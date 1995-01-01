Psalm 118
New American Standard Bible Par ▾ 
Thanksgiving for the LORD’S Saving Goodness.

1Give thanks to the LORD, for He is good;
            For His lovingkindness is everlasting.

      2Oh let Israel say,
            “His lovingkindness is everlasting.”

      3Oh let the house of Aaron say,
            “His lovingkindness is everlasting.”

      4Oh let those who fear the LORD say,
            “His lovingkindness is everlasting.”

      5From my distress I called upon the LORD;
            The LORD answered me and set me in a large place.

      6The LORD is for me; I will not fear;
            What can man do to me?

      7The LORD is for me among those who help me;
            Therefore I will look with satisfaction on those who hate me.

      8It is better to take refuge in the LORD
            Than to trust in man.

      9It is better to take refuge in the LORD
            Than to trust in princes.

      10All nations surrounded me;
            In the name of the LORD I will surely cut them off.

      11They surrounded me, yes, they surrounded me;
            In the name of the LORD I will surely cut them off.

      12They surrounded me like bees;
            They were extinguished as a fire of thorns;
            In the name of the LORD I will surely cut them off.

      13You pushed me violently so that I was falling,
            But the LORD helped me.

      14The LORD is my strength and song,
            And He has become my salvation.

      15The sound of joyful shouting and salvation is in the tents of the righteous;
            The right hand of the LORD does valiantly.

      16The right hand of the LORD is exalted;
            The right hand of the LORD does valiantly.

      17I will not die, but live,
            And tell of the works of the LORD.

      18The LORD has disciplined me severely,
            But He has not given me over to death.

      19Open to me the gates of righteousness;
            I shall enter through them, I shall give thanks to the LORD.

      20This is the gate of the LORD;
            The righteous will enter through it.

      21I shall give thanks to You, for You have answered me,
            And You have become my salvation.

      22The stone which the builders rejected
            Has become the chief corner stone.

      23This is the LORD’S doing;
            It is marvelous in our eyes.

      24This is the day which the LORD has made;
            Let us rejoice and be glad in it.

      25O LORD, do save, we beseech You;
            O LORD, we beseech You, do send prosperity!

      26Blessed is the one who comes in the name of the LORD;
            We have blessed you from the house of the LORD.

      27The LORD is God, and He has given us light;
            Bind the festival sacrifice with cords to the horns of the altar.

      28You are my God, and I give thanks to You;
            You are my God, I extol You.

      29Give thanks to the LORD, for He is good;
            For His lovingkindness is everlasting.

New American Standard Bible Copyright © 1960, 1962, 1963, 1968, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1975, 1977, 1995 by The Lockman Foundation, La Habra, Calif. All rights reserved. For Permission to Quote Information visit http://www.lockman.org

Bible Hub
Psalm 117
Top of Page
Top of Page