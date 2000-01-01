Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
The stone the builders rejected has become the cornerstone;
New Living Translation
The stone that the builders rejected has now become the cornerstone.
English Standard Version
The stone that the builders rejected has become the cornerstone.
Berean Study Bible
The stone the builders rejected has become the cornerstone.
New American Standard Bible
The stone which the builders rejected Has become the chief corner stone.
New King James Version
The stone which the builders rejected Has become the chief cornerstone.
King James Bible
The stone which the builders refused is become the head stone of the corner.
Christian Standard Bible
The stone that the builders rejected has become the cornerstone.
Contemporary English Version
The stone that the builders tossed aside has now become the most important stone.
Good News Translation
The stone which the builders rejected as worthless turned out to be the most important of all.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
The stone that the builders rejected has become the cornerstone.
International Standard Version
The stone that the builders rejected has become the cornerstone.
NET Bible
The stone which the builders discarded has become the cornerstone.
New Heart English Bible
The stone which the builders rejected has become the cornerstone.
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
The stone which the builders rejected, that has become the head of the building.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
The stone that the builders rejected has become the cornerstone.
JPS Tanakh 1917
The stone which the builders rejected Is become the chief corner-stone.
New American Standard 1977
The stone which the builders rejected Has become the chief corner stone.
King James 2000 Bible
The stone which the builders rejected has become the head stone of the corner.
American King James Version
The stone which the builders refused is become the head stone of the corner.
American Standard Version
The stone which the builders rejected Is become the head of the corner.
Brenton Septuagint Translation
The stone which the builders rejected, the same is become the head of the corner.
Douay-Rheims Bible
The stone which the builders rejected; the same is become the head of the corner.
Darby Bible Translation
[The] stone which the builders rejected hath become the head of the corner:
English Revised Version
The stone which the builders rejected is become the head of the corner.
Webster's Bible Translation
The stone which the builders refused is become the head stone of the corner.
World English Bible
The stone which the builders rejected has become the head of the corner.
Young's Literal Translation
A stone the builders refused Hath become head of a corner.
Study BibleGive Thanks to the LORD, for He is Good
…21I will give You thanks, for You have answered me, and You have become my salvation. 22The stone the builders rejected has become the cornerstone. 23This is from the LORD, and it is marvelous in our eyes.…
Cross References
Matthew 21:42
Jesus said to them, "Have you never read in the Scriptures: 'The stone the builders rejected has become the cornerstone. This is from the Lord, and it is marvelous in our eyes'?
Mark 12:10
Have you never read this Scripture: 'The stone the builders rejected has become the cornerstone.
Mark 12:11
This is from the Lord, and it is marvelous in our eyes'?"
Luke 20:17
But Jesus looked directly at them and said, "Then what is the meaning of that which is written: 'The stone the builders rejected has become the cornerstone'?
Acts 4:11
He is 'the stone you builders rejected, which has become the cornerstone.'
Ephesians 2:20
built on the foundation of the apostles and prophets, with Christ Jesus Himself as the cornerstone.
1 Peter 2:7
To you who believe, then, this stone is precious. But to those who do not believe, "The stone the builders rejected has become the cornerstone,"
Genesis 49:24
Yet he steadied his bow, and his strong arms were tempered by the hands of the Mighty One of Jacob, in the name of the Shepherd, the Rock of Israel,
Psalm 118:23
This is from the LORD, and it is marvelous in our eyes.
Isaiah 28:16
So this is what the Lord GOD says: "See, I lay a stone in Zion, a tested stone, a precious cornerstone, a sure foundation; the one who believes will never be shaken.
Treasury of Scripture
The stone which the builders refused is become the head stone of the corner.
the stone
Matthew 21:42 Jesus saith unto them, Did ye never read in the scriptures, The stone which the builders rejected, the same is become the head of the corner: this is the Lord's doing, and it is marvellous in our eyes?
Mark 12:10,11 And have ye not read this scripture; The stone which the builders rejected is become the head of the corner: …
Luke 20:17 And he beheld them, and said, What is this then that is written, The stone which the builders rejected, the same is become the head of the corner?
the head
Zechariah 4:7 Who art thou, O great mountain? before Zerubbabel thou shalt become a plain: and he shall bring forth the headstone thereof with shoutings, crying, Grace, grace unto it.
LexiconThe stone
אֶ֭בֶן (’e·ḇen)
Noun - feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew 68: A stone
the builders
הַבּוֹנִ֑ים (hab·bō·w·nîm)
Article | Verb - Qal - Participle - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 1129: To build
rejected
מָאֲס֣וּ (mā·’ă·sū)
Verb - Qal - Perfect - third person common plural
Strong's Hebrew 3988: To spurn, to disappear
has become
הָ֝יְתָ֗ה (hā·yə·ṯāh)
Verb - Qal - Perfect - third person feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew 1961: To fall out, come to pass, become, be
the cornerstone.
לְרֹ֣אשׁ (lə·rōš)
Preposition-l | Noun - masculine singular construct
Strong's Hebrew 7218: The head
The stone.--Better, a stone. There is no article. Israel is, of course, this stone, rejected as of no account in the political plans of those who were trying to shape the destinies of the Eastern nations at their own pleasure, but in the purpose of God destined to a chief place in the building up of history. The image is developed by Isaiah 28:16-17, and prepared, by the Messianic hope poured into it, for the use of Christ Himself and the repeated applications of it to Him by the apostles (Matthew 21:42-44; Acts 4:11; 1Peter 2:7; Ephesians 2:20; see New Testament Commentary).Verse 22. - The stone which the builders refused is become the head stone of the corner. The primary and literal meaning seems to be - " Israel, which the great of the world, those who think to arrange the world ac cording to their own ideas, have rejected and would fain have cast aside, has, nevertheless, despite their rejection, attained to eminence, and been advanced, by the course of events, into such a position, that it may be regarded as the head corner-stone - the most important of all the nations of the world." Any Messianic reference is secondary and subordinate.
