Study Bible

Cross References

Deuteronomy 1:21

See, the LORD your God has placed the land before you. Go up and take possession of it as the LORD, the God of your fathers, has told you. Do not be afraid or discouraged."



Deuteronomy 31:8

The LORD Himself goes before you; He will be with you. He will never leave you or forsake you. Do not be afraid or discouraged."



Joshua 1:7

Above all, be strong and very courageous. Be careful to observe all the law My servant Moses commanded you. Do not turn from it to the right or to the left, so that you may prosper wherever you go.



Joshua 1:10

Then Joshua commanded the officers of the people:



Joshua 1:17

Just as we obeyed Moses in all things, so we will obey you. And may the LORD your God be with you, as He was with Moses.



Joshua 8:1

Then the LORD said to Joshua, "Do not be afraid or discouraged. Take the whole army with you, and go up and attack Ai. See, I have handed over to you the king of Ai, his people, his city, and his land.



Joshua 10:8

The LORD said to Joshua, "Do not be afraid of them, for I have given them into your hands. Not one of them shall stand against you."



2 Chronicles 15:7

But as for you, be strong; do not be discouraged, for your work will be rewarded."



Isaiah 41:10

Do not fear, for I am with you; do not be afraid, for I am your God. I will strengthen you; I will surely help you; I will uphold you with My right hand of righteousness.



Treasury of Scripture

This Book of the Law must not depart from your mouth; you are to recite it day and night so that you may be careful to do everything written in it. For then you will prosper and succeed in all you do.

Have not I commanded you? Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be you dismayed: for the LORD your God is with you wherever you go.

Have

Deuteronomy 31:7,8,28 And Moses called unto Joshua, and said unto him in the sight of all Israel, Be strong and of a good courage: for thou must go with this people unto the land which the LORD hath sworn unto their fathers to give them; and thou shalt cause them to inherit it…

Judges 6:14 And the LORD looked upon him, and said, Go in this thy might, and thou shalt save Israel from the hand of the Midianites: have not I sent thee?

2 Samuel 13:28 Now Absalom had commanded his servants, saying, Mark ye now when Amnon's heart is merry with wine, and when I say unto you, Smite Amnon; then kill him, fear not: have not I commanded you? be courageous, and be valiant.

Be strong

Joshua 1:6,7 Be strong and of a good courage: for unto this people shalt thou divide for an inheritance the land, which I sware unto their fathers to give them…

be not

Genesis 28:15 And, behold, I am with thee, and will keep thee in all places whither thou goest, and will bring thee again into this land; for I will not leave thee, until I have done that which I have spoken to thee of.

Deuteronomy 20:1 When thou goest out to battle against thine enemies, and seest horses, and chariots, and a people more than thou, be not afraid of them: for the LORD thy God is with thee, which brought thee up out of the land of Egypt.

Psalm 27:1,2 A Psalm of David. The LORD is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? the LORD is the strength of my life; of whom shall I be afraid? …

for the Lord

Psalm 46:7 The LORD of hosts is with us; the God of Jacob is our refuge. Selah.

Isaiah 43:1,5 But now thus saith the LORD that created thee, O Jacob, and he that formed thee, O Israel, Fear not: for I have redeemed thee, I have called thee by thy name; thou art mine…