Contemporary English Version
(A psalm by David.)
The Good Shepherd
1You, Lord, are my shepherd.
I will never be in need.
of green grass.
You lead me to streams
of peaceful water,
3and you refresh my life.
You are true to your name,
and you lead me
along the right paths.
4I may walk through valleys
as dark as death,
but I won't be afraid.
You are with me,
and your shepherd's rod+
makes me feel safe.
5You treat me to a feast,
while my enemies watch.
You honor me as your guest,
and you fill my cup
until it overflows.
6Your kindness and love
will always be with me
each day of my life,
and I will live forever
in your house, Lord.
Footnotes:
Contemporary English Version, Second Edition (CEV®)
© 2006 American Bible Society. All rights reserved.
Bible text from the Contemporary English Version 2nd Edition (CEV®) is not to be reproduced in copies or otherwise by any means except as permitted in writing by American Bible Society, 101 North Independence Mall East, Floor 8, Philadelphia, PA 19106-2155 (www.americanbible.org). Learn more at www.cev.bible. Discover .BIBLE resources for your ministry at www.get.bible/cev
Bible Hub