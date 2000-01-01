Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
The secret things belong to the LORD our God, but the things revealed belong to us and to our children forever, that we may follow all the words of this law.
New Living Translation
“The LORD our God has secrets known to no one. We are not accountable for them, but we and our children are accountable forever for all that he has revealed to us, so that we may obey all the terms of these instructions.
English Standard Version
“The secret things belong to the LORD our God, but the things that are revealed belong to us and to our children forever, that we may do all the words of this law.
Berean Study Bible
The secret things belong to the LORD our God, but the things revealed belong to us and to our children forever, so that we may follow all the words of this law.
New American Standard Bible
"The secret things belong to the LORD our God, but the things revealed belong to us and to our sons forever, that we may observe all the words of this law.
New King James Version
“The secret things belong to the LORD our God, but those things which are revealed belong to us and to our children forever, that we may do all the words of this law.
King James Bible
The secret things belong unto the LORD our God: but those things which are revealed belong unto us and to our children for ever, that we may do all the words of this law.
Christian Standard Bible
The hidden things belong to the LORD our God, but the revealed things belong to us and our children forever, so that we may follow all the words of this law.
Contemporary English Version
The LORD our God hasn't explained the present or the future, but he has commanded us to obey the laws he gave to us and our descendants.
Good News Translation
"There are some things that the LORD our God has kept secret; but he has revealed his Law, and we and our descendants are to obey it forever.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
The hidden things belong to the LORD our God, but the revealed things belong to us and our children forever, so that we may follow all the words of this law."
International Standard Version
"The secret things belong to the LORD our God, but what has been revealed belongs to us and to our children forever, so that we might observe the words of this Law."
NET Bible
Secret things belong to the LORD our God, but those that are revealed belong to us and our descendants forever, so that we might obey all the words of this law.
New Heart English Bible
The secret things belong to the LORD our God; but the things that are revealed belong to us and to our children forever, that we may do all the words of this law.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
Some things are hidden. They belong to the LORD our God. But the things that have been revealed in these teachings belong to us and to our children forever. We must obey every word of these teachings.
JPS Tanakh 1917
The secret things belong unto the LORD our God; but the things that are revealed belong unto us and to our children for ever, that we may do all the words of this law.
New American Standard 1977
“The secret things belong to the LORD our God, but the things revealed belong to us and to our sons forever, that we may observe all the words of this law.
Jubilee Bible 2000
The hidden things of the LORD our God are uncovered unto us and to our children for ever, that we may do all the words of this law.
King James 2000 Bible
The secret things belong unto the LORD our God: but those things which are revealed belong unto us and to our children forever, that we may do all the words of this law.
American King James Version
The secret things belong to the LORD our God: but those things which are revealed belong to us and to our children for ever, that we may do all the words of this law.
American Standard Version
The secret things belong unto Jehovah our God; but the things that are revealed belong unto us and to our children for ever, that we may do all the words of this law.
Brenton Septuagint Translation
The secret things belong to the Lord our God, but the things that are revealed belong to us and to our children for ever, to do all the words of this law.
Douay-Rheims Bible
Secret things to the Lord our God: things that are manifest, to us and to our children for ever, that we may do all the words of this law.
Darby Bible Translation
The hidden things belong to Jehovah our God; but the revealed ones are ours and our children's for ever, to do all the words of this law.
English Revised Version
The secret things belong unto the LORD our God: but the things that are revealed belong unto us and to our children for ever, that we may do all the words of this law.
Webster's Bible Translation
The secret things belong to the LORD our God: but those things which are revealed belong to us, and to our children for ever, that we may do all the words of this law.
World English Bible
The secret things belong to Yahweh our God; but the things that are revealed belong to us and to our children forever, that we may do all the words of this law.
Young's Literal Translation
The things hidden are to Jehovah our God, and the things revealed are to us and to our sons -- to the age, to do all the words of this law.
Study BibleThe Covenant in Moab
…28The LORD uprooted them from their land in His anger, rage, and great wrath, and He cast them into another land, where they are today.’ 29The secret things belong to the LORD our God, but the things revealed belong to us and to our children forever, so that we may follow all the words of this law.
Cross References
John 5:39
You pore over the Scriptures because you presume that by them you possess eternal life. These are the very words that testify about Me,
Acts 1:7
Jesus replied, "It is not for you to know times or seasons that the Father has fixed by His own authority.
Acts 17:11
Now the Bereans were more noble-minded than the Thessalonians, for they received the message with great eagerness and examined the Scriptures every day to see if these teachings were true.
2 Timothy 3:16
All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for instruction, for conviction, for correction, and for training in righteousness,
Genesis 41:16
"I myself cannot do it," Joseph replied, "but God will give Pharaoh a sound answer."
Proverbs 25:2
It is the glory of God to conceal a matter and the glory of kings to search it out.
Treasury of Scripture
The secret things belong to the LORD our God: but those things which are revealed belong to us and to our children for ever, that we may do all the words of this law.
secret
Job 11:6,7 And that he would shew thee the secrets of wisdom, that they are double to that which is! Know therefore that God exacteth of thee less than thine iniquity deserveth…
Job 28:28 And unto man he said, Behold, the fear of the Lord, that is wisdom; and to depart from evil is understanding.
Psalm 25:14 The secret of the LORD is with them that fear him; and he will shew them his covenant.
revealed
Psalm 78:2-7 I will open my mouth in a parable: I will utter dark sayings of old: …
Isaiah 8:20 To the law and to the testimony: if they speak not according to this word, it is because there is no light in them.
Matthew 11:27-30 All things are delivered unto me of my Father: and no man knoweth the Son, but the Father; neither knoweth any man the Father, save the Son, and he to whomsoever the Son will reveal him…
and to our
Deuteronomy 6:7 And thou shalt teach them diligently unto thy children, and shalt talk of them when thou sittest in thine house, and when thou walkest by the way, and when thou liest down, and when thou risest up.
Deuteronomy 30:2 And shalt return unto the LORD thy God, and shalt obey his voice according to all that I command thee this day, thou and thy children, with all thine heart, and with all thy soul;
LexiconThe secret [things belong]
הַ֨נִּסְתָּרֹ֔ת (han·nis·tā·rōṯ)
Article | Verb - Nifal - Participle - feminine plural
Strong's Hebrew 5641: To hide, conceal
to the LORD
לַיהוָ֖ה (Yah·weh)
Preposition-l | Noun - proper - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 3068: LORD -- the proper name of the God of Israel
our God,
אֱלֹהֵ֑ינוּ (’ĕ·lō·hê·nū)
Noun - masculine plural construct | first person common plural
Strong's Hebrew 430: gods -- the supreme God, magistrates, a superlative
but the things revealed
וְהַנִּגְלֹ֞ת (wə·han·niḡ·lōṯ)
Conjunctive waw, Article | Verb - Nifal - Participle - feminine plural
Strong's Hebrew 1540: To denude, to exile, to reveal
belong to us
לָ֤ׄנׄוּׄ (lā·nū)
Preposition | first person common plural
Strong's Hebrew
and to our children
וּׄלְׄבָׄנֵׄ֙יׄנׄוּׄ֙ (ū·lə·ḇā·nê·nū)
Conjunctive waw, Preposition-l | Noun - masculine plural construct | first person common plural
Strong's Hebrew 1121: A son
forever,
עַד־ (‘aḏ-)
Preposition
Strong's Hebrew 5704: As far as, even to, up to, until, while
so that we may follow
לַעֲשׂ֕וֹת (la·‘ă·śō·wṯ)
Preposition-l | Verb - Qal - Infinitive construct
Strong's Hebrew 6213: To do, make
all
כָּל־ (kāl-)
Noun - masculine singular construct
Strong's Hebrew 3605: The whole, all, any, every
the words
דִּבְרֵ֖י (diḇ·rê)
Noun - masculine plural construct
Strong's Hebrew 1697: A word, a matter, thing, a cause
of this
הַזֹּֽאת׃ (haz·zōṯ)
Article | Pronoun - feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew 2063: Hereby in it, likewise, the one other, same, she, so much, such deed, that,
law.
הַתּוֹרָ֥ה (hat·tō·w·rāh)
Article | Noun - feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew 8451: Direction, instruction, law
The secret things belong unto the Lord our God.--The immediate connection of these words with the context is not clear. Rashi connects the "secret things" with the "imagination of the evil heart of the secret idolater" of Deuteronomy 29:19. (The "secret faults" of Psalm 19:12 is the same expression.) His note runs thus: "And if thou say, What can we do? wilt Thou punish the many for the devices of the one? as it is said (Deuteronomy 29:18), 'lest there be among you man or woman,' and afterwards (Deuteronomy 29:22), 'they shall see the plagues of that land;' and yet, Is there any man that knoweth the secrets of his fellow? It is not that I shall punish you for those secrets; they belong to the Lord our God, and He will exact them from the individual sinner; but the things that are disclosed belong to us and to our children, to 'put away the evil from the midst of us.' And if judgment is not executed among them, the many will be punished." But it is impossible not to feel that there is more behind the words of this passage than this. We must remember that Moses was delivering to Israel not law only but prophecy. And further, we may be certain that there was more in this latter portion of his prophecy than he could understand. May not this be one of the occasions concerning which the apostle says of the prophets, that they "searched what or what manner of time the spirit of Christ which was in them did signify"? All those curses were to come upon Israel, and yet, after that, there was still a covenant with them, embracing every generation to the world's end. Must not Moses have longed to know what would befall his people in the latter days? and if we ourselves, "upon whom the ends of the world are come," do not yet see the future of Israel distinctly, are not the words appropriate still? "The secret things belong unto the Lord our God: the things that are revealed belong to us and to our children for ever." To the very end, what better way is there than this? "Lord, I have hoped for Thy salvation, and done Thy commandments" (Psalm 119:166).
Verse 29. - By secret things, here, some understand "hidden sins," which are known only to God, and which he will punish (Targum Jon.); but the meaning rather is, things in God's purpose known only to himself: these things, it is affirmed, belong to him, are his affair, and may be left with him. On the other hand, the things revealed are the things made known by God to man in his Word, viz. his injunctions, threatenings, and promises; and with these men have to do. This verse is by some regarded as part of the answer given to the question of ver. 24; but others regard it as a general reflection added by Moses by way of admonition to his previous discourse. This latter view is the more probable, and the scribes may have had this in their mind when they distinguished the words, unto us and to our children, by placing over them extraordinary points , in order to emphasize them, though by many this is regarded as a mere critical notation, indicating a various reading (Buxtorf, 'Tiberias,' 1. c. 17, p. 179; Havernick, 'Introd.,' p. 281; Bleek, 'Einleit,' p. 799).