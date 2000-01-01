Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
From birth I have relied on you; you brought me forth from my mother's womb. I will ever praise you.
New Living Translation
Yes, you have been with me from birth; from my mother’s womb you have cared for me. No wonder I am always praising you!
English Standard Version
Upon you I have leaned from before my birth; you are he who took me from my mother’s womb. My praise is continually of you.
Berean Study Bible
I have leaned on You since birth; You pulled me from my mother’s womb. My praise is always for You.
New American Standard Bible
By You I have been sustained from my birth; You are He who took me from my mother's womb; My praise is continually of You.
New King James Version
By You I have been upheld from birth; You are He who took me out of my mother’s womb. My praise shall be continually of You.
King James Bible
By thee have I been holden up from the womb: thou art he that took me out of my mother's bowels: my praise shall be continually of thee.
Christian Standard Bible
I have leaned on you from birth; you took me from my mother's womb. My praise is always about you.
Contemporary English Version
I have relied on you from the day I was born. You brought me safely through birth, and I always praise you.
Good News Translation
I have relied on you all my life; you have protected me since the day I was born. I will always praise you.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
I have leaned on You from birth; You took me from my mother's womb. My praise is always about You.
International Standard Version
I depended on you since birth, when you brought me from my mother's womb; I praise you continuously.
NET Bible
I have leaned on you since birth; you pulled me from my mother's womb. I praise you continually.
New Heart English Bible
I have relied on you from the womb. You are he who took me out of my mother's womb. I will always praise you.
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
For I have been sustained upon you from the womb and from the bowels of my mother you are my trust; I am praising you at all times.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
I depended on you before I was born. You took me from my mother's womb. My songs of praise constantly speak about you.
JPS Tanakh 1917
Upon Thee have I stayed myself from birth; Thou art he that took me out of my mother's womb; My praise is continually of Thee.
New American Standard 1977
By Thee I have been sustained from my birth; Thou art He who took me from my mother’s womb; My praise is continually of Thee.
King James 2000 Bible
By you have I been upheld from birth: you are he that took me out of my mother's womb: my praise shall be continually of you.
American King James Version
By you have I been held up from the womb: you are he that took me out of my mother's bowels: my praise shall be continually of you.
American Standard Version
By thee have I been holden up from the womb; Thou art he that took me out of my mother's bowels: My praise shall be continually of thee.
Brenton Septuagint Translation
On thee have I been stayed from the womb: from the belly of my mother thou art my protector: of thee is my praise continually.
Douay-Rheims Bible
By thee have I been confirmed from the womb: from my mother's womb thou art my protector. Of thee shall I continually sing:
Darby Bible Translation
On thee have I been stayed from the womb; from the bowels of my mother thou didst draw me forth: my praise shall be continually of thee.
English Revised Version
By thee have I been holden up from the womb: thou art he that took me out of my mother's bowels: my praise shall be continually of thee.
Webster's Bible Translation
By thee have I been sustained from my birth: thou art he that brought me into life: my praise shall be continually of thee.
World English Bible
I have relied on you from the womb. You are he who took me out of my mother's womb. I will always praise you.
Young's Literal Translation
By Thee I have been supported from the womb, From my mother's bowels Thou dost cut me out, In Thee is my praise continually.
Study BibleIn You, O LORD, I Have Taken Refuge
…5For You are my hope, O Lord GOD, my confidence from my youth. 6I have leaned on You since birth; You pulled me from my mother’s womb. My praise is always for You. 7I have become a portent to many, but You are my strong refuge.…
Cross References
Job 10:18
Why then did You bring me from the womb? Oh, that I had died, and no eye had seen me!
Psalm 22:9
Yet You brought me out of the womb; You secured me at my mother's breast.
Psalm 22:10
From birth I was cast upon You; from my mother's womb You have been my God.
Psalm 34:1
I will bless the LORD at all times; His praise will always be on my lips.
Psalm 37:17
For the arms of the wicked will be broken, but the LORD upholds the righteous.
Psalm 145:2
Every day I will bless You, and I will praise Your name forever and ever.
Isaiah 46:3
Listen to Me, O house of Jacob, all the remnant of the house of Israel, who have been sustained from the womb, carried along since birth.
Treasury of Scripture
By you have I been held up from the womb: you are he that took me out of my mother's bowels: my praise shall be continually of you.
By thee
Psalm 22:9,10 But thou art he that took me out of the womb: thou didst make me hope when I was upon my mother's breasts…
Proverbs 8:17 I love them that love me; and those that seek me early shall find me.
Isaiah 46:3,4 Hearken unto me, O house of Jacob, and all the remnant of the house of Israel, which are borne by me from the belly, which are carried from the womb: …
thou art
Psalm 139:15,16 My substance was not hid from thee, when I was made in secret, and curiously wrought in the lowest parts of the earth…
Psalm 145:1,2 David's Psalm of praise. I will extol thee, my God, O king; and I will bless thy name for ever and ever…
Isaiah 49:1,5 Listen, O isles, unto me; and hearken, ye people, from far; The LORD hath called me from the womb; from the bowels of my mother hath he made mention of my name…
my praise
Psalm 71:14 But I will hope continually, and will yet praise thee more and more.
Psalm 34:1 A Psalm of David, when he changed his behaviour before Abimelech; who drove him away, and he departed. I will bless the LORD at all times: his praise shall continually be in my mouth.
Ephesians 5:20 Giving thanks always for all things unto God and the Father in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ;
LexiconI have leaned
נִסְמַ֬כְתִּי (nis·maḵ·tî)
Verb - Nifal - Perfect - first person common singular
Strong's Hebrew 5564: To prop, to lean upon, take hold of
on You
עָלֶ֤יךָ ׀ (‘ā·le·ḵā)
Preposition | second person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 5921: Above, over, upon, against
since birth;
מִבֶּ֗טֶן (mib·be·ṭen)
Preposition-m | Noun - feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew 990: The belly, the womb, the bosom, body of anything
You
אַתָּ֣ה (’at·tāh)
Pronoun - second person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 859: Thou and thee, ye and you
pulled me
גוֹזִ֑י (ḡō·w·zî)
Verb - Qal - Participle - masculine singular construct | first person common singular
Strong's Hebrew 1491: To cut off, portion out
from my mother’s
אִ֭מִּי (’im·mî)
Noun - feminine singular construct | first person common singular
Strong's Hebrew 517: A mother, )
womb.
מִמְּעֵ֣י (mim·mə·‘ê)
Preposition-m | Noun - masculine plural construct
Strong's Hebrew 4578: The intestines, the abdomen, sympathy, a vest, the stomach, the uterus, the heart
My praise
תְהִלָּתִ֣י (ṯə·hil·lā·ṯî)
Noun - feminine singular construct | first person common singular
Strong's Hebrew 8416: Praise, song of praise
is always for You.
תָמִֽיד׃ (ṯā·mîḏ)
Adverb
Strong's Hebrew 8548: Continuance, constant, ellipt, the regular, sacrifice
Took me out.--Comp. Psalm 22:10. The Hebrew is not the same, but the Authorised Version renders by the same word, treating it as a transitive participle of a word that elsewhere only means to go through, a doubtful expedient. The LXX. (and Vulg.) have "protector," ?????????, which is probably an error for ????????? (following Psalm 22:10, ????????), which would support the rendering, "he that severed me," a rendering for other reasons probable.
This allusion to birth and retrospect of life from the earliest infancy, is not unsuitable to Israel personified as an individual, or rather it suits both the individual and the community of which he is the mouthpiece. So it has often been in application treated as an epitome of the history of the Christian Church.Verse 6. - By thee have I been holden up from the womb: thou art he that took me out of my mother's bowels (comp. Psalm 22:9, 10, of which this is plainly an echo or reminiscence). My praise shall be continually of thee (see vers. 14-16, 22-24).
Jump to PreviousAlways Birth Body Bowels Continually Cut Draw Forth Holden Life Mother Mother's Praise Relied Support Supported Sustained Thee Womb
Jump to NextAlways Birth Body Bowels Continually Cut Draw Forth Holden Life Mother Mother's Praise Relied Support Supported Sustained Thee Womb
LinksPsalm 71:6 NIV
Psalm 71:6 NLT
Psalm 71:6 ESV
Psalm 71:6 NASB
Psalm 71:6 KJV
Psalm 71:6 Bible Apps
Psalm 71:6 Biblia Paralela
Psalm 71:6 Chinese Bible
Psalm 71:6 French Bible
Psalm 71:6 German Bible
Alphabetical: are been birth brought By continually ever forth From have He I is me mother's my of on praise relied sustained took who will womb you
