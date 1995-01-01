Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
For we know that since Christ was raised from the dead, he cannot die again; death no longer has mastery over him.
English Standard Version
We know that Christ, being raised from the dead, will never die again; death no longer has dominion over him.
Berean Literal Bible
knowing that Christ, having been raised up out from the dead, dies no more. Death no longer rules over Him.
New King James Version
knowing that Christ, having been raised from the dead, dies no more. Death no longer has dominion over Him.
NASB 1995
knowing that Christ, having been raised from the dead, is never to die again; death no longer is master over Him.
Amplified Bible
because we know [the self-evident truth] that Christ, having been raised from the dead, will never die again; death no longer has power over Him.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
because we know that Christ, having been raised from the dead, will not die again. Death no longer rules over Him.
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
For we know that The Messiah arose from the place of the dead and he shall not die again, and death has no authority over him.
Douay-Rheims Bible
Knowing that Christ rising again from the dead, dieth now no more, death shall no more have dominion over him.
International Standard Version
for we know that the Messiah, who was raised from the dead, will never die again; death no longer has mastery over him.
New American Bible
We know that Christ, raised from the dead, dies no more; death no longer has power over him.
New Revised Standard Version
We know that Christ, being raised from the dead, will never die again; death no longer has dominion over him.
Weymouth New Testament
because we know that Christ, having come back to life, is no longer liable to die.
Young's Literal Translation
knowing that Christ, having been raised up out of the dead, doth no more die, death over him hath no more lordship;
ContextDead to Sin, Alive to God
…8Now if we died with Christ, we believe that we will also live with Him. 9For we know that since Christ was raised from the dead, He cannot die again; death no longer has dominion over Him. 10The death He died, He died to sin once for all; but the life He lives, He lives to God.…
Cross References
Acts 2:24
But God raised Him from the dead, releasing Him from the agony of death, because it was impossible for Him to be held in its clutches.
Romans 6:4
We were therefore buried with Him through baptism into death, in order that, just as Christ was raised from the dead through the glory of the Father, we too may walk in newness of life.
Romans 6:10
The death He died, He died to sin once for all; but the life He lives, He lives to God.
Revelation 1:18
the Living One. I was dead, and behold, now I am alive forever and ever! And I hold the keys of Death and of Hades.
Treasury of Scripture
Knowing that Christ being raised from the dead dies no more; death has no more dominion over him.
Christ.
Psalm 16:9-11 Therefore my heart is glad, and my glory rejoiceth: my flesh also shall rest in hope…
Acts 2:24-28 Whom God hath raised up, having loosed the pains of death: because it was not possible that he should be holden of it…
Hebrews 7:16,25 Who is made, not after the law of a carnal commandment, but after the power of an endless life…
death.
Romans 6:14 For sin shall not have dominion over you: for ye are not under the law, but under grace.
Romans 5:14 Nevertheless death reigned from Adam to Moses, even over them that had not sinned after the similitude of Adam's transgression, who is the figure of him that was to come.
Hebrews 2:14,15 Forasmuch then as the children are partakers of flesh and blood, he also himself likewise took part of the same; that through death he might destroy him that had the power of death, that is, the devil; …
Dieth no more.--The eternal subsistence of the life of Christ is a guarantee for the permanence and reality of our own life, so far as it is dependent on His. If it were possible that the life of Christ should fail, the whole fabric that the believer's faith builds upon it would fall to the ground.Verse 9. - Knowing that Christ being raised from the dead dieth no more; death hath no more dominion over him. When it is implied here that death had once dominion over him, it is not, of course, meant that he was in his own Divide nature subject to death, or that . 'it was possible that he should be holden of it." All that is implied is that he had made himself subject to it by taking on him our nature, and voluntarily submitted to it, once for all, as representing us (cf. John 10:17; Acts 2:24).
Parallel Commentaries ...
Greek[For] we know
εἰδότες (eidotes)
Verb - Perfect Participle Active - Nominative Masculine Plural
Strong's 1492: To know, remember, appreciate.
that [since]
ὅτι (hoti)
Conjunction
Strong's 3754: Neuter of hostis as conjunction; demonstrative, that; causative, because.
Christ
Χριστὸς (Christos)
Noun - Nominative Masculine Singular
Strong's 5547: Anointed One; the Messiah, the Christ. From chrio; Anointed One, i.e. The Messiah, an epithet of Jesus.
was raised
ἐγερθεὶς (egertheis)
Verb - Aorist Participle Passive - Nominative Masculine Singular
Strong's 1453: (a) I wake, arouse, (b) I raise up. Probably akin to the base of agora; to waken, i.e. Rouse.
from
ἐκ (ek)
Preposition
Strong's 1537: From out, out from among, from, suggesting from the interior outwards. A primary preposition denoting origin, from, out.
[the] dead,
νεκρῶν (nekrōn)
Adjective - Genitive Masculine Plural
Strong's 3498: (a) adj: dead, lifeless, subject to death, mortal, (b) noun: a dead body, a corpse. From an apparently primary nekus; dead.
He cannot die again;
ἀποθνῄσκει (apothnēskei)
Verb - Present Indicative Active - 3rd Person Singular
Strong's 599: To be dying, be about to die, wither, decay. From apo and thnesko; to die off.
death
θάνατος (thanatos)
Noun - Nominative Masculine Singular
Strong's 2288: Death, physical or spiritual. From thnesko; death.
no longer
οὐκέτι (ouketi)
Adverb
Strong's 3765: No longer, no more. Also ouk eti from ou and eti; not yet, no longer.
has dominion over
κυριεύει (kyrieuei)
Verb - Present Indicative Active - 3rd Person Singular
Strong's 2961: To have authority, rule over. From kurios; to rule.
Him.
αὐτοῦ (autou)
Personal / Possessive Pronoun - Genitive Masculine 3rd Person Singular
Strong's 846: He, she, it, they, them, same. From the particle au; the reflexive pronoun self, used of the third person, and of the other persons.
