ruled them…
Isaiah 40:11 He shall feed his flock like a shepherd: he shall gather the lambs with his arm, and carry them in his bosom, and shall gently lead those that are with young.
Isaiah 61:1-3 The Spirit of the Lord GOD is upon me; because the LORD hath anointed me to preach good tidings unto the meek; he hath sent me to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives, and the opening of the prison to them that are bound; …
but I
Ezekiel 39:18 Ye shall eat the flesh of the mighty, and drink the blood of the princes of the earth, of rams, of lambs, and of goats, of bullocks, all of them fatlings of Bashan.
Deuteronomy 32:15 But Jeshurun waxed fat, and kicked: thou art waxen fat, thou art grown thick, thou art covered with fatness; then he forsook God which made him, and lightly esteemed the Rock of his salvation.
Isaiah 5:17 Then shall the lambs feed after their manner, and the waste places of the fat ones shall strangers eat.
I will feed
Isaiah 49:26 And I will feed them that oppress thee with their own flesh; and they shall be drunken with their own blood, as with sweet wine: and all flesh shall know that I the LORD am thy Saviour and thy Redeemer, the mighty One of Jacob.
Jeremiah 9:15 Therefore thus saith the LORD of hosts, the God of Israel; Behold, I will feed them, even this people, with wormwood, and give them water of gall to drink.
Jeremiah 10:24 O LORD, correct me, but with judgment; not in thine anger, lest thou bring me to nothing.
LexiconI will seek
אֲבַקֵּשׁ֙ (’ă·ḇaq·qêš)
Verb - Piel - Imperfect - first person common singular
Strong's Hebrew 1245: To search out, to strive after
the lost,
הָאֹבֶ֤דֶת (hā·’ō·ḇe·ḏeṯ)
Article | Verb - Qal - Participle - feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew 6: To wander away, lose oneself, to perish
bring back
אָשִׁ֔יב (’ā·šîḇ)
Verb - Hifil - Imperfect - first person common singular
Strong's Hebrew 7725: To turn back, in, to retreat, again
the strays,
הַנִּדַּ֣חַת (han·nid·da·ḥaṯ)
Article | Verb - Nifal - Participle - feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew 5080: To impel, thrust, banish
bind up
אֶחֱבֹ֔שׁ (’e·ḥĕ·ḇōš)
Verb - Qal - Imperfect - first person common singular
Strong's Hebrew 2280: To wrap firmly, to stop, to rule
the broken,
וְלַנִּשְׁבֶּ֣רֶת (wə·lan·niš·be·reṯ)
Conjunctive waw, Preposition-l, Article | Verb - Nifal - Participle - feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew 7665: To break, break in pieces
and strengthen
אֲחַזֵּ֑ק (’ă·ḥaz·zêq)
Verb - Piel - Imperfect - first person common singular
Strong's Hebrew 2388: To fasten upon, to seize, be strong, obstinate, to bind, restrain, conquer
the weak;
הַחוֹלָ֖ה (ha·ḥō·w·lāh)
Article | Verb - Qal - Participle - feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew 2470: To be weak or sick
but the sleek
הַשְּׁמֵנָ֧ה (haš·šə·mê·nāh)
Article | Adjective - feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew 8082: Greasy, gross, rich
and strong
הַחֲזָקָ֛ה (ha·ḥă·zā·qāh)
Article | Adjective - feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew 2389: Strong, stout, mighty
I will destroy.
אַשְׁמִ֖יד (’aš·mîḏ)
Verb - Hifil - Imperfect - first person common singular
Strong's Hebrew 8045: To be exterminated or destroyed
I will shepherd them
אֶרְעֶ֥נָּה (’er·‘en·nāh)
Verb - Qal - Imperfect - first person common singular | third person feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew 7462: To tend a, flock, pasture it, in, to graze, to rule, to associate with
with justice.’
בְמִשְׁפָּֽט׃ (ḇə·miš·pāṭ)
Preposition-b | Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 4941: A verdict, a sentence, formal decree, divine law, penalty, justice, privilege, style
The fat and the strong.--While fatness is in general an emblem of prosperity, it is frequently used in Scripture, as here, for that prosperity which begets hardness of heart and forgetfulness of God. (See Deuteronomy 32:15; Acts 28:27, &c.)
With judgment.--This does not mean, as the ambiguous sense of the English word might make it possible to suppose, with wisdom, but with righteousness and authority, as is plainly seen from the connection with the following verses.Verse 16. - I will destroy the fat and the strong. What follows introduces another feature into the parable, and is hardly less than an anticipation of the great scene of judgment in Matthew 25:32. The "fat and the strong," as contrasted with the "broken" and the "sick," are, when we interpret the Darable, the noble and wealthy who, under the kings of Judah, had been allowed to work their evil will upon the people. Of these he says that he will feed them with (better, in) judgment, that for them there must be the discipline of punishment. They too are his sheep, but they require a different treatment from the others.
