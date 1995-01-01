Thanksgiving for the LORD’S Saving Goodness.
1Give thanks to the LORD, for He is good;
For His lovingkindness is everlasting.
2Oh let Israel say,
3Oh let the house of Aaron say,
4Oh let those who fear the LORD say,
5From my distress I called upon the LORD;
6The LORD is for me; I will not fear;
7The LORD is for me among those who help me;
8It is better to take refuge in the LORD
9It is better to take refuge in the LORD
10All nations surrounded me;
11They surrounded me, yes, they surrounded me;
12They surrounded me like bees;
13You pushed me violently so that I was falling,
14The LORD is my strength and song,
15The sound of joyful shouting and salvation is in the tents of the righteous;
16The right hand of the LORD is exalted;
17I will not die, but live,
18The LORD has disciplined me severely,
19Open to me the gates of righteousness;
20This is the gate of the LORD;
21I shall give thanks to You, for You have answered me,
22The stone which the builders rejected
23This is the LORD’S doing;
24This is the day which the LORD has made;
25O LORD, do save, we beseech You;
26Blessed is the one who comes in the name of the LORD;
27The LORD is God, and He has given us light;
28You are my God, and I give thanks to You;
29Give thanks to the LORD, for He is good;
New American Standard Bible Copyright © 1960, 1962, 1963, 1968, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1975, 1977, 1995 by The Lockman Foundation, La Habra, Calif. All rights reserved. For Permission to Quote Information visit http://www.lockman.org
