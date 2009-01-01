Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
say to those with fearful hearts, "Be strong, do not fear; your God will come, he will come with vengeance; with divine retribution he will come to save you."
New Living Translation
Say to those with fearful hearts, “Be strong, and do not fear, for your God is coming to destroy your enemies. He is coming to save you.”
English Standard Version
Say to those who have an anxious heart, “Be strong; fear not! Behold, your God will come with vengeance, with the recompense of God. He will come and save you.”
Berean Study Bible
Say to those with anxious hearts: “Be strong, do not fear! Behold, your God will come with vengeance. With divine retribution He will come to save you.”
New American Standard Bible
Say to those with anxious heart, "Take courage, fear not. Behold, your God will come with vengeance; The recompense of God will come, But He will save you."
New King James Version
Say to those who are fearful-hearted, “Be strong, do not fear! Behold, your God will come with vengeance, With the recompense of God; He will come and save you.”
King James Bible
Say to them that are of a fearful heart, Be strong, fear not: behold, your God will come with vengeance, even God with a recompence; he will come and save you.
Christian Standard Bible
Say to the cowardly: "Be strong; do not fear! Here is your God; vengeance is coming. God's retribution is coming; he will save you."
Contemporary English Version
"Cheer up! Don't be afraid. Your God is coming to punish your enemies. God will take revenge on them and rescue you."
Good News Translation
Tell everyone who is discouraged, "Be strong and don't be afraid! God is coming to your rescue, coming to punish your enemies."
Holman Christian Standard Bible
Say to the cowardly:" Be strong; do not fear! Here is your God; vengeance is coming. God's retribution is coming; He will save you."
International Standard Version
Say to those with anxious hearts, 'Be strong, do not be afraid! Here is your God— he will bring vengeance, he will bring divine retribution, and he will save you.'
NET Bible
Tell those who panic, "Be strong! Do not fear! Look, your God comes to avenge! With divine retribution he comes to deliver you."
New Heart English Bible
Tell those who have a fearful heart, "Be strong. Do not be afraid. Look, your God will come with vengeance, God's retribution. He will come and save you.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
Tell those who are terrified, "Be brave; don't be afraid. Your God will come with vengeance, with divine revenge. He will come and rescue you."
JPS Tanakh 1917
Say to them that are of a fearful heart: 'Be strong, fear not'; Behold, your God will come with vengeance, With the recompense of God He will come and save you.
New American Standard 1977
Say to those with anxious heart, “Take courage, fear not. Behold, your God will come with vengeance; The recompense of God will come, But He will save you.”
Jubilee Bible 2000
Say to those that are of a fearful heart, Be comforted, fear not; behold, your God comes with vengeance, with recompense; God himself will come and save you.
King James 2000 Bible
Say to them that are of a fearful heart, Be strong, fear not: behold, your God will come with vengeance, even God with a recompense; he will come and save you.
American King James Version
Say to them that are of a fearful heart, Be strong, fear not: behold, your God will come with vengeance, even God with a recompense; he will come and save you.
American Standard Version
Say to them that are of a fearful heart, Be strong, fear not: behold, your God will come with vengeance, with the recompense of God; he will come and save you.
Brenton Septuagint Translation
Comfort one another, ye fainthearted; be strong, fear not; behold, our God renders judgment, and he will render it; he will come and save us.
Douay-Rheims Bible
Say to the fainthearted: Take courage, and fear not: behold your God will bring the revenge of recompense: God himself will come and will save you.
Darby Bible Translation
Say to them that are of a timid heart, Be strong, fear not; behold your God: vengeance cometh, the recompense of God! He will come himself, and save you.
English Revised Version
Say to them that are of a fearful heart, Be strong, fear not: behold, your God will come with vengeance, with the recompence of God; he will come and save you.
Webster's Bible Translation
Say to them that are of a fearful heart, Be strong, fear not: behold, your God will come with vengeance, even God with a recompense; he will come and save you.
World English Bible
Tell those who have a fearful heart, "Be strong. Don't be afraid. Behold, your God will come with vengeance, God's retribution. He will come and save you.
Young's Literal Translation
Say to the hastened of heart, 'Be strong, Fear not, lo, your God; vengeance cometh, The recompence of God, He Himself doth come and save you.'
Study BibleThe Glory of Zion
…3Strengthen the limp hands and steady the feeble knees! 4Say to those with anxious hearts: “Be strong, do not fear! Behold, your God will come with vengeance. With divine retribution He will come to save you.” 5Then the eyes of the blind will be opened and the ears of the deaf unstopped.…
Cross References
1 Thessalonians 5:14
And we urge you, brothers, to admonish the unruly, encourage the fainthearted, help the weak, and be patient with everyone.
Psalm 94:1
O LORD, God of vengeance, O God of vengeance, shine forth.
Psalm 145:19
He fulfills the desires of those who fear Him; He hears their cry and saves them.
Isaiah 1:24
Therefore the Lord GOD of Hosts, the Mighty One of Israel, declares: "Ah, I will be relieved of My foes and avenge Myself on My enemies.
Isaiah 7:4
and say to him: 'Calm down and be quiet. Do not be afraid or fainthearted over these two smoldering stubs of firewood, over the fierce anger of Rezin and Aram and of the son of Remaliah.
Isaiah 25:9
And in that day it will be said, "Surely this is our God; we have waited for Him, and He has saved us. This is the LORD for whom we have waited. Let us rejoice and be glad in His salvation."
Isaiah 32:4
The mind of the rash will know and understand, and the stammering tongue will speak clearly and fluently.
Isaiah 33:22
For the LORD is our Judge, the LORD is our lawgiver, the LORD is our King. He will save us.
Isaiah 34:8
For the LORD has a day of vengeance, a time of retribution for Edom's hostility against Zion.
Isaiah 37:6
who replied, "Tell your master that this is what the LORD says: 'Do not be afraid of the words you have heard, with which the servants of the king of Assyria have blasphemed Me.
Isaiah 37:20
And now, O LORD our God, deliver us from his hand, so that all the kingdoms of the earth may know that You alone, O LORD, are God."
Isaiah 40:2
"Speak tenderly to Jerusalem, and proclaim to her that her forced labor has been completed, her iniquity has been pardoned; for she has received from the hand of the LORD double for all her sins."
Isaiah 47:3
Your nakedness will be uncovered and your shame will be exposed. I will take vengeance; I will spare no one.
Isaiah 49:4
But I said, "I have labored in vain, I have spent my strength in futility and vanity; yet my vindication is with the LORD, and my reward is with my God."
Isaiah 49:25
Indeed, this is what the LORD says: "Even the captives of the mighty will be taken away, and the plunder of a tyrant will be retrieved; I will contend with those who contend with you, and I will save your children.
Isaiah 59:18
So He will repay according to their deeds: fury to His enemies, retribution to His foes, and recompense to the islands.
Isaiah 61:2
to proclaim the year of the LORD's favor and the day of our God's vengeance, to comfort all who mourn,
Isaiah 63:4
For the day of vengeance was in My heart, and the year of My redemption had come.
Daniel 10:18
Again the one with the likeness of a man touched me and strengthened me.
Daniel 10:19
"Do not be afraid, you who are highly precious," he said. "Peace be with you! Be strong now, be very strong!" As he spoke to me, I was strengthened and said, "May my lord speak, for you have strengthened me."
Treasury of Scripture
Say to them that are of a fearful heart, Be strong, fear not: behold, your God will come with vengeance, even God with a recompense; he will come and save you.
fearful.
Isaiah 28:16 Therefore thus saith the Lord GOD, Behold, I lay in Zion for a foundation a stone, a tried stone, a precious corner stone, a sure foundation: he that believeth shall not make haste.
Isaiah 32:4 The heart also of the rash shall understand knowledge, and the tongue of the stammerers shall be ready to speak plainly.
Psalm 116:11 I said in my haste, All men are liars.
be strong
Isaiah 44:2 Thus saith the LORD that made thee, and formed thee from the womb, which will help thee; Fear not, O Jacob, my servant; and thou, Jesurun, whom I have chosen.
Joshua 1:6,7 Be strong and of a good courage: for unto this people shalt thou divide for an inheritance the land, which I sware unto their fathers to give them…
1 Chronicles 28:20 And David said to Solomon his son, Be strong and of good courage, and do it: fear not, nor be dismayed: for the LORD God, even my God, will be with thee; he will not fail thee, nor forsake thee, until thou hast finished all the work for the service of the house of the LORD.
fear not
Isaiah 41:10-14 Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness…
Isaiah 43:1-6 But now thus saith the LORD that created thee, O Jacob, and he that formed thee, O Israel, Fear not: for I have redeemed thee, I have called thee by thy name; thou art mine…
Isaiah 54:4,5 Fear not; for thou shalt not be ashamed: neither be thou confounded; for thou shalt not be put to shame: for thou shalt forget the shame of thy youth, and shalt not remember the reproach of thy widowhood any more…
behold
Isaiah 25:9 And it shall be said in that day, Lo, this is our God; we have waited for him, and he will save us: this is the LORD; we have waited for him, we will be glad and rejoice in his salvation.
Isaiah 26:20,21 Come, my people, enter thou into thy chambers, and shut thy doors about thee: hide thyself as it were for a little moment, until the indignation be overpast…
Isaiah 34:8 For it is the day of the LORD'S vengeance, and the year of recompences for the controversy of Zion.
LexiconSay
אִמְרוּ֙ (’im·rū)
Verb - Qal - Imperative - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 559: To utter, say
to those with anxious
לְנִמְהֲרֵי־ (lə·nim·hă·rê-)
Preposition-l | Verb - Nifal - Participle - masculine plural construct
Strong's Hebrew 4116: To be liquid, flow easily, to hurry, promptly
hearts:
לֵ֔ב (lêḇ)
Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 3820: The heart, the feelings, the will, the intellect, centre
“Be strong,
חִזְק֖וּ (ḥiz·qū)
Verb - Qal - Imperative - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 2388: To fasten upon, to seize, be strong, obstinate, to bind, restrain, conquer
do not
אַל־ (’al-)
Adverb
Strong's Hebrew 408: Not
fear!
תִּירָ֑אוּ (tî·rā·’ū)
Verb - Qal - Imperfect - second person masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 3372: To fear, to revere, caus, to frighten
Behold,
הִנֵּ֤ה (hin·nêh)
Interjection
Strong's Hebrew 2009: Lo! behold!
your God
אֱלֹֽהֵיכֶם֙ (’ĕ·lō·hê·ḵem)
Noun - masculine plural construct | second person masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 430: gods -- the supreme God, magistrates, a superlative
will come
יָב֔וֹא (yā·ḇō·w)
Verb - Qal - Imperfect - third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 935: To come in, come, go in, go
with vengeance.
נָקָ֣ם (nā·qām)
Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 5359: Vengeance
With divine
אֱלֹהִ֔ים (’ĕ·lō·hîm)
Noun - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 430: gods -- the supreme God, magistrates, a superlative
retribution
גְּמ֣וּל (gə·mūl)
Noun - masculine singular construct
Strong's Hebrew 1576: Treatment, an act, service, requital
He
ה֥וּא (hū)
Pronoun - third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 1931: He, self, the same, this, that, as, are
will come
יָב֖וֹא (yā·ḇō·w)
Verb - Qal - Imperfect - third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 935: To come in, come, go in, go
to save you.”
וְיֹשַׁעֲכֶֽם׃ (wə·yō·ša·‘ă·ḵem)
Conjunctive waw | Verb - Hifil - Conjunctive imperfect Jussive - third person masculine singular | second person masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 3467: To be open, wide, free, to be safe, to free, succor
Be strong, fear not: . . .--The words are, of course, wide and general enough, but looking to the probable date of this section, we may perhaps connect them with the tone of Hezekiah's speech in 2Chronicles 32:7. Both king and prophet had the same words of comfort for the feeble and faint-hearted, and the ground of comfort is that the government of God is essentially a righteous government, punishing the oppressor, and saving the oppressed. (Comp. Joshua 1:6-7.)Verse 4. - Say to them that are of a fearful heart. There will be fearful and trembling hearts always, even among the saints of God. These are to be encouraged and assured that God Will come to their aid, will avenge them of their spiritual enemies, reward their efforts to serve him, and in the end "save" them. He will come and save you; rather, he will come himself to save yon. There is One alone who can save, and he must do it himself, and, to do it, he must "come" to us. The words were at once an announcement of the Incarnation, and a promise to every trembling, doubting heart - a promise of direct Divine assistance, of the presence of God within us, of help potent to save. The predominant thought of the prophet appears to have been Messianic, and hence the burst of glorious prophecy which follows - a burst of prophecy most inadequately expounded of the time of the return from the Captivity.
