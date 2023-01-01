Psalm 23:6

Verse (Chapter ▾ Par ▾ Str ▾)
New International Version
Surely your goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever.
New Living Translation
Surely your goodness and unfailing love will pursue me all the days of my life, and I will live in the house of the LORD forever.
English Standard Version
Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I shall dwell in the house of the LORD forever.
Berean Standard Bible
Surely goodness and mercy will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever.
Berean Literal Bible
Surely goodness and mercy will pursue me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of YHWH for the length of days.
King James Bible
Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the LORD for ever.
New King James Version
Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me All the days of my life; And I will dwell in the house of the LORD Forever.
New American Standard Bible
Certainly goodness and faithfulness will follow me all the days of my life, And my dwelling will be in the house of the LORD forever.
NASB 1995
Surely goodness and lovingkindness will follow me all the days of my life, And I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever.
NASB 1977
Surely goodness and lovingkindness will follow me all the days of my life, And I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever.
Legacy Standard Bible
Surely goodness and lovingkindness will pursue me all the days of my life, And I will dwell in the house of Yahweh forever.
Amplified Bible
Surely goodness and mercy and unfailing love shall follow me all the days of my life, And I shall dwell forever [throughout all my days] in the house and in the presence of the LORD.
Berean Annotated Bible
Surely goodness and mercy will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the LORD {YHWH} forever \for a length of days/.
Christian Standard Bible
Only goodness and faithful love will pursue me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the LORD as long as I live.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
Only goodness and faithful love will pursue me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the LORD as long as I live.
American Standard Version
Surely goodness and lovingkindness shall follow me all the days of my life; And I shall dwell in the house of Jehovah for ever.
Contemporary English Version
Your kindness and love will always be with me each day of my life, and I will live forever in your house, LORD.
English Revised Version
Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the LORD for ever.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
Certainly, goodness and mercy will stay close to me all the days of my life, and I will remain in the LORD's house for days without end.
Good News Translation
I know that your goodness and love will be with me all my life; and your house will be my home as long as I live.
International Standard Version
Truly, goodness and gracious love will pursue me all the days of my life, and I will remain in the LORD's Temple forever.
NET Bible
Surely your goodness and faithfulness will pursue me all my days, and I will live in the LORD's house for the rest of my life.
New Heart English Bible
Surely goodness and loving kindness shall follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the LORD's house forever.
Webster's Bible Translation
Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the LORD for ever.
Majority Text TranslationsMajority Standard Bible
Surely goodness and mercy will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever.
World English Bible
Surely goodness and loving kindness shall follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in Yahweh’s house forever.
Literal TranslationsLiteral Standard Version
Surely goodness and kindness pursue me "" All the days of my life, "" And my dwelling [is] in the house of YHWH, "" For [the] length of [my] days!
Berean Literal Bible
Surely goodness and mercy will pursue me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of YHWH for the length of days.
Young's Literal Translation
Only -- goodness and kindness pursue me, All the days of my life, And my dwelling is in the house of Jehovah, For a length of days!
Smith's Literal Translation
Surely goodness and mercy, shall pursue me all the days of my life: and I dwelt in the house of Jehovah to the length of days.
Catholic TranslationsDouay-Rheims Bible
And thy mercy will follow me all the days of my life. And that I may dwell in the house of the Lord unto length of days.
Catholic Public Domain Version
New American Bible
Indeed, goodness and mercy will pursue me all the days of my life; I will dwell in the house of the LORD for endless days.
New Revised Standard Version
Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I shall dwell in the house of the LORD my whole life long.
Translations from AramaicLamsa Bible
Surely thy goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; and I shall dwell in the house of the LORD for ever.
Peshitta Holy Bible Translated
Your kindness and your mercies pursue me all the days of my life, that I may dwell in the house of LORD JEHOVAH to the length of days.
OT TranslationsJPS Tanakh 1917
Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; And I shall dwell in the house of the LORD for ever.
Brenton Septuagint Translation
Thy mercy also shall follow me all the days of my life: and my dwelling shall be in the house of the Lord for a very long time.
Additional Translations ...
Audio Bible (Voice ▾ Musical ▾)
ContextThe LORD is My Shepherd
…5You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies. You anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows. 6Surely goodness and mercy will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever.
Cross References
Surely goodness and mercy will follow me all the days of my life,
Psalm 100:5
For the LORD is good, and His loving devotion endures forever; His faithfulness continues to all generations.
Deuteronomy 28:2
And all these blessings will come upon you and overtake you, if you will obey the voice of the LORD your God:
Lamentations 3:22-23
Because of the loving devotion of the LORD we are not consumed, for His mercies never fail. / They are new every morning; great is Your faithfulness!
and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever.
Psalm 27:4
One thing I have asked of the LORD; this is what I desire: to dwell in the house of the LORD all the days of my life, to gaze on the beauty of the LORD and seek Him in His temple.
Psalm 61:4
Let me dwell in Your tent forever and take refuge in the shelter of Your wings. Selah
John 14:2-3
In My Father’s house are many rooms. If it were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? / And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and welcome you into My presence, so that you also may be where I am.
John 10:27-28
My sheep listen to My voice; I know them, and they follow Me. / I give them eternal life, and they will never perish. No one can snatch them out of My hand.
Romans 8:28
And we know that God works all things together for the good of those who love Him, who are called according to His purpose.
Revelation 7:17
For the Lamb in the center of the throne will be their shepherd. ‘He will lead them to springs of living water,’ and ‘God will wipe away every tear from their eyes.’”
2 Corinthians 5:1
For we know that if the earthly tent we live in is dismantled, we have a building from God, an eternal house in heaven, not built by human hands.
Matthew 28:20
and teaching them to obey all that I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, even to the end of the age.”
Hebrews 13:5
Keep your lives free from the love of money and be content with what you have, for God has said: “Never will I leave you, never will I forsake you.”
1 Peter 5:4
And when the Chief Shepherd appears, you will receive the crown of glory that will never fade away.
Revelation 21:3-4
And I heard a loud voice from the throne saying: “Behold, the dwelling place of God is with man, and He will dwell with them. They will be His people, and God Himself will be with them as their God. / ‘He will wipe away every tear from their eyes,’ and there will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the former things have passed away.”
Philippians 1:6
being confident of this, that He who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus.
Isaiah 52:12
For you will not leave in a hurry nor flee in haste, for the LORD goes before you, and the God of Israel is your rear guard.
Treasury of Scripture
Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the LORD for ever.
goodness
Psalm 30:11,12 Thou hast turned for me my mourning into dancing: thou hast put off my sackcloth, and girded me with gladness; …
Psalm 36:7-10 How excellent is thy lovingkindness, O God! therefore the children of men put their trust under the shadow of thy wings…
Psalm 103:17 But the mercy of the LORD is from everlasting to everlasting upon them that fear him, and his righteousness unto children's children;
and I
Psalm 16:11 Thou wilt shew me the path of life: in thy presence is fulness of joy; at thy right hand there are pleasures for evermore.
Psalm 17:15 As for me, I will behold thy face in righteousness: I shall be satisfied, when I awake, with thy likeness.
Psalm 73:24-26 Thou shalt guide me with thy counsel, and afterward receive me to glory…
for ever [heb.
Psalm 21:4 He asked life of thee, and thou gavest it him, even length of days for ever and ever.
Jump to PreviousBlessing David Dwell Dwelling Follow Forever Goodness House Kindness Love Loving Mercy Psalm Pursue Surely
Jump to NextBlessing David Dwell Dwelling Follow Forever Goodness House Kindness Love Loving Mercy Psalm Pursue Surely
Psalm 231. David's confidence in God's grace
David rests in the certain care of the Shepherd who provides, protects, restores, and leads His sheep. God’s goodness supplies what His people truly need, while His mercy reflects His faithful covenant love that does not abandon them in sin, danger, or distress. Rather than merely trailing behind, God’s goodness and mercy pursue the believer throughout every season of life. The Lord revealed this same character to Moses as “merciful and gracious, longsuffering, and abundant in goodness and truth” (Exodus 34:6). His faithfulness remains constant even when circumstances are difficult, and His presence gives courage for every day (Deuteronomy 31:6).
Psa 100:5 For the LORD is good, and His loving devotion endures…
and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever.
David anticipates abiding in the presence of the God he worshiped. During his lifetime, the tabernacle stood as the appointed place of worship and sacrifice, bearing witness that the holy God had made a way to dwell among His people. The promise reaches beyond access to an earthly sanctuary, pointing to unbroken fellowship with the Lord that death cannot end. Jesus fulfills this hope by bringing His people into the Father’s house, where He prepares a place for them (John 14:2–3). The final fulfillment awaits the renewed creation, when God will dwell with His redeemed people forever and remove death, sorrow, and pain (Revelation 21:3–4).
Psa 27:4 One thing I have asked of the LORD; this is what I desire:…
Persons / Places / Events1. David
The author of Psalm 23, David was the second king of Israel, known for his deep relationship with God and his role as a shepherd before becoming king. His experiences as a shepherd inform the imagery of this psalm.
2. The LORD (Yahweh)
The covenant name of God, emphasizing His eternal, self-existent nature and His relationship with His people. In Psalm 23, the LORD is depicted as a shepherd who provides, guides, and protects.
3. House of the LORD
This phrase refers to the temple or the presence of God. In the context of the psalm, it symbolizes a place of eternal fellowship and communion with God.
Teaching PointsAssurance of God's Goodness and Mercy
The Hebrew word for "goodness" (tov) implies well-being and prosperity, while "mercy" (chesed) refers to steadfast love and covenant faithfulness. Believers can trust in God's unwavering goodness and mercy throughout their lives.
Pursuit by God's Love
The phrase "will follow me" can be understood as "pursue" or "chase after" in the original Hebrew. God's love actively seeks us, providing comfort and assurance in every circumstance.
Eternal Dwelling with God
The promise of dwelling in the house of the LORD forever points to eternal life and communion with God. This assurance encourages believers to live with an eternal perspective, focusing on their relationship with God.
Living in the Present with Eternal Hope
While the promise of eternal dwelling is future-oriented, it impacts how believers live today. Knowing that God's goodness and mercy are present now, Christians are called to live faithfully and confidently.
Bible Study Questions and Answers1. What is the meaning of Psalm 23:6?
2. How can we experience "goodness and mercy" daily in our Christian walk?
3. What does "dwell in the house of the LORD" mean for believers today?
4. How does Psalm 23:6 connect with Jesus' promise in John 14:2-3?
5. In what ways can we cultivate a mindset of gratitude for God's "goodness"?
6. How can Psalm 23:6 encourage us during times of uncertainty or fear?
7. How does Psalm 23:6 reflect God's promise of eternal goodness and mercy?
8. What historical context influenced the writing of Psalm 23:6?
9. How does Psalm 23:6 align with archaeological findings about ancient Israelite beliefs?
10. What are the top 10 Lessons from Psalm 23?
What Does Psalm 23:6 MeanSurely
David opens with a word of certainty: “Surely”.
• He is not speculating but resting in the unchanging character of God (Numbers 23:19; Hebrews 6:17-18).
• Because every promise of God is “Yes” in Christ (2 Corinthians 1:20), the blessings that follow are guaranteed, not tentative.
Goodness and mercy
“Surely goodness and mercy…”.
• Goodness points to every generous, life-enhancing act God does (Psalm 31:19; James 1:17).
• Mercy (often rendered “loving devotion,” Exodus 34:6) highlights His covenant love that withholds judgment and shows steadfast kindness (Lamentations 3:22-23; Romans 8:28).
• Together they paint a picture of God’s heart: He delights both to bless and to forgive His people.
Will follow me
“…will follow me…”.
• The verb suggests active pursuit: God’s blessings track the believer wherever he goes, much like Deuteronomy 28:2, “All these blessings will come upon you and overtake you.”
• Jesus echoes this shepherding care: “My sheep hear My voice… and they follow Me” (John 10:27). The Shepherd leads, but His goodness also comes behind as a rear guard (Isaiah 52:12).
• Far from a hit-and-miss experience, this is the believer’s daily reality—even in valleys (Psalm 23:4).
All the days of my life
“…all the days of my life”.
• No gaps, no off-days. From youth to old age God remains faithful (Isaiah 46:4).
• Jesus affirmed, “I am with you always, to the very end of the age” (Matthew 28:20).
• Every sunrise is stamped with fresh mercy (Psalm 91:16; Philippians 1:6).
And I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever
“…and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever”.
• For David, the “house” first meant the sanctuary where God’s presence was uniquely manifest (Psalm 27:4).
• Its ultimate fulfillment is eternal: “In My Father’s house are many rooms… I will come back and welcome you into My presence” (John 14:2-3).
• The believer’s future is secure: “We will always be with the Lord” (1 Thessalonians 4:17; Revelation 21:3).
• Thus the psalm that begins with the Shepherd’s provision ends with unbroken fellowship in His home.
summary
Psalm 23:6 celebrates the believer’s lifelong and eternal security: God’s goodness and mercy relentlessly pursue us now, and His house is our guaranteed forever home.I will dwell.—As the text stands it must be translated I will return (and abide) in the house of Jehovah.
The house of the Lord can hardly be anything but the Temple; though some commentators treat this even as figurative of membership in the Divine family.Verse 6. - Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life. The past is an earnest of the future, As God's "goodness and mercy" have always followed him hitherto, David has no doubt that they will continue to cling to him while his life continues. And I will dwell. in the house of the Lord for ever (comp. Psalm 27:4, "One thing have I desired of the Lord, that I will seek after; that I may dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life, to behold the beauty of the Lord, and to inquire in his temple"). Such passages are, of course, not to be understood literally; they express the longing of the soul for a sense of the continual presence of God, and a realization of constant communion with him.
HebrewSurely
אַ֤ךְ ׀ (’aḵ)
Adverb
Strong's 389: A particle of affirmation, surely
goodness
ט֤וֹב (ṭō·wḇ)
Noun - masculine singular
Strong's 2896: Pleasant, agreeable, good
and mercy
וָחֶ֣סֶד (wā·ḥe·seḏ)
Conjunctive waw | Noun - masculine singular
Strong's 2617: Kindness, piety, reproof, beauty
will follow me
יִ֭רְדְּפוּנִי (yir·də·p̄ū·nî)
Verb - Qal - Imperfect - third person masculine plural | first person common singular
Strong's 7291: To pursue, chase, persecute
all
כָּל־ (kāl-)
Noun - masculine singular construct
Strong's 3605: The whole, all, any, every
the days
יְמֵ֣י (yə·mê)
Noun - masculine plural construct
Strong's 3117: A day
of my life,
חַיָּ֑י (ḥay·yāy)
Noun - masculine plural construct | first person common singular
Strong's 2416: Alive, raw, fresh, strong, life
and I will dwell
וְשַׁבְתִּ֥י (wə·šaḇ·tî)
Conjunctive waw | Verb - Qal - Conjunctive perfect - first person common singular
Strong's 3427: To sit down, to dwell, to remain, to settle, to marry
in the house
בְּבֵית־ (bə·ḇêṯ-)
Preposition-b | Noun - masculine singular construct
Strong's 1004: A house
of the LORD
יְ֝הוָ֗ה (Yah·weh)
Noun - proper - masculine singular
Strong's 3068: LORD -- the proper name of the God of Israel
forever.
לְאֹ֣רֶךְ (lə·’ō·reḵ)
Preposition-l | Noun - masculine singular construct
Strong's 753: Length
Additonal ResourcesPsalm 23:6 Blue Letter Bible
Psalm 23:6 Bible Gateway
Psalm 23:6 Bible.com
Psalm 23:6 NIV