New Heart English Bible

Give thanks to the LORD, for he is good, for his loving kindness endures forever.

2Let Israel now say that his loving kindness endures forever.

3Let the house of Aaron now say that his loving kindness endures forever.

4Now let those who fear the LORD say that his loving kindness endures forever.

5Out of my distress, I called on the LORD. The LORD answered me with freedom.

6The LORD is my helper; I will not fear. What can man do to me?

7The LORD is my helper; and I will look in triumph on those who hate me.

8It is better to take refuge in the LORD, than to put confidence in man.

9It is better to take refuge in the LORD, than to put confidence in princes.

10All the nations surrounded me, but in the name of the LORD, I cut them off.

11They surrounded me, yes, they surrounded me. In the name of the LORD I indeed cut them off.

12They surrounded me like bees. They are quenched like the burning thorns. In the name of the LORD I cut them off.

13You pushed me back hard, to make me fall, but the LORD helped me.

14The LORD is my strength and song. He has become my salvation.

15The voice of rejoicing and salvation is in the tents of the righteous. "The right hand of the LORD does valiantly.

16The right hand of the LORD is exalted. The right hand of the LORD does valiantly."

17I will not die, but live, and declare the works of the LORD.

18The LORD has punished me severely, but he has not given me over to death.

19Open to me the gates of righteousness. I will enter into them and praise the LORD.

20This is the gate of the LORD; the righteous will enter into it.

21I will give thanks to you, for you have answered me, and have become my salvation.

22The stone which the builders rejected has become the cornerstone.

23This is the LORD's doing. It is marvelous in our eyes.

24This is the day that the LORD has made. We will rejoice and be glad in it.

25Save us now, we beg you, LORD. LORD, we beg you, send prosperity now.

26Blessed is he who comes in the name of the LORD. We have blessed you out of the house of the LORD.

27The LORD is God, and he has given us light. Bind the sacrifice with cords, even to the horns of the altar.

28You are my God, and I will give thanks to you. You are my God, I will exalt you.

29Oh give thanks to the LORD, for he is good, for his loving kindness endures forever.