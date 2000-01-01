Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go."
New Living Translation
This is my command—be strong and courageous! Do not be afraid or discouraged. For the LORD your God is with you wherever you go.”
English Standard Version
Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the LORD your God is with you wherever you go.”
Berean Study Bible
Have I not commanded you to be strong and courageous? Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God is with you wherever you go.”
New American Standard Bible
"Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous! Do not tremble or be dismayed, for the LORD your God is with you wherever you go."
New King James Version
Have I not commanded you? Be strong and of good courage; do not be afraid, nor be dismayed, for the LORD your God is with you wherever you go.”
King James Bible
Have not I commanded thee? Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the LORD thy God is with thee whithersoever thou goest.
Christian Standard Bible
Haven't I commanded you: be strong and courageous? Do not be afraid or discouraged, for the LORD your God is with you wherever you go."
Contemporary English Version
I've commanded you to be strong and brave. Don't ever be afraid or discouraged! I am the LORD your God, and I will be there to help you wherever you go.
Good News Translation
Remember that I have commanded you to be determined and confident! Do not be afraid or discouraged, for I, the LORD your God, am with you wherever you go."
Holman Christian Standard Bible
Haven't I commanded you: be strong and courageous? Do not be afraid or discouraged, for the LORD your God is with you wherever you go."
International Standard Version
I've commanded you, haven't I? Be strong and courageous. Don't be fearful or discouraged, because the LORD your God is with you wherever you go."
NET Bible
I repeat, be strong and brave! Don't be afraid and don't panic, for I, the LORD your God, am with you in all you do."
New Heart English Bible
Haven't I commanded you? Be strong and of good courage. Do not be afraid, neither be dismayed: for the LORD your God is with you wherever you go.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
"I have commanded you, 'Be strong and courageous! Don't tremble or be terrified, because the LORD your God is with you wherever you go.'"
JPS Tanakh 1917
Have not I commanded thee? Be strong and of good courage; be not affrighted, neither be thou dismayed: for the LORD thy God is with thee whithersoever thou goest.'
New American Standard 1977
“Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous! Do not tremble or be dismayed, for the LORD your God is with you wherever you go.”
King James 2000 Bible
Have not I commanded you? Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be you dismayed: for the LORD your God is with you wherever you go.
American King James Version
Have not I commanded you? Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be you dismayed: for the LORD your God is with you wherever you go.
American Standard Version
Have not I commanded thee? Be strong and of good courage; be not affrighted, neither be thou dismayed: for Jehovah thy God is with thee whithersoever thou goest.
Brenton Septuagint Translation
Lo! I have commanded thee; be strong and courageous, be not cowardly nor fearful, for the Lord thy God is with thee in all places whither thou goest.
Douay-Rheims Bible
Behold I command thee, take courage, end be strong. Fear not and be not dismayed: because the Lord thy God is with thee in all things whatsoever thou shalt go to.
Darby Bible Translation
Have I not commanded thee: Be strong and courageous? Be not afraid, neither be dismayed; for Jehovah thy God is with thee whithersoever thou goest.
English Revised Version
Have not I commanded thee? Be strong and of a good courage; be not affrighted, neither be thou dismayed: for the LORD thy God is with thee whithersoever thou goest.
Webster's Bible Translation
Have not I commanded thee? Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the LORD thy God is with thee whithersoever thou goest.
World English Bible
Haven't I commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Don't be afraid, neither be dismayed: for Yahweh your God is with you wherever you go."
Young's Literal Translation
Have not I commanded thee? be strong and courageous; be not terrified nor affrighted, for with thee is Jehovah thy God in every place whither thou goest.'
Study BibleGod Commissions Joshua
…8This Book of the Law must not depart from your mouth; you are to recite it day and night so that you may be careful to do everything written in it. For then you will prosper and succeed in all you do. 9Have I not commanded you to be strong and courageous? Do not be afraid or discouraged, for the LORD your God is with you wherever you go.”
Cross References
Deuteronomy 1:21
See, the LORD your God has placed the land before you. Go up and take possession of it as the LORD, the God of your fathers, has told you. Do not be afraid or discouraged."
Deuteronomy 31:8
The LORD Himself goes before you; He will be with you. He will never leave you or forsake you. Do not be afraid or discouraged."
Joshua 1:7
Above all, be strong and very courageous. Be careful to observe all the law My servant Moses commanded you. Do not turn from it to the right or to the left, so that you may prosper wherever you go.
Joshua 1:10
Then Joshua commanded the officers of the people:
Joshua 1:17
Just as we obeyed Moses in all things, so we will obey you. And may the LORD your God be with you, as He was with Moses.
Joshua 8:1
Then the LORD said to Joshua, "Do not be afraid or discouraged. Take the whole army with you, and go up and attack Ai. See, I have handed over to you the king of Ai, his people, his city, and his land.
Joshua 10:8
The LORD said to Joshua, "Do not be afraid of them, for I have given them into your hands. Not one of them shall stand against you."
2 Chronicles 15:7
But as for you, be strong; do not be discouraged, for your work will be rewarded."
Isaiah 41:10
Do not fear, for I am with you; do not be afraid, for I am your God. I will strengthen you; I will surely help you; I will uphold you with My right hand of righteousness.
Treasury of Scripture
Have not I commanded you? Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be you dismayed: for the LORD your God is with you wherever you go.
Have
Deuteronomy 31:7,8,28 And Moses called unto Joshua, and said unto him in the sight of all Israel, Be strong and of a good courage: for thou must go with this people unto the land which the LORD hath sworn unto their fathers to give them; and thou shalt cause them to inherit it…
Judges 6:14 And the LORD looked upon him, and said, Go in this thy might, and thou shalt save Israel from the hand of the Midianites: have not I sent thee?
2 Samuel 13:28 Now Absalom had commanded his servants, saying, Mark ye now when Amnon's heart is merry with wine, and when I say unto you, Smite Amnon; then kill him, fear not: have not I commanded you? be courageous, and be valiant.
Be strong
Joshua 1:6,7 Be strong and of a good courage: for unto this people shalt thou divide for an inheritance the land, which I sware unto their fathers to give them…
be not
Genesis 28:15 And, behold, I am with thee, and will keep thee in all places whither thou goest, and will bring thee again into this land; for I will not leave thee, until I have done that which I have spoken to thee of.
Deuteronomy 20:1 When thou goest out to battle against thine enemies, and seest horses, and chariots, and a people more than thou, be not afraid of them: for the LORD thy God is with thee, which brought thee up out of the land of Egypt.
Psalm 27:1,2 A Psalm of David. The LORD is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? the LORD is the strength of my life; of whom shall I be afraid? …
for the Lord
Psalm 46:7 The LORD of hosts is with us; the God of Jacob is our refuge. Selah.
Isaiah 43:1,5 But now thus saith the LORD that created thee, O Jacob, and he that formed thee, O Israel, Fear not: for I have redeemed thee, I have called thee by thy name; thou art mine…
LexiconHave I not
הֲל֤וֹא (hă·lō·w)
Adverb - Negative particle
Strong's Hebrew 3808: Not, no
commanded you
צִוִּיתִ֙יךָ֙ (ṣiw·wî·ṯî·ḵā)
Verb - Piel - Perfect - first person common singular | second person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 6680: To lay charge (upon), give charge (to), command, order
to be strong
חֲזַ֣ק (ḥă·zaq)
Verb - Qal - Imperative - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 2388: To fasten upon, to seize, be strong, obstinate, to bind, restrain, conquer
and courageous?
וֶאֱמָ֔ץ (we·’ĕ·māṣ)
Conjunctive waw | Verb - Qal - Imperative - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 553: To be stout, strong, bold, alert
Do not
אַֽל־ (’al-)
Adverb
Strong's Hebrew 408: Not
be afraid
תַּעֲרֹ֖ץ (ta·‘ă·rōṣ)
Verb - Qal - Imperfect - second person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 6206: To cause to tremble, tremble
or discouraged,
תֵּחָ֑ת (tê·ḥāṯ)
Verb - Nifal - Imperfect - second person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 2865: To prostrate, to break down, either, by violence, by confusion and fear
for
כִּ֤י (kî)
Conjunction
Strong's Hebrew 3588: A relative conjunction
the LORD
יְהוָ֣ה (Yah·weh)
Noun - proper - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 3068: LORD -- the proper name of the God of Israel
your God
אֱלֹהֶ֔יךָ (’ĕ·lō·he·ḵā)
Noun - masculine plural construct | second person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 430: gods -- the supreme God, magistrates, a superlative
is with
עִמְּךָ֙ (‘im·mə·ḵā)
Preposition | second person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 5973: With, equally with
you wherever
בְּכֹ֖ל (bə·ḵōl)
Preposition-b | Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 3605: The whole, all, any, every
you go.”
תֵּלֵֽךְ׃ (tê·lêḵ)
Verb - Qal - Imperfect - second person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 1980: To go, come, walk
Jump to PreviousAffrighted Afraid Commanded Courage Courageous Discouraged Dismayed Heart Orders Strong Terrified Tremble Wherever Whither Whithersoever
Jump to NextAffrighted Afraid Commanded Courage Courageous Discouraged Dismayed Heart Orders Strong Terrified Tremble Wherever Whither Whithersoever
LinksJoshua 1:9 NIV
Joshua 1:9 NLT
Joshua 1:9 ESV
Joshua 1:9 NASB
Joshua 1:9 KJV
Joshua 1:9 Bible Apps
Joshua 1:9 Biblia Paralela
Joshua 1:9 Chinese Bible
Joshua 1:9 French Bible
Joshua 1:9 German Bible
Alphabetical: and Be commanded courageous discouraged dismayed Do for go God Have I is LORD not or strong terrified the tremble wherever will with you your
OT History: Joshua 1:9 Haven't I commanded you? Be strong (Josh. Jos) Christian Bible Study Resources, Dictionary, Concordance and Search Tools