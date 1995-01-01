Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
Search me, God, and know my heart; test me and know my anxious thoughts.
New Living Translation
Search me, O God, and know my heart; test me and know my anxious thoughts.
English Standard Version
Search me, O God, and know my heart! Try me and know my thoughts!
Berean Study Bible
Search me, O God, and know my heart; test me and know my concerns.
King James Bible
Search me, O God, and know my heart: try me, and know my thoughts:
New King James Version
Search me, O God, and know my heart; Try me, and know my anxieties;
New American Standard Bible
Search me, God, and know my heart; Put me to the test and know my anxious thoughts;
NASB 1995
Search me, O God, and know my heart; Try me and know my anxious thoughts;
NASB 1977
Search me, O God, and know my heart; Try me and know my anxious thoughts;
Amplified Bible
Search me [thoroughly], O God, and know my heart; Test me and know my anxious thoughts;
Christian Standard Bible
Search me, God, and know my heart; test me and know my concerns.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
Search me, God, and know my heart; test me and know my concerns.
American Standard Version
Search me, O God, and know my heart: Try me, and know my thoughts;
Brenton Septuagint Translation
Prove me, O God, and know my heart; examine me, and know my paths;
Contemporary English Version
Look deep into my heart, God, and find out everything I am thinking.
Douay-Rheims Bible
Prove me, O God, and know my heart: examine me, and know my paths.
English Revised Version
Search me, O God, and know my heart: try me and know my thoughts:
Good News Translation
Examine me, O God, and know my mind; test me, and discover my thoughts.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
Examine me, O God, and know my mind. Test me, and know my thoughts.
International Standard Version
Examine me, God, and know my mind, test me, and know my thoughts.
JPS Tanakh 1917
Search me, O God, and know my heart, Try me, and know my thoughts;
Literal Standard Version
Search me, O God, and know my heart, "" Try me, and know my thoughts,
NET Bible
Examine me, and probe my thoughts! Test me, and know my concerns!
New Heart English Bible
Search me, God, and know my heart. Try me, and know my thoughts.
World English Bible
Search me, God, and know my heart. Try me, and know my thoughts.
Young's Literal Translation
Search me, O God, and know my heart, Try me, and know my thoughts,
Study BibleYou Have Searched Me and Known Me
…22I hate them with perfect hatred; I count them as my enemies. 23Search me, O God, and know my heart; test me and know my concerns. 24See if there is any offensive way in me; lead me in the way everlasting.…
Cross References
1 Thessalonians 2:4
Instead, we speak as those approved by God to be entrusted with the gospel, not in order to please men but God, who examines our hearts.
Job 31:6
let God weigh me with honest scales, that He may know my integrity.
Psalm 7:9
Put an end to the evil of the wicked, but establish the righteous, O righteous God who searches hearts and minds.
Psalm 19:12
Who can discern his own errors? Cleanse me from my hidden faults.
Psalm 26:2
Test me, O LORD, and try me; examine my heart and mind.
Psalm 139:22
I hate them with perfect hatred; I count them as my enemies.
Proverbs 17:3
A crucible for silver and a furnace for gold, but the LORD is the tester of hearts.
Jeremiah 11:20
O LORD of Hosts, who judges righteously, who examines the heart and mind, let me see Your vengeance upon them, for to You I have committed my cause.
Jeremiah 17:10
I, the LORD, search the heart; I examine the mind to reward a man according to his way, by what his deeds deserve.
Jeremiah 20:12
O LORD of Hosts, who examines the righteous, who sees the heart and mind, let me see Your vengeance upon them, for to You I have committed my cause.
Lamentations 3:40
Let us examine and test our ways, and turn back to the LORD.
Treasury of Scripture
Search me, O God, and know my heart: try me, and know my thoughts:
search me
Psalm 139:1 To the chief Musician, A Psalm of David. O LORD, thou hast searched me, and known me.
Psalm 26:2 Examine me, O LORD, and prove me; try my reins and my heart.
know
Deuteronomy 8:2,16 And thou shalt remember all the way which the LORD thy God led thee these forty years in the wilderness, to humble thee, and to prove thee, to know what was in thine heart, whether thou wouldest keep his commandments, or no…
Job 31:6 Let me be weighed in an even balance, that God may know mine integrity.
Proverbs 17:3 The fining pot is for silver, and the furnace for gold: but the LORD trieth the hearts.
Search.--The same word with which the psalm opens. The inevitable scrutiny of the Divine Being is invited.
Thoughts.--As in Psalm 94:19; a word meaning (Ezekiel 31:5) branches, and so expressing the ramifications of thought.Verse 23. - Search me, O God, and know my heart: try me, and know my thoughts. Examine me, and see if I have not represented my feelings as they really are. Keep on always searching me out (comp. ver. 1), and "trying my reins and my heart" (Psalm 26:2). My desire is to be proved and tested.
Parallel Commentaries ...
LexiconSearch me,
חָקְרֵ֣נִי (ḥā·qə·rê·nî)
Verb - Qal - Imperative - masculine singular | first person common singular
Strong's Hebrew 2713: To penetrate, to examine intimately
O God,
אֵ֭ל (’êl)
Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 410: Strength -- as adjective, mighty, the Almighty
and know
וְדַ֣ע (wə·ḏa‘)
Conjunctive waw | Verb - Qal - Imperative - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 3045: To know
my heart;
לְבָבִ֑י (lə·ḇā·ḇî)
Noun - masculine singular construct | first person common singular
Strong's Hebrew 3824: Inner man, mind, will, heart
test
בְּ֝חָנֵ֗נִי (bə·ḥā·nê·nî)
Verb - Qal - Imperative - masculine singular | first person common singular
Strong's Hebrew 974: To test, to investigate
me and know
וְדַ֣ע (wə·ḏa‘)
Conjunctive waw | Verb - Qal - Imperative - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 3045: To know
my concerns.
שַׂרְעַפָּֽי׃ (śar·‘ap·pāy)
Noun - masculine plural construct | first person common singular
Strong's Hebrew 8312: Disquieting thoughts
