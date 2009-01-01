Study Bible

Cross References

1 Thessalonians 5:14

And we urge you, brothers, to admonish the unruly, encourage the fainthearted, help the weak, and be patient with everyone.



Psalm 94:1

O LORD, God of vengeance, O God of vengeance, shine forth.



Psalm 145:19

He fulfills the desires of those who fear Him; He hears their cry and saves them.



Isaiah 1:24

Therefore the Lord GOD of Hosts, the Mighty One of Israel, declares: "Ah, I will be relieved of My foes and avenge Myself on My enemies.



Isaiah 7:4

and say to him: 'Calm down and be quiet. Do not be afraid or fainthearted over these two smoldering stubs of firewood, over the fierce anger of Rezin and Aram and of the son of Remaliah.



Isaiah 25:9

And in that day it will be said, "Surely this is our God; we have waited for Him, and He has saved us. This is the LORD for whom we have waited. Let us rejoice and be glad in His salvation."



Isaiah 32:4

The mind of the rash will know and understand, and the stammering tongue will speak clearly and fluently.



Isaiah 33:22

For the LORD is our Judge, the LORD is our lawgiver, the LORD is our King. He will save us.



Isaiah 34:8

For the LORD has a day of vengeance, a time of retribution for Edom's hostility against Zion.



Isaiah 37:6

who replied, "Tell your master that this is what the LORD says: 'Do not be afraid of the words you have heard, with which the servants of the king of Assyria have blasphemed Me.



Isaiah 37:20

And now, O LORD our God, deliver us from his hand, so that all the kingdoms of the earth may know that You alone, O LORD, are God."



Isaiah 40:2

"Speak tenderly to Jerusalem, and proclaim to her that her forced labor has been completed, her iniquity has been pardoned; for she has received from the hand of the LORD double for all her sins."



Isaiah 47:3

Your nakedness will be uncovered and your shame will be exposed. I will take vengeance; I will spare no one.



Isaiah 49:4

But I said, "I have labored in vain, I have spent my strength in futility and vanity; yet my vindication is with the LORD, and my reward is with my God."



Isaiah 49:25

Indeed, this is what the LORD says: "Even the captives of the mighty will be taken away, and the plunder of a tyrant will be retrieved; I will contend with those who contend with you, and I will save your children.



Isaiah 59:18

So He will repay according to their deeds: fury to His enemies, retribution to His foes, and recompense to the islands.



Isaiah 61:2

to proclaim the year of the LORD's favor and the day of our God's vengeance, to comfort all who mourn,



Isaiah 63:4

For the day of vengeance was in My heart, and the year of My redemption had come.



Daniel 10:18

Again the one with the likeness of a man touched me and strengthened me.



Daniel 10:19

"Do not be afraid, you who are highly precious," he said. "Peace be with you! Be strong now, be very strong!" As he spoke to me, I was strengthened and said, "May my lord speak, for you have strengthened me."



Treasury of Scripture

Strengthen the limp hands and steady the feeble knees!Then the eyes of the blind will be opened and the ears of the deaf unstopped.…

Say to them that are of a fearful heart, Be strong, fear not: behold, your God will come with vengeance, even God with a recompense; he will come and save you.

fearful.

Isaiah 28:16 Therefore thus saith the Lord GOD, Behold, I lay in Zion for a foundation a stone, a tried stone, a precious corner stone, a sure foundation: he that believeth shall not make haste.

Isaiah 32:4 The heart also of the rash shall understand knowledge, and the tongue of the stammerers shall be ready to speak plainly.

Psalm 116:11 I said in my haste, All men are liars.

be strong

Isaiah 44:2 Thus saith the LORD that made thee, and formed thee from the womb, which will help thee; Fear not, O Jacob, my servant; and thou, Jesurun, whom I have chosen.

Joshua 1:6,7 Be strong and of a good courage: for unto this people shalt thou divide for an inheritance the land, which I sware unto their fathers to give them…

1 Chronicles 28:20 And David said to Solomon his son, Be strong and of good courage, and do it: fear not, nor be dismayed: for the LORD God, even my God, will be with thee; he will not fail thee, nor forsake thee, until thou hast finished all the work for the service of the house of the LORD.

fear not

Isaiah 41:10-14 Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness…

Isaiah 43:1-6 But now thus saith the LORD that created thee, O Jacob, and he that formed thee, O Israel, Fear not: for I have redeemed thee, I have called thee by thy name; thou art mine…

Isaiah 54:4,5 Fear not; for thou shalt not be ashamed: neither be thou confounded; for thou shalt not be put to shame: for thou shalt forget the shame of thy youth, and shalt not remember the reproach of thy widowhood any more…

behold

Isaiah 25:9 And it shall be said in that day, Lo, this is our God; we have waited for him, and he will save us: this is the LORD; we have waited for him, we will be glad and rejoice in his salvation.

Isaiah 26:20,21 Come, my people, enter thou into thy chambers, and shut thy doors about thee: hide thyself as it were for a little moment, until the indignation be overpast…

Isaiah 34:8 For it is the day of the LORD'S vengeance, and the year of recompences for the controversy of Zion.