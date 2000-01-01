Study Bible

Cross References

Matthew 21:42

Jesus said to them, "Have you never read in the Scriptures: 'The stone the builders rejected has become the cornerstone. This is from the Lord, and it is marvelous in our eyes'?



Mark 12:10

Have you never read this Scripture: 'The stone the builders rejected has become the cornerstone.



Mark 12:11

This is from the Lord, and it is marvelous in our eyes'?"



Luke 20:17

But Jesus looked directly at them and said, "Then what is the meaning of that which is written: 'The stone the builders rejected has become the cornerstone'?



Acts 4:11

He is 'the stone you builders rejected, which has become the cornerstone.'



Ephesians 2:20

built on the foundation of the apostles and prophets, with Christ Jesus Himself as the cornerstone.



1 Peter 2:7

To you who believe, then, this stone is precious. But to those who do not believe, "The stone the builders rejected has become the cornerstone,"



Genesis 49:24

Yet he steadied his bow, and his strong arms were tempered by the hands of the Mighty One of Jacob, in the name of the Shepherd, the Rock of Israel,



Psalm 118:23

This is from the LORD, and it is marvelous in our eyes.



Isaiah 28:16

So this is what the Lord GOD says: "See, I lay a stone in Zion, a tested stone, a precious cornerstone, a sure foundation; the one who believes will never be shaken.



Treasury of Scripture

The stone which the builders refused is become the head stone of the corner.

the stone

Matthew 21:42 Jesus saith unto them, Did ye never read in the scriptures, The stone which the builders rejected, the same is become the head of the corner: this is the Lord's doing, and it is marvellous in our eyes?

Mark 12:10,11 And have ye not read this scripture; The stone which the builders rejected is become the head of the corner: …

Luke 20:17 And he beheld them, and said, What is this then that is written, The stone which the builders rejected, the same is become the head of the corner?

the head

Zechariah 4:7 Who art thou, O great mountain? before Zerubbabel thou shalt become a plain: and he shall bring forth the headstone thereof with shoutings, crying, Grace, grace unto it.