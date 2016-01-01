The LORD Is on My Side
1Give thanks to the LORD, for He is good;
His loving devotion endures forever.
“His loving devotion endures forever.”
3Let the house of Aaron say,
“His loving devotion endures forever.”
4Let those who fear the LORD say,
“His loving devotion endures forever.”
5In my distress I called to the LORD,
and He answered and set me free.
6The LORD is on my side;b I will not be afraid.
What can man do to me?c
7The LORD is on my side; He is my helper.
Therefore I will look in triumph on those who hate me.
8It is better to take refuge in the LORD
9It is better to take refuge in the LORD
10All the nations surrounded me,
but in the name of the LORD I cut them off.
11They surrounded me on every side,
but in the name of the LORD I cut them off.
12They swarmed around me like bees,
but they were extinguished like burning thorns;
in the name of the LORD I cut them off.
13I was pushed so hard I was falling,
14The LORD is my strength and my song,
and He has become my salvation.
15Shouts of joy and salvation resound in the tents of the righteous:
“The right hand of the LORD performs with valor!
16The right hand of the LORD is exalted!
The right hand of the LORD performs with valor!”
17I will not die, but I will live
and proclaim what the LORD has done.
18The LORD disciplined me severely,
but He has not given me over to death.
19Open to me the gates of righteousness,
that I may enter and give thanks to the LORD.
20This is the gate of the LORD;
the righteous shall enter through it.
21I will give You thanks, for You have answered me,
and You have become my salvation.
22The stone the builders rejected
has become the cornerstone.d
23This is from the LORD,
and it is marvelous in our eyes.e
24This is the day that the LORD has made;
we will rejoice and be glad in it.
We beseech You, O LORD, cause us to prosper!
26Blessed is he who comes in the name of the LORD.g
From the house of the LORD we bless you.
27The LORD is God;
He has made His light to shine upon us.
Bind the festal sacrifice with cords
to the horns of the altar.h
28You are my God, and I will give You thanks.
You are my God, and I will exalt You.
29Give thanks to the LORD, for He is good;
His loving devotion endures forever.
Footnotes:
2 a LXX the house of Israel
6 b Or The LORD is with me ; also in verse 7; LXX The Lord is my helper
6 c Cited in Hebrews 13:6
22 d Hebrew the head of the corner ; cited in Matthew 21:42, Mark 12:10, Luke 20:17, Acts 4:11, and 1 Peter 2:7
23 e Cited in Matthew 21:42 and Mark 12:11
25 f Hebrew hosia-na , meaning save, we pray or save now ; see Matthew 21:9, Matthew 21:15, Mark 11:9, and John 12:13.
26 g Cited in Matthew 21:9, Matthew 23:39, Mark 11:9, Luke 13:35, Luke 19:38, and John 12:13
27 h Or Join in the festal procession with boughs in hand, up to the horns of the altar.
The Berean Bible (www.Berean.Bible) Berean Study Bible (BSB) © 2016, 2020 by Bible Hub and Berean.Bible. Used by Permission. All rights Reserved. Free downloads and licensing available. See also the Berean Literal Bible and Berean Interlinear Bible.
