Psalm 23:6

Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
Surely your goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever.
New Living Translation
Surely your goodness and unfailing love will pursue me all the days of my life, and I will live in the house of the LORD forever.
English Standard Version
Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I shall dwell in the house of the LORD forever.
Berean Study Bible
Surely goodness and mercy will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever.
New American Standard Bible
Surely goodness and lovingkindness will follow me all the days of my life, And I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever.
New King James Version
Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me All the days of my life; And I will dwell in the house of the LORD Forever.
King James Bible
Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the LORD for ever.
Christian Standard Bible
Only goodness and faithful love will pursue me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the LORD as long as I live.
Contemporary English Version
Your kindness and love will always be with me each day of my life, and I will live forever in your house, LORD.
Good News Translation
I know that your goodness and love will be with me all my life; and your house will be my home as long as I live.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
Only goodness and faithful love will pursue me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the LORD as long as I live.
International Standard Version
Truly, goodness and gracious love will pursue me all the days of my life, and I will remain in the LORD's Temple forever.
NET Bible
Surely your goodness and faithfulness will pursue me all my days, and I will live in the LORD's house for the rest of my life.
New Heart English Bible
Surely goodness and loving kindness shall follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the LORD's house forever.
A Faithful Version
Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I shall dwell in the house of the LORD forever.
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
Your kindness and your mercies pursue me all the days of my life, that I may dwell in the house of Lord Jehovah to the length of days.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
Certainly, goodness and mercy will stay close to me all the days of my life, and I will remain in the LORD's house for days without end.
JPS Tanakh 1917
Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; And I shall dwell in the house of the LORD for ever.
New American Standard 1977
Surely goodness and lovingkindness will follow me all the days of my life, And I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever.
King James 2000 Bible
Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever.
American King James Version
Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the LORD for ever.
American Standard Version
Surely goodness and lovingkindness shall follow me all the days of my life; And I shall dwell in the house of Jehovah for ever.
Brenton Septuagint Translation
Thy mercy also shall follow me all the days of my life: and my dwelling shall be in the house of the Lord for a very long time.
Douay-Rheims Bible
And thy mercy will follow me all the days of my life. And that I may dwell in the house of the Lord unto length of days.
Darby Bible Translation
Surely, goodness and loving-kindness shall follow me all the days of my life; and I will dwell in the house of Jehovah for the length of the days.
English Revised Version
Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the LORD for ever.
Webster's Bible Translation
Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the LORD for ever.
World English Bible
Surely goodness and loving kindness shall follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in Yahweh's house forever. A Psalm by David.
Young's Literal Translation
Only -- goodness and kindness pursue me, All the days of my life, And my dwelling is in the house of Jehovah, For a length of days!
Study BibleThe LORD is My Shepherd
…5You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies. You anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows. 6Surely goodness and mercy will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever.
Cross References
Psalm 25:7
Remember not the sins of my youth, or my rebellious acts; remember me according to Your loving devotion, because of Your goodness, O LORD.
Psalm 25:10
All the LORD's ways are loving and faithful to those who keep His covenant and His decrees.
Psalm 27:4
One thing I have asked of the LORD, this is what I desire: to dwell in the house of the LORD all the days of my life, to gaze on the beauty of the LORD and seek Him in His temple.
Psalm 61:4
Let me dwell in Your tent forever and take refuge in the shelter of Your wings. Selah
Treasury of Scripture
Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the LORD for ever.
goodness
Psalm 30:11,12 Thou hast turned for me my mourning into dancing: thou hast put off my sackcloth, and girded me with gladness; …
Psalm 36:7-10 How excellent is thy lovingkindness, O God! therefore the children of men put their trust under the shadow of thy wings…
Psalm 103:17 But the mercy of the LORD is from everlasting to everlasting upon them that fear him, and his righteousness unto children's children;
and I
Psalm 16:11 Thou wilt shew me the path of life: in thy presence is fulness of joy; at thy right hand there are pleasures for evermore.
Psalm 17:15 As for me, I will behold thy face in righteousness: I shall be satisfied, when I awake, with thy likeness.
Psalm 73:24-26 Thou shalt guide me with thy counsel, and afterward receive me to glory…
for ever [heb.
Psalm 21:4 He asked life of thee, and thou gavest it him, even length of days for ever and ever.
LexiconSurely
אַ֤ךְ ׀ (’aḵ)
Adverb
Strong's Hebrew 389: A particle of affirmation, surely
goodness
ט֤וֹב (ṭō·wḇ)
Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 2896: Pleasant, agreeable, good
and mercy
וָחֶ֣סֶד (wā·ḥe·seḏ)
Conjunctive waw | Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 2617: Kindness, piety, reproof, beauty
will follow me
יִ֭רְדְּפוּנִי (yir·də·p̄ū·nî)
Verb - Qal - Imperfect - third person masculine plural | first person common singular
Strong's Hebrew 7291: To pursue, chase, persecute
all
כָּל־ (kāl-)
Noun - masculine singular construct
Strong's Hebrew 3605: The whole, all, any, every
the days
יְמֵ֣י (yə·mê)
Noun - masculine plural construct
Strong's Hebrew 3117: A day
of my life,
חַיָּ֑י (ḥay·yāy)
Noun - masculine plural construct | first person common singular
Strong's Hebrew 2416: Alive, raw, fresh, strong, life
and I will dwell
וְשַׁבְתִּ֥י (wə·šaḇ·tî)
Conjunctive waw | Verb - Qal - Conjunctive perfect - first person common singular
Strong's Hebrew 3427: To sit down, to dwell, to remain, to settle, to marry
in the house
בְּבֵית־ (bə·ḇêṯ-)
Preposition-b | Noun - masculine singular construct
Strong's Hebrew 1004: A house
of the LORD
יְ֝הוָ֗ה (Yah·weh)
Noun - proper - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 3068: LORD -- the proper name of the God of Israel
forever.
לְאֹ֣רֶךְ (lə·’ō·reḵ)
Preposition-l | Noun - masculine singular construct
Strong's Hebrew 753: Length
I will dwell.--As the text stands it must be translated I will return (and abide) in the house of Jehovah.
The house of the Lord can hardly be anything but the Temple; though some commentators treat this even as figurative of membership in the Divine family.Verse 6. - Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life. The past is an earnest of the future, As God's "goodness and mercy" have always followed him hitherto, David has no doubt that they will continue to cling to him while his life continues. And I will dwell. in the house of the Lord for ever (comp. Psalm 27:4, "One thing have I desired of the Lord, that I will seek after; that I may dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life, to behold the beauty of the Lord, and to inquire in his temple"). Such passages are, of course, not to be understood literally; they express the longing of the soul for a sense of the continual presence of God, and a realization of constant communion with him.
