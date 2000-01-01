Study Bible

Cross References

Job 10:11

You clothed me with skin and flesh, and knit me together with bones and sinews.



Psalm 119:73

Your hands have made me and fashioned me; give me understanding to learn Your commandments.



Ecclesiastes 11:5

As you do not know the path of the wind, or how the bones are formed in a mother's womb, so you cannot understand the work of God, the Maker of all things.



Isaiah 44:24

Thus says the LORD, your Redeemer who formed you from the womb: "I am the LORD, who has made all things, who alone stretched out the heavens, who by Myself spread out the earth,



Treasury of Scripture

even the darkness is not dark to You, but the night shines like the day, for darkness is as light to You.I praise You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Marvelous are Your works, and I know this very well.…

For you have possessed my reins: you have covered me in my mother's womb.

for thou

Job 10:9-12 Remember, I beseech thee, that thou hast made me as the clay; and wilt thou bring me into dust again? …

covered me

Psalm 22:9,10 But thou art he that took me out of the womb: thou didst make me hope when I was upon my mother's breasts…

Psalm 71:6 By thee have I been holden up from the womb: thou art he that took me out of my mother's bowels: my praise shall be continually of thee.

Job 31:15 Did not he that made me in the womb make him? and did not one fashion us in the womb?