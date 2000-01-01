

































































































































































The secret things belong to the LORD our God, but the things revealed belong to us and to our children forever, that we may follow all the words of this law.“The LORD our God has secrets known to no one. We are not accountable for them, but we and our children are accountable forever for all that he has revealed to us, so that we may obey all the terms of these instructions.“The secret things belong to the LORD our God, but the things that are revealed belong to us and to our children forever, that we may do all the words of this law.The secret things belong to the LORD our God, but the things revealed belong to us and to our children forever, so that we may follow all the words of this law."The secret things belong to the LORD our God, but the things revealed belong to us and to our sons forever, that we may observe all the words of this law.“The secretto the LORD our God, but thoserevealedto us and to our children forever, thatmay do all the words of this law.The secretunto the LORD our God: but thoserevealedunto us and to our children for ever, thatmay do all the words of this law.The hidden things belong to the LORD our God, but the revealed things belong to us and our children forever, so that we may follow all the words of this law.The LORD our God hasn't explained the present or the future, but he has commanded us to obey the laws he gave to us and our descendants."There are some things that the LORD our God has kept secret; but he has revealed his Law, and we and our descendants are to obey it forever.The hidden things belong to the LORD our God, but the revealed things belong to us and our children forever, so that we may follow all the words of this law.""The secret things belong to the LORD our God, but what has been revealed belongs to us and to our children forever, so that we might observe the words of this Law."Secret things belong to the LORD our God, but those that are revealed belong to us and our descendants forever, so that we might obey all the words of this law.The secret things belong to the LORD our God; but the things that are revealed belong to us and to our children forever, that we may do all the words of this law.Some things are hidden. They belong to the LORD our God. But the things that have been revealed in these teachings belong to us and to our children forever. We must obey every word of these teachings.The secret things belong unto the LORD our God; but the things that are revealed belong unto us and to our children for ever, that we may do all the words of this law.“The secret things belong to the LORD our God, but the things revealed belong to us and to our sons forever, that we may observe all the words of this law.The hidden things of the LORD our God are uncovered unto us and to our children for ever, that we may do all the words of this law.The secret things belong unto the LORD our God: but those things which are revealed belong unto us and to our children forever, that we may do all the words of this law.The secret things belong to the LORD our God: but those things which are revealed belong to us and to our children for ever, that we may do all the words of this law.The secret things belong unto Jehovah our God; but the things that are revealed belong unto us and to our children for ever, that we may do all the words of this law.The secret thingsto the Lord our God, but the things that are revealedto us and to our children for ever, to do all the words of this law.Secret things to the Lord our God: things that are manifest, to us and to our children for ever, that we may do all the words of this law.The hidden things belong to Jehovah our God; but the revealed ones are ours and our children's for ever, to do all the words of this law.The secret things belong unto the LORD our God: but the things that are revealed belong unto us and to our children for ever, that we may do all the words of this law.The secret things belong to the LORD our God: but those things which are revealed belong to us, and to our children for ever, that we may do all the words of this law.The secret things belong to Yahweh our God; but the things that are revealed belong to us and to our children forever, that we may do all the words of this law.The things hidden are to Jehovah our God, and the things revealed are to us and to our sons -- to the age, to do all the words of this law.