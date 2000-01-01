Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother's womb.
New Living Translation
You made all the delicate, inner parts of my body and knit me together in my mother’s womb.
English Standard Version
For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb.
Berean Study Bible
For You formed my inmost being; You knit me together in my mother’s womb.
New American Standard Bible
For You formed my inward parts; You wove me in my mother's womb.
New King James Version
For You formed my inward parts; You covered me in my mother’s womb.
King James Bible
For thou hast possessed my reins: thou hast covered me in my mother's womb.
Christian Standard Bible
For it was you who created my inward parts; you knit me together in my mother's womb.
Contemporary English Version
You are the one who put me together inside my mother's body,
Good News Translation
You created every part of me; you put me together in my mother's womb.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
For it was You who created my inward parts; You knit me together in my mother's womb.
International Standard Version
It was you who formed my internal organs, fashioning me within my mother's womb.
NET Bible
Certainly you made my mind and heart; you wove me together in my mother's womb.
New Heart English Bible
For you formed my inmost being. You knit me together in my mother's womb.
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
Because you have prepared my kidneys and you have carried me from the womb of my mother.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
You alone created my inner being. You knitted me together inside my mother.
JPS Tanakh 1917
For Thou hast made my reins; Thou hast knit me together in my mother's womb.
New American Standard 1977
For Thou didst form my inward parts; Thou didst weave me in my mother’s womb.
King James 2000 Bible
For you have formed my inward parts: you have covered me in my mother's womb.
American King James Version
For you have possessed my reins: you have covered me in my mother's womb.
American Standard Version
For thou didst form my inward parts: Thou didst cover me in my mother's womb.
Brenton Septuagint Translation
For thou, O Lord, hast possessed my reins; thou hast helped me from my mother's womb.
Douay-Rheims Bible
For thou hast possessed my reins: thou hast protected me from my mother's womb.
Darby Bible Translation
For thou hast possessed my reins; thou didst cover me in my mother's womb.
English Revised Version
For thou hast possessed my reins: thou hast covered me in my mother's womb.
Webster's Bible Translation
For thou hast possessed my reins: thou hast covered me in my mother's womb.
World English Bible
For you formed my inmost being. You knit me together in my mother's womb.
Young's Literal Translation
For Thou -- Thou hast possessed my reins, Thou dost cover me in my mother's belly.
Study BibleYou Have Searched Me and Known Me
…12even the darkness is not dark to You, but the night shines like the day, for darkness is as light to You. 13For You formed my inmost being; You knit me together in my mother’s womb. 14I praise You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Marvelous are Your works, and I know this very well.…
Cross References
Job 10:11
You clothed me with skin and flesh, and knit me together with bones and sinews.
Psalm 119:73
Your hands have made me and fashioned me; give me understanding to learn Your commandments.
Ecclesiastes 11:5
As you do not know the path of the wind, or how the bones are formed in a mother's womb, so you cannot understand the work of God, the Maker of all things.
Isaiah 44:24
Thus says the LORD, your Redeemer who formed you from the womb: "I am the LORD, who has made all things, who alone stretched out the heavens, who by Myself spread out the earth,
Treasury of Scripture
For you have possessed my reins: you have covered me in my mother's womb.
for thou
Job 10:9-12 Remember, I beseech thee, that thou hast made me as the clay; and wilt thou bring me into dust again? …
covered me
Psalm 22:9,10 But thou art he that took me out of the womb: thou didst make me hope when I was upon my mother's breasts…
Psalm 71:6 By thee have I been holden up from the womb: thou art he that took me out of my mother's bowels: my praise shall be continually of thee.
Job 31:15 Did not he that made me in the womb make him? and did not one fashion us in the womb?
LexiconFor
כִּֽי־ (kî-)
Conjunction
Strong's Hebrew 3588: A relative conjunction
You
אַ֭תָּה (’at·tāh)
Pronoun - second person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 859: Thou and thee, ye and you
formed
קָנִ֣יתָ (qā·nî·ṯā)
Verb - Qal - Perfect - second person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 7069: To erect, create, to procure, by purchase, to own
my inmost being;
כִלְיֹתָ֑י (ḵil·yō·ṯāy)
Noun - feminine plural construct | first person common singular
Strong's Hebrew 3629: A kidney, the mind
You knit me together
תְּ֝סֻכֵּ֗נִי (tə·suk·kê·nî)
Verb - Qal - Imperfect - second person masculine singular | first person common singular
Strong's Hebrew 5526: To entwine as a, screen, to fence in, cover over, protect
in my mother’s
אִמִּֽי׃ (’im·mî)
Noun - feminine singular construct | first person common singular
Strong's Hebrew 517: A mother, )
womb.
בְּבֶ֣טֶן (bə·ḇe·ṭen)
Preposition-b | Noun - feminine singular construct
Strong's Hebrew 990: The belly, the womb, the bosom, body of anything
For . . .--The mystery of birth regarded as one of the greatest mysteries (see Ecclesiastes 11:5), is a proof of God's omniscience.
Possessed.--The context seems to require formed, fashioned, as, according to Gesenius, in Deuteronomy 32:6, (Authorised Version "bought") (Comp. Genesis 14:19, where maker should be read for possessor.)
For "reins" see Psalm 16:7.
Covered me.--Most critics render here didst weave me. (Comp. Job 10:11.) But the usual sense of the word cover or protect, suits equally well. The prime thought is that every birth is a divine creation.Verse 13. - For thou hast possessed my reins. Thou knowest me and seest me always, because thou madest me. Thy omniscience and thy omnipresence both rest upon thine omnipotence. Thou hast covered me (rather, woven me) in my mother's womb (comp. Job 10:11).
