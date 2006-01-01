◄ Psalm 23 ► Contemporary English Version (A psalm by David.) The Good Shepherd 1You, Lord, are my shepherd. I will never be in need. 2 You let me rest in fields of green grass. You lead me to streams of peaceful water, 3and you refresh my life. You are true to your name, and you lead me along the right paths. 4I may walk through valleys as dark as death, but I won't be afraid. You are with me, and your shepherd's rod+ makes me feel safe. 5You treat me to a feast, while my enemies watch. You honor me as your guest, and you fill my cup until it overflows. 6Your kindness and love will always be with me each day of my life, and I will live forever in your house, Lord.





23.4 shepherd's rod: The Hebrew text mentions two objects carried by the shepherd: a club to defend against wild animals and a long pole to guide and control the sheep.



Contemporary English Version, Second Edition (CEV®) © 2006 American Bible Society. All rights reserved. Bible text from the Contemporary English Version 2nd Edition (CEV®) is not to be reproduced in copies or otherwise by any means except as permitted in writing by American Bible Society, 101 North Independence Mall East, Floor 8, Philadelphia, PA 19106-2155 (www.americanbible.org). Learn more at www.cev.bible. Discover .BIBLE resources for your ministry at www.get.bible/cev



