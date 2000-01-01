Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
And God is able to bless you abundantly, so that in all things at all times, having all that you need, you will abound in every good work.
New Living Translation
And God will generously provide all you need. Then you will always have everything you need and plenty left over to share with others.
English Standard Version
And God is able to make all grace abound to you, so that having all sufficiency in all things at all times, you may abound in every good work.
Berean Study Bible
And God is able to make all grace abound to you, so that in all things, at all times, having all that you need, you will abound in every good work.
Berean Literal Bible
And God is able to make all grace abound to you, so that in every way, always, having all sufficiency, you may abound in every good work.
New American Standard Bible
And God is able to make all grace abound to you, so that always having all sufficiency in everything, you may have an abundance for every good deed;
New King James Version
And God is able to make all grace abound toward you, that you, always having all sufficiency in all things, may have an abundance for every good work.
King James Bible
And God is able to make all grace abound toward you; that ye, always having all sufficiency in all things, may abound to every good work:
Christian Standard Bible
And God is able to make every grace overflow to you, so that in every way, always having everything you need, you may excel in every good work.
Contemporary English Version
God can bless you with everything you need, and you will always have more than enough to do all kinds of good things for others.
Good News Translation
And God is able to give you more than you need, so that you will always have all you need for yourselves and more than enough for every good cause.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
And God is able to make every grace overflow to you, so that in every way, always having everything you need, you may excel in every good work.
International Standard Version
Besides, God is able to make every blessing of yours overflow for you, so that in every situation you will always have all you need for any good work.
NET Bible
And God is able to make all grace overflow to you so that because you have enough of everything in every way at all times, you will overflow in every good work.
New Heart English Bible
And God is able to make all grace abound to you, that you, always having all sufficiency in everything, may abound to every good work.
A Faithful Version
For God is able to make all grace abound toward you so that in every way you may always have sufficiency in all things, and may abound unto every good work,
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
But God is able to multiply every favor toward you that you may always have whatever is sufficient for you in all things and that you may superabound in every good work,
GOD'S WORD® Translation
Besides, God will give you his constantly overflowing kindness. Then, when you always have everything you need, you can do more and more good things.
New American Standard 1977
And God is able to make all grace abound to you, that always having all sufficiency in everything, you may have an abundance for every good deed;
King James 2000 Bible
And God is able to make all grace abound toward you; that you, always having all sufficiency in all things, may abound to every good work:
American King James Version
And God is able to make all grace abound toward you; that you, always having all sufficiency in all things, may abound to every good work:
American Standard Version
And God is able to make all grace abound unto you; that ye, having always all sufficiency in everything, may abound unto every good work:
Douay-Rheims Bible
And God is able to make all grace abound in you; that ye always, having all sufficiency in all things, may abound to every good work,
Darby Bible Translation
But God is able to make every gracious gift abound towards you, that, having in every way always all-sufficiency, ye may abound to every good work:
English Revised Version
And God is able to make all grace abound unto you; that ye, having always all sufficiency in everything, may abound unto every good work:
Webster's Bible Translation
And God is able to make all grace abound towards you; that ye always having all sufficiency in all things, may abound to every good work:
Weymouth New Testament
And God is able to bestow every blessing on you in abundance, so that richly enjoying all sufficiency at all times, you may have ample means for all good works.
World English Bible
And God is able to make all grace abound to you, that you, always having all sufficiency in everything, may abound to every good work.
Young's Literal Translation
and God is able all grace to cause to abound to you, that in every thing always all sufficiency having, ye may abound to every good work,
Study BibleGod Loves a Cheerful Giver
…7Each one should give what he has decided in his heart to give, not out of regret or compulsion. For God loves a cheerful giver. 8And God is able to make all grace abound to you, so that in all things, at all times, having all that you need, you will abound in every good work. 9As it is written: “He has scattered abroad His gifts to the poor; His righteousness endures forever.”…
Cross References
2 Corinthians 8:7
But just as you excel in everything--in faith, in speech, in knowledge, in complete earnestness, and in the love we inspired in you--see that you also excel in this grace of giving.
2 Corinthians 13:3
since you are demanding proof that Christ is speaking through me. He is not weak in dealing with you, but is powerful among you.
Ephesians 3:20
Now to Him who is able to do infinitely more than all we ask or imagine, according to His power that is at work within us,
Philippians 4:11
I am not saying this out of need, for I have learned to be content regardless of my circumstances.
Philippians 4:19
And my God will supply all your needs according to His glorious riches in Christ Jesus.
2 Timothy 2:21
So if anyone cleanses himself of what is unfit, he will be a vessel for honor: sanctified, useful to the Master, and prepared for every good work.
Treasury of Scripture
And God is able to make all grace abound toward you; that you, always having all sufficiency in all things, may abound to every good work:
God.
2 Chronicles 25:9 And Amaziah said to the man of God, But what shall we do for the hundred talents which I have given to the army of Israel? And the man of God answered, The LORD is able to give thee much more than this.
Psalm 84:11 For the LORD God is a sun and shield: the LORD will give grace and glory: no good thing will he withhold from them that walk uprightly.
Proverbs 3:9 Honour the LORD with thy substance, and with the firstfruits of all thine increase:
all grace.
2 Corinthians 8:19 And not that only, but who was also chosen of the churches to travel with us with this grace, which is administered by us to the glory of the same Lord, and declaration of your ready mind:
1 Peter 4:10 As every man hath received the gift, even so minister the same one to another, as good stewards of the manifold grace of God.
always.
2 Corinthians 9:11 Being enriched in every thing to all bountifulness, which causeth through us thanksgiving to God.
1 Chronicles 29:12-14 Both riches and honour come of thee, and thou reignest over all; and in thine hand is power and might; and in thine hand it is to make great, and to give strength unto all…
may.
2 Corinthians 8:2,7 How that in a great trial of affliction the abundance of their joy and their deep poverty abounded unto the riches of their liberality…
Acts 9:36 Now there was at Joppa a certain disciple named Tabitha, which by interpretation is called Dorcas: this woman was full of good works and almsdeeds which she did.
1 Corinthians 15:58 Therefore, my beloved brethren, be ye stedfast, unmoveable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, forasmuch as ye know that your labour is not in vain in the Lord.
LexiconAnd
δὲ (de)
Conjunction
Strong's Greek 1161: A primary particle; but, and, etc.
God
Θεὸς (Theos)
Noun - Nominative Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 2316: A deity, especially the supreme Divinity; figuratively, a magistrate; by Hebraism, very.
[is] able
δυνατεῖ (dynatei)
Verb - Present Indicative Active - 3rd Person Singular
Strong's Greek 1414: To be powerful, have power, be able, be mighty. From dunatos; to be efficient.
{to make} all
πᾶσαν (pasan)
Adjective - Accusative Feminine Singular
Strong's Greek 3956: All, the whole, every kind of. Including all the forms of declension; apparently a primary word; all, any, every, the whole.
grace
χάριν (charin)
Noun - Accusative Feminine Singular
Strong's Greek 5485: From chairo; graciousness, of manner or act.
abound
περισσεῦσαι (perisseusai)
Verb - Aorist Infinitive Active
Strong's Greek 4052: From perissos; to superabound, be in excess, be superfluous; also to cause to superabound or excel.
to
εἰς (eis)
Preposition
Strong's Greek 1519: A primary preposition; to or into, of place, time, or purpose; also in adverbial phrases.
you,
ὑμᾶς (hymas)
Personal / Possessive Pronoun - Accusative 2nd Person Plural
Strong's Greek 4771: You. The person pronoun of the second person singular; thou.
so that
ἵνα (hina)
Conjunction
Strong's Greek 2443: In order that, so that. Probably from the same as the former part of heautou; in order that.
in
ἐν (en)
Preposition
Strong's Greek 1722: In, on, among. A primary preposition denoting position, and instrumentality, i.e. A relation of rest; 'in, ' at, on, by, etc.
all things,
παντὶ (panti)
Adjective - Dative Neuter Singular
Strong's Greek 3956: All, the whole, every kind of. Including all the forms of declension; apparently a primary word; all, any, every, the whole.
at all times,
πάντοτε (pantote)
Adverb
Strong's Greek 3842: Always, at all times, ever. From pas and hote; every when, i.e. At all times.
having
ἔχοντες (echontes)
Verb - Present Participle Active - Nominative Masculine Plural
Strong's Greek 2192: To have, hold, possess. Including an alternate form scheo skheh'-o; a primary verb; to hold.
all that
πᾶσαν (pasan)
Adjective - Accusative Feminine Singular
Strong's Greek 3956: All, the whole, every kind of. Including all the forms of declension; apparently a primary word; all, any, every, the whole.
you need,
αὐτάρκειαν (autarkeian)
Noun - Accusative Feminine Singular
Strong's Greek 841: Self-sufficiency, independence, contentment. From autarkes; self-satisfaction, i.e. contentedness, or a competence.
you will abound
περισσεύητε (perisseuēte)
Verb - Present Subjunctive Active - 2nd Person Plural
Strong's Greek 4052: From perissos; to superabound, be in excess, be superfluous; also to cause to superabound or excel.
in
εἰς (eis)
Preposition
Strong's Greek 1519: A primary preposition; to or into, of place, time, or purpose; also in adverbial phrases.
every
πᾶν (pan)
Adjective - Accusative Neuter Singular
Strong's Greek 3956: All, the whole, every kind of. Including all the forms of declension; apparently a primary word; all, any, every, the whole.
good
ἀγαθόν (agathon)
Adjective - Accusative Neuter Singular
Strong's Greek 18: A primary word; 'good'.
work.
ἔργον (ergon)
Noun - Accusative Neuter Singular
Strong's Greek 2041: From a primary ergo; toil; by implication, an act.
God is able to make all grace abound toward you.--The word "grace" must be taken with somewhat of the same latitude as in 2Corinthians 8:6-7; 2Corinthians 8:19, including every form of bounty, as well as "grace," in its restricted theological sense: the means of giving, as well as cheerfulness in the act. He will bless the increase of those who give cheerfully, that they may have, not indeed the superfluity which ministers to selfish luxury, but the sufficiency with which all true disciples ought to be content. In the word "sufficiency," which occurs only here and in 1Timothy 6:6 ("godliness with contentment"), we have another instance of St. Paul's accurate use of the terminology of Greek ethical writers. To be independent, self-sufficing, was with them the crown of the perfect life; and Aristotle vindicates that quality for happiness as he defines it, as consisting in the activity of the intellect, and thus distinguished from wealth and pleasure, and the other accidents of life which men constantly mistook for it (Eth. Nicom. x., c. 7). At the time when St. Paul wrote it was constantly on the lips of Stoics. (Comp. the Meditations of Marcus Aurelius, iii. c. 11.)Verse 8. - To make all grace abound toward you. God can give you such abundant gifts that you will not feel the loss of a generous contribution to his service. Sufficiency. The word autarkeia (1 Timothy 6:6) in the Stoic philosophy was used for the perfect independence which enabled a man to stand alone. The term is here softened and Christianized to express the contentment which arises from the full supply of all our needs by God. The affirmations of the original are as emphatic as language can make them. They express that the man who places all his trust upon God will be "perfect and entire, lacking nothing" (Philippians 4:11, 19).
Alphabetical: able abound abundance all always an And at deed every everything for God good grace have having in is make may need so sufficiency that things times to will work you
