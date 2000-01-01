Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
far above all rule and authority, power and dominion, and every name that is invoked, not only in the present age but also in the one to come.
New Living Translation
Now he is far above any ruler or authority or power or leader or anything else—not only in this world but also in the world to come.
English Standard Version
far above all rule and authority and power and dominion, and above every name that is named, not only in this age but also in the one to come.
Berean Study Bible
far above all rule and authority, power and dominion, and every name that is named, not only in this age, but also in the one to come.
Berean Literal Bible
above every principality and authority and power and dominion, and every name being named, not only in this age, but also in the one coming.
New American Standard Bible
far above all rule and authority and power and dominion, and every name that is named, not only in this age but also in the one to come.
New King James Version
far above all principality and power and might and dominion, and every name that is named, not only in this age but also in that which is to come.
King James Bible
Far above all principality, and power, and might, and dominion, and every name that is named, not only in this world, but also in that which is to come:
Christian Standard Bible
far above every ruler and authority, power and dominion, and every title given, not only in this age but also in the one to come.
Contemporary English Version
There Christ rules over all forces, authorities, powers, and rulers. He rules over all beings in this world and will rule in the future world as well.
Good News Translation
Christ rules there above all heavenly rulers, authorities, powers, and lords; he has a title superior to all titles of authority in this world and in the next.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
far above every ruler and authority, power and dominion, and every title given, not only in this age but also in the one to come.
International Standard Version
He is far above every ruler, authority, power, dominion, and every name that can be named, not only in the present age, but also in the one to come.
NET Bible
far above every rule and authority and power and dominion and every name that is named, not only in this age but also in the one to come.
New Heart English Bible
far above all rule, and authority, and power, and dominion, and every name that is named, not only in this age, but also in that which is to come.
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
Higher than all Principalities, Rulers, Powers, and Dominions, and higher than every name that is named, not only in this universe, but also in the one that is coming.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
He is far above all rulers, authorities, powers, lords, and all other names that can be named, not only in this present world but also in the world to come.
New American Standard 1977
far above all rule and authority and power and dominion, and every name that is named, not only in this age, but also in the one to come.
King James 2000 Bible
Far above all principality, and power, and might, and dominion, and every name that is named, not only in this age, but also in that which is to come:
American King James Version
Far above all principality, and power, and might, and dominion, and every name that is named, not only in this world, but also in that which is to come:
American Standard Version
far above all rule, and authority, and power, and dominion, and every name that is named, not only in this world, but also in that which is to come:
Douay-Rheims Bible
Above all principality, and power, and virtue, and dominion, and every name that is named, not only in this world, but also in that which is to come.
Darby Bible Translation
above every principality, and authority, and power, and dominion, and every name named, not only in this age, but also in that to come;
English Revised Version
far above all rule, and authority, and power, and dominion, and every name that is named, not only in this world, but also in that which is to come:
Webster's Bible Translation
Far above all principality, and power, and might, and dominion, and every name that is named, not only in this world, but also in that which is to come:
Weymouth New Testament
high above all other government and authority and power and dominion, and every title of sovereignty used either in this Age or in the Age to come.
World English Bible
far above all rule, and authority, and power, and dominion, and every name that is named, not only in this age, but also in that which is to come.
Young's Literal Translation
far above all principality, and authority, and might, and lordship, and every name named, not only in this age, but also in the coming one;
Study BibleSpiritual Wisdom
…20which He exerted in Christ when He raised Him from the dead and seated Him at His right hand in the heavenly realms, 21far above all rule and authority, power and dominion, and every name that is named, not only in this age, but also in the one to come. 22And God put everything under His feet and made Him head over everything for the church,…
Cross References
Matthew 12:32
Whoever speaks a word against the Son of Man will be forgiven, but whoever speaks against the Holy Spirit will not be forgiven, either in this age or in the one to come.
Matthew 28:18
Then Jesus came to them and said, "All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to Me.
Romans 8:38
For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor principalities, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers,
Ephesians 2:2
in which you used to walk when you conformed to the ways of this world and of the ruler of the power of the air, the spirit who is now at work in the sons of disobedience.
Ephesians 3:10
His purpose was that now, through the church, the manifold wisdom of God should be made known to the rulers and authorities in the heavenly realms,
Ephesians 6:12
For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this world's darkness, and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.
Philippians 2:9
Therefore God exalted Him to the highest place and gave Him the name above all names,
Colossians 1:16
For in Him all things were created, things in heaven and on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or dominions or rulers or authorities. All things were created through Him and for Him.
Colossians 2:10
And you have been made complete in Christ, who is the head over every ruler and authority.
Hebrews 1:4
So He became as far superior to the angels as the name He has inherited is excellent beyond theirs.
Revelation 19:12
He has eyes like blazing fire, and many royal crowns on His head. He has a name written on Him that only He Himself knows.
Treasury of Scripture
Far above all principality, and power, and might, and dominion, and every name that is named, not only in this world, but also in that which is to come:
above.
Philippians 2:9,10 Wherefore God also hath highly exalted him, and given him a name which is above every name: …
Colossians 2:10 And ye are complete in him, which is the head of all principality and power:
Hebrews 1:4 Being made so much better than the angels, as he hath by inheritance obtained a more excellent name than they.
principality.
Ephesians 3:10 To the intent that now unto the principalities and powers in heavenly places might be known by the church the manifold wisdom of God,
Ephesians 6:12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
Daniel 7:27 And the kingdom and dominion, and the greatness of the kingdom under the whole heaven, shall be given to the people of the saints of the most High, whose kingdom is an everlasting kingdom, and all dominions shall serve and obey him.
every.
Matthew 28:19 Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost:
Acts 4:12 Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.
Philippians 2:9-11 Wherefore God also hath highly exalted him, and given him a name which is above every name: …
in that.
Matthew 25:31-36 When the Son of man shall come in his glory, and all the holy angels with him, then shall he sit upon the throne of his glory: …
Matthew 28:18 And Jesus came and spake unto them, saying, All power is given unto me in heaven and in earth.
John 5:25-29 Verily, verily, I say unto you, The hour is coming, and now is, when the dead shall hear the voice of the Son of God: and they that hear shall live…
Lexiconfar above
ὑπεράνω (hyperanō)
Preposition
Strong's Greek 5231: Far above. From huper and ano; above upward, i.e. Greatly higher.
all
πάσης (pasēs)
Adjective - Genitive Feminine Singular
Strong's Greek 3956: All, the whole, every kind of. Including all the forms of declension; apparently a primary word; all, any, every, the whole.
rule
ἀρχῆς (archēs)
Noun - Genitive Feminine Singular
Strong's Greek 746: From archomai; a commencement, or chief.
and
καὶ (kai)
Conjunction
Strong's Greek 2532: And, even, also, namely.
authority,
ἐξουσίας (exousias)
Noun - Genitive Feminine Singular
Strong's Greek 1849: From exesti; privilege, i.e. force, capacity, competency, freedom, or mastery, delegated influence.
power
δυνάμεως (dynameōs)
Noun - Genitive Feminine Singular
Strong's Greek 1411: From dunamai; force; specially, miraculous power.
and
καὶ (kai)
Conjunction
Strong's Greek 2532: And, even, also, namely.
dominion,
κυριότητος (kyriotētos)
Noun - Genitive Feminine Singular
Strong's Greek 2963: From kurios; mastery, i.e. rulers.
and
καὶ (kai)
Conjunction
Strong's Greek 2532: And, even, also, namely.
every
παντὸς (pantos)
Adjective - Genitive Neuter Singular
Strong's Greek 3956: All, the whole, every kind of. Including all the forms of declension; apparently a primary word; all, any, every, the whole.
name
ὀνόματος (onomatos)
Noun - Genitive Neuter Singular
Strong's Greek 3686: Name, character, fame, reputation. From a presumed derivative of the base of ginosko; a 'name'.
that is named,
ὀνομαζομένου (onomazomenou)
Verb - Present Participle Middle or Passive - Genitive Neuter Singular
Strong's Greek 3687: From onoma; to name, i.e. Assign an appellation; by extension, to utter, mention, profess.
not
οὐ (ou)
Adverb
Strong's Greek 3756: No, not. Also ouk, and ouch a primary word; the absolute negative adverb; no or not.
only
μόνον (monon)
Adverb
Strong's Greek 3440: Alone, but, only. Neuter of monos as adverb; merely.
in
ἐν (en)
Preposition
Strong's Greek 1722: In, on, among. A primary preposition denoting position, and instrumentality, i.e. A relation of rest; 'in, ' at, on, by, etc.
this
τούτῳ (toutō)
Demonstrative Pronoun - Dative Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 3778: This; he, she, it.
age,
αἰῶνι (aiōni)
Noun - Dative Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 165: From the same as aei; properly, an age; by extension, perpetuity; by implication, the world; specially a Messianic period.
but
ἀλλὰ (alla)
Conjunction
Strong's Greek 235: But, except, however. Neuter plural of allos; properly, other things, i.e. contrariwise.
also
καὶ (kai)
Conjunction
Strong's Greek 2532: And, even, also, namely.
in
ἐν (en)
Preposition
Strong's Greek 1722: In, on, among. A primary preposition denoting position, and instrumentality, i.e. A relation of rest; 'in, ' at, on, by, etc.
the [one]
τῷ (tō)
Article - Dative Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 3588: The, the definite article. Including the feminine he, and the neuter to in all their inflections; the definite article; the.
to come.
μέλλοντι (mellonti)
Verb - Present Participle Active - Dative Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 3195: A strengthened form of melo; to intend, i.e. Be about to be, do, or suffer something.
Far above all principality, and power, and might, and dominion.--The words here used are intended to include all possible forms of power, corresponding to the exhaustive enumeration in Philippians 2:10, "of things in heaven, and things in earth, and things under the earth." The words rendered "principality and power" (more properly signifying "government and the authority committed to it") are used in Luke 12:11; Luke 20:20; Titus 3:1, distinctively for earthly-powers; in 1Corinthians 15:24, generally for all created powers whatever. But St. Paul mostly employs this whole group of words, especially in the Epistles of the Captivity, with a manifest reference to angelic powers of good or evil. Thus in Romans 8:38 we read, of "angels, and principalities, and powers" (as in 1Peter 3:22, "angels, and authorities, and powers"); in Ephesians 3:10 of this Epistle, of "principalities and powers in the heavenly places;" and in Ephesians 6:12, of "wrestling not against flesh and blood, but against principalities and powers," &c.; and in Colossians 1:16, of "things in heaven and earth, visible and invisible, whether they be thrones, or dominions, or principalities, or powers." It is likely that he was induced so to do by the half-Gnostic speculation on the nature and worship of angels, prevalent in the later Judaism, of which we have a specimen at Colossae (Colossians 2:18)--in the same spirit which leads the author of the Epistle to the Hebrews to dwell so emphatically (in Ephesians 1, 2) on the infinite superiority of the Son of God to all angels. We observe that his references to these orders or aspects of the angelic hierarchy vary both in fulness and in order. (Comp., for instance, this passage with Colossians 1:16.) Hence we gain no encouragement for the elaborate speculation in which men have indulged as to the right succession and relation of the hosts of heaven. In this passage the names rather point to different aspects, than to different orders, of superhuman power. The first two words signify appointed government and the authority which is committed to it; the last two the actual force and the moral force of dignity or lordship in which it is clothed. In the Colossian passage the words here placed first come last, though in the same mutual connection, and the words "dignities or lordships" is connected with the word "thrones," not here found. His purpose is, indeed, better served by this comparative vagueness: for that purpose is to exalt the majesty of our Lord over all other, whatever it may be, and whatever name it may wear.
Not only in this world, but also in that which is to come.--The word "world" is here age, and the antithesis is exactly that of our Lord's words in Matthew 12:32 (see Note there). Manifestly, however, it here signifies "this life" (or dispensation) and "the future life," that is, the life on this side, and on the other side, of the Second Coming of Christ.Verse 21. - Far above all rule, and power, and might, and dominion. Separate shades of meaning may doubtless be found for these expressions, but the main effect of the accumulation is to expand and deepen the idea of Christ's universal lordship. Hardly anything is revealed to us on the various orders of the spiritual powers, unfallen and fallen; and the speculations on them in which the Fathers used to indulge are of no value; but whatever may be true of them, Christ is exalted far above them all - far above every creature in earth, heaven, or hell (comp. Psalm 2; Psalm 72; Psalm 110; Daniel 7:13, 14, etc.). And every name that is named, not only in this world, but also in that which is to come. The pro-eminence of his Name is to be eternal. It shall never be eclipsed by any other name, nor shall there ever be a name worthy to be coupled with his Name. In human history we find no name that can be fitly coupled with Christ's. In the world to come, it shall ever shine forth with an unapproached effulgence. All this is said to exalt our sense of the Divine power that so raised up and exalted the God-Man, Christ Jesus - the same power that still works in believers.
