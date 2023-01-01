Psalm 23:6

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Literal Translations



















Catholic Translations







And your mercy will follow me all the days of my life, and so may I dwell in the house of the Lord for length of days.



New American Bible

Indeed, goodness and mercy will pursue me all the days of my life; I will dwell in the house of the LORD for endless days.



New Revised Standard Version

Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I shall dwell in the house of the LORD my whole life long. Translations from Aramaic Lamsa Bible

Surely thy goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; and I shall dwell in the house of the LORD for ever.



Peshitta Holy Bible Translated

Your kindness and your mercies pursue me all the days of my life, that I may dwell in the house of LORD JEHOVAH to the length of days. OT Translations JPS Tanakh 1917

Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; And I shall dwell in the house of the LORD for ever.



Brenton Septuagint Translation

Thy mercy also shall follow me all the days of my life: and my dwelling shall be in the house of the Lord for a very long time.



Additional Translations ...

Surely your goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever.Surely your goodness and unfailing love will pursue me all the days of my life, and I will live in the house of the LORD forever.Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I shall dwell in the house of the LORD forever.Surely goodness and mercy will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever.Surely goodness and mercy will pursue me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of YHWH for the length of days.Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the LORD for ever.Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me All the days of my life; And I will dwell in the house of the LORD Forever.Certainly goodness and faithfulness will follow me all the days of my life, And my dwellingin the house of the LORD forever.Surely goodness and lovingkindness will follow me all the days of my life, And I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever.Surely goodness and lovingkindness will follow me all the days of my life, And I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever.Surely goodness and lovingkindness will pursue me all the days of my life, And I will dwell in the house of Yahweh forever.Surely goodness and mercyunfailing love shall follow me all the days of my life, And I shall dwell forever [throughout all my days] in the housein the presence of the LORD.Surely goodness and mercy will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the LORD {YHWH} forever \for a length of days/.Only goodness and faithful love will pursue me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the LORD as long as I live.Only goodness and faithful love will pursue me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the LORD as long as I live.Surely goodness and lovingkindness shall follow me all the days of my life; And I shall dwell in the house of Jehovah for ever.Your kindness and love will always be with me each day of my life, and I will live forever in your house, LORD.Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the LORD for ever.Certainly, goodness and mercy will stay close to me all the days of my life, and I will remain in the LORD's house for days without end.I know that your goodness and love will be with me all my life; and your house will be my home as long as I live.Truly, goodness and gracious love will pursue me all the days of my life, and I will remain in the LORD's Temple forever.Surely your goodness and faithfulness will pursue me all my days, and I will live in the LORD's house for the rest of my life.Surely goodness and loving kindness shall follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the LORD's house forever.Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the LORD for ever.Surely goodness and mercy will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever.Surely goodness and loving kindness shall follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in Yahweh’s house forever.Surely goodness and kindness pursue me "" All the days of my life, "" And my dwelling [is] in the house of YHWH, "" For [the] length of [my] days!Surely goodness and mercy will pursue me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of YHWH for the length of days.Only -- goodness and kindness pursue me, All the days of my life, And my dwelling is in the house of Jehovah, For a length of days!Surely goodness and mercy, shall pursue me all the days of my life: and I dwelt in the house of Jehovah to the length of days.And thy mercy will follow me all the days of my life. And that I may dwell in the house of the Lord unto length of days.