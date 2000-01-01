

































































































































































Everyone who competes in the games goes into strict training. They do it to get a crown that will not last, but we do it to get a crown that will last forever.All athletes are disciplined in their training. They do it to win a prize that will fade away, but we do it for an eternal prize.Every athlete exercises self-control in all things. They do it to receive a perishable wreath, but we an imperishable.Everyone who competes in the games trains with strict discipline. They do it for a crown that is perishable, but we do it for a crown that is imperishable.Now everyone striving controls himself in all things; then indeed they, that they might receive a perishable crown; but we, an imperishable.Everyone who competes in the games exercises self-control in all things. They then do it to receive a perishable wreath, but we an imperishable.And everyone who competesis temperate in all things. Now theyto obtain a perishable crown, but wean imperishableAnd every man that striveth for the mastery is temperate in all things. Now theyto obtain a corruptible crown; but we an incorruptible.Now everyone who competes exercises self-control in everything. They do it to receive a perishable crown, but we an imperishable crown.Athletes work hard to win a crown that cannot last, but we do it for a crown that will last forever.Every athlete in training submits to strict discipline, in order to be crowned with a wreath that will not last; but we do it for one that will last forever.Now everyone who competes exercises self-control in everything. However, they do it to receive a crown that will fade away, but we a crown that will never fade away.Everyone who enters an athletic contest practices self-control in everything. They do it to win a wreath that withers away, but we run to win a prize that never fades.Each competitor must exercise self-control in everything. They do it to receive a perishable crown, but we an imperishable one.Now everyone who competes in the games exercises self-control in all things. Now they do it to receive a corruptible crown, but we an incorruptible.But every man who does competition restrains his mind from everything, and these run to receive a destructible crown, but we, what is indestructible.Everyone who enters an athletic contest goes into strict training. They do it to win a temporary crown, but we do it to win one that will be permanent.And everyone who competes in the games exercises self-control in all things. They thento receive a perishable wreath, but we an imperishable.And every man that strives for self control is temperate in all things. Now they do it to obtain a corruptible crown; but we an incorruptible.And every man that strives for the mastery is temperate in all things. Now they do it to obtain a corruptible crown; but we an incorruptible.And every man that striveth in the games exerciseth self-control in all things. Now they do it to receive a corruptible crown; but we an incorruptible.And every one that striveth for the mastery, refraineth himself from all things: and they indeed that they may receive a corruptible crown; but we an incorruptible one.But every one that contends [for a prize] is temperate in all things: they then indeed that they may receive a corruptible crown, but we an incorruptible.And every man that striveth in the games is temperate in all things. Now they do it to receive a corruptible crown; but we an incorruptible.And every man that striveth for the mastery is temperate in all things. Now they do it to obtain a corruptible crown; but we an incorruptible.But every competitor in an athletic contest practices abstemiousness in all directions. They indeed do this for the sake of securing a perishable wreath, but we for the sake of securing one that will not perish.Every man who strives in the games exercises self-control in all things. Now they do it to receive a corruptible crown, but we an incorruptible.and every one who is striving, is in all things temperate; these, indeed, then, that a corruptible crown they may receive, but we an incorruptible;