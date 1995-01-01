Thanksgiving for the L ORD’S Saving Goodness.







Give thanks to the L, for He is good;For His lovingkindness is everlasting.

2Oh let Israel say,

“His lovingkindness is everlasting.”

3Oh let the house of Aaron say,

“His lovingkindness is everlasting.”

4Oh let those who fear the L ORD say,

“His lovingkindness is everlasting.”

5From my distress I called upon the L ORD ;

The L ORD answered me and set me in a large place.

6The L ORD is for me; I will not fear;

What can man do to me?

7The L ORD is for me among those who help me;

Therefore I will look with satisfaction on those who hate me.

8It is better to take refuge in the L ORD

Than to trust in man.

9It is better to take refuge in the L ORD

Than to trust in princes.

10All nations surrounded me;

In the name of the L ORD I will surely cut them off.

11They surrounded me, yes, they surrounded me;

In the name of the L ORD I will surely cut them off.

12They surrounded me like bees;

They were extinguished as a fire of thorns;

In the name of the L ORD I will surely cut them off.

13You pushed me violently so that I was falling,

But the L ORD helped me.

14The L ORD is my strength and song,

And He has become my salvation.

15The sound of joyful shouting and salvation is in the tents of the righteous;

The right hand of the L ORD does valiantly.

16The right hand of the L ORD is exalted;

The right hand of the L ORD does valiantly.

17I will not die, but live,

And tell of the works of the L ORD .

18The L ORD has disciplined me severely,

But He has not given me over to death.

19Open to me the gates of righteousness;

I shall enter through them, I shall give thanks to the L ORD .

20This is the gate of the L ORD ;

The righteous will enter through it.

21I shall give thanks to You, for You have answered me,

And You have become my salvation.

22The stone which the builders rejected

Has become the chief corner stone.

23This is the L ORD’S doing;

It is marvelous in our eyes.

24This is the day which the L ORD has made;

Let us rejoice and be glad in it.

25O L ORD , do save, we beseech You;

O L ORD , we beseech You, do send prosperity!

26Blessed is the one who comes in the name of the L ORD ;

We have blessed you from the house of the L ORD .

27The L ORD is God, and He has given us light;

Bind the festival sacrifice with cords to the horns of the altar.

28You are my God, and I give thanks to You;

You are my God, I extol You.