New International Version
Everyone who competes in the games goes into strict training. They do it to get a crown that will not last, but we do it to get a crown that will last forever.
New Living Translation
All athletes are disciplined in their training. They do it to win a prize that will fade away, but we do it for an eternal prize.
English Standard Version
Every athlete exercises self-control in all things. They do it to receive a perishable wreath, but we an imperishable.
Berean Study Bible
Everyone who competes in the games trains with strict discipline. They do it for a crown that is perishable, but we do it for a crown that is imperishable.
Berean Literal Bible
Now everyone striving controls himself in all things; then indeed they, that they might receive a perishable crown; but we, an imperishable.
New American Standard Bible
Everyone who competes in the games exercises self-control in all things. They then do it to receive a perishable wreath, but we an imperishable.
New King James Version
And everyone who competes for the prize is temperate in all things. Now they do it to obtain a perishable crown, but we for an imperishable crown.
King James Bible
And every man that striveth for the mastery is temperate in all things. Now they do it to obtain a corruptible crown; but we an incorruptible.
Christian Standard Bible
Now everyone who competes exercises self-control in everything. They do it to receive a perishable crown, but we an imperishable crown.
Contemporary English Version
Athletes work hard to win a crown that cannot last, but we do it for a crown that will last forever.
Good News Translation
Every athlete in training submits to strict discipline, in order to be crowned with a wreath that will not last; but we do it for one that will last forever.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
Now everyone who competes exercises self-control in everything. However, they do it to receive a crown that will fade away, but we a crown that will never fade away.
International Standard Version
Everyone who enters an athletic contest practices self-control in everything. They do it to win a wreath that withers away, but we run to win a prize that never fades.
NET Bible
Each competitor must exercise self-control in everything. They do it to receive a perishable crown, but we an imperishable one.
New Heart English Bible
Now everyone who competes in the games exercises self-control in all things. Now they do it to receive a corruptible crown, but we an incorruptible.
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
But every man who does competition restrains his mind from everything, and these run to receive a destructible crown, but we, what is indestructible.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
Everyone who enters an athletic contest goes into strict training. They do it to win a temporary crown, but we do it to win one that will be permanent.
New American Standard 1977
And everyone who competes in the games exercises self-control in all things. They then do it to receive a perishable wreath, but we an imperishable.
King James 2000 Bible
And every man that strives for self control is temperate in all things. Now they do it to obtain a corruptible crown; but we an incorruptible.
American King James Version
And every man that strives for the mastery is temperate in all things. Now they do it to obtain a corruptible crown; but we an incorruptible.
American Standard Version
And every man that striveth in the games exerciseth self-control in all things. Now they do it to receive a corruptible crown; but we an incorruptible.
Douay-Rheims Bible
And every one that striveth for the mastery, refraineth himself from all things: and they indeed that they may receive a corruptible crown; but we an incorruptible one.
Darby Bible Translation
But every one that contends [for a prize] is temperate in all things: they then indeed that they may receive a corruptible crown, but we an incorruptible.
English Revised Version
And every man that striveth in the games is temperate in all things. Now they do it to receive a corruptible crown; but we an incorruptible.
Webster's Bible Translation
And every man that striveth for the mastery is temperate in all things. Now they do it to obtain a corruptible crown; but we an incorruptible.
Weymouth New Testament
But every competitor in an athletic contest practices abstemiousness in all directions. They indeed do this for the sake of securing a perishable wreath, but we for the sake of securing one that will not perish.
World English Bible
Every man who strives in the games exercises self-control in all things. Now they do it to receive a corruptible crown, but we an incorruptible.
Young's Literal Translation
and every one who is striving, is in all things temperate; these, indeed, then, that a corruptible crown they may receive, but we an incorruptible;
Study BibleRun Your Race to Win
24Do you not know that in a race all the runners run, but only one receives the prize? Run in such a way as to take the prize. 25Everyone who competes in the games trains with strict discipline. They do it for a crown that is perishable, but we do it for a crown that is imperishable. 26Therefore I do not run aimlessly; I do not fight like I am beating the air.…
Every man that striveth for the mastery.--Better, Every one that enters into the contest. The Greek word (agonizomenos) is identical with the English "agonise." Hence the use in devotional works of the phrase "to agonise in prayer," etc.
Is temperate in all things.--He fulfils not only some, but all of the necessary preliminary conditions. He indulges self in no way.
They do it to obtain a corruptible crown.--There are two striking points of contrast between the earthly race and the spiritual course. There is but one obtains a reward in the earthly contest; none need fail of it in the heavenly race. That reward in the one case is perishable; in the other it is imperishable. If, then--such is St. Paul's argument--men show such extraordinary devotion and self-sacrifice for a reward which is merely perishable, and which each has only a chance of gaining, what should not be the devotion and self-sacrifice of those for all of whom an imperishable reward is certain!Verse 25. - That striveth for the mastery; rather, that strives to win in a contest. St. Paul never allows his converts to dream of the indefectibility of grace, and so to slide into antinomian security. He often reminds them of the extreme severity and continuousness of the contest (Ephesians 6:12 1 Timothy 6:12). Is temperate in all things. One good moral result which sprang from the ancient system of athleticism was the self denial and self mastery which it required. The candidate for a prize had to be pure, sober, and enduring (Horace, 'Ars Poet.,' 412), to obey orders, to eat sparely and simply and to bear effort and fatigue (Epict., 'Enchir.,' 35) for ten months before the contest. A corruptible crown. A fading garland of Isthmian pine, or Nemean parsley, or Pythian olive, or Olympian bay. An incorruptible; "unwithering" (1 Peter 2:4); "amaranthine" (1 Peter 5:4); "a crown of righteousness" (2 Timothy 4:8); "a crown of life" (James 1:12; Revelation 2:10; comp. also 2 Timothy 2:5; Revelation 3:11).
